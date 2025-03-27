ADVERTISEMENT

You know the feeling when you’re watching or scrolling through something so interesting, you can’t keep your eyes off the screen? Well, this list isn’t going to be it. But for some inexplicable reason, you might be curious to browse it nevertheless.

Below you will find pictures of some of the most mundane and unexciting things ever, as shared by the ‘Not Interesting’ community on Reddit, dedicated to – you guessed it, “things that are not interesting at all.” If you’re looking forward to browsing them, firstly—and respectfully—why? Secondly, they’re at your fingertips, so whenever you’re ready.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Separated All The Froot Loops. Banana For Scale

Bowls of colorful cereal rings and a banana on a table, presenting nothing interesting.

Resident_Problem4008 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Fork

    A metal fork lying on a plain, wrinkled gray surface, showcasing simple design features.

    cd_unoxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    I Cut Myself With The Crust Of A Baguette

    A hand with a small cut and a piece of bread on a wooden table; everyday life moments.

    kickbn_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    This Water Spot Looks Like Africa

    Wet patch on concrete resembling a map, with scattered leaves, illustrating uninteresting things.

    shadymilkman33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    My Banana's Gone Bad (Scale For Scale)

    A blackened banana on a digital kitchen scale, nothing interesting in sight.

    dekvinx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    My Pinky Finger Is The Same Size As My Gfs Index Finger

    "Two hands held up against a background, showcasing a size comparison in an ordinary, uninteresting setting."

    ClyffCH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    AI Camera Thinks This Is Food

    Ginger cat sleeping on a wooden table, captured through a camera viewfinder in a mundane setting.

    Nekohira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tomato Shoes

    Two tomatoes with a stem shaped like a stick figure, sitting on a countertop, embodying nothing interesting.

    Hussain350z Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Rat Ate Mouse

    A rat held against a tiled wall with a computer mouse and USB cable, showcasing mundane elements.

    EvercraftMechanic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Found A Stone That Looks Like A Raw Meatball

    Hand holding an unremarkable egg-shaped stone.

    No-Control-3556 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Nuggets

    Pieces of fried chicken resembling a world map on a baking tray; nothing interesting here.

    Dusty4269 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Got Bored So I Organised My Bowl Of Cheerios

    Bowl of cereal in milk, neatly arranged with a spoon beside it.

    MR_dizzaster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Found A Heart Shaped Potato Chip

    Heart-shaped potato chip held in hand with Lay's packaging in background.

    SavageEyeShooter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Gone A Bone Densitometry Done & Found Out My Skeleton Weights 2.25kg

    X-ray image of a human skeleton on a black background, showcasing skeletal structure.

    arayamy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Some People Are Born With Six Fingers Dure To A Rare Genertic Trait Called Polydactyly. I Am Not One Of Those People

    A close-up of an open hand with palm facing up, surrounded by a neutral background.

    Impressive_Rice7789 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    I Made Myself An Hamburger Sandwich

    Person holding a simple burger with plain bread at a table.

    VoltDel2007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Got Elon In My Cheetos

    Unusual Cheeto shape resembling a person on a wooden surface, nothing particularly interesting about it.

    Oncemorepleace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My Chip Fell And Broke Into The Shape Of Pac-Man

    Ridged chip resembling Pac-Man on a dark surface.

    0ddS0x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    This Is Not A Door

    Glass door labeled "This is not a door," reflecting cars and street, humorously highlighting something uninteresting.

    UnholyMartyr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    I Carved Out A Cat Out Of Soap

    Hand holding a small, white cat-shaped soap figurine.

    Obi-Wan_onhighground Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Helppp

    Fake Instagram profile screenshot with a humorous message pretending to be from a famous person.

    tulanboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    My Cat Loves To Sleep With Her Face Down

    Gray cat sleeping face down on a dark brown couch, creating a cozy yet mundane scene.

    Magsamae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Can't Say I Sliced It - More Like Broke It

    A plain pepperoni pizza cut into eight slices on a white plate.

    lapsivesiposti Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I Finished A Pen

    Unremarkable pen on a desk with a mouse, keyboard, and sticky notes.

    Tina_Sprout Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I Won An Avocado Lottery

    Sliced avocado on wooden board, showcasing its unremarkable texture and seed.

    ThisCould-BeYourName Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    We Pretended To Be A Couple To Get The Valentine's Day Discount On Hot Dogs

    Two young men sitting in a cafe with hot dogs, seeming uninterested.

    ReyBoring_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tier List Of Grapes I Just Ate

    Chart of grapes held in hand, arranged in tiers.

    Matthewor15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    My Hands Often Get Colored When I Dye My Hair But This Time Only This Finger Was Affected

    Hand with blue finger paint against a purple background, highlighting mundane moments.

    messier_lahestani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Zooming In On A Bug Caught Upside-Down In My Arm Hair

    Arm with a tiny insect on it.

    i_did_a_wrong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Charcoal Ice Cream From A Goth Weekend

    Hand holding a black ice cream cone outdoors, with people in the background.

    Official-HiredFun9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    A Banana (Banana For Scale)

    Two bananas placed on a speckled surface, illustrating mundane everyday items.

    CoVegGirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I Drew A Mushroom With Charcoal

    Pencil sketch of a mushroom in a field, monochrome drawing showing grass and blurred background.

    CallistoGamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    I Carved Out A Fish Out Of Soap

    A pale fish-shaped object on a wooden surface showcasing mundane elements.

    MaxAsther4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I Created A Simulation Of What I See When I Browse Reddit Without My Glasses On

    Blurry image of a foggy landscape with red structures, depicting uninteresting scenery.

    NilesFortChime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    My Smiley Potato Is Not Very Smiley

    Smiley-shaped fried snack on a textured surface, highlighting uninteresting food.

    DinoKingGoji73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    The Barista Made A Heart For My Husband, But Not For Me

    Two cups of latte on a wooden table, one with heart foam art, representing nothing interesting.

    Overall-Medicine4308 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Age

    Elderly woman sitting on a bench indoors, with reflections in the glass; a seemingly uninteresting moment captured.

    Kryczka88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    I Dipped McDonald's Fry 100 Times

    Plain chip with a dollop of mayonnaise on a neutral background.

    klockowyfan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Found This Today

    Hand holding a four-leaf clover indoors, with a blurred background.

    Chungamongus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    This Sub Is Getting Too Interesting, Here's A Wall

    Unremarkable plain wall texture, mainly in white, emphasizing simplicity and minimalism.

    _-_Alyssa_-_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Shark Anatomy

    A man in a cap controls a mechanical shark in an imaginative illustration.

    Zqade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Rantch

    Bottle labeled "RANTCH" in a kitchen setting, showcasing an uninteresting typo.

    ROOTBEER360 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My Powerbank Blew Up

    A scorched tabletop with dark burn marks, seemingly uninteresting yet intriguing in detail.

    Zuku1786 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    My Grandads Kitchen Tiles

    Frogs in illustrated scene with lily pads and boats, depicting mundane everyday activity.

    sevenscreepycats777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    I Found A Curly Fries That Is Approx. 8,5 Cm Long (33.46 Inches)

    Ruler measuring a curly fry in a hand, highlighting mundane everyday objects.

    tibohhh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Eh

    A hand holding a plain white charging case in front of a brown couch.

    Kinetic166 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Found This Random Horse

    A horse standing inside a cluttered garage with various debris and litter scattered outside.

    Ok-Chef-6679 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    I’ve Gotten Hundreds Of Authentication Texts From My Work Software. Only One Has Ever Had Numbers Skinny Enough To Be A One Liner

    Authentication codes displayed on a black background, showcasing a mundane tech moment.

    VisceralSardonic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    My School's Bathrooms Today

    Urinal with scattered bananas and utensils, depicting an unusual and mundane setting.

    Acceptable-Staff-363 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    This Should Be Taught In School

    Colorful diagram of cow aerodynamics represented in thermal-like imaging.

    moistieness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Soap Update: Still Going Strong

    Hand holding a single grain of rice against a tiled background, showcasing simplicity and minimalism.

    riccardio95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    My Phone Case

    Clear phone case with a playful "I eat cement" design on a person's hand.

    Ale0705 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Cut Open My Croissant And It Looks Like A Butterfly

    Butterfly-shaped croissant on a plate in sunlight, resembling something interesting.

    Local-blue-thing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Handle Of This Milk Container Wasn’t Cut Properly

    Plastic milk jug with a red cap on a granite countertop, representing uninteresting daily objects.

    HonorTheCock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Tiny Grape

    Two grapes on a wooden surface, one small and one large, highlighting size contrast.

    jack_4796 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    I Own 44 (Working) Pens

    Assorted pens arranged on a wooden surface, showcasing various colors and styles.

    the-fr0g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Do You Fw My Pigeon?

    Pink bucket with a bird inside, showcasing an uninteresting scenario.

    Abdullah_011235 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    My Friends Laughed At Me For "Eating Banana The Wrong Way"

    Unpeeled banana resting on a person's hand, showcasing its simple, ordinary nature.

    Ok-Distribution395 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Ate A Kitkat. Inside Was Vertical

    Close-up of a chocolate bar showing airy texture with nothing interesting seen.

    sakuranboo__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    A Cat

    Cat peeking over a wooden cabinet, blending into the uninteresting scene.

    LifeBeABruhMoment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    I Found A Smol Pinky-Sized Banana

    Tiny banana next to a finger for size comparison, resting on gray fabric.

    AkiruWasMyName Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Found A Peace Symbol Pepper On My Pizza

    Close-up of a pepperoni pizza slice with jalapeños and tomatoes held in hand.

    Prestigious_Light_75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Nobody Cared About My Banana A Few Months Ago

    Two straight bananas placed side by side on a table for scale.

    IuliusWasTaken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    There Was A White Sprinkle Between My Pure Sprinkles

    Slice of bread with butter and chocolate sprinkles, symbolizing mundane images.

    vanijra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    I Broke My Gummy Worm Perfectly Between Colors

    Two gummy worms, blue and yellow, lying on a wooden surface.

    Real_Backfisch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Found Windows In My Candy

    Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Minis package and candy on a white surface.

    Incognito-Is-Nice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    My Man Broke Up With His GF

    Thermal image of a person looking at their phone, displaying different temperature zones with bright colors.

    rocaireslk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    My GF Gave Me This, Does It Mean She Will Leaf Me

    Hand holding a red leaf with dark spots, on a sidewalk background, illustrating an uninteresting picture.

    Venice_man_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Just Bought A Bladeless Knife Without A Handle. Thoughts?

    Close-up of a person's hand giving a thumbs-up in front of a plain wall, highlighting a mundane scene.

    Makkrohero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    My Mouse Doesn’t Do Anything When I Click It

    A person holding a small mouse in their hand.

    TheSharkInvestigator Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    I Accidentally Made A Swan While Squeezing Out My Moisturizer

    Cream in a whale shape on a finger, showcasing everyday moments.

    Pazuzu_Algarad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    I Did A Thing

    Darts perfectly aligned on a dartboard, landing in the bullseye, showcasing precision and focus.

    DepressionHitsMeHard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    My Kit Kat Had No Wafer

    Close-up of a chocolate bar broken in half, held in a hand, showcasing an unremarkable snack moment.

    tututima Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    If You Type "Die" But Move Each Letter One To The Right On The Keyboard, You Get "For"

    Colorful keyboard layout with highlighted letters, featuring nothing particularly interesting.

    Noodle_Dragon_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Are You A Horse

    Humorous flowchart questioning if the reader is a horse, with funny logic paths leading to the conclusion they're not.

    GoopyBoi69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    My Shadow In 5:30 Am

    Shadow of a person on a textured wall under orange lighting, featuring nothing interesting.

    chiefsetts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Pepsi Bottle On The Floor Airport, No One Has Picked It Up To Throw It Away, More Then An Hour

    Empty cafe floor with a small object, people dining in the background, Coca-Cola sign visible.

    GladiatorEric Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    This Is What 24 Eggs In A Pan Looks Like

    Plain table with a pan of scrambled eggs and various items scattered around.

    shrubsdubs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    I Found A Bug

    Close-up of a wall with an insect and feet in black socks on the floor, showcasing uninteresting elements.

    DemonOfUnholyFat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Today I Bought 4 4-Color Ballpoint Pens And Put Each Color In Each One

    Four white multi-color pens held in a hand against a neutral background.

    PumpkinObjective4985 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    This Cursed Emoji Mix Suggested By Android

    Emoji screen showing thumbs-up and unique turtle emoji adding interest.

    Acclynn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    There Is No 69 Closet At My Gym

    Soviet-themed locker doors with CCCP emblems in a gym.

    black_hole_rat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Man I Love Bananas

    Hand holding a half-peeled banana against a plain background.

    _-Matheo-_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    I Took Your Guys Suggestions But My Mouse Still Won’t Eat His Seeds. Is It Really That Stupid?

    Plain plate with a few seeds, knife, fork, napkin, and a computer mouse on a wooden table.

    The-Retro-Toad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    My Face Is 39% Forehead

    Person measuring their face with a ruler under a simple ceiling light.

    dankleen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    I'm About To Brush My Teeth

    Hand holding a toothbrush and toothpaste tube over a bathroom sink, depicting mundane objects.

    MegaFercho22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!