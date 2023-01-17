Below, we've compiled some cool Latin phrases and meanings that you may as well use in your everyday or professional language. Just ensure you use them in the proper context! Are there any famous Latin phrases you use often? Let us know in the comments! Also, upvote a cool Latin phrase (or two) you saw on the list that you might add to your vocabulary!

Common Latin phrases such as et cetera, ad hoc, per se, vice versa, or CV (short form curriculum vitae) occasionally sneak into our vocabulary without us directly acknowledging it. However, unlike swear or slang words, cool Latin phrases and expressions help enrich our speech. Hence, such lingo 'imposters' are very much welcome and encouraged, even. And although idioms and quotes are excellent devices for delivering a memorable speech, cool phrases in Latin can be just as powerful.

While you may spot the occasional use of Latin in scholarly articles, zoo exhibit signs, or anatomy textbooks, Latin hasn't been commonly used or written for hundreds of years. Yet, its influence may still be seen in the vocabulary of both Germanic and Romance, sometimes called Romantic, languages. In fact, you probably use many popular Latin phrases in your speech or writing without even realizing it!

#1 "Mulgere hircum" - "To milk a male goat"



This Latin phrase refers to attempting to do something impossible. Which makes sense, considering it's impossible to milk a male goat, duh.

#2 "Festina lente" - "Hurry slowly"



Festina lente, which roughly translates to "make haste slowly," essentially urges one to proceed quickly yet prudently. Augustus, the Roman emperor, frequently chastised his military commanders, telling them to "hasten slowly," as he believed rushing was a dangerous trait in an officer.

#3 "Solamen miseris socios habuisse doloris" - "Misery loves company"



You are probably already familiar with it since it is commonly used to express commiseration. Christopher Marlowe, a playwright and William Shakespeare's contemporary, is to thank. It is a comfort to the miserable to have others share their sorrow.

#4 "Et tu, Brute?" - "And you, Brutus?"



This Latin proverb appears in Julius Caesar’s assassination scene in William Shakespeare’s play “Julius Caesar.” These are Julius Caesar’s final remarks as he recognizes his friend Marcus Junius Brutus as one of the perpetrators. The phrase can today be used ironically to disparage a friend’s change of heart.

#5 "Persona non grata" - "An unwelcome person"



Refers to a person who is not welcome. For example, "He has become persona non grata in our club since his angry outburst."

#6 "Bona fide" - "In good faith"



If something is done bona fide, it refers to an action done in a sincere, genuine, or authentic manner. In law, it refers to actions done "without the intention to deceive."

#7 "Nemo saltat sobrius" - "Nobody dances sober"



Maybe Romans weren't so serious after all? Well, the circumstances and the origins behind the famous line were. While the story behind it is quite interesting, its meaning is self-explanatory.

#8 "Caesar non supra grammaticos" - "Caesar has no authority over the grammarians"



This one has a pretty cool story behind it. The Holy Roman Emperor Sigismund of Luxembourg made a grammatical error in his speech at the Council of Constance in 1414, which is when this Latin expression was first used. Anger, after someone pointed out a mistake, Sigismund decided to just tweak the grammatical rule to suit his preferences. Apparently, one member of the Council stood up and declared, "Caesar non supra grammaticos."

#9 "Pecunia non olet" - "Money doesn't smell"



The origins of this are also worth retelling. Apparently, when Roman emperor Vespasian imposed a urine tax, his son Titus complained of the money's "disgusting" nature. Foremost, let's address the elephant in the room. No, the Romans didn't have to pay taxes to relieve their bladder. Urine was actually used to conduct chemical processes; thus, the urine tax was meant for the buyers of it. Vespasian answered his son by holding up a gold coin and asking whether it smelled. And it doesn't. Unless the previous holder didn't wash their hands properly.

#10 "Barba non facit philosophum" - "A beard doesn’t make one a philosopher"



The English equivalent of this Latin phrase would be: “clothes don’t make the man." Another Latin phrase, ”cucullus non facit monachum, " similarly translates to “the hood does not make the monk.” Hence, knowing this phrase also doesn't make you fluent in Latin. Doleo; non doleo (sorry, not sorry).

#11 "Timeo Danaos et dona ferentes" - "I fear Greeks even if they bring gifts"



This expression from "Aeneid," a Latin epic poem by Virgil, was said by Trojan priest Laocoön when he warned his fellow Trojans about accepting the gift from the Greeks. An alternative translation could be, "Do not trust enemies bringing you presents," since they could be pulling a prank.

#12 "Memento vivere" - "Remember to live"



The opposite of the famous memento mori ("remember that you [have to] die") is memento vivere, which serves as a reminder to live each day to the fullest.

#13 "Ars longa, vita brevis" - "Art is long, life is short"

#14 "Nemo mortalium omnibus horis sapit" - "Of mortal men, none is wise at all times"



Just because one considers themselves generally intelligent and wise doesn't mean they are always so. This Latin proverb, which literally translates to "Of mortal men, none is wise at all times," serves as a reminder.

#15 "Veni, vidi, vici" - "I came, I saw, I conquered"



Can’t be the only one who recalled A$AP Rocky’s banger. Were the lyrics inspired by this Latin phrase? Possibly. Either way, apparently, Julius Caesar used it in a letter he wrote to the Roman Senate in 47 BC to inform them of his victory over King Pharnaces II of Pontus near Zela.

#16 "Acta, non verba" - "Deeds, not words"



The English equivalent of this phrase is “actions speak louder than words,” which is similar to the Latin res, non verba. In other words, always back up your words with deeds or act upon what you say.

#17 "Deus ex machina" - "God from the machine"



A deus ex machina, or improbable solution to an impossibility, usually occurs in movies when the plot is highly convoluted, and then something (or someone) emerges at the very end and resolves everything. It’s sometimes considered a cheap or easy approach to tie up loose ends in movies or literature. It originates from Greek plays when gods, by descending from above, would clean up the mess that mankind had created.

#18 "Ad hoc" - "For this"



Or “for this purpose.” It describes something that is unplanned but only carried out when required. For example, an ad hoc meeting.

#19 "Ad infinitum" - "To infinity"



"Without end or limit," or when something repeatedly occurs in the same manner, it is said to occur ad infinitum. For example, "This cycle keeps repeating ad infinitum."

#20 "Et cetera" - "And other similar things"



Essentially means "and the rest." Arguably every student’s favorite when one just can't be arsed to name any more examples.

#21 "Castigat ridendo mores" - "Laughing corrects morals"



This Latin adage basically means that "one corrects customs by laughing at them." This expression suggests one can mend bad habits by making fun of them. It probably goes without saying that you perhaps shouldn't make fun of total strangers. Still, your close chums will likely find it amusing.

#22 "Cui bono?" - "Good for whom?"



Or who benefits from this? This term implies that you should look for the culprit in the individual who would benefit from an unpleasant event. For instance, cui bono conveys that if a crime has been committed, the perpetrator was probably someone who received some advantage from it.

#23 "Ex nihilo nihil fit" - "Nothing comes from nothing"



The current reinterpretation of the phrase, which originally meant "effort/work is required to succeed," contends that "everything has its origins in something."

#24 "Nitimur in vetitum" - "We strive for the forbidden"



The modern world is accustomed to this type of conduct too. Essentially, nitimur in vetitum, a topic of much debate among philosophers, was also what prompted Eve to eat the forbidden fruit.

#25 "De gustibus non est disputandum" - "Of tastes there is nothing to be disputed"



Latin for “There's no disputing about taste.” Tastes are evaluated subjectively rather than objectively — everyone has their own, and none deserve preeminence. Amen.

#26 "Lupus in fabula" - "The wolf in the story"



The equivalent of “speak of the devil” in English. This adage can be used when you mention someone, and they appear right away as if you were calling them.

#27 "Risus abundat in ore stultorum" - "Laughter is abundant in the mouth of fools"



This one is comparable to the saying per risum multum poteris cognoscere stultum ("by excessive laughter one can recognize the fool") because, apparently, according to the Romans, the hallmark of stupidity is excessive and inappropriate laughter.

#28 "Amor vincit omnia" - "Love conquers all"



This Latin saying initially appeared in Virgil's "Eclogues" (X, 69) in the first century BCE. It has since become a famous motto in English. The phrase expresses an unwavering love despite any barriers or opposing feelings that may stand in the way.

#29 "Ubi amor, ibi dolor" - "Where (there is) love, there (is) pain"



Love can also be painful despite how high above the ground it makes us feel sometimes. This phrase alludes to the suffering that love, particularly unrequited love, can cause one's soul.

#30 "Amor et melle et felle est fecundissimus" - "Love is rich with both honey and venom"



A mixture of sweet and bitter. That's exactly what love is, and Ancient Romans knew it too.

#31 "Sapere aude" - "Dare to know"



Other loose translations of this Latin proverb could be "Have the courage to use your own reason," or even more fancifully, "Dare to be wise." After Immanuel Kant used it in his essay "Answering the Question: What Is Enlightenment?" (1784), the phrase sapere aude became associated with the Age of Enlightenment.

#32 "Astra inclinant, sed non obligant" - "The stars incline us, they do not bind us"

#33 "Faber est suae quisque fortunae" - "Every man is the artisan of his own fortune"

#34 "Alea iacta est" - "The die has been cast"



This is another Julius Caesar phrase that he said when entering Italy and starting the protracted civil war against Pompey and the Optimates. The meaning of the phrase is the “point of no return.”

#35 "In vino veritas" - "In wine, there is truth"



This Latin proverb implies that a person under the influence of alcohol is more likely to express their hidden wants and thoughts.

#36 "Carthago delenda est" - "Carthage must be destroyed"



Cato the Censor, a Roman politician, used to end all of his speeches to the Senate with this line before the Third Punic War between Rome and Carthage. While he did this in an attempt to advance the war, the expression is now often used figuratively to signify full approval of a concept.

#37 "Ad hominem" - "To the person"



It’s an abbreviation for argumentum ad hominem, which translates as “argument against the person.” It alludes to a rhetorical technique in which the speaker criticizes the opposing party rather than the argument’s key points.

#38 "Mea culpa" - "Through my fault"



This Latin phrase is used to admit guilt or recognize one’s fault.

#39 "Per se (and not ‘per say’)" - "By itself or in itself"



The phrase per se is used when you want to refer to a specific thing on its own, as opposed to its relation to other things. For example, "It is not this Latin phrase, per se, that is important, but rather the concept it represents."

#40 "De facto" - "In fact"



De facto describes an actual situation, although not necessarily intended or legal.

#41 "Sui generis" - "Of its/his/her/their own kind"



Refers to something or someone special and distinct from others belonging to a class of its own. For example, "Frida Kahlo is an original artist; each of her works is sui generis."

#42 "Me vexat pede" - "My foot itches"



The Latin phrase me vexat pede means something similar to the English sayings, "a pebble in one's shoe" or "nipping at one's heels." It's used to refer to a pointless situation or bothersome individual.

#43 "Plenus venter non studet libenter" - "A full belly does not like studying"



Apparently, the Romans believed it was difficult to concentrate on studying after having a heavy meal. Thus, we can all agree that a power nap after a meal might be the universal solution to this problem.

#44 "Dulce est desipere in loco" - "It is sweet on occasion to play the fool / It is pleasant to relax once in a while"



There's no need to be all serious all the time. Setting aside one's pride and unwinding for some time, even if it's in engaging in something silly, can certainly benefit everyone.

#45 "Audentes fortuna iuvat" - "Fortune favors the bold"



Apparently, these were Pliny the Elder's final words before he sailed away from Pompeii's docks in 79 to save his friend Pomponianus from the eruption of Vesuvius. Many Roman authors used this as their mantra for the brave, successful, and those who strive for greatness. Another interpretation of this Roman proverb can be found in the English adage, "Nothing ventured, nothing gained."

#46 "Ita vero" - "Yes"



Apparently, having no word for "yes," the Romans preferred to react to questions with the affirmative or negative of the question (for example, "Are you hungry?" would be answered with "I am hungry" or "I am not hungry," not "Yes" or "No").

#47 "Aut Caesar aut nihil" - "Either Caesar or nothing"



It's pretty much a Latin equivalent for “all or nothing.” The infamous Italian cardinal Cesare Borgia lived by this maxim. The phrase can now be used to refer to the unyielding desire to succeed.

#48 "Si vis amari ama" - "If you want to be loved, love"



"Don't expect love without giving it" and "you cannot ask for love from those you do not love yourself" are two possible interpretations of the phrase.

#49 "Carpe vinum" - "Seize the wine"

#50 "Inis vitae sed non amoris" - "The end of life, but not of love"



The saying goes that love never fades, even after one's gone. Therefore, this moving phrase refers to grieving someone who has passed when you still love them and will continue to do so.

#51 "Respice finem" - "Consider the end"



This Latin phrase again refers to the temporality of life. This phrase reminds one to live life so that it will be worth it in the end, whenever that end comes.

#52 "Omnes una manet nox" - "The same night awaits us all"



Ancient Romans really took "temporality" seriously. In this context, "one night" refers to the final moments of our lives or the passing.

#53 "Vivamus, moriendum est" - "Let us live, since we must die"



#54 "Finis coronat opus" - "The end crowns the work"

#55 "Malum consilium quod mutari non potest" - "Bad is the plan that cannot change"

#56 "Acta deos numquam mortalia fallunt" - "Mortal actions never deceive the gods"

#57 "Aut viam inveniam aut faciam" - "I will either find a way or make one"

#58 "Qui totum vult totum perdit" - "He who wants everything loses everything"

#59 "Fere libenter homines id quod volunt credunt" - "Men generally believe what they want to"



#60 "De omnibus dubitandum" - "Be suspicious of everything"



#61 "Quid infantes sumus" - "What are we, babies?"



Apparently, this Latin proverb was commonly used by the Nocera clan to throw down the gauntlet; hence, another translation for this proverb is "to throw down one’s gauntlet." Still, if people underestimate your capabilities, don't hesitate to spit this phrase out.

#62 "Homo sum humani a me nihil alienum puto" - "I am a human being, so nothing human is strange to me"

#63 "Carpe diem" - "Seize the day"



Another Latin phrase that is frequently used nowadays. The saying aims to motivate people to focus on the present rather than the future and make the most of it.

#64 "Cogito, ergo sum" - "I think, therefore I am"



This famous phrase by Rene Descartes may appear vague and perplexing, but it was a realization that arose from his unique, individualistic approach to philosophy. According to him, many of the world’s problems stem from how we use our minds — through misunderstanding, poor definition, and unintentional illogic.

#65 "Quid pro quo" - "Something for something"



Or ‘this for that’. Essentially, this Latin phrase refers to favor given in exchange for another turn.

#66 "Status quo" - "The existing state (of affairs)"



Refers to the situation at the moment. For example, “a person is comfortable with the status quo and isn’t looking for a change.” It is typically applied regarding social or political issues.

#67 "Sine qua non" - "Without which, not"



Refers to something absolutely essential. Arguably a clearer translation would be, "Without (something), (something else) won't be feasible." For example, "Creativity is a sine qua non for working as a copywriter."

#68 "Surdo oppedere" - "To belch before the deaf"



Simply put, according to Desiderius Erasmus' "Adagia" (1508), surdo oppedere means a useless action.

#69 "Mortuum flagellas" - "You are flogging a dead one"



This Latin phrase refers to criticizing someone who won't be impacted by the criticism in any way.

#70 "Hei mihi! Quod nullis amor est medicabilis herbis" - "Oh me! Love can not be cured by herbs"

#71 "Ad astra per aspera" - "To the stars through hardships"

#72 "Natura non constristatur" - "Nature is not saddened"



#73 "In absentia lucis, Tenebrae vincunt" - "In the absence of light, darkness prevails"

#74 "Ut ameris, amabilis esto" - "If you want to be loved, be lovable"

#75 "Libertas perfundet omnia luce" - "Freedom will flood all things with light"

#76 "Dulce periculum" - "Danger is sweet"

#77 "Condemnant quo non intellegunt" - "They condemn that which they do not understand"

#78 "Mea navis aëricumbens anguillis abundant" - "My hovercraft is full of eels"



Not every Latin phrase must be enlightening; others are purely humorous. This one, from Monty Python's "Dirty Hungarian Phrasebook," verbatim translates to "My hovercraft is full of eels."

#79 "Imperium in imperio" - "An empire within an empire"

#80 "Hic manebimus optime!" - "Here we will stay, most excellently!"

#81 "Aequam servare mentem" - "Keep the mind calm"

#82 "Alma mater" - "Nourishing mother"



This phrase indicates the educational institution a person has formerly attended.

#83 "Ad meliora" - "Toward better things"

#84 "Creo quia absurdum est" - "I believe because it is absurd"

#85 "Malo mori quam foedari" - "Death rather than dishonor"

#86 "Sic gorgiamus allos subjectatos nunc" - "We gladly feast on those who would subdue us"

#87 "Flectere si nequeo superos, Acheronta movebo" - "If I cannot move Heaven, I will raise Hell"



#88 "Aere perennius" - "More lasting than bronze"



#89 "Aquila non capit muscas" - "An eagle does not catch flies"

#90 "Bis dat qui cito dat" - "He gives twice who gives promptly"



#91 "Timendi causa est nescire" - "Ignorance is the cause of fear"

#92 "Forsan et haec olim meminisse iuvabit" - "Perhaps even these things will be good to remember one day"

#93 "Factum fieri infectum non potest" - "It is impossible for a deed to be undone"

#94 "Nullum magnum ingenium sine mixture dementia fuit" - "There has been no great wisdom without an element of madness"

#95 "Barba tenus sapientes" - "As wise as far as the beard"

#96 "Lupus non timet canem latrantem" - "A wolf is not afraid of a barking dog"

#97 "Non ducor duco" - "I am not led; I lead"

#98 "Oderint dum metuant" - "Let them hate so long as they fear"