If you're looking for some inspiration for your next tattoo, or just want to see some of the most creative and well-done pieces out there, the subreddits r/tattoo and r/tattoos are the perfect places to start.

These online communities are full of enthusiasts who share their own ink, as well as the designs they admire from other artists around the world. From delicate watercolor designs to bold, traditional styles, you'll find a wide selection on these subreddits, too.

Whether it's a beautiful watercolor-like bouquet of flowers, a geometric animal portrait, or a classic bold skull, everyone is bound to discover something they like, no matter their taste.