If you're looking for some inspiration for your next tattoo, or just want to see some of the most creative and well-done pieces out there, the subreddits r/tattoo and r/tattoos are the perfect places to start.

These online communities are full of enthusiasts who share their own ink, as well as the designs they admire from other artists around the world. From delicate watercolor designs to bold, traditional styles, you'll find a wide selection on these subreddits, too.

Whether it's a beautiful watercolor-like bouquet of flowers, a geometric animal portrait, or a classic bold skull, everyone is bound to discover something they like, no matter their taste.

#1

My Dad Died On December 15, 2016. Today, I Got A Tattoo

My Dad Died On December 15, 2016. Today, I Got A Tattoo

#2

Kimono Inspired Geo/Spirograph Piece Done By @nissaco In Japan, Osaka

Kimono Inspired Geo/Spirograph Piece Done By @nissaco In Japan, Osaka

#3

Scar “Cover Up” I Did The Other Day. Now She’s Got Her Best Friend Looking Back At Her :) Done Be Me - Adam Makharita (@adamdeanart) At Dot. Creative Group In NYC

Scar “Cover Up” I Did The Other Day. Now She’s Got Her Best Friend Looking Back At Her :) Done Be Me - Adam Makharita (@adamdeanart) At Dot. Creative Group In NYC

#4

My Chest Done Yesterday By Blum, Paris France !

My Chest Done Yesterday By Blum, Paris France !

#5

Calvin And Hobbes Embroidery Patch By Duda Lozano In Sao Paolo, Brazil

Calvin And Hobbes Embroidery Patch By Duda Lozano In Sao Paolo, Brazil

#6

First Tattoo! Clarinet Designed By My Father And Done By Pascal Guimond At Sinister Skin In Port Moody Bc

First Tattoo! Clarinet Designed By My Father And Done By Pascal Guimond At Sinister Skin In Port Moody Bc

#7

My Arm, Done Today In One 8 Hour Sitting By Hannah Flowers Of No Regrets In London UK. What’d Ya Think?

My Arm, Done Today In One 8 Hour Sitting By Hannah Flowers Of No Regrets In London UK. What’d Ya Think?

#8

Finally Got To Do Something Creative With My Ugly Shoulder Scar Thanks To Chris Earnhart At Arcade Tattoo, Ca

Finally Got To Do Something Creative With My Ugly Shoulder Scar Thanks To Chris Earnhart At Arcade Tattoo, Ca

#9

Honey Bees For A Pair Of Married Beekeepers, By Keith C (Me) At Spinning Needle Tattoos In Ft Worth

Honey Bees For A Pair Of Married Beekeepers, By Keith C (Me) At Spinning Needle Tattoos In Ft Worth

#10

Wildflowers By Jing From Jing's Tattoo Studio In Flushing, NY

Wildflowers By Jing From Jing's Tattoo Studio In Flushing, NY

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So delicate and pretty. I love it

2
2points
reply
#11

Done By Erin Chance At Unkindness Art In Richmond Va. Inspired By Beth Cavener’s Sculpture “All Tangled Up In You”

Done By Erin Chance At Unkindness Art In Richmond Va. Inspired By Beth Cavener’s Sculpture “All Tangled Up In You”

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely beautiful! I love the colours

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

My Little Trash Cat By Zzizziboy In Seoul, South Korea

My Little Trash Cat By Zzizziboy In Seoul, South Korea

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's so cute! My favourite one so far :D

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

My Eastern European Folk Art Tattoo With Pigeons. Done By Koral At White Rabbit In NYC

My Eastern European Folk Art Tattoo With Pigeons. Done By Koral At White Rabbit In NYC

#14

2.500 Years Old Tattoo

2.500 Years Old Tattoo

#15

Golden Balloon Dog Made By Me, Pony Lawson At My Shop Mayday! Tattoo Co In Chicago

Golden Balloon Dog Made By Me, Pony Lawson At My Shop Mayday! Tattoo Co In Chicago

#16

Embroidery Flower Tattoo By Ksu Arrow

Embroidery Flower Tattoo By Ksu Arrow

#17

My Grandma & Grandpa - By Eli Wood At Lombard Street Tattoo In Portland!

My Grandma & Grandpa - By Eli Wood At Lombard Street Tattoo In Portland!

#18

Fish Bones, Done By Trevor Varem, Mission Tattoo Parlour, Calgary Alberta

Fish Bones, Done By Trevor Varem, Mission Tattoo Parlour, Calgary Alberta

Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is clever! Upvote for you dude.

5
5points
reply
#19

Dark Floral Sleeve By Jacob, An Artist At Til Death Denver

Dark Floral Sleeve By Jacob, An Artist At Til Death Denver

#20

In Utter Awe At This Japanese Back Piece Done By South Korean Artist, Zumiism

In Utter Awe At This Japanese Back Piece Done By South Korean Artist, Zumiism

#21

My Wifes Fresh 'Pan's Labyrinth' Tattoo Done By Tara At Mooresville Tattoo Company, Mooresville Nc

My Wifes Fresh 'Pan's Labyrinth' Tattoo Done By Tara At Mooresville Tattoo Company, Mooresville Nc

#22

Done By Chris Rigoni At Bloodlines Ink In Perth, Western Australia

Done By Chris Rigoni At Bloodlines Ink In Perth, Western Australia

#23

Moon Goddess By Cam Pohl (Lansing Mi) Done At Austin Tattoo Invitational

Moon Goddess By Cam Pohl (Lansing Mi) Done At Austin Tattoo Invitational

Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice symmetry and shading on the moon goddess part...

3
3points
reply
#24

I Covered Some Gnarly 3rd Degree Burn Scars With A Fire Dragon By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, California

I Covered Some Gnarly 3rd Degree Burn Scars With A Fire Dragon By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, California

#25

Octopus By Me, David Peyote

Octopus By Me, David Peyote

crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many squid did that cost? ;)

1
1point
reply
#26

Entropy By Cavan@gritnglory, NYC

Entropy By Cavan@gritnglory, NYC

#27

Tattoo By Alba, Long Story Tattoo, Prague | Artwork By Mahdieh Farhadkiaei, Iran

Tattoo By Alba, Long Story Tattoo, Prague | Artwork By Mahdieh Farhadkiaei, Iran

#28

Fresh Pink Panther/ Tiger On The Chest By Manh Huynh At Freedom Inks, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Fresh Pink Panther/ Tiger On The Chest By Manh Huynh At Freedom Inks, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

#29

My First Tattoo. Done By Shinya At Studio Muscat, Tokyo (8 Months Ago)

My First Tattoo. Done By Shinya At Studio Muscat, Tokyo (8 Months Ago)

#30

Healed Snake And Mushroom Fairy Done By Me In San Francisco

Healed Snake And Mushroom Fairy Done By Me In San Francisco

Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the fairy especially

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

My Snake Tat

My Snake Tat

#32

Left Healed , Right Fresh. Both Will Be Touched Up (I Am An Apprentice)

Left Healed , Right Fresh. Both Will Be Touched Up (I Am An Apprentice)

#33

Courage Tattoo By Me

Courage Tattoo By Me

#34

Got My Foot Done By Castlebasas In La, California

Got My Foot Done By Castlebasas In La, California

#35

This Is Fine... Tattooed By Keelin In True Electric Tattoo, Dublin

This Is Fine... Tattooed By Keelin In True Electric Tattoo, Dublin

#36

My First Tattoo(S). Geometric/Forest/Nature Theme. By Justine Nordine @ The Raw Canvas In Grand Junction, Co

My First Tattoo(S). Geometric/Forest/Nature Theme. By Justine Nordine @ The Raw Canvas In Grand Junction, Co

#37

My Latest Piece Done By John Tarrao At Stone’s Throw Tattoo In Berwyn, Pa. Philly Suburb. I Still Can’t Get Over. I’m Still Blown Away

My Latest Piece Done By John Tarrao At Stone’s Throw Tattoo In Berwyn, Pa. Philly Suburb. I Still Can’t Get Over. I’m Still Blown Away

#38

Now My Birth Mark Is An Actual Wine Stain

Now My Birth Mark Is An Actual Wine Stain

#39

Freehand Retouch/ Redesign By Omar Hunter, Guadalajara, Mexico

Freehand Retouch/ Redesign By Omar Hunter, Guadalajara, Mexico

#40

Second Half Of My Sleeve Done By Matt At Black Veil Tattoo In Salem Mass

Second Half Of My Sleeve Done By Matt At Black Veil Tattoo In Salem Mass

#41

Leonardo Da Vinci Done In Istanbul, Turkey

Leonardo Da Vinci Done In Istanbul, Turkey

#42

Backpiece By Haivarasly

Backpiece By Haivarasly

#43

My Cat Entering A Room, By Yonatan Dagan Of Trst Tattoo, Haifa, Israel

My Cat Entering A Room, By Yonatan Dagan Of Trst Tattoo, Haifa, Israel

#44

Very Fine Ear Piece Done By Kevin At Black Bear Ink, Eindhoven (The Netherlands)

Very Fine Ear Piece Done By Kevin At Black Bear Ink, Eindhoven (The Netherlands)

#45

My Grandma (77 Years Young) Just Got Her First Tattoo! "It Didn't Hurt At All"

My Grandma (77 Years Young) Just Got Her First Tattoo! "It Didn't Hurt At All"

Marika
Marika
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, tough grandma and a beautiful tattoo! :)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

Kiddo Created A Crazy Creature Out Of Construction Paper So I Had My Tattoo Artist Interpret It!

Kiddo Created A Crazy Creature Out Of Construction Paper So I Had My Tattoo Artist Interpret It!

#47

My Shin By Mike Boyd. Done 12 Months Ago. Just Found You Guys

My Shin By Mike Boyd. Done 12 Months Ago. Just Found You Guys

#48

Flower Crow Alien By Gyeong, Guest Artist At Macondo Tattoo, NYC

Flower Crow Alien By Gyeong, Guest Artist At Macondo Tattoo, NYC

Marika
Marika
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's cute, I love the embroidery style!

0
0points
reply
#49

Me And My Dog! Made By Mentat Gamze At Studio Aureo, Rome (Italy)

Me And My Dog! Made By Mentat Gamze At Studio Aureo, Rome (Italy)

#50

Done By @chrisrigonitattooer At Ravens Hollow, Melbourne Australia

Done By @chrisrigonitattooer At Ravens Hollow, Melbourne Australia

Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks straight out of a movie poster!! Wow

0
0points
reply
#51

Dionysus By Hannah Flowers, No Regrets Tattoo, Hackney, London

Dionysus By Hannah Flowers, No Regrets Tattoo, Hackney, London

#52

My Brother, My Sister And Me (Triplets) Finally Decided To Get Our First Tattoo

My Brother, My Sister And Me (Triplets) Finally Decided To Get Our First Tattoo

#53

I Had My Cat Tattooed As An Astrocat!

I Had My Cat Tattooed As An Astrocat!

#54

My New Tattoos, To Cover Up Old Self Harm Scars. Changing Sadness To Beauty

My New Tattoos, To Cover Up Old Self Harm Scars. Changing Sadness To Beauty

#55

My Leg Sleeve - By Matt Curzon Out Of "Empire" In Prahran, Melbourne Victoria, Australia

My Leg Sleeve - By Matt Curzon Out Of "Empire" In Prahran, Melbourne Victoria, Australia

#56

My Father Passed Away Almost Two Months Ago. Today Is His Birthday And He Always Wanted Us To Have Matching Tattoos

My Father Passed Away Almost Two Months Ago. Today Is His Birthday And He Always Wanted Us To Have Matching Tattoos

#57

Neck Session 1. Done By Sketch At Aspired Vision In El Paso, Tx

Neck Session 1. Done By Sketch At Aspired Vision In El Paso, Tx

#58

Dwight By Me, Hansdeslauriers At Finesse Tattoo, Montreal, Canada

Dwight By Me, Hansdeslauriers At Finesse Tattoo, Montreal, Canada

#59

My Cat, Meonji, By Yeonno In Hongdae, Seoul Korea. It's My First Tattoo Ever And Took 11 Hours

My Cat, Meonji, By Yeonno In Hongdae, Seoul Korea. It's My First Tattoo Ever And Took 11 Hours

#60

Started Tattooing In July 2020, And Here's A Brief View. I Had A Successful, Crazy Year And I'm Excited For The Next! If You Would Kindly Follow On Ig, Your Support Means A Lot For My Fresh Baby Career @chai.sun.lee

Started Tattooing In July 2020, And Here's A Brief View. I Had A Successful, Crazy Year And I'm Excited For The Next! If You Would Kindly Follow On Ig, Your Support Means A Lot For My Fresh Baby Career @chai.sun.lee

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AMAZING. The axoltol is my favourite one

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#61

The Wife And I Got Tattoos Of A Diagram Depicting The Position Of The Planets As They Were The Exact Time We Were Married. Izic Woodall, Holy Grail Tattoo, Lakeland, Florida

The Wife And I Got Tattoos Of A Diagram Depicting The Position Of The Planets As They Were The Exact Time We Were Married. Izic Woodall, Holy Grail Tattoo, Lakeland, Florida

Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thought it was an onion tbh

-1
-1point
reply
#62

Abduction Tattoo By Leslie Hess At Andromeda Studios In Erie, Pa

Abduction Tattoo By Leslie Hess At Andromeda Studios In Erie, Pa

#63

Kubrick Ho, Guest Spot At Chronic Ink In Vancouver, Bc

Kubrick Ho, Guest Spot At Chronic Ink In Vancouver, Bc

#64

My Victorian Sleeve. Done By Razvan Grecu In Nr Studios, Cheltenham, UK

My Victorian Sleeve. Done By Razvan Grecu In Nr Studios, Cheltenham, UK

#65

My Outer Arm Done In 2 Consecutive Days. Tattoo Done By Monikabooo In Lithuania

My Outer Arm Done In 2 Consecutive Days. Tattoo Done By Monikabooo In Lithuania

