100 Times Random Things Just Fit Perfectly Together And It Was Very Satisfying (New Pics)
In the digital age, there is really something to be said for tactile feedback. After all, so many folks want buttons and knobs returned to cars and fewer screens. Or, perhaps, you have a favorite appliance because it’s nice and heavy and using it is just satisfying. If you thought you were alone, you’d be wrong, there are whole online communities for similar experiences.
We’ve gathered some amusing and oddly satisfying examples of things that perfectly fit into other things. If that sounds like it can’t be all that enjoyable, just wait, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences below.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Light Opening In The Building's Design Fits Perfectly With The Car Dimension
The Perfect Stroopwafel Mug! Yes
How All The Margarita Glasses Can Fit In The Sink
The Way This Clouds Reflection Fits In The Puddle
This Line Of Cars
Cut For Perfect Fit
Facebook Friend Making Grilled Cheese
When That Random Piece Of Wood From The Shed Fits Perfectly
Coat Hangers In A Box
The Way My Showermat Lays On Top Of The Tiles
I Heard You All Might Like How I Clean The Ramekins At My Job
The Way This Dog Naturally Lines Up With The Silhouette Of The Pig On This Rug
Best Gift Ever
This Quesadilla I Made For My Daughter Fits Perfectly In Her Sectioned Plate
This Entire Box Of 24 Cannelloni In A Glass Tray
These Well-Stacked Wood
The Way These Shower Bottles Fit Perfectly Into The Shower Shelf At This Airbnb
My Guinea Pig Fits Perfectly In My Slipper
I Made Exactly The Right Volume Of Smoothie
This Bin, Designed To Fit Perfectly With The Angled Wall
Found The Cliff This Clif Bar Came From
When The Package Is A Perfect Fit
My 6’ 3” Truck Fit Through A 6’ 3” Parking Garage With A Millimeter To Spare, And Never Touched
We Made Changes In Our Wc And Now The Mop Fits Perfectly Between The Toilet And The Wall (On Both Sides)
Square Watermelons In A Japanese Farmer's Truck Bed
The Way This Sink’s Water Pours Down The Drain
The Way This Tomato Slice Fits In The Raw Onion Ring
This Bottle In This Wall
I Was Trying To Store Some Boxes Away... Ended Up Playing Tetris
Landscape Perfectly Divided By Fence
My Salt Dish Fits Perfectly Into My New Couch's Cupholder
The Way Our New Flatware Set Fits Perfectly On The Top Rack For A First Wash
My Wedding Ring Fits Right Inside My Husband's
It’s Stuck In There Good. I Tried Prying It Out Vacuuming It And High Pressure Air
Coffee Mug In The Cupholder
You might need to rethink how 'perfect' it is when the car starts moving.
The Bottle Cap In My Friends Shoe
This Expo Marker Fits Perfectly With My Water Bottle
Like A Glove
Two Stones I Found On A Lake Shore Perfectly Fit One In The Other
He Somehow Fits Perfectly In There
How The Juice Perfectly Fits On The Shelf
Can't Believe How Well These Fit The Pan
Steaks Fit Perfectly In Pan
This Broom Fits Perfectly Into A Gap In My Kitchen
An Old Lg Vaccum Cleaner Designed To Perfectly Fit Into A Corner (The Cleaner Head Bends Into The Shape Of The Corner)
The Way This Glass Fits In This Cup
This Failed Attempt At Baking A Cake
A Close Call
AirPods Are Long Gone But I Toss My Wedding Ring In Here Every Night And It's In The Same Spot Every Morning
My Egg Just Married The Bread Perfectly
Found This On The Bottom Of My Bag, Unfortunately It Fits Perfectly
Wine Glass And Coaster
Accidentally Dropped My Tuna And Discovered This
The Way My Cat’s Paws Fit Purrfectly Between My Plier’s Grips
How Nicely My Hand Fits In This Random Museum Display
Cigarette In Metal Lid Hole
Carrot In Black Olive!
Found a perfectly fit carrot and black olive in my pasta salad 🥰
I Found The Perfect Bread For My Ham
Mailman Saw His Chance
The Way This Banana’s Curve Perfectly Matches The Lunch Tray’s Curve
This Plate Inside My Pot (Advice Appreciated)
The Way My Spoon Landed In The Trash Can Lid
This Penny That's Been In The Closet Door At My Grandparent's House For Longer Than I've Been Alive
Tiny Tomato That I Grew Perfectly Fitted This Spoon
The Way This Drop Of Water Landed Perfectly In My O Key
This Moth That Fits Perfectly Into The Corner Of The Wall
This Picture Of My Parents Never Actually Happened, But Two Separate Photos That Fit Perfectly Together
My Fiancé’s New Eskie Perfectly Fits 42 Beers
My Dog Fit Herself Almost Perfectly Into This Single Box Of Sunshine In Our Office
My Mini 1000 Piece Puzzle Fits Inside The Box Top Of Regular 2000 Piece Puzzle
The Shadow Of The Plane I Was On, Aligns And Fits Perfectly Within The Circular Rainbow Below
The Way This Hose Fits
The Way These Hangers Fit Into The Box
I'm moving houses and had to save our hangers. Thought this was cool
This Bicycle Is Parked Perfectly
It Doesn’t Fit In This Sub, But Also It Fits In This Sub. Does This Make Sense?!
Biscuit In My Mug
All Computers Of The Entire Office Fit Perfectly Into The Random Crate We Use For Moving Stuff
My Wife’s Engagement Ring Cut The Top Damn Near Perfectly Off A Glass When She Was Washing It
"Stabilo Fineliner" Fit Absolutely Perfect Into The Tape Reels Of A Cassette To Rewind Them
We did this 35 years ago with regular No. 2 yellow pencils.
Malbork Was Built For My 6'7" Boyfriend
Sat On A Bench Outside An Office And Noticed My Reflection In The Window Perfectly Fit In The Chair
Quaker Rice Chip Perfectly Fits Into My Sink Drain
The Way The Plugs Fit Perfectly
Circle Cat, Per Wife Request
My wife thought our cat would enjoy this toy and it turns out that she fits perfectly into it. I’m not sure if she actually fits perfectly or if cats are liquid.
My Robot Vacuum Fits Perfectly Under The Kichten Cabinets
My Phone Fits Perfectly In A Hole In My Car
I Managed To Get All The Strings Of The Mop Perfectly In The Wringer
The Way These Tables Fit Into The Walls
It may not be satisfying for some but it is for me
This Mango Half Fits Perfectly In This Little Container
The lid fits the container, too. That’s an optical illusion.