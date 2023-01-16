If you’re a hardcore fan of cute simple tattoos, you already know that the world is your oyster. From the classic rose to the ever-popular anchor, there are so many different designs out there that you can choose from. While some people have no qualms with having a full sleeve or leg piece, others prefer something more fine-drawn. And if you fall into that latter category? Well then, we’ve got just the thing for you!

Single-line tattoos are the perfect solution: they’re manageable, to the point, and they make a statement in just one delicate swoop. They’re a great way to add a little extra something to your collection of fine-line tattoos without going overboard. They’re not only super stylish and chic but are also an excellent way to show off your personality while still keeping things simple. Plus, they look great on just about any part of the body; from your ankles to your arms and even on your neck, single-line tattoos are versatile enough to serve as subtle yet beautiful additions.

In case you’re looking for your daily tattoo inspo, we’ve done some legwork for you and collected our favorite one-line tattoos on the web. From animals to flowers and even artsy faces, there’s no shortage of creative designs!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

One Line Painting

One Line Painting

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

14points
POST
#2

Small Cat Tattoo

Small Cat Tattoo

shan.6tattoo Report

13points
POST
Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think for me, the simplicity of it makes it cool.

0
0points
reply
#3

Single Line Faces

Single Line Faces

sweet_baby_sunshine Report

13points
POST
#4

Clover

Clover

inkurous Report

13points
POST
Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually love this!

0
0points
reply
#5

Cat Single Line Tattoo

Cat Single Line Tattoo

gigi_tattooer Report

12points
POST
#6

Single Line Fox

Single Line Fox

jk.tattoo Report

12points
POST
#7

Single Lines Fish Tattoos

Single Lines Fish Tattoos

paganinkbysarahstreet Report

12points
POST
#8

Simple Linework Tattoos

Simple Linework Tattoos

btn_tattoos Report

12points
POST
#9

Minimalist Single Line Tattoo

Minimalist Single Line Tattoo

guicorrea_tattoo Report

12points
POST
#10

Single Line Pizza

Single Line Pizza

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

12points
POST
#11

Single Line Family Zodiac Signs

Single Line Family Zodiac Signs

unotattoonyc Report

11points
POST
#12

Single Line Moon

Single Line Moon

_jediart Report

11points
POST
#13

Single Line

Single Line

ilu.artwork Report

11points
POST
#14

Single Line Lemon

Single Line Lemon

spam9r2c Report

11points
POST
#15

Hug One Line Tattoo

Hug One Line Tattoo

miko__tattoo Report

11points
POST
#16

Wine Tattoo

Wine Tattoo

inbal_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#17

Single Line Camera

Single Line Camera

tatoo_delicadas_femininas Report

11points
POST
#18

Single Line Drawing

Single Line Drawing

gimez_ink Report

11points
POST
#19

Kingfisher Bird

Kingfisher Bird

swink.inc Report

11points
POST
#20

Fineline

Fineline

alkimiatattoo Report

11points
POST
#21

New York Skyline

New York Skyline

unotattoonyc Report

10points
POST
#22

Line Art

Line Art

nikita.tattoo Report

10points
POST
#23

Single Line Whale

Single Line Whale

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

10points
POST
#24

Flash Skull

Flash Skull

peterharren Report

10points
POST
#25

Single Line Cat

Single Line Cat

tattooandmars Report

10points
POST
#26

One Line

One Line

meli_wolf_ttt Report

10points
POST
#27

Matching Single Line Tattoo

Matching Single Line Tattoo

meli_wolf_ttt Report

10points
POST
#28

Single Line Bird

Single Line Bird

lila.tattoo Report

10points
POST
#29

Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin

gimez_ink Report

10points
POST
#30

Around The World Single Line

Around The World Single Line

maxi.cachorro Report

10points
POST
#31

Single Line Goku

Single Line Goku

maxi.cachorro Report

10points
POST
#32

Single Line Ellephant

Single Line Ellephant

the_painted_ladies Report

10points
POST
#33

Single Line Finger Tattoo

Single Line Finger Tattoo

weesticknpoke Report

10points
POST
#34

Single Line Watercolor Blastoise

Single Line Watercolor Blastoise

hyesooktattoos Report

10points
POST
#35

One Line Butterfly Done By Ellie

One Line Butterfly Done By Ellie

west4tattoo Report

9points
POST
#36

Single Line Falcon

Single Line Falcon

unotattoonyc Report

9points
POST
#37

Woman, Single Curvy Line Design

Woman, Single Curvy Line Design

jk.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#38

Woman

Woman

jk.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#39

Orca Single Line Tattoo

Orca Single Line Tattoo

sweet_baby_sunshine Report

9points
POST
#40

Bird

Bird

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#41

Single Line Drums Set

Single Line Drums Set

kaylietattoos Report

9points
POST
#42

3 Dolphins

3 Dolphins

girlstattooclubyeg Report

9points
POST
#43

Single Line

Single Line

jhomaniec_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#44

Sometimes The Tattoo Tickles Instead Of The Pain

Sometimes The Tattoo Tickles Instead Of The Pain

meli_wolf_ttt Report

9points
POST
#45

Rudolf

Rudolf

meli_wolf_ttt Report

9points
POST
#46

Single Line Tulip

Single Line Tulip

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#47

Single Line Bird

Single Line Bird

l_insolent_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#48

Luna

Luna

lindareifftattoo Report

9points
POST
#49

Single Line Bird

Single Line Bird

cagridurmaz Report

9points
POST
#50

Single Line Faces

Single Line Faces

oguzhandizdartattoo Report

9points
POST
#51

Single Line Pineapple

Single Line Pineapple

tuulikkimedia Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Single Line Circle

Single Line Circle

masi.bindu Report

9points
POST
#53

Hold My Hand

Hold My Hand

martinariccitattoo Report

8points
POST
#54

Best Friend

Best Friend

unotattoonyc Report

8points
POST
#55

Single Line Butterfly

Single Line Butterfly

jana_kuehnel_tatu Report

8points
POST
#56

Single Line Storch

Single Line Storch

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#57

Single Line Sculpture

Single Line Sculpture

thebluerabbittt Report

8points
POST
#58

Hello Kittycat!

Hello Kittycat!

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#59

Line Portrait

Line Portrait

petite_ink Report

8points
POST
#60

Singleline Horse

Singleline Horse

tattoostudio.1735 Report

8points
POST
#61

Turtle

Turtle

phouphou.ink Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Single Line Airplane

Single Line Airplane

tatoo_delicadas_femininas Report

8points
POST
#63

Pleasure Single Line Tattoo

Pleasure Single Line Tattoo

meli_wolf_ttt Report

8points
POST
#64

Squirrel

Squirrel

meli_wolf_ttt Report

8points
POST
#65

Mother Wolf And Cubs

Mother Wolf And Cubs

terrybrowntattoos Report

8points
POST
#66

Matching Single Line Tattoos

Matching Single Line Tattoos

devillabeatrix Report

8points
POST
#67

Single Line Tattoo

Single Line Tattoo

_t.i.h.i_ Report

8points
POST
#68

Dolphin

Dolphin

inkboxtattooshop Report

8points
POST
#69

Toro

Toro

lindareifftattoo Report

8points
POST
#70

Single Line Buldog

Single Line Buldog

maxi.cachorro Report

8points
POST
#71

Single Line Camera

Single Line Camera

maxi.cachorro Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Pika Single Line

Pika Single Line

maxi.cachorro Report

8points
POST
#73

Flower Single Line Tattoo

Flower Single Line Tattoo

gigi_tattooer Report

7points
POST
#74

Flower

Flower

flare.ink.jar Report

7points
POST
#75

Line Drawing Love

Line Drawing Love

reevetattoo Report

7points
POST
#76

Single Line Dog Tattoo

Single Line Dog Tattoo

ladyctattoo Report

7points
POST
#77

Single Line Tatto

Single Line Tatto

koketattoo Report

7points
POST
#78

Single Line Sweet Pea Flower

Single Line Sweet Pea Flower

unotattoonyc Report

7points
POST
#79

Single Line Two Apples

Single Line Two Apples

unotattoonyc Report

7points
POST
#80

Bird

Bird

zagajnik.tattoostudio Report

7points
POST
#81

Single Line Faces

Single Line Faces

zagajnik.tattoostudio Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Panther Tattoo

Panther Tattoo

moganji Report

7points
POST
#83

Ukrainian Tryzub

Ukrainian Tryzub

ellie_s.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#84

Single Line Hands Tattoo

Single Line Hands Tattoo

studioeightyfive85tattoos Report

7points
POST
#85

Single Line Book

Single Line Book

ad_az.tattoos Report

7points
POST
#86

Rose

Rose

_tatuaggibrutti_ Report

7points
POST
#87

Single Line Wolf & Women Floral

Single Line Wolf & Women Floral

girlstattooclubyeg Report

7points
POST