Getting a tattoo is a permanent commitment, an inseparable part of your identity. So, before getting inked, ask yourself what kind of tattoo reflects your authentic self. Luckily, there are plenty of tattoo designs that defy time and passing trends. If you are looking for something bold, why not try old-school tattoos? We’ve got a bunch of American traditional tattoo ideas to inspire you.

So, what exactly are American traditional tattoos? Simply put, they are tattoo styles inspired by American history and culture. They have a distinct design — bold lines, vibrant colors, and iconic imagery. They’re instantly recognizable and visually striking.

You’ll also notice a lot of symbolism in these traditional tattoos. They feature anchors, roses, eagles, daggers, and more. Here are some cool symbolisms you should know before getting inked: An anchor tattoo symbolizes stability and strength. The majestic eagle is associated with freedom, courage, and power. It represents a soaring spirit. Roses signify timeless beauty. They also depict love and passion. Daggers signify courage. And last but not least, swallow tattoos traditionally symbolize loyalty and freedom. In fact, swallow tattoos are also believed to bring luck. Sailors would often sport swallow tattoos (each swallow allegedly represented 5,000 nautical miles traveled).

These traditional American tattoos can be pretty much traced back to the transformative era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They emerged as a distinct means of self-expression and were very popular among sailors.

Get ready to feast your eyes on the collection of ink we have amassed for you. These American traditional tattoo ideas will give you plenty of inspiration for your next piece of permanent body art.