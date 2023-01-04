109 Times People Got Absolutely Awesome Tattoos And Just Had To Show Them Off Online
If you're looking for some inspiration for your next tattoo, or just want to see some of the most creative and well-done pieces out there, the subreddits r/tattoo and r/tattoos are the perfect places to start.
These online communities are full of enthusiasts who share their own ink, as well as the designs they admire from other artists around the world. From delicate watercolor designs to bold, traditional styles, you'll find a wide selection on these subreddits, too.
Whether it's a beautiful watercolor-like bouquet of flowers, a geometric animal portrait, or a classic bold skull, everyone is bound to discover something they like, no matter their taste.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Dad Died On December 15, 2016. Today, I Got A Tattoo
Kimono Inspired Geo/Spirograph Piece Done By @nissaco In Japan, Osaka
Scar “Cover Up” I Did The Other Day. Now She’s Got Her Best Friend Looking Back At Her :) Done Be Me - Adam Makharita (@adamdeanart) At Dot. Creative Group In NYC
What a positive message! That good doggo doesn't want you to hurt
My Chest Done Yesterday By Blum, Paris France !
Calvin And Hobbes Embroidery Patch By Duda Lozano In Sao Paolo, Brazil
First Tattoo! Clarinet Designed By My Father And Done By Pascal Guimond At Sinister Skin In Port Moody Bc
My Arm, Done Today In One 8 Hour Sitting By Hannah Flowers Of No Regrets In London UK. What’d Ya Think?
Beautiful work, but those eyes are so empty, like haunted.