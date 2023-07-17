Abstract tattoos are like vibrant bursts of self-expression inked on the body. They are the rebellious siblings of traditional tattoo designs, that defy conventions and embrace a world of creativity. So, today we’ll give you inspiration for some abstract tattoo designs for your next tattoo.

They vary from geometric shape tattoos to nature-inspired watercolor pieces and edgy trash polkas. Each abstract art tattoo has an enigmatic shape, bold colors, and imaginative form, creating a captivating visual narrative that’ll speak volumes about your individuality and personality. There are no strict rules or predefined patterns behind these tattoos. It’s a free-for-all for creativity, where the artist can let their imagination run wild, and you can sport a design that resonates with your unique story. It’s a collaboration between art and identity.

There are even abstract tattoos with meaning. For instance, an abstract butterfly tattoo symbolizes change and transformation. You can make them obscure, asymmetrical, with unusual patterns and shapes. Another great feature of abstract butterfly tattoos is they can be created in vivid watercolors. You can even opt for moodier black or gray styles.

If you are looking for something subtle, you can choose minimalist abstract tattoos. It could be a minimalist animal outline, a single geometric shape, or a delicate wave. These understated beauties will make a powerful statement.

The options are as vast as your imagination. Whether you’re drawn to minimalist black ink designs or crave the explosion of colors in a watercolor masterpiece, we’ve got plenty of options for everyone. You will definitely find something on this list that suits your style and taste.

Take a look at the unique designs below. Which ones are your favorites? Let us know in the comments.

#1

Abstract Blackwork Tattoo

"By Leon Lam, Alchemink Hong Kong/Lyon."

Pinionedspiral

#2

Abstract Tattoo

kristiana.s.lines

#3

Abstract Tree Rings Tattoo

"By Monah at Arkade Ink, South Africa."

banana_berrie_

#4

Abstract Tattoo For Kira

free.flow.line

#5

Abstract Tattoos

kudutattoo

#6

The Truman Show Abstract Tattoo

bwtattooartd

#7

Abstract Chest Tattoo

inker_land

#8

Abstract Thigh Eye Tattoo

surrealismtattoo

#9

Abstract Watercolor Tattoo

"Designed by Darren Babbit at Burly Fish Tattoo in Flagstaff AZ."

ACohenBrother

#10

Floral Abstraction Tattoo

"By me, Logan Bramlett - Wanderlust Tattoo Society, Akron, Ohio."

loganbram

#11

Abstract, Mixed Media Floral Tattoo

"By Diana Lin at Liquid Amber Tattoo in Vancouver, BC."

sarahpids

#12

Abstract Cheshire Cat Tattoo

"Done by Dan at Integrity Tattoo Lounge (UK)."

Lostalunatic

#13

Abstract Family Crest Sleeve Tattoo

"Done by Johnny Mac at Tinta Cantina in Albuquerque, NM."

Why_is_you_lyon

#14

Abstract Face Tattoo

GonzyGonzGonzGonz

#15

Abstract Demon Shoulder Tattoo

 "By Sinsa From Seoul, South Korea."

thexkfedist

#16

Abstract Calf Tattoo

VintagePizza

#17

Abstract Figures Tattoo

stickyx3stick

#18

Abstract Tattoo

anomaria_

#19

Sleeve Abstract Tattoo

inkubus_tattoo

#20

Abstract Tattoo

teektura_tattoo

#21

Abstract Tattoo

toothfairytats

#22

Abstract Tattoo

cali.tattoos

#23

Abstract Tattoo

tattooist_basil

#24

Abstract Gap Filler

paiko.pokes

#25

Abstract Composition

chroma.tatt

#26

Abstract Marbles Tattoo

irislamht

#27

Abstract Tattoo

solsticetropical

#28

Abstract Tattoo

sonia_tessari

#29

Abstract Flower Tattoo

zusam.ttt

#30

Colorful Abstract Tattoo

bebop_ink

#31

Abstract Tattoo

faiza.tattoo

#32

Good And Destroyed Abstract Tattoo

muilllmul

#33

Geometric Blackwork Abstraction Of Film Projector Tattoo

"By Ben Volt at Form8 Tattoo in San Francisco, CA."

LinoleumJay

#34

Abstract Blackwork Tattoo

"Done by Tyler Nguyen (Me) out of my Little Needle Tattoos, Plymouth, MI."

ttn_art

#35

An Abstract Face Tattoo

"By Sophie at AKA, Berlin Germany."

reddit.com

#36

Abstract Space Tattoo

Butters_Professor

#37

Abstract Raven And Vegvisir Tattoo

"Done by Ollie Tye at Cosmic Monsters Incorporated, Bromsgrove, UK."

freshatom

#38

Abstract Geometric Tattoo

gangsta_panda_

#39

Abstract Tattoo

"'Human' from 'Arrivals' and an abstract line down the spine."

Rorech

#40

Abstract Tattoo

"Watercolor abstract elephant and molecular structures."

Breiter971

#41

Abstract Tattoo

chickenbriar

#42

Abstract Face Tattoo

Are_you_a_motorboat

#43

Abstract Linework Tattoo

therealtompetty

#44

Abstract Flower Tattoo

i_am_harry

#45

Abstract Rose Girl Tattoo

dabbing_pilot

#46

Cover Up Abstract Tattoo

karen_tattoo

#47

Flower Abstract Tattoo

delicatesquash

#48

Abstract Arm Tattoo

ghost.akaink

#49

Abstract Tattoo

i__tatt

#50

Abstract Cover-Up Tattoo

"Drawn on abstract cover-Up for Mir, who wanted to represent a poem she loves. It’s about being a parent who provides a safe place for their kid to land in life, so we wanted to represent that place of peace surrounded by the chaos and unknowns in life."

daryakalantari

#51

Abstract Tattoo

pesto.tattoos

#52

Abstract Pattern Tattoo

rydelreib_tattoo

#53

Abstract Tattoo

energysquish

#54

Abstract Arm Tattoo

energysquish

#55

Abstract Tattoo

u.adams_

#56

Abstract Tattoo

goodgear.tattoo

#57

Cathedral Collage Tattoo

comma_ttt

#58

Blue Abstract Tattoo

inkvisition_

#59

Abstract Tattoo

robb.tattoo

#60

Abstract Tattoo

wilwang_tatt

#61

Abstracts Hands Tattoo

voldblk

#62

Abstract Tattoo

agataris

#63

Abstract Tattoo

noa.tat

#64

Abstract Neck Tattoo

blackcelebrationttt

#65

Abstract Tattoo

"Thank you Tori for letting me put this funkalicious thing on you."

lecszi

#66

Abstract Arm Tattoo

nelly_ink

#67

Memories With Her Grandma Abstract Tattoo

tattooist_basil

#68

Abstract Arm Tattoo

blocktatt

#69

Abstract Tattoo

amns.art

#70

Melted Camera Abstract Tattoo

Instagram

#71

Abstract Black Tattoo

hairyary

#72

Abstract Tattoo

lembotattoo

#73

Geometric Abstraction Tattoo

"Done by Scott Waters at Main St. Tattoo in Palmy, New Zealand."

xRelyx

#74

Abstract Bird Tattoo

"Done by Shanti Cameron at Cat Tattoo in Addison, TX."

swampsparrow

#75

Abstract Circle Of Life Tattoo

"By Joshua Hibbard at No Hope, No Fear in Portland, OR."

aeon_irl

#76

Abstract Panther Tattoo

"By Joey Cassina, Ocean Ave Tattoo San Francisco."

Hugsarebadmmkay

#77

Abstract Tattoo On The Ribs

mattyfatty1

#78

Abstract Ravens And Ouroboros Tattoo

"By Thomas at Renegade tattoos NL."

Takkehdrums

#79

Abstract Watercolor Lotus Tattoo

Chris153

#80

Abstract Tattoo

wekid_impastotattoo

#81

Abstract Tattoo

voldblk

#82

Abstract Tattoos

"My client had the good idea to do a guessing game to find out which square corresponds to the empty square."

nowh.r

#83

Abstract Tattoo

defsyink

#84

Abstract Tattoo

noey.head.tattoo

#85

Abstract Tattoo

"For archaeologists in Tainan."

ma.ma.hao

#86

Magic Whale Abstract Tattoo

lucysalay

#87

The Queen Of Hearts Abstract Tattoo

The Queen Of Hearts Abstract Tattoo