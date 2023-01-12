We know the feeling: You’d like to get your first tattoo but you’re scared to make the leap. You have questions about how to pick a good design and what subject you should choose, and you’re nervous about the commitment and wonder if you’ll ever regret getting one. In these cases, you can’t go wrong with a minimalist tattoo!

Minimalist tattoos are the new black. Seriously, though: they’re everywhere. And while they may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s hard to deny that they’re pretty cool. We can’t get enough of the clean, simple designs that make a statement without being too loud and the way tattoo artists use as few lines and colors as possible to create a delicate image or message. The resulting design is simple yet striking, and because of this, they tend to be quite affordable. In other words, they’re the perfect way to start your tattoo journey!

But the question still stands: Which subject should you choose? There are endless tattoo ideas you can get inspiration from, and that’s exactly where we want to give you a hand! Our goal is to provide you with a few simple tattoo ideas to create your own unique drawing or at least help you narrow down the options. We’ve put together a list of popular minimalist designs, including some small and cute tattoos that will instantly win you over. Oh, and most of these work wonders as matching tattoos, in case you want to get one with your best friend or your siblings.