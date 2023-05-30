With tattoo trends changing almost as often as the trends on social media, there still are some tattoo styles that defy time, gaining immunity to any and all passing-by trends. Want to guess which tattoos we are talking about? Yup, you’re absolutely right; it’s American traditional tattoos! To honor this never-dying trend, we’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful specimens done in recent days, and although these old-school tattoos did change during the period of their natural evolution, the core still stayed the same. 

Traditional American tattoos, also known as old-school tattoos, are a distinctive style of tattooing that originated in the United States in the late 19th century, gaining their full-on popularity in the early to mid-20th century and keeping it to this day, too. These tattoos are characterized by their bold and icon-like designs, vibrant, often primary colors, and thick black outlines. 

Now, these designs did not come out of nowhere and were heavily influenced by the maritime and military culture of the United States. Basically, it was the thing of all G.I. Joes and Marines. Of course, most of these iconic tattoos were done by someone who couldn’t be called a full-fledged tattoo artist but rather someone with the apparatus and some basic ink. However, at the very same time, tattoo culture started forming, and in that time, two very prominent artists became well-known and helped tremendously in shaping the American tattoo style - Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins and Bert Grimm. 

And yeah, although these old-school tattoo designs might not look exactly like their predecessors nowadays, this style is still very important in shaping tattoo culture. So much so that it has spawned several new tattoo styles, like neo-traditional and new school, which use the same iconic designs and bold outlines, but add more depth and shadowing to the designs. Overall, traditional tattoos played a huge role in shaping tattoo history, and the style is still as popular as it used to be. And if you were looking for something bold and timeless, this list might be just it!

#1

American Traditional Tattoo

nikotattooartist Report

#2

Tim Wanted A Mirrored Image Of A Sparrow He Had On His Other Shoulder

travstattoos Report

#3

American Traditional Tattoo

stefanpauli Report

#4

Rose Tattoo

tattooalemao Report

#5

American Traditional Gilmore Girls Tattoo Long Street Collective, Columbus, Ohio Gregory Lahm

sillysunshine317 Report

#6

American Traditional Tattoo

oliviakuotattoo Report

#7

Froggie Reaper In Black N Gray With Red Accents

natpowertat Report

#8

One Of My Favourite J$ Designs For Isla, Thank You For The Trust!

chalkstattooer Report

#9

This One’s On Kelsey For Her Fresh New Baby

heatherdelbene Report

#10

American Traditional Tattoo

travstattoos Report

#11

Dad And Mom American Tattoos

brandoche_tattoos Report

#12

Eagle From My Flash

lurkdiggler Report

#13

Crying Heart Tattoo

lurkdiggler Report

#14

American Traditional Tattoo

alexduquettetattoos Report

#15

Heart Tattoo

stoyjunx Report

#16

American Traditional Tattoo

stoyjunx Report

#17

Biker Stuff

cllhn_tattoo Report

#18

American Traditional Tattoo

moccagatta_ Report

#19

Tiger On The Shin, Thanks Tiffany For Letting Me Add To Your Cool Collection

hectorlopeztattoo Report

#20

Always Fun Doing A Classic

fergusontattoos Report

#21

Ship Tattoo

sundancetattooparlor Report

#22

Heart Tattoo

corycraft Report

#23

American Traditional Tattoo

ericcarranzatattoo Report

#24

New Banger For The American Traditional Leg Sleeve From Matthew Luettger At Red Quill Tattoo In Lincoln, NE

mandarinorangesalads Report

#25

My American Traditional Half-Sleeve! Done By Chris Fernandez At Kings Ave Tattoo In Manhattan, NY

trevora721 Report

#26

American Traditional Grim Reaper By Travis At Inksmith & Rogers Jacksonville FL

Codith96 Report

#27

American Traditional Eagle & Rose By Dré Perales At Mothers Tattoo In Elsmere, KY

rustybenson4l Report

#28

American Traditional Mom Tattoo Done By Johnny Baker At The Ink Elephant In Mcallen, TX

lgarz286 Report

#29

American Traditional Cobra By Justin Martinez, Element Tattoo In San Antonio

Revblis Report

#30

Big Thanks To Max For Coming To Me For This Custom Stormy Eye!

jasonabma Report

#31

So Stoked With How This Turned Out! Bright, Bold And Classic Is What I Love To Do!

jasonabma Report

#32

Classic Dagger Tattoo

marc_christinat Report

#33

American Traditional Tattoo

marc_christinat Report

#34

Birds Tattoo

mikereedtattoo Report

#35

Little Dagger/Flower Combo

nick.lazcano Report

#36

Creature Of The Night

tomvelingtattoo Report

#37

American Traditional Tattoo

the_lambo_scoundrel Report

#38

Fresh Roses And Tender Sentiment

goodlucksailortattoo Report

#39

Cute Little Candy Heart Tattoo

brandoche_tattoos Report

#40

American Traditional Tattoo

kucci_tattooer Report

#41

Eagle. Fun One. Thanks Ryan

cheweymolina Report

#42

Did This Quick One For The Winner Of Our Holiday Charity Raffle In January

ziziktattoos Report

#43

Got A Little Spicy Yesterday With Some Chili Peppers From My Flash!

mustyrattats Report

#44

Straight Off The Wall. Thanks Jaclyn!

vinnytattoos Report

#45

American Traditional Tattoo

kelseyflegal Report

#46

American Traditional By Bobby (Red Dagger Tattoo Houston, TX) Done In Georgetown

rusi150 Report

#47

American Traditional Ship By Jeremiah Wayne At Think Tank Tattoo In Denver

only_my_buisness Report

#48

American Traditional Ship By Derek Sayeg At Genuine Electric Tattoo In Van Nuys, CA

ghost_dodo Report

#49

American Traditional Peacock. Done By Tyler Caron At Electric Umbrella. Nanaimo, BC

sterburks Report

#50

American Traditional Dagger By Matt Stebly At Twisted Anchor Tattoo In Ocean Springs MS

NIKRP0R0S Report

#51

American Traditional Rose By Adam At Chapter One Tattoo In San Diego

Robalonches Report

#52

American Traditional Rose By Andrew At Electric Souvenir (Chicago, IL)

_Anon_Amarth_ Report

#53

My American Traditional Inspired Skyrim Piece Done By Lee At Tooth And Nail In Davenport, IA

elitefatninja Report

#54

My American Traditional Clipper Ship, My Matt Wetmore At Distinkt Designs, Horton MI

RamonaFlowersWannabe Report

#55

American Traditional Eagle Done By Jeffrey At Howdy Tattoo In St. Louis, MO

ElpacoDeltaco Report

#56

First Tattoo - American Traditional Toucan By Jon Glessner At Key City Tattoo - Frederick, MD

rubberbandrider Report

#57

Knee Ditch Spider Web For Isa

livleonardi_ Report

#58

Sweet And Sour Girlies For Ashley. Black Is Healed, Color Is Fresh

livleonardi_ Report

#59

Custom Monstera For Taryne

alenaxmcdonald Report

#60

Sun And Moon Vor Manu

marc_christinat Report

#61

Snake Tattoo

mikereedtattoo Report

#62

American Traditional Tattoo

jord.hershberger Report

#63

Adorable Taylor Swift Matching Tattoos

sav.hasty Report

#64

American Traditional Tattoos

mugstattooer Report

#65

Love Panther

hutch.tattoo Report

#66

American Traditional Tattoo

deepakmunsami Report

#67

Filling Joel’s Sleeve

alexduquettetattoos Report

#68

One Of The Tats I Made For The Cancer Benefit

Shop was packed all day long. We made a lot of tats, and raised a lot of money.

travstattoos Report

#69

Sacred Heart Tattoo

cheweymolina Report

#70

Liz’s Forearm. Super Bowl Weekend Moves

daniel__strauss Report

#71

Lil Moth Tattoo

cheweymolina Report

#72

American Traditional Tattoo

gordoncombs Report

#73

Fish Tattoo

tonytrustworthy Report

#74

American Traditional Tattoo

gordoncombs Report

#75

American Traditional Tattoo

cllhn_tattoo Report

#76

Americant Traditional Tattoo

hectorlopeztattoo Report

#77

Tiger Tattoo

aaroncaldow Report

#78

American Traditional Master Sword By Zack Hendlmyer At Tattoo Timmy's, Turnersville, NJ

DanThePenguin Report

#79

American-Traditional Eagle Piece By Jason Phillips At Ftw Tattoo In Oakland

stilsk Report

#80

American Traditional Turtle Done By Josh At True West Tattoo, San Luis Obispo, CA

Cookedhampster Report

#81

American Traditional "Don't Tread On Me" Adaptation Done By Mauricio Pastor At West Texas Tattoos

CEREBRAL_BOR3 Report

#82

My American Traditional Panther Done By Kitt Kaufman At High Noon Tattoo In PHX, AZ

alecjbrandt Report

#83

American Traditional Owl - By Steve At Cobra Custom Tattoo Plymouth MA

Bajfrost90 Report

#84

American Traditional Boxer. Done By Alex Duquette At Blue Blood Tattoo In Ottawa

crazed4sens Report

#85

Big Ol Butterfly

livleonardi_ Report

#86

American Traditional Tattoo

