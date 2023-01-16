If you’re a hardcore fan of cute simple tattoos, you already know that the world is your oyster. From the classic rose to the ever-popular anchor, there are so many different designs out there that you can choose from. While some people have no qualms with having a full sleeve or leg piece, others prefer something more fine-drawn. And if you fall into that latter category? Well then, we’ve got just the thing for you!

Single-line tattoos are the perfect solution: they’re manageable, to the point, and they make a statement in just one delicate swoop. They’re a great way to add a little extra something to your collection of fine-line tattoos without going overboard. They’re not only super stylish and chic but are also an excellent way to show off your personality while still keeping things simple. Plus, they look great on just about any part of the body; from your ankles to your arms and even on your neck, single-line tattoos are versatile enough to serve as subtle yet beautiful additions.

In case you’re looking for your daily tattoo inspo, we’ve done some legwork for you and collected our favorite one-line tattoos on the web. From animals to flowers and even artsy faces, there’s no shortage of creative designs!