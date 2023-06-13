106 American Traditional Tattoo Ideas For A Timeless Look
Getting a tattoo is a permanent commitment, an inseparable part of your identity. So, before getting inked, ask yourself what kind of tattoo reflects your authentic self. Luckily, there are plenty of tattoo designs that defy time and passing trends. If you are looking for something bold, why not try old-school tattoos? We’ve got a bunch of American traditional tattoo ideas to inspire you.
So, what exactly are American traditional tattoos? Simply put, they are tattoo styles inspired by American history and culture. They have a distinct design — bold lines, vibrant colors, and iconic imagery. They’re instantly recognizable and visually striking.
You’ll also notice a lot of symbolism in these traditional tattoos. They feature anchors, roses, eagles, daggers, and more. Here are some cool symbolisms you should know before getting inked: An anchor tattoo symbolizes stability and strength. The majestic eagle is associated with freedom, courage, and power. It represents a soaring spirit. Roses signify timeless beauty. They also depict love and passion. Daggers signify courage. And last but not least, swallow tattoos traditionally symbolize loyalty and freedom. In fact, swallow tattoos are also believed to bring luck. Sailors would often sport swallow tattoos (each swallow allegedly represented 5,000 nautical miles traveled).
These traditional American tattoos can be pretty much traced back to the transformative era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They emerged as a distinct means of self-expression and were very popular among sailors.
Get ready to feast your eyes on the collection of ink we have amassed for you. These American traditional tattoo ideas will give you plenty of inspiration for your next piece of permanent body art.
American Traditional Plant Tattoo
Butterfly Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
My American Traditional Headshot Done By Tracy At Heroic Ink In Ames, Iowa
"How To Love" Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
Devils Always Welcome
Right In The Knee Ditch. Ouchies
Leia Got This Eagle Design To Perfectly Top Off The Space On Her Shoulder
American Traditional Tattoo
Cute Swallow For My Friend
American Traditional Tattoo
Hummingbird For Irene
Classic Snake Head Tattoo
Little Filler Tattoo For My Homie, Gracias Ryan
Panther For Tristen
Tweety Bird Tattoo
American Traditional Spin On The Dark Mark From Harry Potter, By Bryan Michael, Huntington Village, NY
American Traditional Chest Piece By Ben Waara At Cosmic Reaper Tattoo In Rochester NY!
American Traditional Hand Holding A Lightbulb Done By Melissa Seagull Of Northern Lights Tattoo In Anchorage, Alaska
Slimy Feller
American Traditional Flower Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
Some Cute Colorful Ladybug For Miquel
Monkey For Joe
Classic Sailor Jerry Flash
American Traditional Eagle Tattoo
Matching Moth And Butterfly For Alex
American Traditional Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
Moth For Becky
Turned This Painting Into A Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
Matchy Skull Gal Friend Tattoo
Custom Snake, Portal, Rafflesia Flower
Had Such A Blast With This One!
Fun Parrot For A Real Nice Lady
Ark In High Seas…
I Wanna Go Fast…
American Traditional Tattoo
I Had The Honor Of Making Erica’s First Tatt
Memento Mori Tattoo
Globe For Mikael. Thanks For Making The Trip
Cosy Bear Tattoo
Robin For Jessica
American Traditional Tattoo
Eagle Tattoo
In Honor Of The WBC Championship, Japan Vs. USA
Here’s a blend of American and Japanese traditional for this Hannya.