86 Pics That Have Nothing Interesting About Them (New Pics)
You know the feeling when you’re watching or scrolling through something so interesting, you can’t keep your eyes off the screen? Well, this list isn’t going to be it. But for some inexplicable reason, you might be curious to browse it nevertheless.
Below you will find pictures of some of the most mundane and unexciting things ever, as shared by the ‘Not Interesting’ community on Reddit, dedicated to – you guessed it, “things that are not interesting at all.” If you’re looking forward to browsing them, firstly—and respectfully—why? Secondly, they’re at your fingertips, so whenever you’re ready.
I Separated All The Froot Loops. Banana For Scale
Fork
I Cut Myself With The Crust Of A Baguette
This Water Spot Looks Like Africa
My Banana's Gone Bad (Scale For Scale)
My Pinky Finger Is The Same Size As My Gfs Index Finger
AI Camera Thinks This Is Food
Tomato Shoes
The stalk reminds me of Groot! Except it isn't made of wood.
Found A Stone That Looks Like A Raw Meatball
Nuggets
Got Bored So I Organised My Bowl Of Cheerios
I Found A Heart Shaped Potato Chip
Gone A Bone Densitometry Done & Found Out My Skeleton Weights 2.25kg
Some People Are Born With Six Fingers Dure To A Rare Genertic Trait Called Polydactyly. I Am Not One Of Those People
I Made Myself An Hamburger Sandwich
I Got Elon In My Cheetos
My Chip Fell And Broke Into The Shape Of Pac-Man
This Is Not A Door
I Carved Out A Cat Out Of Soap
Helppp
My Cat Loves To Sleep With Her Face Down
Can't Say I Sliced It - More Like Broke It
I Finished A Pen
I Won An Avocado Lottery
We Pretended To Be A Couple To Get The Valentine's Day Discount On Hot Dogs
Tier List Of Grapes I Just Ate
My Hands Often Get Colored When I Dye My Hair But This Time Only This Finger Was Affected
Zooming In On A Bug Caught Upside-Down In My Arm Hair
Charcoal Ice Cream From A Goth Weekend
A Banana (Banana For Scale)
I Drew A Mushroom With Charcoal
I Carved Out A Fish Out Of Soap
I Created A Simulation Of What I See When I Browse Reddit Without My Glasses On
My Smiley Potato Is Not Very Smiley
The Barista Made A Heart For My Husband, But Not For Me
Age
