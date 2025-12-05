We’ve gathered some of the best posts from an online group dedicated to the simple joy of random things that, somehow, fit together perfectly. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some rather visually satisfying images, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

satisfying-perfect-fit-picturesSometimes we see something that just scratches our brains the right way. A dirty rug being cleaned, just the right bit of symmetry, or, say, peeling that initial layer of plastic from a new electronic device.

#1 After 4 Years Of Owning This Banana-Box I Have Finally Found A Banana That Fits Into It Perfectly Without Hassle

RELATED:

#2 Hmm

#3 Made For Each Other

#4 The Sunset Perfectly Aligns With The Skyscraper

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Black And White In Absolute Perfect Harmony

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Perfect Fit

#7 So Many Voids

#8 Keys, Phone, Kitten Loaf-Check

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Was Reading The Killing Joke When My Roommate Walked In

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Accidentally Dropped An Egg Yolk In The Sink

#11 Nissan Xterra Compartment Fits Exactly 3 McDonald's Sauce Packets

#12 My Friend Can Fit A MacBook Between His Teeth

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Key Trinket And My Keyboard At Work

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Harmony With The Environment

#15 My Mom’s 1980s 1/2ct Jacket With My 1ct Oval. It Fits Perfectly! Did Not Plan This LOL

#16 TV Background And Wall Making A Perfect Fit

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Watching “Big” At A Hotel, And Josh’s Mom Talking To The Microwave

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My Wife Did The Toblerone Thing At The Matterhorn Today. Couldn’t Have Asked For Better Weather

#19 An Unfortunate Discovery While Washing Up

#20 What Are We Thinking About This? Mushroom In A Pan

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My Neighbor’s Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 This Biscuit Fitting Perfectly On My Coffee Cup

#23 I Designed A Mount For My Doorbell Camera That Perfectly Fits The Stone Veneer

#24 And This Wasn't Even Planned. I Got The Free Cabinet Today And The Free TV Was From Yesterday

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I Was Making Fun Of This Giant Puerto Rican Avocado Keeper

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My Oven Fit Exactly A 3x3 Matrix Of Bread

#27 This Package I Received Today In The Package Cabinet

#28 Sequential Pictures Of My Dad In The 80s Taken In The Same Place Nearly 30 Years Later

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Dropped Hair Product In Car’s Cup Holder

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 The Way This Extension Cord Was Fit Through This Crack

#31 Okay

#32 Cat Fits Perfectly In Violin Case

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Had To Move A Couch For A Friend

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 It Happened

#35 2 Egg Cartons Fit Perfectly Under The Fridge Water Filter

#36 Hashbrowns In The Air Fryer

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 If The Slipper Fits

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Best Things In Life Are Free

#39 It's The Little Things In Life

#40 My Nintendo Switch Charger Fitting In This Wall At The Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I Dropped My Contact Lens Cover And It Bounced And Got Stuck In This Crack. That's When I Knew

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Moving Day Miracle… This Couch Fits Perfectly In The Bed Of This Truck

#43 The Contours Of My Guitars Matched Rly Well

#44 We Went To A Fancy Restaurant That Has Spoons Designed To Fit Perfectly Into The Curve Of The Plates And Bowls So You Don't Miss Any Sauce

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 The Way My Cat Mavis And Her Daughter Matilda Fit Perfectly In These Flower Pots

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My Measuring Cups

#47 My Basement Storage Framing Seems To Have Been Designed Perfectly For My Most Of My (Sealed) Kraft Dinner Boxes

#48 My Partner Made An Egg That Perfectly Fit My Toast

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 The Shadow On My Tote Makes The Rest Of His Head, Even With The Curl In His Hair

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 This Cake Fits Perfectly Into The Shelf Rails In My Mini Fridge

#51 This Awkward Little Cubby Fits My Mini Fridge Perfectly

#52 The Way This Tupperware Lid Fit Over My Leftover Watermelon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Ruler Fits Perfectly Into Book

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Finally Found Some Furniture To Fit My Balcony

#55 An Entire Pack Of Bacon Fit Perfectly On The Tray I’m Going To Put In The Oven

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Perfect Fit. Bone-In Ribeye To Celebrate The New Year

#57 Til A 65” TV Perfectly Fits In The Trunk Of An S5 Sportback

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 That Makes Me So Happy. It Really Is Satisfying

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 These Two Seemingly Random Sweet Potatoes Fitting Perfectly Together

#60 My Nail/Finger Fits Perfectly In This Random Cap’s Size

#61 Wind Knocked Over This Light Pole At My Friend's Car Dealership

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 How This Wood Is Stacked

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 The Way All The Veins In The Rocks Line Up

#64 My Tub Of Raspberry Sorbet Fits Perfectly In The Giant Greedy Mug. And My Hand Doesn't Freeze Trying To Hold It Myself. Double Win

#65 While Rearranging, I’ve Discovered That All Of My Tolkien Books Fit Perfectly In The Cubby Of My Record Cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 My Stroopwafel Fits Perfectly In My Coffee Mug

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 When It Happens

#68 The Way My Remaining Pills Line Up In The Bottle

#69 The Way This Rubber Band Wedged Itself In The Grooves Of My Shoe

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 The Way The Water Perfectly Wet A Single Brick After I Turned The Water Off And Put The Hose Down

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 I’m Parked At Starbucks And Can See Another Starbucks In My Side View Mirror

#72 13 Pops Fit Perfectly In My TV Stand

#73 Found The Perfect Dresser For My Little Cubby Hole

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 My Vacuum Floor Cleaner Perfectly Fits My Stairs

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 My External Monitor Fits Perfectly In The American Airlines Tablet Holder Thing. No Straps Required The external display I have fits perfectly where a tablet would go on my American Airlines flight. Was very secure. I'm also able to plug the power cord into the screen, so I can maintain my battery on my Steam Deck as I play. Battery stayed at 99% while playing tetris and other games.

#76 My Dairy Queen Sundae Fitting Perfectly In My Cup Holder

#77 I Can Comfortably Fit 69 Dollar Coins Into A Mini M&Ms Tube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 My Hard-Boiled Eggs Fit Perfectly In The Container

#79 The Way These Tater Tots Are Perfectly Spaced In My Square Pan

#80 Nintendo Switch Cartridge In The Back Of Hot Wheels Datsun 620 Pickup

#81 How I'm Able To Fit 84 Nuts Perfectly In This Box

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 The Shirt I Thrifted Didn’t Fit Me, But Fit Her Perfectly

#83 Discovered That My Bamboo Steamer Basket Fits Perfectly On Top Of My Instantpot

#84 The Tap Fits Perfectly In My Watering Pot

#85 Not Totally Sure If It Counts? But Definitely Satisfying

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Guess What Fits Exactly

#87 L'oréal Men Expert 300ml Perfectly Fits To Refill The 1l Bottle

#88 I Keep A Joke Multitool In My Wallet That Has The Size Of The Earth If It Were A Black Hole - Apparently, A Dime Fits Perfectly Inside It

#89 Arranged This Setup For My Son. The Monitor Fits Like A Glove In This IKEA Drawer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT