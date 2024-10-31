ADVERTISEMENT

Small tattoos may look insignificant, but they often contain a big meaning in a tiny little masterpiece. If you want to make a statement without committing to a large design, starting with small tattoos can offer endless possibilities for self-expression. With small tattoos, you’ll realize that you don’t need much space to say what you want.

In this collection, we’ve curated 100 small tattoo ideas that will leave a lasting impression. You can select among dainty and timeless or trendy and pop culture — there’s something here for everyone. You never know, it may just spark the inspiration for your very first ink.

Best Small Tattoo Ideas

If you’re thinking about getting a new tattoo—or your very first tattoo—but want something subtle, you’ll be pleased to find our favorite 20 small tattoo ideas for your next ink session. 

#1

Mother of Dragons

A small tattoo idea featuring three minimalist dragons on the side of the torso, with one dragon breathing a small flame.

The contrast of delicate strokes with little daring dragons makes for some elegant body art across your torso.

@choiyun_tattoo Report

#2

Wipe Out the Panic

A small tattoo idea featuring three line-drawn towels hanging with the phrase 'don't panic' written below in cursive font.

Hang up some hankies in ink as a reminder to always trust you have all the resources you need to keep panic at bay.

@uno.maisonmono Report

rolandc_ avatar
Roland C.
Roland C.
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that's a Douglas Adams reference, then those should be towels.

#3

Quote on Arms

"A small tattoo idea featuring the quote 'You, only you, will have stars that can laugh!' on the upper arm in simple, elegant font."

Jot down your favorite quote in some serif font for a personal reminder of your life’s driving mantra. Keep it sweet and simple.

@alina_tattoo Report

kat_burleson avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But their tears will taste like a burning sobbing.

#4

Red-Hot Chili

"A small tattoo idea of a realistic red chili pepper on the wrist, showcasing minimalist and vibrant tattoo design."

This realistic render of a red-hot chili pepper can be your underrated stamp of overall hotness. It’s cute enough to be discreet but hot enough to make a statement.

@kvit.tattoo Report

#5

Just Say “Meow”

"A small tattoo idea featuring a stylized Japanese fox mask with purple accents and a decorative rope, symbolizing cultural and mystical themes."

Kitsune mask tattoos celebrate Japanese culture and highlight the innate kitsune characteristics of cleverness, intelligence, and wit.

@chestnut_tattoo Report

#6

Cute Cartoon

"A small tattoo idea featuring a cute cartoon character holding a cup, placed on the forearm for a playful and whimsical look."

Get a tattoo of your favorite cartoon character to remind you to never forget your child-like wonder.

@uni.tedoodle Report

#7

Delicate Flower

"A small tattoo idea featuring a simple line-drawn flower with leaves on the forearm, adding a delicate and natural touch."

Use fine strokes to get the intricate details of a small tattoo on point. Precise lines and sharp details look amazing on this delicate flower.

@temptink_tattoo_studio Report

#8

Character Building

"A small tattoo idea featuring a single Chinese character on the ankle, creating a minimalist and meaningful design."

Borrow a symbol from other cultures and make it meaningful for you. Some characters may be relevant to your life and will make for a timely mark on the skin.

@roy_ta2 Report

sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are so tacky. And they never really mean what you think they do. You could end up with something that says you're a pervert in another language.

#9

Micro Series

"A small tattoo idea featuring three abstract symbols in a vertical line on the forearm, creating a unique and mystical design."

Micro-tattoos look great when stacked together. When looked at as a whole, they can tell a story about your life.

@egeoink Report

#10

Boo Time

"A small tattoo idea featuring a simple line-drawn ghost on the inner wrist, adding a playful and minimalistic touch."

Imagine if more of the Halloween-themed tattoos were this adorable – everyone would embrace the spooky vibes.

@chloemickham Report

#11

Whimsy Anklet

"A small tattoo idea with cute pink cartoon characters and colorful shapes forming a playful anklet design around the ankle."

Step into a new world of whimsy with a cartoon anklet.

@tattooist_yeonnie Report

#12

Around the Moon

"A small tattoo idea of a colorful crescent moon with a minimalist planet ring design on the side of the torso, adding a cosmic touch."

Travel to the moon and back with this crescent-shaped moon tattoo in iridescent shades.

@firstjing Report

#13

Summer Shades

"A small tattoo idea featuring tiny black sunglasses on the upper arm, shown next to a coin for size comparison."

These mini sunglasses have us dreaming of days off, sun-kissed surf, and balmy shores. 

@fluffywongo Report

#14

Heart of Thorns

"A small tattoo idea of a heart shape made from barbed wire on the upper arm, combining delicate and edgy elements."

Love is beautiful, but it can hurt, and sometimes, you need a reminder you have survived it.

@relampago.tattoo Report

#15

Pulse

"A small tattoo idea of a simple outlined heart in purple ink on the inner wrist, showcasing a minimalistic and elegant design."

Love can be simple and bare but still make a lasting impact, like this minimalist heart that is finely inked on your wrist.

@upscale_ink Report

#16

Paper Crane

"A small tattoo idea showing the stages of an origami crane unfolding down the side of the torso, symbolizing transformation and creativity."

This step-by-step series highlights the importance of each step of any process.

@reinostorm Report

#17

Cute Cats

"A small tattoo idea featuring two cute cats clinking mugs on the ankle, adding a playful and charming touch."

Confirm that you’re badass with these tiny felines.

@kmicatattoo Report

#18

The Interview

A small tattoo featuring a humorous drawing of a cat being interviewed by multiple microphones, with the text, "How do you feel as a tattoo?"

This humorous tattoo captures a meta moment with a nonchalant cat under the spotlight. Perfect for anyone with a playful sense of humor.

@lipnetattoo Report

#19

Letters

"A small tattoo idea featuring the text 'YYZ' in black ink on the inner arm, adding a minimalist and personal touch."

Initials make great small tattoos. Pick out letters that have meaning for you and get them etched on your skin forever.

@eudaemonica__ Report

#20

Ready to Bloom

"A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist line drawing of a person hugging themselves with flowers growing from their shoulders on the upper chest."

When you’re ready to bloom, this beautiful tattoo of fresh flowers sprouting from a sleek body is a good option to capture your transformation.

@tattootannaz Report

Creative Small Tattoo Ideas For Men

Men often want big, bold tattoos, but there are also those with more conservative approaches who want to express themselves without going overboard. Small tattoos offer the perfect blend of style and subtlety.
#21

Two Halves

"A small tattoo idea featuring matching cute avocado characters on each wrist, symbolizing friendship or love, with tiny hearts above."

Show the world that your two halves make a yummy whole with these split-up avos that are too adorable.

#22

A Tiny Tribute to Nature’s Strength

A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist acorn outline on the inner wrist, showcasing a delicate and subtle design.

This minimalist acorn tattoo is a subtle nod to resilience and growth. Small and understated, it’s a perfect reminder that even the smallest seeds can grow into the mightiest trees.

@moonlight_tattoo4026_ph Report

#23

“It’s Adventure Time”

A small tattoo idea featuring three vibrant cartoon-style squares, each with a playful character and the phrase "Oh My Glob" below, adding a fun and nostalgic touch for animation fans.

These small Adventure Time tattoos capture the fun and humor of this American animated fantasy series. Choose your favorite characters and take them with you wherever you go.

@chiwoomon Report

#24

Fire Starter

A small tattoo featuring a colorful, stylized lighter with the word "LUCK" floating above, creating a playful and vibrant design.

This Adventure Time tattoo of Princess Bubblegum will bring you luck.

@chiwoomon Report

#25

Moka Pot

"A small tattoo idea featuring a whimsical scene with a hand pouring a plant into a cup, accompanied by a small book, creating a cozy aesthetic."

This classic moka pot has an intricate design that makes for a visual feast on your arm.

@trfart Report

#26

Heart to Heart

"A small tattoo idea featuring two overlapping heart outlines with a tiny heart above them on the upper arm, adding a delicate and romantic touch."

Play with layering various sizes of an image to make your tattoo a unique symbol.

@nieun_tat2 Report

#27

Pinned Up

"A small tattoo idea of a simple outline of a safety pin on the back of the upper arm, adding a minimalist and edgy touch."

Play with optical illusion to lend your skin art an interesting touch. This safety pin “pierces” the skin lightly, keeping it gently “in place.”

@byyclouds Report

#28

Shark Attack

"A small tattoo idea featuring a simple black outline of a smiling shark on the upper arm, adding a cute and bold touch."

Even the tiny tattoos can have a lasting bite, like this little shark that is equal parts cute and scary.

@simple_tattoo_ideas Report

#29

Shadowy Fella

"A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist, stylized portrait of a person wearing a hat on the forearm, creating a subtle and artistic design."

Shadow art profiles will keep others guessing. Only you will know their real identity.

@silverinkzg Report

#30

Ink Jewels

"A small tattoo idea featuring minimalist celestial symbols and dot patterns on the fingers and hands, creating an elegant, decorative look."

These delicate markings will make your digits stand out. They are like jewelry on your skin.

@melisagudentattoos Report

rickseiden avatar
Rick Seiden
Rick Seiden
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a fan of hand tattoos in general and finger tattoos specifically. You do you and get whatever you want wherever you want it.

Unique Small Tattoo Ideas for Women

Even the most subtle tattoo design can be extremely significant if it’s laced with much meaning and heart. Whether it’s a delicate floral, a symbolic icon, or a minimal line drawing, tiny tattoos make for impressive skin art for women.
#31

Fairy Dust

"A small tattoo idea of a delicate fairy surrounded by stars on the upper back, creating a magical and whimsical effect."

Make things mystical with a sprinkling of fairy dust on your shoulder. The starbursts make this tattoo even more magical.

@tattooer_jina Report

#32

Tulip Trio

"A small tattoo idea featuring three simple tulip flowers in a row on the arm, representing growth and beauty in a minimalist design."

Show your love with sweet little tulips on your inner arm. Fine-line tattoo of your favorite blooms will look gorgeous against the pale skin.

@orlor.tattoo Report

#33

Pinky Promise

"A small tattoo idea showing a minimalistic line art of two hands linking pinky fingers on the upper back, symbolizing a promise or bond."

Need a sign of your undying commitment? Seal it with ink on your skin. These linked-up hands are absolutely adorable!

Report

#34

Some Bunny

"A small tattoo idea featuring a cute bunny holding a flower, placed on the lower leg, perfect for adding charm and simplicity."

Let this tattoo be a reminder that some bunny loves you. Choose ink that will make you feel equally special.

@rossellissima.smalltattoos Report

#35

Infinitely Together

"A small tattoo idea for couples with minimalist overlapping circle designs on each wrist, symbolizing unity and connection."

Circle tattoos signify balance, wholeness, and completion. When the two of you sport similar circles, this could symbolize lasting peace and contentment with each other.

@minustattoo Report

#36

Coordinates

"A small tattoo idea featuring matching wrist tattoos with coordinates in a semi-circle, decorated with tiny heart symbols, representing a meaningful location."

When two people come together from far away places, displaying coordinates in a complementary pattern shows you’ve successfully bridged your differences.

@justsmall_tattoos Report

#37

Cute Critters

"A small tattoo idea featuring matching soot sprite characters holding colorful stars, symbolizing friendship or shared love for animated films."

If you’re a pair of self-declared little weirdos who love each other to bits, ink is a way to show off your unstoppable twosome.

@luckytattooer_ink Report

#38

Ties

"A small tattoo idea featuring an elephant and a butterfly connected by a red string, symbolizing connection and harmony between two people."

Heartstrings truly bind two together. Connect with your lover through strategically placed tattoos that are bound to be together by ink.

@edgomz Report

#39

Reminder

A small tattoo idea featuring two minimalist flowers and the words "I am growing today" with a small heart symbol, placed on the upper arm.

Keep your precious “note to self” visible to be reminded of it daily.

@kmicatattoo Report

#40

Hidden Message

A small tattoo idea featuring minimalist symbols on fingers, including a wave, mountain peaks, and an arrow on different fingers.

These tiny line tattoos add a subtle, edgy touch to each finger with simple, abstract designs.

@vinktattoo_berlin Report

Small Tattoo Ideas for Couples

For couples who want to seal their connection with ink, small tattoos are a great way to express their commitment and celebrate their love. Choose among a myriad of matching designs, complementary pieces, or symbols that represent your shared history.
#41

Outline

A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist landscape with hills, trees, arches, and a sun, inked on the forearm in a simple line art style.

These line art scenes are beautiful in their simplicity. Capturing your favorite spot in a tattoo can transport you to places.

@flottix Report

#42

Circles

A small tattoo idea featuring two overlapping circles on the arm, creating a minimalist Venn diagram effect.

Overlapping circles are a metaphor for the universe and possibly the omnipresence of a higher source being.

@graycodetattoo Report

#43

Tiny Bolt

A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist lightning bolt on the arm, representing power, energy, and inspiration.

Lightning has been a symbol of power for centuries. It’s also a good choice to celebrate the force of nature.

@albasanz_art Report

#44

Spiderman Face

"A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist outline of a superhero mask with web details on the forearm, adding a subtle comic-inspired touch."

With great power comes great responsibility, and this Spider-Man tattoo is stepping up.

@ler_tattoo Report

#45

The Hot Dog

"A small tattoo idea featuring a whimsical illustration of a dachshund designed as a hot dog on the upper arm, adding a playful and humorous touch."

This comical tattoo of a hotdog can mean two things: that you have a voracious appetite or that you don’t mind injecting some humor into your skin.

@eve.eee.e Report

#46

Minute Message

"A small tattoo idea featuring the quote 'Mom, I am a rich man' in a simple font on the forearm, adding a personal and empowering touch."

Why not put your manifestations on your skin? Channel your dreams and make them a reality.

@justtattoosz Report

#47

Mind Body Spirit

"A small tattoo idea featuring two overlapping minimalist triangles on the forearm, creating a modern and geometric design."

This triangular trio represents the merging of the mind, body, and spirit. 

@bobs_tattoo Report

#48

“If Not Now, When?”

"A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist line drawing of a woman on the torso and the quote 'If not now, then when?' on the inner arm."

We think now’s always the right time to get some gorgeous ink. Choose a design you want and a reputable tattoo artist who can make your tattoo ideas come alive. 

@mayoanj Report

#49

Butterfly Kisses

"A small tattoo idea featuring two delicate red butterflies on the side of the torso, adding a vibrant and feminine touch."

These crimson butterflies are like fluttery kisses on your body. Match delicate designs with unique placement.

@alina_tattoo Report

#50

Fit Like LEGO

"A small tattoo idea for couples featuring matching LEGO bricks in red and purple on forearms, symbolizing connection and creativity."

Matching Lego tattoos makes absolute sense for pairs that “fit together.” Try a similar Lego design or pick another perfectly matching item.

@tjinta.tinta Report

Minimalist Tattoo Designs

Minimalist tattoo designs focus on simplicity, yet they carry a depth and meaning that can resonate powerfully. This type of small tattoo design works amazingly well with small images because the clean lines and subtle details make the tiny pieces of art come to life. 

#51

“Finishing Each Other’s Sentences, Literally”

"A meaningful small tattoo idea for couples with complementary text tattoos reading 'In this life' on one arm and 'And the next' on the other."

When you’re on the same wavelength, you and your partner might often finish each other’s sentences. Translate that into your body art.

@aaryanstattoos2 Report

#52

Sun and Moon

"A small tattoo idea for couples featuring complementary designs of a crescent moon on one wrist and a sun on the other, symbolizing balance."

The sun represents masculinity, and the moon symbolizes feminine energy. Different energies complement each other’s strengths.

@dovenadam Report

amyroberts_3 avatar
Amy Roberts
Amy Roberts
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok except with this pair, the woman is wearing the sun and the man is wearing the moon.

#53

Ink Bands

"A small tattoo idea for couples, featuring matching ring finger tattoos with lines and small heart designs, symbolizing unity and connection."

To solidify your bond beyond metal, get a couple of rings with matching tattoos. Nothing says “forever yours” like permanent ink.

@ink_khan Report

#54

Anime Connection

"A small tattoo idea featuring matching chibi characters from an anime, one on each person's ankle, symbolizing a shared love for the series."

Pick out your favorite characters and assume the role of a formidable love team. This tattoo option works best if you’re both fans of a certain series.

@wildbaco Report

#55

Elegance in Bloom

A small tattoo idea featuring a simple, minimalist outline of a rose on the inner forearm, with delicate leaves on the stem.

This delicate rose tattoo brings a timeless symbol of beauty and love to life with a simple line design, perfect for those seeking subtle elegance.

@tattoocoeurdeloup Report

#56

Flower After the Rain

A small tattoo idea featuring the phrase "No rain, no flowers" in delicate cursive and uppercase lettering on the back of the arm.

Inspirational art moves and makes us think. Let your tattoo surprise everyone with deeply thoughtful messages.

@halinczi Report

#57

Stamped

A small tattoo idea featuring a detailed red ink design of a Japanese postage stamp with a bird and floral elements on the upper arm.

This vintage-style stamp tattoo brings a touch of nostalgia with its floral design.

@gumi.tattoos Report

#58

“Trust Your Gut”

A small tattoo idea featuring minimalist text reading "TRUST YOUR GUT" in black ink on the inner forearm.

Let your message on the arm remind you of things that matter. This one lauds your intuition and tells you to heed its call.

@lla.shag.tattoo Report

#59

Cross-Section Print

A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist topographic line pattern within a narrow rectangle on the upper leg.

This minimalist topography-inspired tattoo captures the beauty of elevation lines in a small, abstract design.

@sludgedanddoomed Report

#60

“Send It”

A small tattoo idea with the words "SEND IT" inked in simple font on the inner forearm.

This tattoo is a reminder to share your messages and good vibes with the world.

@mayoanj Report

Eye-Catching Geometric Small Tattoos

If you are passionate about clean lines and structured aesthetics, geometric tattoos could be the perfect choice for your next small ink.
#61

Tribal Perspective

A small tattoo idea featuring an intricate symmetrical design with sharp, spiked edges and layered geometric shapes, inked on the forearm.

This sharp, symmetrical design gives your style a bold and geometric edge.

@vequja Report

#62

Floral Mandala

A small tattoo idea featuring three minimalist mandala flowers stacked vertically on the upper arm, each with unique petal designs.

These mandala flowers symbolize the balance of body and mind when stacked up. 

@tattooer_jina Report

#63

Harmony

A small tattoo idea featuring an intricate geometric design with overlapping triangles, circles, and precise lines on the forearm, creating a mystical symbol.

Perfect for those who appreciate balance and precision, this design adds an elegant, understated aesthetic with a touch of mystery.

@davide_flowlines Report

#64

Wilderness

A small tattoo idea featuring minimalist geometric outlines of a deer and a howling wolf side by side, symbolizing nature and strength.

Animal symbols usually mean imbibing the characteristics of the creature. In this case, you take on a deer’s grace and resilience and a wolf’s courage and strength.

@wonderink.tattoo Report

#65

Fire Triangle

A small tattoo idea featuring a simple, minimalist triangle outline on the back of the hand, symbolizing balance and strength.

This hand tattoo, featuring a single triangle, can represent three key elements that resonate with you, such as mind, body, and spirit, past, present, and future, or any other trinity that holds significance in your life.

@crooked_gun Report

#66

The Cosmos

A small tattoo idea featuring celestial symbols—crescent moon, star, sun, and planet—aligned in a simple, minimalist row on the forearm.

These minimalist representations of the cosmos draw meaning from each celestial body — the guidance of the stars, understanding your place in the universe with the planet, the enlightenment of the sun, and the changing phases of the moon.

@gustavosummers Report

#67

Shaded North Star

A small tattoo idea featuring a shaded, geometric star on the thigh, combining three-dimensional details with sharp, angular points for a bold effect.

This beautifully shaded compass star tattoo brings a touch of depth and dimension to a classic design.

@graycodetattoo Report

#68

Five-Point Star

A small tattoo idea featuring a bold black star with angular, intersecting lines on the arm, creating a striking geometric design with a shaded effect.

Golden ratio tattoos, like images of pentagrams and stars, can symbolize protection and perfection.

Report

#69

Impossible Geometry

A small tattoo idea featuring an intricate geometric design with interconnected, three-dimensional triangles forming a star shape, shaded for depth.

This bold tattoo brings optical illusions to life with intricate, overlapping shapes that seem to defy logic.

@ricky_mo Report

#70

Acorn

A small tattoo idea featuring a detailed pine cone design on the inner forearm, creating a unique natural vibe perfect for nature lovers.

Since acorns are seeds for propagation, they hold a special meaning of resilience.

@ugnes_tattoo_art Report

Nature-Inspired Small Tattoos

Calling all nature lovers out there: A tattoo inspired by the great outdoors can be a perfect tribute to life’s natural wonders. Whether you opt for capturing memorable landscapes, your favorite animals, or other elements of the wild, these 10 small tattoo ideas allow you to carry a piece of nature with you wherever you go. 
#71

Ivy

A small tattoo idea featuring a delicate ivy vine with green leaves, creating a natural, earthy aesthetic along the lower leg or arm.

Since ivy can often thrive even in harsh conditions, getting inked with its branches is seen as a symbol of combined strength, perseverance, and determination.

@nikitarose_tattoo Report

#72

Hideen Transformation

A small tattoo idea featuring a finely detailed butterfly on the side of a finger, adding a subtle, elegant touch to hand art.

Your transformations don’t have to be outright and visible for everyone to see. This discreet butterfly is a symbol of transformation hidden between your fingers.

@acee.tattoos Report

#73

Petite Laurel

A small tattoo idea featuring a delicate olive branch on the inner arm, symbolizing peace and resilience in a minimalist design.

A delicate laurel wreath symbolizes victory, strength, and growth, fitting neatly on the arm for a minimalist look. 

@pro_tattoo_studio Report

#74

Minimalist Palm Tree Escape

A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist palm tree on the ankle, evoking a sense of relaxation and a tropical vibe.

Coconut trees are resilient trees that bend with the strongest winds, making them an excellent symbol of soft strength, purity, fertility, prosperity, and swaying with the flow of life.

@bloodportrait Report

#75

The Little Lady

A small tattoo idea featuring a realistic, vibrant red ladybug on the wrist, symbolizing luck and charm.

The most well-known meaning of ladybugs is that they are harbingers of good fortune. People who get ladybug tattoos may hope to attract more luck into their lives.

@theartofbenbickley Report

#76

Rooted Mushroom

A small tattoo idea featuring a realistic, detailed mushroom on the inner arm, symbolizing growth, resilience, and connection to nature.

Mushroom tattoos can represent a personal journey, a transformation, or the start of a new chapter in life. This shaded art shows the mushroom’s roots, too.

@tommy_tats Report

#77

Sunflower

A small tattoo idea featuring a delicate sunflower on the ankle, symbolizing warmth, positivity, and joy.

Sunflowers are beautiful symbols of faith, loyalty, and joy, perfectly embodying these values.

@tinytattoos_feathertouch Report

#78

Mountains

A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist mountain landscape encircled by stars and a red sun, symbolizing adventure, serenity, and connection with nature.

Mother Nature tattoo may symbolize a reverence for the earth’s natural beauty. It can also represent themes of growth, renewal, and harmony. Choose a scene that has inspired you and capture it in ink forever.

@jaswindermaya  Report

#79

Inked Burden

A small tattoo idea featuring the quote "a heart's a heavy burden" in delicate red ink, symbolizing resilience and emotional strength.

Sometimes, you need a physical representation of your burden to lighten its heavy load. 

@claudette.tattoo Report

#80

“For Anyone Who Needs It”

A small tattoo idea featuring the phrase "why aren't you smiling" in minimalist black ink, conveying a thought-provoking message about joy and introspection.

Whether it’s a note to self or a reminder for others, this phrase can cause a pause that’ll make the edges of the mouth curl up into a smile.

@tattoosbyscarley Report

Meaningful Small Tattoo Phrases

Inked phrases with carefully selected words can capture what matters most to you. Here are 10 symbolic and meaningful small tattoo phrases, perfect for those with a few words.
#81

Penmanship

A small tattoo idea featuring the phrase "RUN THE RISK" in simple, vertical black text along the forearm, inspiring boldness and the courage to take chances.

When you need a reminder to take chances, why not get inked in your handwriting? Using your penmanship is a great way to express oneself. 

@matt.vesta Report

#82

Darkness

A small tattoo idea featuring the phrase "but without the dark, we’d never see the stars" in a minimalist black font along the inner arm, symbolizing resilience and finding light in tough times.

In dark and tumultuous times, this line offers hope for happier outcomes.

@midnight.aries.art Report

#83

“Turning Pain Into Power”

A small tattoo idea featuring the phrase "TURN THE PAIN INTO POWER" in minimalist uppercase font on the inner arm, symbolizing resilience and transformation.

This subtle reminder will show that transforming pain into strength and skill is the ultimate power.

@thewiildgypsy Report

#84

“Take It Easy”

A small tattoo idea featuring the phrase "TAKE IT EASY" in a simple uppercase font on the inner arm, serving as a gentle reminder to stay calm and relaxed.

If you need a more blatant note to push you to “take it easy” and go with the flow, ink it into your skin.

@slomotionworks Report

#85

Lasting Message

A small tattoo idea featuring the heartfelt phrase, "Papa, I don't think I said I love you near enough," in a simple, typewriter-style font on the inner arm, creating a personal tribute to a loved one.

Let your word art go beyond the loss of a loved one and transform it into a way to commemorate someone who has passed. 

@donsheldon_pintadon Report

#86

Painful Phrase

A small tattoo idea featuring the phrase, "That's why you find it all so painful," in a delicate, italicized font on the forearm, capturing a sense of vulnerability and introspection.

A powerful line that speaks volumes in its simplicity. This tattoo captures a deeply introspective thought, perfect for those who embrace the complexity of emotions and life’s reflective moments.

@picciott_ink Report

#87

“Our Hidden Sadness”

A small tattoo idea featuring the phrase, "Let's love even our hidden sadness," in a simple, typewriter-style font along the inner forearm, reflecting themes of self-acceptance and compassion.

It’s simple for us to criticize the aspects of ourselves that we dislike. Therefore, pick a daily reminder to embrace even the more challenging parts of who you are.

@pintadon_tattoo Report

#88

“Trust the Process”

A small tattoo idea featuring the phrase, "trust the process," in a minimalist typewriter-style font along the inner forearm, symbolizing patience and perseverance.

It isn’t always easy to understand the complex turn of events, but we must keep in mind that all things fall into their rightful place.

@pintadon_tattoo Report

#89

Princess Diaries

A small tattoo idea featuring a beautifully detailed character riding an antelope, combining elements of fantasy and adventure.

If you’re a fan of Studio Ghibli, you can channel Princess Mononoke’s fearlessness with this animation cartoon.

@fimmtattooer Report

#90

Spike Stars

A small tattoo idea featuring two minimalist star shapes with crescent eyes embedded within each star.

If you want styles and designs inspired by your favorite cartoons, you can also use elements that suggest a connection but still look generally neutral, like these eight-spiked stars. 

@nancydestroyer Report

Pop Culture Small Tattoo Ideas

Tap into your inner pop culture enthusiast with a small tattoo that pays homage to the shows, books, games, and cartoons that have influenced your life. We’ve gathered 10 delightful small tattoo ideas for those looking to showcase their favorite inspirations proudly.
#91

Charming of Hamtaro

A small tattoo of a cute character with big eyes, orange ears, and a green leaf on its head, adding a playful and charming touch.

This little hamster is courageous and always eager to help out his friends and his owner. Channel his vibe and cuteness in ink.

@fimmtattooer Report

#92

Kirby

A small tattoo of Kirby being picked up with chopsticks, blending a cute character with playful imagery.

This fine-line Kirby tattoo comes from an action-platform video game series. If you follow his adventures on the gaming circuit, you might as well take him with you on your real-life adventures.

@fimmtattooer Report

#93

Clueless Ditto

A small tattoo featuring Ditto with a confused expression, adding a touch of humor and personality to the design.

Ditto Pokémon tattoos are hard to resist. The best part about these cute creatures is that you can superimpose any emotion you wish, and they’ll still appear adorable.

@joronity Report

#94

Donut Time

A small tattoo of a pink frosted donut with sprinkles, playfully detailed and shown next to a coin for size comparison.

Pop culture images rendered in pop art style look fabulous on the skin. The thick outlines and playful colors make this a simple yet impactful visual.

@littlerachtattoo Report

#95

Buddies

A small tattoo of a minimalistic Totoro with a tiny creature standing on its head.

In the anime Spirited Away, two friends share a strong bond that keeps them closely connected. Get this tattoo if you love the show or have friends worth getting inked for.

@mushu_ttt Report

#96

Ramen Time

"A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalist line drawing of a shower head with water flowing, placed on the forearm for a quirky design."

Take a break with your favorite dish. This line art ramen render will keep your tummy full.

@_airakay.ink_ Report

#97

Capturing the Moment

"A small tattoo idea featuring a minimalistic line drawing of a person squatting beside a child and a dog, capturing a sentimental moment on the forearm."

Whether you want to reminisce about days gone by or relive precious memories, immortalize a special moment by capturing it in a mini scene on your skin.

@med_tattooist Report

#98

Royal Cards

"A small tattoo idea of a playing card with a heart symbol on the side of the torso, creating a bold and stylish design."

Celebrate the cards you’ve been dealt and capture royalty on your skin. Select your winning hand and keep your favorite cards close.

@uni.tedoodle Report

#99

A “Lover”

"A small tattoo idea featuring the word 'lover' in delicate cursive script on the side of the neck, adding a subtle and romantic touch."

Stamp yourself with personality. For instance, this small hand script tattoo will let that lover in you shine forth.

@yoncaengel Report

#100

“In Love”

"A small tattoo idea featuring the word 'AMOUR' in a minimalist font on the side of the foot, symbolizing love with subtle elegance."

This minimalist ink will have you walking the path of love.

@minustattoo Report

Tips on Choosing and Caring for Small Tattoos

“One of the biggest mistakes people make when getting small tattoos is getting them too small,” says Jesse Smith, celebrity tattoo artist, in an interview with Business Insider (1). If you want such a tattoo, it’s important to remember that small tattoos tend to bleed, and lines can eventually thicken up to two or three times, blurting the details.

Smith also recommends saving small tattoos for smaller surfaces such as the feet, ankles, and inside of wrists. Based on experience, he discovered that those who put tiny designs on wider surfaces often cover them up when they feel they’re ready for something bold. 

Even if you’re getting just a teeny weeny tattoo to get you started, the aftercare is still the same as any bolder, bigger designs. Keep the area clean and don’t swim in water until after the tattoo has healed, says double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp in an interview with Byrdie (2). Dr. Camp advises avoiding sun exposure because the ink may fade, and the treated skin may be more photosensitive.


FAQ

Are there specific areas where small tattoos aren’t recommended?

Brandon David, tattoo artist and founder of Tattoo Space, says that since the inside of the wrist is a very common tattoo placement for small tattoos, you need to expect this skin to be more sensitive compared to the arm or even the top side of the wrist (Byrdie, 2024) (3).

David adds that the bony parts, where we usually get smaller tattoos, can also be more painful than the fleshier body parts. Plus, placements on the inner wrist, elbow, elbow ditch, knees, knee ditches, armpits, and ankles can be especially tricky to tattoo.

It is best to hire a skilled artist with expertise in smaller designs. It takes great skill to create fine details on a small canvas.

How much time does it usually take to complete a small tattoo?

The time it takes to get a tattoo depends on how skilled your tattoo artist is. Small tattoos can take as little as a few minutes or extend to hours, depending on the details of your design of choice.

Essentially, size, placement, color, artist technique, and the pain tolerance of the person getting a tattoo all play huge factors in how long each tattoo session takes—regardless of how small the design may be.

Is getting a small tattoo painful, and how much discomfort should I expect?

The amount of pain experienced when getting a tattoo can vary based on several factors, including the individual’s pain tolerance, the tattoo artist’s skill level, the type of needles used, and the location of the design on the body. According to Brian Keith Thompson, a renowned tattoo artist who has inked numerous Hollywood celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Christina Aguilera, some level of discomfort is to be expected during the process (3).

To lessen the probability of pain, Dr. Camp suggests being well rested before a tattoo session, steering clear of alcohol before getting inked, popping an over-the-counter acetaminophen, and picking an area of the body with thicker skin like the forearm, the upper arm, or the thigh. Expect that areas with thin skin near the bone, like the rib cage or wrist, will naturally be more painful.


References

  1. Alyssa Townes Swantkoski. "Tattoo artists share 10 mistakes people make when getting small tattoos." Business Insider, July 20, 2022. | https://www.businessinsider.com/what-not-to-do-when-getting-small-tattoo-according-to-artists-2022
  2. Karen L. Hudson. "How Much Do Tattoos Actually Hurt? We Asked a Dermatologist." Byrdie, August 14,2024. | https://www.byrdie.com/tattoos-how-much-do-they-really-hurt-3187290
  3. Jodie Michalak. "This Is How Long It Really Takes to Get a Tattoo, According to Tattoo Artists." Byrdie, August 9, 2024. | https://www.byrdie.com/how-long-does-a-tattoo-take-3189034

