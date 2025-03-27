Below you will find pictures of some of the most mundane and unexciting things ever, as shared by the ‘Not Interesting’ community on Reddit, dedicated to – you guessed it, “things that are not interesting at all.” If you’re looking forward to browsing them, firstly—and respectfully—why? Secondly, they’re at your fingertips, so whenever you’re ready.

You know the feeling when you’re watching or scrolling through something so interesting , you can’t keep your eyes off the screen? Well, this list isn’t going to be it. But for some inexplicable reason, you might be curious to browse it nevertheless.

#1 I Separated All The Froot Loops. Banana For Scale Share icon

#2 Fork Share icon

#3 I Cut Myself With The Crust Of A Baguette Share icon

#4 This Water Spot Looks Like Africa Share icon

#5 My Banana's Gone Bad (Scale For Scale) Share icon

#6 My Pinky Finger Is The Same Size As My Gfs Index Finger Share icon

#7 AI Camera Thinks This Is Food Share icon

#8 Tomato Shoes Share icon

#9 My Rat Ate Mouse Share icon

#10 Found A Stone That Looks Like A Raw Meatball Share icon

#11 Nuggets Share icon

#12 Got Bored So I Organised My Bowl Of Cheerios Share icon

#13 I Found A Heart Shaped Potato Chip Share icon

#14 Gone A Bone Densitometry Done & Found Out My Skeleton Weights 2.25kg Share icon

#15 Some People Are Born With Six Fingers Dure To A Rare Genertic Trait Called Polydactyly. I Am Not One Of Those People Share icon

#16 I Made Myself An Hamburger Sandwich Share icon

#17 I Got Elon In My Cheetos Share icon

#18 My Chip Fell And Broke Into The Shape Of Pac-Man Share icon

#19 This Is Not A Door Share icon

#20 I Carved Out A Cat Out Of Soap Share icon

#21 Helppp Share icon

#22 My Cat Loves To Sleep With Her Face Down Share icon

#23 Can't Say I Sliced It - More Like Broke It Share icon

#24 I Finished A Pen Share icon

#25 I Won An Avocado Lottery Share icon

#26 We Pretended To Be A Couple To Get The Valentine's Day Discount On Hot Dogs Share icon

#27 Tier List Of Grapes I Just Ate Share icon

#28 My Hands Often Get Colored When I Dye My Hair But This Time Only This Finger Was Affected Share icon

#29 Zooming In On A Bug Caught Upside-Down In My Arm Hair Share icon

#30 Charcoal Ice Cream From A Goth Weekend Share icon

#31 A Banana (Banana For Scale) Share icon

#32 I Drew A Mushroom With Charcoal Share icon

#33 I Carved Out A Fish Out Of Soap Share icon

#34 I Created A Simulation Of What I See When I Browse Reddit Without My Glasses On Share icon

#35 My Smiley Potato Is Not Very Smiley Share icon

#36 The Barista Made A Heart For My Husband, But Not For Me Share icon

#37 Age Share icon

#38 I Dipped McDonald's Fry 100 Times Share icon

#39 I Found This Today Share icon

#40 This Sub Is Getting Too Interesting, Here's A Wall Share icon

#41 Shark Anatomy Share icon

#42 Rantch Share icon

#43 My Powerbank Blew Up Share icon

#44 My Grandads Kitchen Tiles Share icon

#45 I Found A Curly Fries That Is Approx. 8,5 Cm Long (33.46 Inches) Share icon

#46 Eh Share icon

#47 Found This Random Horse Share icon

#48 I’ve Gotten Hundreds Of Authentication Texts From My Work Software. Only One Has Ever Had Numbers Skinny Enough To Be A One Liner Share icon

#49 My School's Bathrooms Today Share icon

#50 This Should Be Taught In School Share icon

#51 Soap Update: Still Going Strong Share icon

#52 My Phone Case Share icon

#53 Cut Open My Croissant And It Looks Like A Butterfly Share icon

#54 Handle Of This Milk Container Wasn’t Cut Properly Share icon

#55 Tiny Grape Share icon

#56 I Own 44 (Working) Pens Share icon

#57 Do You Fw My Pigeon? Share icon

#58 My Friends Laughed At Me For "Eating Banana The Wrong Way" Share icon

#59 Ate A Kitkat. Inside Was Vertical Share icon

#60 A Cat Share icon

#61 I Found A Smol Pinky-Sized Banana Share icon

#62 Found A Peace Symbol Pepper On My Pizza Share icon

#63 Nobody Cared About My Banana A Few Months Ago Share icon

#64 There Was A White Sprinkle Between My Pure Sprinkles Share icon

#65 I Broke My Gummy Worm Perfectly Between Colors Share icon

#66 Found Windows In My Candy Share icon

#67 My Man Broke Up With His GF Share icon

#68 My GF Gave Me This, Does It Mean She Will Leaf Me Share icon

#69 Just Bought A Bladeless Knife Without A Handle. Thoughts? Share icon

#70 My Mouse Doesn’t Do Anything When I Click It Share icon

#71 I Accidentally Made A Swan While Squeezing Out My Moisturizer Share icon

#72 I Did A Thing Share icon

#73 My Kit Kat Had No Wafer Share icon

#74 If You Type "Die" But Move Each Letter One To The Right On The Keyboard, You Get "For" Share icon

#75 Are You A Horse Share icon

#76 My Shadow In 5:30 Am Share icon

#77 Pepsi Bottle On The Floor Airport, No One Has Picked It Up To Throw It Away, More Then An Hour Share icon

#78 This Is What 24 Eggs In A Pan Looks Like Share icon

#79 I Found A Bug Share icon

#80 Today I Bought 4 4-Color Ballpoint Pens And Put Each Color In Each One Share icon

#81 This Cursed Emoji Mix Suggested By Android Share icon

#82 There Is No 69 Closet At My Gym Share icon

#83 Man I Love Bananas Share icon

#84 I Took Your Guys Suggestions But My Mouse Still Won’t Eat His Seeds. Is It Really That Stupid? Share icon

#85 My Face Is 39% Forehead Share icon