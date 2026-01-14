Time changes people sometimes for the better, sometimes not at all, and these unexpected reunions have a way of revealing exactly who grew up and who stayed stuck. This time, netizens did us the pleasure of sharing the moments they ran into their high school bullies, and we have rounded up the most entertaining and downright satisfying tales for you.

#1 I was never really picked on in high school, besides the fact that I was years behind everyone in growth (late bloomer), I guess you could say I was part of the cool-people click. Although I was generally nice to everyone I did let my "popularity" go to my head a few times and would treat a few guys in some of my classes like they were my minions or servants. As I grew up as a person, I realized how much of a f*****g tool I was and felt terrible about it for years. It just so happens that two of the main guys I picked on were gay and are now life-partners with each other. I instantly recognized them come in at a expensive place I was taking my girlfriend out to eat for our anniversary. They didn't make reservations, and there was at least hour wait. We had just been seated, but I instantly knew this was my time to say I was sorry. So after a few minutes of explaining to my girlfriend why I needed to do this, I called them over told them to take our seats and how sorry I was for being a d**kbag to them in high school. Wished them luck and paid for their dinner and desert. Me and my girlfriend decided to get some fast food and go for a picnic.



Two weeks later I got a message from both of them saying that that was the nicest thing anyone has ever done for them and they forgive me for all the times I treated them like s**t. (I live in the Deep South where being gay is heavily unaccepted). Two months after that I got a wedding invite. One of the coolest weddings I have ever been to and so glad that's how it all played out.

#2 I grew up in Northern California, and every summer a bunch of people take to the water and go tubing down the Sacramento River. A popular stopping place mid-end of the route is "Beer Can Beach"...it was here that I ran into this guy that was terrible in high school as I was docking my tube.



Me: "Heyyyyy"

Him (in a clear "Oh, I was awful to you, I should feign niceness" tone): "Hey, how's it going?"

Me (through gritted teeth): "Awesome"

Him: (pause) "You f*****g hate me, don't you?"

Me (surprised at his astute observation): "Yeah...I really do."

Him: "What would make you feel better and us to be cool?"

Me: "Um...if you let me shoot you in the face with this Super Soaker"

Him: "Ok."

Me: "Really?"

Him: "And then we'll be cool?"

Me: "Yeah, we'll totally be cool"



...and then he let me. He let me shoot him in the face with a Super Soaker in a constant stream until it ran out of water. It felt amazing...he knew he deserved it...he took his punishment, we both laughed and hugged. Worth it.

#3 When I was a kid, I was fat. I used to get picked on all the time by this kid at church named Rusty. He was about five years older than me and every couple of weeks he would beat me up.



I moved away when I was about 14, and thankfully, I didn't have to deal with him anymore.



When I went to college, I decided to get my act together and get healthy. To that end, I started taking mixed martial arts. I did it for about two years and lost about 40 pounds.



When I graduated, I moved back to where I was from and started looking for a new MMA gym. I went to the most reputable one, and who should be there, but Rusty. It sounds too good to be true, but I swear to God, it happened.



He hadn't changed a bit. The first thing he said to me was "Finally trying to learn to defend yourself, huh?"



I had called ahead and the instructor knew my deal and had arranged for me to come watch. I left my gear in the car. At the end of class, they do free rolling; Ju Jitsu sparring.



Rusty comes up to me, having no knowledge that I am the least bit experienced, and starts begging the instructor to let him spar me, so he can "show me the ropes". After all, he's been in MMA for three months now, AND he never misses a UFC pay-per- view.



I went outside and changed. Long story short, we sparred, and I choked him out three times. Afterwards, I signed up for classes, he grabbed his bag, left, and never came back.



This is my favorite story out of everything that has happened in my life thus far. I'm the only person I know that got to beat up my childhood bully as an adult.



Sorry if this seems sparse, I'm on mobile.



Edit: Holy c**p! I made this post this afternoon and get back to my computer to see this totally blew up! Thanks a lot for the encouragement everyone, and thanks for the reddit gold!

Bullying is more than just a difficult part of childhood, because it can have lasting effects that extend into adulthood. Atrium Society explains that victims often carry emotional scars such as anxiety, low self-esteem, post-traumatic stress, and self-doubt, all of which can make trusting others and forming healthy relationships more challenging. They also highlight that these consequences aren’t only psychological, rather bullying can also contribute to physical health problems, including chronic pain and sleep disturbances. These long-term effects highlight that bullying is a serious issue with both emotional and physical repercussions that may persist long after the original experiences.

#4 I was playing poker in Atlantic City about 7 years ago and one of the guys that bullied me, Chad, sat at my table. There's no way he recognized me. I was actually playing on a no limit hold'em table while waiting for a seat to open in a 2 way hi lo game. Anyway, I stayed at the NLHE table just to take his money. I played probably 95% of the pots he was in. He was pretty drunk and wasn't very good. I got close to $600 off of him in a little over an hour before he decided to quit. I have no idea what he does for a living, but I am 100% sure he is a big loser when he plays cards.

#5 This one is a classic.





This girl used to torment me all through high school and middle school. Really went out of her way to tear me down. Whenever we had a class together, she would make her extreme dislike for me apparent and, of course, other kids followed. I couldn't open my mouth without some kind of ridicule. Of course I was miserable, and my dad would try to cheer me up. "Don't worry kiddo, one day she'll be working at a McDonalds and serving you fries." He actually referred to her as McDonalds for years.





A couple years after graduating high school I went to a Hardee's with my dad. And there was McDonalds behind the counter. So I go up to place my order and before I finish she says, "you don't remember me, do you?"



"Oh, I remember you."



"Oh... so, would you like fries with that?"



"Why yes, yes I would."





Way to go, dad. Called it 9 years in advance.

#6 I own my own gym and have for a few years now. I received a message one day from a familiar looking name on the business' Facebook page from a women asking to come try us out. We set it up, she comes in for an introduction, she's a very very large and out of shape woman at this point. After about 5 minutes of working with it her, it hits me that this lady used to be about half her current size and was an absolute b___ in her hay day.



I decided not to bring it up to her as she appeared to be struggling in life and came to us in a time of need and I took it, as I do with all of my clients, as a cry for help. Not to mention, I'm a grown man now and that seemed pretty silly and insignificant in life today.



Months later during one of the classes, I noticed her struggling real hard so I go over to offer some encouragement. As I leaned down to say something to her, I notice she's crying faintly to herself. She looks up at me and quietly says "Sorry for how nasty I was to you years ago and thank you for doing this for me."



Turns out an old mutual friend told her about my place and she recognized me as the owner and came to me on purpose.



No, not a story of revenge or retribution, but, she reached out to someone she was terrible to and today, she's re-purposed and I find it to be quite inspiring.

Why do people bully others in the first place? BetterHelp notes that it is often driven by a desire to assert power, control others, or mask personal insecurities. In fact, psychological research suggests that factors such as low self-esteem, fear of appearing weak, and a need to maintain social status contribute to this behavior. Social Dominance Theory explains that individuals may bully others to gain or protect their position within a group. Insecurity is central, as bullies often hide their own weaknesses by targeting others. Aggression can also provide a sense of control and security when they feel powerless in other areas of life.

#7 She got the whole middle school through Jr high to call me gay. I was not gay.



She is. She came out of the closet right after high school.

#8 My then-fiancé took me out to dinner in my hometown where we had our first date to celebrate my new promotion. I recognized our waitress right away as the girl who had been mean to me in 6th and 7th grade (The only years we had classes together). She didn't seem to recognize me (I had gained a lot of weight and the restaurant was dark) so I let it go and treated her like any other waitress.



When the bill came I asked my now-husband how we should tip. She was a great waitress and deserved a generous tip like we usually do but the urge to stiff her was there as payback. I decided to tip her generously and let the past go. But I did leave a note next to the tip: "Here's to believing that people do grow up after high school." And I signed it "Class of 20**"



The next day I got on Facebook and she had sent me a message. She said she had recognized me but I looked happy so she said nothing and she treated me like any other customer. Then she apologized for anything she might have done to me in school. It was a hard time for her and she didn't like to think about who she was then.



Some bullies do grow up and I'm glad we both did the right thing.

#9 I go into my mechanic to change my brakes. The usual milfy cashier offers me coffee, I make small talk (been going there forever, they're an honest car repair shop, belive it or not). Then I notice the guy hunched over a Honda.



I call out. He turns, squints his eyes, goes ''...hyugafan?''. I call him out on his behavior, he tells me he's straightened up after mouthing off to the wrong person nearly cost him his life (he showed me a shank wound 3cm under his heart). He's apparently happily finishing a course in auto repair and had just been hired at the garage.



He turns out to be a nice guy, having sorted out his issues. I routinely bring him donuts when I bring the car in and he gets me rebates because dude, I brought donuts.

In this context, running into a high school bully can bring up powerful emotions tied to past trauma, often resurfacing fear, shame, or anger long after the original experiences. Psyche affirms this, stating that encounters with past bullies can be emotionally intense, blending lingering trauma with a natural human desire for fairness in response to their past behavior. For some, however, witnessing a former bully struggling, whether financially, socially, or personally, can produce a sense of schadenfreude, which is a complex mix of satisfaction or relief at seeing someone who once caused harm face misfortune.

#10 I had a grade 11 history teacher who picked on me, insulted me in front of the class and gave me s****y grades. He told me he would never send his own children to public school with such morons. Fast forward 5 years or so, I'm almost finished my first degree and have made all A's in university so far. S****y teacher comes into the physiotherapy clinic I'm working at. My coworker deals with him and I tell her the story. When he comes back to book his next appt my coworker started talking about me as if she didnt know he had been my teacher. Bragged about how she loved mentoring students who are doing so well in school and how successful I had been at work so far. He never returned for his 2nd appt.

#11 This is kind of morbid. In the 6th grade I was friends with this kid. I remember one day telling him about an episode of Rescue 911 that I saw where a guy was driving an ATV in a field and didn't see that there was a barbed wire. Here is the episode.



Fast forward a year, and this kid started to make really mean comments about me. He would make fun of my appearance and how my family had no money in front of everyone. I am from an immigrant family and he would always tell me to "GO BACK TO YOUR COUNTRY." Middle school was really tough on me because of kids like him, but held back from fighting him because I knew nothing good would come from it.



Fast forward to the summer after high school graduation, that kid was driving an ATV in a field, didn't see the barbed wire and was decapitated. Weird that 7 years prior, I had described to my future tormentor exactly how he will die.

#12 My Dad is a very large man. Were talking 6'7" 300 lbs big. He would always tell me this story to cheer me up when girls would be b*****s to me:



He was pretty chubby in high school so he played football and was good at it, but just really loved playing basketball. So his freshman year he tried out for the team and didn't make it. The coach, who was a history teacher at the school, stated his weight as an issue. Fair enough, he worked hard to lose some weight over the summer blah blah blah.



Enter sophmore year: ends up having the coach as his history teacher. Great, he thinks. He can be a good student and hopefully get on the team. Wrong. This ADULT MAN decided to call my father names related to his weight and harass him in front of the class. Not cool but my Dad was too proud and never said anything. Ended up making varsity his sophomore year because of a coaching change.



Fast forward about 5 years my Dad was working as a bouncer at a bar in a nearby town to where he went to school. It was a regular night when who walks in? J*****s history teacher. Perfect.

He thinks ah I'll let it go, be professional. Until he recognizes my dad as "the chubby kid who was a coward".



My dad looks at him and says 'Sir, I think you've had too much to drink, its time for you to go home". The coach is saying no no I'm fine etc etc. My dad grabs him by his shirt and says "no. Its time for you to step outside, you have had to much to drink". The coach decides to swing at my dad and that's when he loses it. He states "this is for all the kids you've called fat you piece of s**t" and proceeds to beat the tar out of him.



A long story I know, but my favorite by far. My dad and his old bouncer friends always tell it when they got together too. Ahhh revenge.





Edit* grammar and noting that my dad wasn't 6'7" as a freshman but more like 6'3". Still tall though!

However, identity changes in both victims and bullies can turn encounters years later into moments of closure, empathy, or reframing past trauma. According to Thrive Global, victims often grow from diminished self-esteem into resilient, empowered individuals through therapy and life experiences, making interactions with former bullies less intimidating. Meanwhile, bullies may evolve from aggressive, insecure teens into adults facing their own challenges or failures, which can shift the balance of power in these encounters. These personal transformations highlight how meeting a high school bully as an adult can be emotionally complex, but also an opportunity for growth and reflection.

#13 Just a generic high school reunion story:



The 2-3 most athletic kids had gained weight and gotten some chick pregnant...I think one was still with the mother (who had gained even more weight) and one paid child support...



The hot girl that EVERY guy wanted to bang had gotten married and had 3 kids, was still smoking hot, but had gotten SUPER religious to the point that it was creepy.

#14 I definitely didn't take the high road here but it was *fantastic*



When I was bouncing, I saw my ex-bully walk into my bar. This guy made my high school life hell through every method except violence (I was bigger than him by a fair margin)



I knew he lived a couple towns over, this was small town New Zealand after all, I also knew he was driving. I looked for his car and it was parked in a tow away area. I gleefully called the company who handles this for us and they towed it. He was in the pub at the time, he was none the wiser. I also got one of our glassies to follow him around and take his glass every time he put it down for more than five seconds, it was pretty busy that night and he wasn't overly bright, so again he was none the wiser.



After a few hours of this, he came outside for a smoke, where it was pouring rain, and afterwards turned around to go back inside. I blocked his way and he tried to shove past me. I told him he was acting aggressively and I wouldn't be letting him back in. He starting shouting that he'd left his wallet inside, I told him that if he'd thought of that before trying to shove past me, maybe I would have gone to get it for him.



At this point, in his eyes, I stopped being a bouncer and was again the scared little 17 year old from 7 years earlier. He took a swing at me, missed, and fell over in the gutter, he wasn't drunk, it was just that the ground was wet and he slipped. We had a couple of cops who used to come in for a few drinks off duty every now and again, and they happened to be smokers. They saw what had happened and called their buddy who was on duty and he swung by, picked this Jerk up and threw him in the drunk tank.



I am not proud of my feelings about this, but seeing the guy who destroyed high school for me getting thrown into the drunk tank after being ripped off at a pub, getting humiliated while trying to look like the big man, being sober enough to be hugely frustrated over this whole thing and knowing that when he gets out of the drunk tank in the morning, his car won't be where he'd left it made me feel great. I never messed with him again after that, I felt we were even.

#15 Ours was extremely smart and very athletic, he was an incredible wrestler and undefeated throughout highschool.



I saw him at a party at a friend's house randomly and we caught eyes a few times and eventually we just approached each other and said hello, exchanged bro hugs. Mind you, we hardly talked. The only time we really did was when I told him to stop picking on someone and told me he would kick my a*s instead. He was a lovely guy.



Anyway, he hadn't changed one bit. He tried to pick fights with people throughout the night and kept looking at me while he was in yelling matches with people. So I kept getting in between him and the other person telling them both to calm down. This happened a few times until it started getting a little physical and he looked at me again. So I stood up and he tried to push the guy one more time, so I grabbed him by his shoulders and started pushing him back telling him to cool it and I thought "What the f**k am I doing... He is an angry wrestler that can take me down..." Once I got him back a ways and told him to knock it off he just looked at me and said "You know what I could do to that guy, but I don't want to. Please, stop me."



It was the saddest "HOLD ME BACK BRO" moment I have ever been a part of. It was odd that he kept looking for me to stop his fights, but I was glad I was that guy for a bit.

At the heart of these encounters, running into a high school bully as an adult isn’t just about reliving old memories, sometimes it’s also about seeing how time, growth, and circumstance can completely reshape people and power dynamics. Whether the meeting brought about closure, an unexpected apology, or satisfaction, each story reflects how deeply those early experiences can linger. Curious to see how these encounters played out in real life? Keep reading to explore the most awkward and surprisingly revealing stories of people meeting their high school bullies.

#16 We met at a bar where a large number of our high school class happened to be. He described me as his arch-enemy. I realized I hadn't even thought about him in ten years.

#17 I ran into somebody in high school that I used to pick on regularly when we were in 1st/2nd grade.



We recognized each other and I walked up to him. We exchanged a few words (since I,hadn't seen him in close to 10 years) and then didn't talk again. But right before we parted ways, I apologized for the way I treated him as a child. I couldn't stress how sorry I was for being a piece of s**t to him for no other reason than I felt like it.



I still occasionally think about him and where he's at in life.

#18 I lucked out and didn't really garner any enemies while in middle school and high school (mostly because I was the poor kid at a snobby private school in Nashville TN until I moved in 9th grade and nobody would talk to me, haha.) There was this one really obnoxious boy in one of my classes in 7th grade though, treated everyone like handmaids but the parents had money so nothing was ever really done about it... Ran across his facebook page the other day, his parents just bought him his *second Lamborghini because he wrecked the first one.*



I try not to hold animosity towards anyone, but I hope somebody keys that car.

#19 My sister has since become really good friends with her childhood tormenters. The sad part, to me, is that the reason she was able to patch things up was that she was a very late bloomer and ended up the kind of popular person they wanted to be friends with. I guess she kind of sold out and became friends with them?



How on earth the topic never comes up amongst them, I do not know.

#20 Not quite the same but... About 10 years ago I caught my dad screaming at the TV.



"This f*****g a*****e got his own show! He was such a piece of s**t when we were kids. He would beat you up for your lunch money. Push you for no good reason. Take your toys. And based on the way he acts now it does not seem like he grew up much."



He was talking about Paul Teutul Sr. from American Choppers.

#21 In high school a group of girls were constantly mean to me for absolutely no reason. They just decided they didn't like me. They would call me a black eyed pea because they hated that band.



Anyway 10 years later the ring leader of the group friend requested me on Facebook. I declined it of course. I did take a quick glance at her page though and was glad to see that she is a "recovering" h****n a****t and looks like s**t.



I also heard that she spent some time in jail for leaving a friend to pass away that had overdosed on h****n.

#22 They're all fat and bald. Granted, I'm also fat, but I've always been fat so it's a moot point. But I have a wonderful head of hair and they don't. Nanny nanny boo boo.

#23 In grade 10, my locker was next to that of one of the most popular guys in school. I was not so popular. When both at our lockers, he would regularly whisper close to my face that I was a stupid s**t and that he was going to r**e me. Fast forward 4 years at a party, he shows up. Out of morbid curiosity, I speak to him. He started hitting on me, obviously not recognizing who I was. I laughed and said loud enough for everyone around us to hear "I'm not going to f**k you, especially after you threatened to r**e me almost ever day of grade 10!". He was horrified, I smiled and walked away.

#24 I was working in a video rental store in Houston, circa 1989, about two years after I graduated high school. In comes a girl that had always been awful to me from 10th grade to graduation. She would cross a room just to say something mean, and I had no history with this girl at all. I had never actually said a word to her, all our exchanges were just her saying something mean to me. I didn't even know her last name. I must have reminded her of someone...She comes into the store and sheepishly said that she wanted 3 dirty movies. She didn’t seem to remember me. She said her best friend was getting married and she wanted some dirty movies for the bachelorette party. The shop had a small 'adult' room that you had to access by coming behind the counter, but she didn't want to go in there. She asked me to select three films. She was squirming with embarrassment as I tried to find out what she was ‘into’ and kind of acted like I thought the films were for her and her alone. She said, ‘just grab three ‘good’ ones, I don’t care’… So I selected three all lesbian p**n’s and she slunk out with them. I would have loved to see the look on their faces when they popped those tapes in. She returned them thru the night drop so she wouldn’t have to look anyone in the eye when she brought them back. She rented on her parents account. I sent a notice thru the mail to her parents that ‘Mona’s Three Way C**t Party’ had been returned damaged and they owed us 30 dollars.

#25 Moved to a new school in 7th grade and was doing fine -- making friends, good grades. Then somehow ran afoul of this bigger kid (he'd been held back a few times). Typical bully -- pushed little kids into lockers, loved to torment girls and ran with a pack of acolytes who adored and aped him. In Texas at the time, if a kid didn't like you, he "called you out" (challenged you to a fight after school). Well, "Zed" calls me out one day, because I was a "f****t from New York." Clueless me (moved there from said NY, where people are civilized), I said, "Sure, ok."



A few days later, in front of his acolytes and a small group of my friends, he proceeds to beat the s**t out of me. It was 7th grade, so the damage wasn't excessive -- mostly to my pride. Spent the rest of middle school known as one of the guys "Zed beat the s**t out of."



Fast forward about seven years, home from college and going to the grocery store for mom. Who should I see bagging my goodies but Zed. Taking a look at him, I see a horrible scar running from the top of his head down around the back of his skull and neck and under his shirt. His face lights up when he sees me, and he says, in slightly slurred speech, "Hey! Didn't we go to school together? We're friends from school, right?" He walks with me out to the parking lot, and as we walk I learn that he had been hit by a car in high school while biking home one day. Accident required a half-dozen surgeries and had left Zed mentally impaired and a completely different person.



He put my stuff in the car, shook my hand for a good 30 seconds and kept asking me to "come back and see me sometime!"



I had hated few people in my life to that point, and no one more than him. Almost cried driving home, I felt so bad for him and disgusted with myself for my previous hatred.

#26 There was this kid who bullied everyone in Grade 8. He once gave me an atomic wedgie in the snow. He was the kind of kid you avoided at all costs. You'd walk around the school the long way, taking up to 10 more minutes, just in case he was loitering near your locker.



Two years ago I got stopped for rolling a stop sign and, sure enough, he was the cop. He didn't recognize me, but I remembered him. I casually remarked that we went to school together, to which he responded "that's nice", and then proceeded to hand me a ticket.

#27 Background: I was bullied a lot in middle school, and (for unrelated reasons) ended up going to a different high school from most of my classmates, and obviously didn't keep in touch.



I was back home from college for Christmas a year or two ago and was at the mall with my little sister and my fiance. I recognized a girl from my middle school across the food court, but we had never been friends, so I simply made a mental note that she was there and went back to eating.



A few moments later my fiance and sister both got up to use the restroom and I was by myself. The girl gets up, comes over, makes nice for half a second (Oh hi, how are you, haven't seen you in forever, blah blah,) and then immediately transitions into how I look pathetic and desperate sitting by myself, and how it's no wonder the people I was with left. I am completely taken aback and it takes me a moment to form words. I hadn't seen this girl in 6 or 7 years and hadn't said more than 5 words to her.



I picked up my purse, stood up from my table and said "We're grown ups now," in the most condescending tone I could manage through my surprise. I wanted to say something about how she needed to stop acting like a child, or how there were no teachers around to stop me from leaving, but in that moment I had too many thoughts and couldn't express them all at once eloquently, so I just left. I think, or at least hope, she got the message.

#28 I had an evil 5th grade teacher who made my life terrible for a year. She even instigated a "Pick on Shtoups day". I saw her at the bar where my friend worked. The day before this we had invented a shot that tastes like urinal cakes smell (Captain Morgan's lime bite mixed with Miller High Life). I bought my old teacher and her friends a round from across the bar. I made eye contact and raised my shot of Wild Turkey. They gave me a curious look but took the urinal cake shots nonetheless. My old teacher proceeded to throw up on the bar and get 86ed from one of the only bars in town. F**k you Mrs. Freeman!

#29 Probably doomed as this thread is large, but...



I had an experience with an old grade school bully that made me very happy.



Was sitting at my house playing video games one day, about a year out of high school when I heard a knock at my front door. I open it to see (I'll call him Jim) standing on my front porch. He said hello and then immediately just launched into a lengthy apology. He felt horrible for mistreating me and many other 'nerdy' kids back in school (we were in classes together from about 3rd grade through junior year). I was one of the people he had decided to personally track down and speak with.



Turns out, he had made some bad mistakes after graduating and spent about 9 months in prison. It was a wake up call for him. He was sober and really trying to get his life in order. He gave me his phone number and said that I I ever felt like getting together, I should give him a call.



I called him later that week on a whim and we ended up becoming good friends for the next three years. Unfortunately, he began to slip. I walked into his house as he was doing m**h in the living room. I hung out a handful of times after that, but saw him doing worse and worse. M**h was one of the triggers for the violent behavior that got Jim into prison initially. I did not want to see a repeat. So, I quietly took my leave. I haven't spoken with him since.



I hope he's doing well. Good guy, at heart.

#30 This one girl used to bully me in high school, she even made me cry on prom night. 4 years later, she works at a gas station and I'm about to graduate with an engineering degree.



**Edit:** She hasn't done much with regards to her education.

#31 The boy who bullied me horrifically at school for liking dance and being ugly (Leading me to have just over £6,000 cosmetic surgery on my face) was in the city I now live in recently. I was with a group of dancers from a show I'm working at, all stunning women, and I've spent the last 6 months getting in shape. He was with his now pregnant girlfriend from school and looked like he despised every minute with her.

I wish I could say that I was classy, or said something smart. Instead I belly laughed in his face called him a "Cretinous little f**k-stick of a man" and carried on with my night...... I am not a good person.

#32 I was embarrassed by an older boy when I was in seventh grade. He thought I had been throwing sunflower seed at him at lunch. He calmly got up with his tray of pizza and french fries with ketchup, and threw it in my face. I ran to the bathroom as two hundred kids laughed at me. Later, when we were both sat down in the principle's office, I actualy broke down and cried when asked to explain what had happened. He kid laughed and later told his friends. It took a good couple years before people stopped picking on my about this. Worst moment of my entire school career.



Flash forward a decade. I'm at an outdoor concert in a park. I see that f*****g kid again, only now, we're both grown up. He's not so big anymore. I felt a drunken rage rise in me. I walked over to him. My plan was to sucker-punch him in the side of the head and walk away. But, then, I caught sight of his sister. She recognized me and said "hey!" We all ended up talking and catching up. I got the dude work with my brother. I guess he was kind of broke. His sister thought that was kind of cool of me. We ended up dating for about six months. I'd like to say I felt immense satisfaction every time I slipped my p***s inside her, not only because I was getting laid, but because it was my school bully's sister. I didn't, though. I knew we had changed and I realized that I just wasn't angry anymore.

#33 I work in a jail, I've seen the "popular kids" on the other side of the bars...

#34 I ran into my high school bully at a gay bar a few years back. He was my bottom that night.

#35 Bullied me in middle school. Now in college and creates those modern artsy clothing for a celebrity or two.



ಠ_ಠ



Eh, I guess I'm happy for him. He worked hard for it.



Edit: It's not sold in stores, or Ed Hardy, or anything of that stuff.