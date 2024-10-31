Tips on Choosing and Caring for Small Tattoos

“One of the biggest mistakes people make when getting small tattoos is getting them too small,” says Jesse Smith, celebrity tattoo artist, in an interview with Business Insider (1). If you want such a tattoo, it’s important to remember that small tattoos tend to bleed, and lines can eventually thicken up to two or three times, blurting the details.

Smith also recommends saving small tattoos for smaller surfaces such as the feet, ankles, and inside of wrists. Based on experience, he discovered that those who put tiny designs on wider surfaces often cover them up when they feel they’re ready for something bold.

Even if you’re getting just a teeny weeny tattoo to get you started, the aftercare is still the same as any bolder, bigger designs. Keep the area clean and don’t swim in water until after the tattoo has healed, says double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp in an interview with Byrdie (2). Dr. Camp advises avoiding sun exposure because the ink may fade, and the treated skin may be more photosensitive.





FAQ

Are there specific areas where small tattoos aren’t recommended?

Brandon David, tattoo artist and founder of Tattoo Space, says that since the inside of the wrist is a very common tattoo placement for small tattoos, you need to expect this skin to be more sensitive compared to the arm or even the top side of the wrist (Byrdie, 2024) (3).

David adds that the bony parts, where we usually get smaller tattoos, can also be more painful than the fleshier body parts. Plus, placements on the inner wrist, elbow, elbow ditch, knees, knee ditches, armpits, and ankles can be especially tricky to tattoo.

It is best to hire a skilled artist with expertise in smaller designs. It takes great skill to create fine details on a small canvas.

How much time does it usually take to complete a small tattoo?

The time it takes to get a tattoo depends on how skilled your tattoo artist is. Small tattoos can take as little as a few minutes or extend to hours, depending on the details of your design of choice.

Essentially, size, placement, color, artist technique, and the pain tolerance of the person getting a tattoo all play huge factors in how long each tattoo session takes—regardless of how small the design may be.

Is getting a small tattoo painful, and how much discomfort should I expect?

The amount of pain experienced when getting a tattoo can vary based on several factors, including the individual’s pain tolerance, the tattoo artist’s skill level, the type of needles used, and the location of the design on the body. According to Brian Keith Thompson, a renowned tattoo artist who has inked numerous Hollywood celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Christina Aguilera, some level of discomfort is to be expected during the process (3).

To lessen the probability of pain, Dr. Camp suggests being well rested before a tattoo session, steering clear of alcohol before getting inked, popping an over-the-counter acetaminophen, and picking an area of the body with thicker skin like the forearm, the upper arm, or the thigh. Expect that areas with thin skin near the bone, like the rib cage or wrist, will naturally be more painful.





References

