We’ve gathered some amusing and oddly satisfying examples of things that perfectly fit into other things. If that sounds like it can’t be all that enjoyable, just wait, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences below.

In the digital age, there is really something to be said for tactile feedback. After all, so many folks want buttons and knobs returned to cars and fewer screens. Or, perhaps, you have a favorite appliance because it’s nice and heavy and using it is just satisfying. If you thought you were alone, you’d be wrong, there are whole online communities for similar experiences.

#1 The Light Opening In The Building's Design Fits Perfectly With The Car Dimension Share icon

#2 The Perfect Stroopwafel Mug! Yes Share icon

#3 How All The Margarita Glasses Can Fit In The Sink Share icon

#4 The Way This Clouds Reflection Fits In The Puddle Share icon

#5 This Line Of Cars Share icon

#6 Cut For Perfect Fit Share icon

#7 Facebook Friend Making Grilled Cheese Share icon

#8 When That Random Piece Of Wood From The Shed Fits Perfectly Share icon

#9 Coat Hangers In A Box Share icon

#10 The Way My Showermat Lays On Top Of The Tiles Share icon

#11 I Heard You All Might Like How I Clean The Ramekins At My Job Share icon

#12 The Way This Dog Naturally Lines Up With The Silhouette Of The Pig On This Rug Share icon

#13 Best Gift Ever Share icon

#14 This Quesadilla I Made For My Daughter Fits Perfectly In Her Sectioned Plate Share icon

#15 This Entire Box Of 24 Cannelloni In A Glass Tray Share icon

#16 These Well-Stacked Wood Share icon

#17 The Way These Shower Bottles Fit Perfectly Into The Shower Shelf At This Airbnb Share icon

#18 My Guinea Pig Fits Perfectly In My Slipper Share icon

#19 I Made Exactly The Right Volume Of Smoothie Share icon

#20 This Bin, Designed To Fit Perfectly With The Angled Wall Share icon

#21 Found The Cliff This Clif Bar Came From Share icon

#22 When The Package Is A Perfect Fit Share icon

#23 My 6’ 3” Truck Fit Through A 6’ 3” Parking Garage With A Millimeter To Spare, And Never Touched Share icon

#24 We Made Changes In Our Wc And Now The Mop Fits Perfectly Between The Toilet And The Wall (On Both Sides) Share icon

#25 Square Watermelons In A Japanese Farmer's Truck Bed Share icon

#26 The Way This Sink’s Water Pours Down The Drain Share icon

#27 The Way This Tomato Slice Fits In The Raw Onion Ring Share icon

#28 This Bottle In This Wall Share icon

#29 I Was Trying To Store Some Boxes Away... Ended Up Playing Tetris Share icon

#30 Landscape Perfectly Divided By Fence Share icon

#31 My Salt Dish Fits Perfectly Into My New Couch's Cupholder Share icon

#32 The Way Our New Flatware Set Fits Perfectly On The Top Rack For A First Wash Share icon

#33 My Wedding Ring Fits Right Inside My Husband's Share icon

#34 It’s Stuck In There Good. I Tried Prying It Out Vacuuming It And High Pressure Air Share icon

#35 Coffee Mug In The Cupholder Share icon

#36 The Bottle Cap In My Friends Shoe Share icon

#37 This Expo Marker Fits Perfectly With My Water Bottle Share icon

#38 Like A Glove Share icon

#39 Two Stones I Found On A Lake Shore Perfectly Fit One In The Other Share icon

#40 He Somehow Fits Perfectly In There Share icon

#41 How The Juice Perfectly Fits On The Shelf Share icon

#42 Can't Believe How Well These Fit The Pan Share icon

#43 Cybertruck In A Garage Share icon

#44 Steaks Fit Perfectly In Pan Share icon

#45 This Broom Fits Perfectly Into A Gap In My Kitchen Share icon

#46 An Old Lg Vaccum Cleaner Designed To Perfectly Fit Into A Corner (The Cleaner Head Bends Into The Shape Of The Corner) Share icon

#47 The Way This Glass Fits In This Cup Share icon

#48 This Failed Attempt At Baking A Cake Share icon

#49 A Close Call Share icon

#50 AirPods Are Long Gone But I Toss My Wedding Ring In Here Every Night And It's In The Same Spot Every Morning Share icon

#51 My Egg Just Married The Bread Perfectly Share icon

#52 Found This On The Bottom Of My Bag, Unfortunately It Fits Perfectly Share icon

#53 Wine Glass And Coaster Share icon

#54 Accidentally Dropped My Tuna And Discovered This Share icon

#55 The Way My Cat’s Paws Fit Purrfectly Between My Plier’s Grips Share icon

#56 How Nicely My Hand Fits In This Random Museum Display Share icon

#57 Cigarette In Metal Lid Hole Share icon

#58 Carrot In Black Olive! Share icon Found a perfectly fit carrot and black olive in my pasta salad 🥰



#59 I Found The Perfect Bread For My Ham Share icon

#60 Mailman Saw His Chance Share icon

#61 The Way This Banana’s Curve Perfectly Matches The Lunch Tray’s Curve Share icon

#62 This Plate Inside My Pot (Advice Appreciated) Share icon

#63 The Way My Spoon Landed In The Trash Can Lid Share icon

#64 This Penny That's Been In The Closet Door At My Grandparent's House For Longer Than I've Been Alive Share icon

#65 Tiny Tomato That I Grew Perfectly Fitted This Spoon Share icon

#66 The Way This Drop Of Water Landed Perfectly In My O Key Share icon

#67 This Moth That Fits Perfectly Into The Corner Of The Wall Share icon

#68 This Picture Of My Parents Never Actually Happened, But Two Separate Photos That Fit Perfectly Together Share icon

#69 My Fiancé’s New Eskie Perfectly Fits 42 Beers Share icon

#70 My Dog Fit Herself Almost Perfectly Into This Single Box Of Sunshine In Our Office Share icon

#71 My Mini 1000 Piece Puzzle Fits Inside The Box Top Of Regular 2000 Piece Puzzle Share icon

#72 The Shadow Of The Plane I Was On, Aligns And Fits Perfectly Within The Circular Rainbow Below Share icon

#73 The Way This Hose Fits Share icon

#74 The Way These Hangers Fit Into The Box Share icon I'm moving houses and had to save our hangers. Thought this was cool



#75 This Bicycle Is Parked Perfectly Share icon

#76 It Doesn’t Fit In This Sub, But Also It Fits In This Sub. Does This Make Sense?! Share icon

#77 Biscuit In My Mug Share icon

#78 All Computers Of The Entire Office Fit Perfectly Into The Random Crate We Use For Moving Stuff Share icon

#79 My Wife’s Engagement Ring Cut The Top Damn Near Perfectly Off A Glass When She Was Washing It Share icon

#80 "Stabilo Fineliner" Fit Absolutely Perfect Into The Tape Reels Of A Cassette To Rewind Them Share icon

#81 Malbork Was Built For My 6'7" Boyfriend Share icon

#82 Sat On A Bench Outside An Office And Noticed My Reflection In The Window Perfectly Fit In The Chair Share icon

#83 Quaker Rice Chip Perfectly Fits Into My Sink Drain Share icon

#84 The Way The Plugs Fit Perfectly Share icon

#85 Circle Cat, Per Wife Request Share icon My wife thought our cat would enjoy this toy and it turns out that she fits perfectly into it. I’m not sure if she actually fits perfectly or if cats are liquid.



#86 My Robot Vacuum Fits Perfectly Under The Kichten Cabinets Share icon

#87 My Phone Fits Perfectly In A Hole In My Car Share icon

#88 I Managed To Get All The Strings Of The Mop Perfectly In The Wringer Share icon

#89 The Way These Tables Fit Into The Walls Share icon It may not be satisfying for some but it is for me



#90 This Mango Half Fits Perfectly In This Little Container Share icon The lid fits the container, too. That’s an optical illusion.



#91 The Way This Wrench Fits Into This Fractal Vise Share icon

#92 My Dog's Snoot Perfectly Fits This Pineapple Ring Share icon

#93 Saw This In Frankfurt Share icon

#94 My Mother In Laws Outfit Today Share icon

#95 My Trash Can Fits Conveniently Under My Entrance Peaked Roof Perfectly Share icon

#96 Couldn’t Find My Bathroom Mat For A While Share icon

#97 Was Moving Furniture When I Noticed Something, My First Ever Perfect Fit :) Share icon

#98 My GF Is Amazing At Making Rice. The Rice Came Out Of The Pot Perfectly And Fit Satisfyingly Into The Tupperware Share icon

#99 The Way I Was Able To Line Up The Wrapping Paper Share icon