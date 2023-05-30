106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces
With tattoo trends changing almost as often as the trends on social media, there still are some tattoo styles that defy time, gaining immunity to any and all passing-by trends. Want to guess which tattoos we are talking about? Yup, you’re absolutely right; it’s American traditional tattoos! To honor this never-dying trend, we’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful specimens done in recent days, and although these old-school tattoos did change during the period of their natural evolution, the core still stayed the same.
Traditional American tattoos, also known as old-school tattoos, are a distinctive style of tattooing that originated in the United States in the late 19th century, gaining their full-on popularity in the early to mid-20th century and keeping it to this day, too. These tattoos are characterized by their bold and icon-like designs, vibrant, often primary colors, and thick black outlines.
Now, these designs did not come out of nowhere and were heavily influenced by the maritime and military culture of the United States. Basically, it was the thing of all G.I. Joes and Marines. Of course, most of these iconic tattoos were done by someone who couldn’t be called a full-fledged tattoo artist but rather someone with the apparatus and some basic ink. However, at the very same time, tattoo culture started forming, and in that time, two very prominent artists became well-known and helped tremendously in shaping the American tattoo style - Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins and Bert Grimm.
And yeah, although these old-school tattoo designs might not look exactly like their predecessors nowadays, this style is still very important in shaping tattoo culture. So much so that it has spawned several new tattoo styles, like neo-traditional and new school, which use the same iconic designs and bold outlines, but add more depth and shadowing to the designs. Overall, traditional tattoos played a huge role in shaping tattoo history, and the style is still as popular as it used to be. And if you were looking for something bold and timeless, this list might be just it!
American Traditional Tattoo
Tim Wanted A Mirrored Image Of A Sparrow He Had On His Other Shoulder
American Traditional Tattoo
Rose Tattoo
American Traditional Gilmore Girls Tattoo Long Street Collective, Columbus, Ohio Gregory Lahm
American Traditional Tattoo
Froggie Reaper In Black N Gray With Red Accents
One Of My Favourite J$ Designs For Isla, Thank You For The Trust!
This One’s On Kelsey For Her Fresh New Baby
American Traditional Tattoo
Dad And Mom American Tattoos
Eagle From My Flash
Crying Heart Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
Heart Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
Biker Stuff
American Traditional Tattoo
Tiger On The Shin, Thanks Tiffany For Letting Me Add To Your Cool Collection
Always Fun Doing A Classic
Ship Tattoo
Heart Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
New Banger For The American Traditional Leg Sleeve From Matthew Luettger At Red Quill Tattoo In Lincoln, NE
My American Traditional Half-Sleeve! Done By Chris Fernandez At Kings Ave Tattoo In Manhattan, NY
American Traditional Grim Reaper By Travis At Inksmith & Rogers Jacksonville FL
American Traditional Eagle & Rose By Dré Perales At Mothers Tattoo In Elsmere, KY
American Traditional Mom Tattoo Done By Johnny Baker At The Ink Elephant In Mcallen, TX
American Traditional Cobra By Justin Martinez, Element Tattoo In San Antonio
Big Thanks To Max For Coming To Me For This Custom Stormy Eye!
So Stoked With How This Turned Out! Bright, Bold And Classic Is What I Love To Do!
Classic Dagger Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
Birds Tattoo
Little Dagger/Flower Combo
Creature Of The Night
American Traditional Tattoo
Fresh Roses And Tender Sentiment
Cute Little Candy Heart Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
Eagle. Fun One. Thanks Ryan
Did This Quick One For The Winner Of Our Holiday Charity Raffle In January
Got A Little Spicy Yesterday With Some Chili Peppers From My Flash!
Straight Off The Wall. Thanks Jaclyn!
American Traditional Tattoo
American Traditional By Bobby (Red Dagger Tattoo Houston, TX) Done In Georgetown
American Traditional Ship By Jeremiah Wayne At Think Tank Tattoo In Denver
American Traditional Ship By Derek Sayeg At Genuine Electric Tattoo In Van Nuys, CA
American Traditional Peacock. Done By Tyler Caron At Electric Umbrella. Nanaimo, BC
American Traditional Dagger By Matt Stebly At Twisted Anchor Tattoo In Ocean Springs MS
American Traditional Rose By Adam At Chapter One Tattoo In San Diego
American Traditional Rose By Andrew At Electric Souvenir (Chicago, IL)
My American Traditional Inspired Skyrim Piece Done By Lee At Tooth And Nail In Davenport, IA
My American Traditional Clipper Ship, My Matt Wetmore At Distinkt Designs, Horton MI
American Traditional Eagle Done By Jeffrey At Howdy Tattoo In St. Louis, MO
First Tattoo - American Traditional Toucan By Jon Glessner At Key City Tattoo - Frederick, MD
Knee Ditch Spider Web For Isa
Sweet And Sour Girlies For Ashley. Black Is Healed, Color Is Fresh
Custom Monstera For Taryne
Sun And Moon Vor Manu
Snake Tattoo
American Traditional Tattoo
Adorable Taylor Swift Matching Tattoos
American Traditional Tattoos
Love Panther
American Traditional Tattoo
Filling Joel’s Sleeve
One Of The Tats I Made For The Cancer Benefit
Shop was packed all day long. We made a lot of tats, and raised a lot of money.