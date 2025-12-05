100 Times Things Aligned So Perfectly It Scratched Everyone’s Brain Just Right (New Pics)
satisfying-perfect-fit-picturesSometimes we see something that just scratches our brains the right way. A dirty rug being cleaned, just the right bit of symmetry, or, say, peeling that initial layer of plastic from a new electronic device.
We’ve gathered some of the best posts from an online group dedicated to the simple joy of random things that, somehow, fit together perfectly. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some rather visually satisfying images, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.
After 4 Years Of Owning This Banana-Box I Have Finally Found A Banana That Fits Into It Perfectly Without Hassle
Made For Each Other
The Sunset Perfectly Aligns With The Skyscraper
Black And White In Absolute Perfect Harmony
Perfect Fit
So Many Voids
Keys, Phone, Kitten Loaf-Check
Was Reading The Killing Joke When My Roommate Walked In
I Accidentally Dropped An Egg Yolk In The Sink
Nissan Xterra Compartment Fits Exactly 3 McDonald's Sauce Packets
My Friend Can Fit A MacBook Between His Teeth
Key Trinket And My Keyboard At Work
Harmony With The Environment
My Mom’s 1980s 1/2ct Jacket With My 1ct Oval. It Fits Perfectly! Did Not Plan This LOL
TV Background And Wall Making A Perfect Fit
Watching “Big” At A Hotel, And Josh’s Mom Talking To The Microwave
My Wife Did The Toblerone Thing At The Matterhorn Today. Couldn’t Have Asked For Better Weather
An Unfortunate Discovery While Washing Up
What Are We Thinking About This? Mushroom In A Pan
My Neighbor’s Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window
This Biscuit Fitting Perfectly On My Coffee Cup
I Designed A Mount For My Doorbell Camera That Perfectly Fits The Stone Veneer
And This Wasn't Even Planned. I Got The Free Cabinet Today And The Free TV Was From Yesterday
I Was Making Fun Of This Giant Puerto Rican Avocado Keeper
My Oven Fit Exactly A 3x3 Matrix Of Bread
This Package I Received Today In The Package Cabinet
Sequential Pictures Of My Dad In The 80s Taken In The Same Place Nearly 30 Years Later
Dropped Hair Product In Car’s Cup Holder
The Way This Extension Cord Was Fit Through This Crack
Cat Fits Perfectly In Violin Case
Had To Move A Couch For A Friend
It Happened
2 Egg Cartons Fit Perfectly Under The Fridge Water Filter
Hashbrowns In The Air Fryer
If The Slipper Fits
Best Things In Life Are Free
It's The Little Things In Life
My Nintendo Switch Charger Fitting In This Wall At The Airport
I Dropped My Contact Lens Cover And It Bounced And Got Stuck In This Crack. That's When I Knew
Moving Day Miracle… This Couch Fits Perfectly In The Bed Of This Truck
The Contours Of My Guitars Matched Rly Well
We Went To A Fancy Restaurant That Has Spoons Designed To Fit Perfectly Into The Curve Of The Plates And Bowls So You Don't Miss Any Sauce
The Way My Cat Mavis And Her Daughter Matilda Fit Perfectly In These Flower Pots
My Measuring Cups
My Basement Storage Framing Seems To Have Been Designed Perfectly For My Most Of My (Sealed) Kraft Dinner Boxes
My Partner Made An Egg That Perfectly Fit My Toast
The Shadow On My Tote Makes The Rest Of His Head, Even With The Curl In His Hair
This Cake Fits Perfectly Into The Shelf Rails In My Mini Fridge
This Awkward Little Cubby Fits My Mini Fridge Perfectly
The Way This Tupperware Lid Fit Over My Leftover Watermelon
Ruler Fits Perfectly Into Book
Finally Found Some Furniture To Fit My Balcony
An Entire Pack Of Bacon Fit Perfectly On The Tray I’m Going To Put In The Oven
Perfect Fit. Bone-In Ribeye To Celebrate The New Year
Til A 65” TV Perfectly Fits In The Trunk Of An S5 Sportback
That Makes Me So Happy. It Really Is Satisfying
These Two Seemingly Random Sweet Potatoes Fitting Perfectly Together
My Nail/Finger Fits Perfectly In This Random Cap’s Size
Wind Knocked Over This Light Pole At My Friend's Car Dealership
How This Wood Is Stacked
The Way All The Veins In The Rocks Line Up
My Tub Of Raspberry Sorbet Fits Perfectly In The Giant Greedy Mug. And My Hand Doesn't Freeze Trying To Hold It Myself. Double Win
While Rearranging, I’ve Discovered That All Of My Tolkien Books Fit Perfectly In The Cubby Of My Record Cabinet
My Stroopwafel Fits Perfectly In My Coffee Mug
When It Happens
The Way My Remaining Pills Line Up In The Bottle
The Way This Rubber Band Wedged Itself In The Grooves Of My Shoe
The Way The Water Perfectly Wet A Single Brick After I Turned The Water Off And Put The Hose Down
I’m Parked At Starbucks And Can See Another Starbucks In My Side View Mirror
13 Pops Fit Perfectly In My TV Stand
Found The Perfect Dresser For My Little Cubby Hole
My Vacuum Floor Cleaner Perfectly Fits My Stairs
My External Monitor Fits Perfectly In The American Airlines Tablet Holder Thing. No Straps Required
