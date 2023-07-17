Artistry Meets Self-Expression In These 122 Abstract Tattoo Ideas
Abstract tattoos are like vibrant bursts of self-expression inked on the body. They are the rebellious siblings of traditional tattoo designs, that defy conventions and embrace a world of creativity. So, today we’ll give you inspiration for some abstract tattoo designs for your next tattoo.
They vary from geometric shape tattoos to nature-inspired watercolor pieces and edgy trash polkas. Each abstract art tattoo has an enigmatic shape, bold colors, and imaginative form, creating a captivating visual narrative that’ll speak volumes about your individuality and personality. There are no strict rules or predefined patterns behind these tattoos. It’s a free-for-all for creativity, where the artist can let their imagination run wild, and you can sport a design that resonates with your unique story. It’s a collaboration between art and identity.
There are even abstract tattoos with meaning. For instance, an abstract butterfly tattoo symbolizes change and transformation. You can make them obscure, asymmetrical, with unusual patterns and shapes. Another great feature of abstract butterfly tattoos is they can be created in vivid watercolors. You can even opt for moodier black or gray styles.
If you are looking for something subtle, you can choose minimalist abstract tattoos. It could be a minimalist animal outline, a single geometric shape, or a delicate wave. These understated beauties will make a powerful statement.
The options are as vast as your imagination. Whether you’re drawn to minimalist black ink designs or crave the explosion of colors in a watercolor masterpiece, we’ve got plenty of options for everyone. You will definitely find something on this list that suits your style and taste.
Take a look at the unique designs below. Which ones are your favorites? Let us know in the comments.
This post may include affiliate links.
Abstract Blackwork Tattoo
"By Leon Lam, Alchemink Hong Kong/Lyon."
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tree Rings Tattoo
"By Monah at Arkade Ink, South Africa."
Abstract Tattoo For Kira
Abstract Tattoos
The Truman Show Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Chest Tattoo
Abstract Thigh Eye Tattoo
Abstract Watercolor Tattoo
"Designed by Darren Babbit at Burly Fish Tattoo in Flagstaff AZ."
Floral Abstraction Tattoo
"By me, Logan Bramlett - Wanderlust Tattoo Society, Akron, Ohio."
Abstract, Mixed Media Floral Tattoo
"By Diana Lin at Liquid Amber Tattoo in Vancouver, BC."
Abstract Cheshire Cat Tattoo
"Done by Dan at Integrity Tattoo Lounge (UK)."
Abstract Family Crest Sleeve Tattoo
"Done by Johnny Mac at Tinta Cantina in Albuquerque, NM."
Abstract Face Tattoo
Abstract Demon Shoulder Tattoo
"By Sinsa From Seoul, South Korea."
Abstract Calf Tattoo
Abstract Figures Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Sleeve Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Gap Filler
Abstract Composition
Abstract Marbles Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Flower Tattoo
Colorful Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Good And Destroyed Abstract Tattoo
Geometric Blackwork Abstraction Of Film Projector Tattoo
"By Ben Volt at Form8 Tattoo in San Francisco, CA."
Abstract Blackwork Tattoo
"Done by Tyler Nguyen (Me) out of my Little Needle Tattoos, Plymouth, MI."
An Abstract Face Tattoo
"By Sophie at AKA, Berlin Germany."
Abstract Space Tattoo
Abstract Raven And Vegvisir Tattoo
"Done by Ollie Tye at Cosmic Monsters Incorporated, Bromsgrove, UK."
Abstract Geometric Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
"'Human' from 'Arrivals' and an abstract line down the spine."
Abstract Tattoo
"Watercolor abstract elephant and molecular structures."
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Face Tattoo
Abstract Linework Tattoo
Abstract Flower Tattoo
Abstract Rose Girl Tattoo
Cover Up Abstract Tattoo
Flower Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Arm Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Cover-Up Tattoo
"Drawn on abstract cover-Up for Mir, who wanted to represent a poem she loves. It’s about being a parent who provides a safe place for their kid to land in life, so we wanted to represent that place of peace surrounded by the chaos and unknowns in life."
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Pattern Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Arm Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Cathedral Collage Tattoo
Blue Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstracts Hands Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Neck Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
"Thank you Tori for letting me put this funkalicious thing on you."
Abstract Arm Tattoo
Memories With Her Grandma Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Arm Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Melted Camera Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Black Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Geometric Abstraction Tattoo
"Done by Scott Waters at Main St. Tattoo in Palmy, New Zealand."
Abstract Bird Tattoo
"Done by Shanti Cameron at Cat Tattoo in Addison, TX."
Abstract Circle Of Life Tattoo
"By Joshua Hibbard at No Hope, No Fear in Portland, OR."
Abstract Panther Tattoo
"By Joey Cassina, Ocean Ave Tattoo San Francisco."
Abstract Tattoo On The Ribs
Abstract Ravens And Ouroboros Tattoo
"By Thomas at Renegade tattoos NL."
Abstract Watercolor Lotus Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoos
"My client had the good idea to do a guessing game to find out which square corresponds to the empty square."
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
Abstract Tattoo
"For archaeologists in Tainan."