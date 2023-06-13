Getting a tattoo is a permanent commitment, an inseparable part of your identity. So, before getting inked, ask yourself what kind of tattoo reflects your authentic self. Luckily, there are plenty of tattoo designs that defy time and passing trends. If you are looking for something bold, why not try old-school tattoos? We’ve got a bunch of American traditional tattoo ideas to inspire you.

So, what exactly are American traditional tattoos? Simply put, they are tattoo styles inspired by American history and culture. They have a distinct design — bold lines, vibrant colors, and iconic imagery. They’re instantly recognizable and visually striking. 

You’ll also notice a lot of symbolism in these traditional tattoos. They feature anchors, roses, eagles, daggers, and more. Here are some cool symbolisms you should know before getting inked: An anchor tattoo symbolizes stability and strength. The majestic eagle is associated with freedom, courage, and power. It represents a soaring spirit. Roses signify timeless beauty. They also depict love and passion. Daggers signify courage. And last but not least, swallow tattoos traditionally symbolize loyalty and freedom. In fact, swallow tattoos are also believed to bring luck. Sailors would often sport swallow tattoos (each swallow allegedly represented 5,000 nautical miles traveled).

These traditional American tattoos can be pretty much traced back to the transformative era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They emerged as a distinct means of self-expression and were very popular among sailors.

Get ready to feast your eyes on the collection of ink we have amassed for you. These American traditional tattoo ideas will give you plenty of inspiration for your next piece of permanent body art.

#1

American Traditional Plant Tattoo

corycraft

8 points
#2

Butterfly Tattoo

travstattoos

7 points
#3

American Traditional Tattoo

fabio_nembo_

7 points
#4

My American Traditional Headshot Done By Tracy At Heroic Ink In Ames, Iowa

timMANthy

7 points
#5

"How To Love" Tattoo

traditionaltattoo_

7 points
#6

American Traditional Tattoo

caseyxsullivan

7 points
#7

Devils Always Welcome

badlittleyou

7 points
#8

Right In The Knee Ditch. Ouchies

heatherdelbene

6 points
#9

Leia Got This Eagle Design To Perfectly Top Off The Space On Her Shoulder

derickmontez

6 points
#10

American Traditional Tattoo

kucci_tattooer

6 points
#11

Cute Swallow For My Friend

stefanpauli

6 points
#12

American Traditional Tattoo

alexduquettetattoos

6 points
#13

Hummingbird For Irene

thomashearntattoos

6 points
#14

Classic Snake Head Tattoo

hh_tattoo

6 points
#15

Little Filler Tattoo For My Homie, Gracias Ryan

hectorlopeztattoo

6 points
#16

Panther For Tristen

zachleeart

6 points
#17

Tweety Bird Tattoo

dougshielstattoos

6 points
#18

American Traditional Spin On The Dark Mark From Harry Potter, By Bryan Michael, Huntington Village, NY

jillianlee94

6 points
#19

American Traditional Chest Piece By Ben Waara At Cosmic Reaper Tattoo In Rochester NY!

nickmonk12

6 points
#20

American Traditional Hand Holding A Lightbulb Done By Melissa Seagull Of Northern Lights Tattoo In Anchorage, Alaska

nayalusan

6 points
#21

Slimy Feller

hamtown_

6 points
#22

American Traditional Flower Tattoo

j.r.smith____

6 points
#23

American Traditional Tattoo

j.r.smith____

6 points
#24

Some Cute Colorful Ladybug For Miquel

manu.tattooer

6 points
#25

Monkey For Joe

marc_christinat

6 points
#26

Classic Sailor Jerry Flash

vics_tattoos

6 points
#27

American Traditional Eagle Tattoo

mountainviewtattooparlor

6 points
#28

Matching Moth And Butterfly For Alex

brianvisser

6 points
#29

American Traditional Tattoo

wes_art_

6 points
#30

American Traditional Tattoo

orrtattoos

6 points
#31

American Traditional Tattoo

nick.lazcano

6 points
#32

Moth For Becky

wes_art_

6 points
#33

Turned This Painting Into A Tattoo

nick.lazcano

6 points
#34

American Traditional Tattoo

connorkingrat

6 points
#35

Matchy Skull Gal Friend Tattoo

natpowertat

6 points
#36

Custom Snake, Portal, Rafflesia Flower

fromthemargins

6 points
#37

Had Such A Blast With This One!

toni.mazuranic

6 points
#38

Fun Parrot For A Real Nice Lady

andybeswick

6 points
#39

Ark In High Seas…

tomvelingtattoo

6 points
#40

I Wanna Go Fast…

tomvelingtattoo

6 points
#41

American Traditional Tattoo

nikotattooartist

5 points
#42

I Had The Honor Of Making Erica’s First Tatt

travstattoos

5 points
#43

Memento Mori Tattoo

nikotattooartist

5 points
#44

Globe For Mikael. Thanks For Making The Trip

thomashearntattoos

5 points
#45

Cosy Bear Tattoo

hh_tattoo

5 points
#46

Robin For Jessica

thomashearntattoos

5 points
#47

American Traditional Tattoo

stoyjunx

5 points
#48

Eagle Tattoo

gordoncombs

5 points
#49

In Honor Of The WBC Championship, Japan Vs. USA

Here’s a blend of American and Japanese traditional for this Hannya.

bentowers_tattoo

5 points
#50

Honored To Do My Friend Zach’s Forearm

daniel__strauss

5 points
#51

Lil Black Dagger

ziziktattoos

5 points
#52

Cowgirl From Awhile Back

ariel.greyy

5 points
#53

On The Ankle For Kaine

aaroncaldow

5 points
#54

American Traditional Tattoo

corycraft

5 points
#55

Straight Off The Wall. Thanks Jaclyn!

vinnytattoos

5 points
#56

From My Flash! Thank You Joyanne You Get The Most Awesome Tattoos!

frenchytattoos

5 points
#57

American Traditional Ship Cover-Up Done By Jordi Ramone And Absolute Tattoo, Charlotte, NC

Rio1O1

5 points
#58

American Traditional Torch Done By Andy Reach At Redemption Tattoos In Cambridge MA

zacmac1234

5 points
#59

American Traditional Prickly Pear Cactus, By Charlie At Crimson Hilt Tattoo In Denver, CO

AnneeDroid

5 points
#60

American Traditional Heart Being Hung By A Noose. Work By Darren Babbitt Of Burly Fish Tattoo. Flagstaff, AZ

childsmasher

5 points
#61

Clean American Traditional Eagle Done By Aaron Francione At Seven Swords In Philly!

rezjeck

5 points
#62

American Traditional Eagle, Austen Minor - Kustom Hustle Tattoo - Sav, Ga

n_olanhas

5 points
#63

American Traditional Style Tattoo Done By Mariano Castiglioni, Buenos Aires

MauricioDelFuego

5 points
#64

American Traditional Rose Done By Emma At Santa Rosa Tattoo, CA

czechczich

5 points
#65

American Traditional Rocket Ship, Done By Erica At Blu Gorilla In Charleston SC

CJSapp007

5 points
#66

Just Got This Sweet Traditional American Sailing Ship From Nick At Glenns Tattoo Service, Wilmington NC

lim_jayhe

5 points
#67

American Traditional Dagger By David Bruehl At Redletter1 In Tampa, FL

Kingcalen

5 points
#68

American Traditional Eagle On Lower Thigh At Sandbridge Tattoo By Garland Harris

tymoreland

5 points
#69

So Stoked On This Traditional American Bulldog From Nick At Glenns Tattoo Service In Wilmington, NC

lim_jayhe

5 points
#70

American Traditional-Styled Game Of Thrones Three Eyed Raven. Honor & Glory Tattoo In Inman, SC. Artist Is Devin Burnette

TribbleThreat

5 points
#71

American Traditional Style Hourglass Tattoo Done By Steve Owings At Victory Blvd Tattoo In Ashville, NC

Tflex92

5 points
#72

My American Traditional Planchette. Done By Josh At Three Fates Tattoo In Pensacola, FL

1HelaVessell

5 points
#73

American Traditional Tattoo

jasonabma

5 points
#74

The Shark Boi

dovahrt

5 points
#75

Goddamn Cat

klugtattoo

5 points
#76

American Traditional Tattoo

cursednotcrazy

5 points
#77

Reverse Mermaid Tattoo

natpowertat

5 points
#78

Traditional Foot Tattoos For Doug!

dethcat_tattoo52

5 points
#79

I'm A Huge Hank Williams Fan!

louisawaterstattoo

5 points
#80

American Traditional Tattoo

deepakmunsami

4 points
#81

Dagger And Rose Tattoo

hh_tattoo

4 points
#82

Still Shot Of One Of My Flash Tigers I Got To Do On Tyler

bentowers_tattoo

4 points
#83

American Traditional Tattoo

ziziktattoos

4 points
#84

American Traditional Tattoo

chrissoupourmas

4 points
#85

Scorpion Of Riad Tattoo

jennajeeps.tattoos

4 points
#86

American Traditional Style Hands Shaking. Done By Jon Sudano At Liberty Tattoo Company, Smithtown NY

murdahmamurdah