We know the feeling: You’d like to get your first tattoo but you’re scared to make the leap. You have questions about how to pick a good design and what subject you should choose, and you’re nervous about the commitment and wonder if you’ll ever regret getting one. In these cases, you can’t go wrong with a minimalist tattoo!

Minimalist tattoos are the new black. Seriously, though: they’re everywhere. And while they may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s hard to deny that they’re pretty cool. We can’t get enough of the clean, simple designs that make a statement without being too loud and the way tattoo artists use as few lines and colors as possible to create a delicate image or message. The resulting design is simple yet striking, and because of this, they tend to be quite affordable. In other words, they’re the perfect way to start your tattoo journey!

But the question still stands: Which subject should you choose? There are endless tattoo ideas you can get inspiration from, and that’s exactly where we want to give you a hand! Our goal is to provide you with a few simple tattoo ideas to create your own unique drawing or at least help you narrow down the options. We’ve put together a list of popular minimalist designs, including some small and cute tattoos that will instantly win you over. Oh, and most of these work wonders as matching tattoos, in case you want to get one with your best friend or your siblings.

#1

JPG File Tattoo

JPG File Tattoo

skinofglass_ Report

#2

Got A Minimalist Binary Sunset Tattoo Today

Got A Minimalist Binary Sunset Tattoo Today

flamingredhair Report

#3

Minimalistic Portrait Of My Parents With Their Signatures. Done At Red River Tattoo Company In Irvine, KY By Rebekkah Ratliff

Minimalistic Portrait Of My Parents With Their Signatures. Done At Red River Tattoo Company In Irvine, KY By Rebekkah Ratliff

Nordaktimus Report

#4

Unbreakable Bond Tattoo

Unbreakable Bond Tattoo

vanessaortegon.art Report

#5

Cute Oniguri Tattoo

Cute Oniguri Tattoo

lisah_tattoo Report

#6

Funny Banana Tattoo

Funny Banana Tattoo

clandestina_tattoo Report

#7

First Tattoo Of Two For Sarah

First Tattoo Of Two For Sarah

irisnawer_art Report

#8

Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

sabocano Report

Margaret H
Margaret H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant tattoo, but minimalist? Nah.

#9

Baby Duck

Baby Duck

kikinoland Report

#10

Minimalist Edward Much "Scream"

Minimalist Edward Much "Scream"

handpoke.princess Report

#11

Adventurer At Heart

Adventurer At Heart

lashwell_ink Report

#12

My Minimalistic Smash Inspired Tattoo!

My Minimalistic Smash Inspired Tattoo!

EnvironmentalMistake Report

#13

Harmony And Balance Tattoo

Harmony And Balance Tattoo

tattoo_vesna_prague Report

#14

Paper Planes

Paper Planes

little.tattoos Report

#15

Bicycle Tattoo

Bicycle Tattoo

spam9r2c Report

#16

Dice Tattoo

Dice Tattoo

tattooer_catnip Report

#17

Life's Passions Tattoo

Life's Passions Tattoo

brunaa.ink Report

#18

Horse Tattoo

Horse Tattoo

rany_boskie Report

#19

Pet Line Tattoo

Pet Line Tattoo

dysnomia.ink Report

#20

Pikachu And Mario Tattoo

Pikachu And Mario Tattoo

attenti_al_lupo_tattoo Report

Isa Reyes
Isa Reyes
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im not the only one who sees the problem here right?

#21

Fireworks Tattoo

Fireworks Tattoo

haru.tttown Report

#22

Dragonfly Tattoo

Dragonfly Tattoo

dontsleepvincci Report

#23

Minimalist Solar System Done By Lindsey Strong At Rain & Forest Tattoo In Portland, OR

Minimalist Solar System Done By Lindsey Strong At Rain & Forest Tattoo In Portland, OR

capt_buttznstuff Report

#24

Got My Minimalist Tattoo ‘Dovie’ And I Se Tovya Sagain’ Designed It By Myself

Got My Minimalist Tattoo ‘Dovie’ And I Se Tovya Sagain’ Designed It By Myself

ign_keiron Report

#25

I Got A Minimalist Pride Tattoo And I Love It!

I Got A Minimalist Pride Tattoo And I Love It!

sudojess Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had the very same in allergy tests 🙃

#26

A Rather Minimalistic Tattoo By Bali At Tintent Tattoo In Bayreuth. I Love The Colors

A Rather Minimalistic Tattoo By Bali At Tintent Tattoo In Bayreuth. I Love The Colors

Lammel5050 Report

#27

Camping Tattoo

Camping Tattoo

benx_tats Report

#28

Minimalist Expressions Tattoos

Minimalist Expressions Tattoos

hannahcrd.tattoo Report

#29

Flamingo Tattoo

Flamingo Tattoo

jpumatatts Report

#30

Beach Tattoo

Beach Tattoo

iamrous_tattoo Report

#31

Croissant Tattoo

Croissant Tattoo

cagridurmaz Report

#32

Disney Balloon

Disney Balloon

oztattoom Report

#33

Single Line Crab

Single Line Crab

cagridurmaz Report

#34

Weather Tattoo

Weather Tattoo

playground_tat2 Report

#35

Small Boat Tattoo

Small Boat Tattoo

katerstets Report

#36

Little Turtle Tattoo

Little Turtle Tattoo

wittybutton_tattoo Report

#37

Outline Of A Movie Scene Tattoo

Outline Of A Movie Scene Tattoo

g9in_ttt Report

#38

Crab Tattoo

Crab Tattoo

trfart Report

#39

Tiny Tiger Tattoo

Tiny Tiger Tattoo

kim.pintadon Report

#40

Minimalist Nature By Angel Gua At Sacred Addition In East Bridgewater, MA

Minimalist Nature By Angel Gua At Sacred Addition In East Bridgewater, MA

imgur.com Report

#41

Minimalist PB And Marcy Tattoo I Got Last Night!

Minimalist PB And Marcy Tattoo I Got Last Night!

not_brittsuzanne Report

#42

Minimalist Heart Tattoo

Minimalist Heart Tattoo

baris.tattoo Report

#43

Funny Toe Tattoo

Funny Toe Tattoo

tatuajesimpulsoazul Report

#44

Lazy Seal

Lazy Seal

liggud Report

#45

Teddy Bear

Teddy Bear

hybridink.helsinki Report

#46

Dentist's Tattoo

Dentist's Tattoo

chlo_poke Report

#47

Serotonin Molecule

Serotonin Molecule

persephonitattoos Report

#48

Cute Minimalist Tattoo

Cute Minimalist Tattoo

anastasia_tattoo_lviv_bckstg Report

#49

Finger Ring Tattoo

Finger Ring Tattoo

playground_tat2 Report

#50

Vintage Pool Ball Tattoo

Vintage Pool Ball Tattoo

ink.spirations Report

#51

Seam Line Tattoo

Seam Line Tattoo

alldaytattoo_ph Report

#52

Morse Code Tattoo

Morse Code Tattoo

oitattooer Report

Isa Reyes
Isa Reyes
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

anyone know what it says?

#53

Croissant Tattoo

Croissant Tattoo

tatoueursdf Report

#54

Minimalist Hogwarts House Crests Done By Sean At Invictus Tattoo In Plover, WI

Minimalist Hogwarts House Crests Done By Sean At Invictus Tattoo In Plover, WI

imgur.com Report

#55

Minimalistic Rubik's Cube By Kayden Digiovanni At Dallas Tattoo

Minimalistic Rubik's Cube By Kayden Digiovanni At Dallas Tattoo

colorfiend Report

#56

Minimalistic Howl’s Moving Castle As My New Forearm Tattoo! Done At Made To Last Tattoo, Art By Liam Ashurst And Drawn By Brian Leebrick

Minimalistic Howl’s Moving Castle As My New Forearm Tattoo! Done At Made To Last Tattoo, Art By Liam Ashurst And Drawn By Brian Leebrick

reddit.com Report

#57

My First Tattoo! Minimalist Gengar

My First Tattoo! Minimalist Gengar

TicklishDingleberry Report

#58

Finally Got My Minimalist C&H Tattoo! I Kinda Love It

Finally Got My Minimalist C&H Tattoo! I Kinda Love It

pbock Report

#59

Adventure Time Tattoo

Adventure Time Tattoo

BlueberryBlueBubbles Report

#60

My Minimalist Bojack Horseman Tattoo

My Minimalist Bojack Horseman Tattoo

A1Barista Report

#61

Abstract Composition Tattoo

Abstract Composition Tattoo

BusyElephant Report

#62

Purple Lavender

Purple Lavender

inkjectionyf Report

#63

Dots Tattoo

Dots Tattoo

colugo_design Report

#64

Tiny Jellyfish

Tiny Jellyfish

sepautentico_tattoo Report

#65

Cartoon Snail

Cartoon Snail

liggud Report

#66

Sunrise Tattoo

Sunrise Tattoo

maggda.lena Report

#67

Coffee Maker Tattoo

Coffee Maker Tattoo

whiterabbitsofia Report

#68

Chickens Tattoo

Chickens Tattoo

betapuba_ Report

#69

Diamond Tattoo

Diamond Tattoo

broccoli_tattooer Report

#70

Pizza Tattoo

Pizza Tattoo

tattooer_bro Report

#71

Pretzel Tattoo

Pretzel Tattoo

damagedonetattoo Report

#72

Chili Pepper Tattoo

Chili Pepper Tattoo

mastilnicatattoo Report

#73

Lemon Tattoo

Lemon Tattoo

tat_mee Report

#74

Numbers Tattoo

Numbers Tattoo

kaylamytattoo Report

#75

Game Boy Tattoo

Game Boy Tattoo

tintahanan_tattoo Report

#76

Champagne Glasses Tattoo

Champagne Glasses Tattoo

g9in_ttt Report

#77

11:11

11:11

saigon3mvuong.tattstudio Report

#78

Dove Tattoo

Dove Tattoo

d.leetattoo Report

#79

Eeyore Tattoo

Eeyore Tattoo

maito_tattoo Report

#80

Winnie The Pooh Tattoo

Winnie The Pooh Tattoo

maliartattoo Report

#81

Dachshund Dog Tattoo

Dachshund Dog Tattoo

emilylazartetattoo Report

#82

Skull Tattoo

Skull Tattoo

enriquebaez.ink Report

#83

Little Broken Heart On Pauline

Little Broken Heart On Pauline

zombietears Report

#84

Minimalist Version Of The Starry Night By V. Van Gogh

Minimalist Version Of The Starry Night By V. Van Gogh