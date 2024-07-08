75 Times People Had Amazing Luck
If you find a penny on the ground that’s facing up, grab it! That’s good luck! If it rains on your wedding day, don’t freak out. That’s a great sign for your marriage. And if a ladybug lands on you or you see a rainbow, it’s your lucky day! On the other hand, be sure to avoid stepping on cracks, walking under ladders and opening umbrellas indoors, or your luck might just run out.
Whether you believe in luck or not, there’s no denying that some days things just go our way. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of people having incredibly good luck, so you'll find the best ones below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics of good fortune, and be sure to upvote your favorites to increase your own good luck!
What A Precious Memory
Guessing this was recently when the northern lights were visible from a far wider area than usual
Insanely Well-Timed Picture
I Saw This Extremely Rare Rainbow Cloud
That looks like a thunderhead to me. That's high altitude precipitation that's about to dump on wherever this is. Pretty shot but things are about to get big ugly.
Do you believe in life after luck? (If you didn’t already, please go back and read that in Cher’s voice.) If you do believe in luck, what you consider to be lucky can depend on many different factors, including your culture, your beliefs and where you’re from. For example, I grew up in the United States, where I was never told that keeping eye contact is necessary when cheers-ing drinks.
However, my partner swears that it’s bad luck if we don’t look each other in the eye when our drinks clink. But we can both agree that you should never reveal what you wished for when blowing out your birthday candles. Otherwise it won’t come true! As silly as these superstitions may be, it’s fun to knock on wood and avoid stepping on cracks. And who knows? Maybe these beliefs helped the people on this list earn some good luck too!
My Mother Found My Cat Online After A Whole Year Of Being Lost
From OP on Reddit: "His name is Basil. He is around 10 years now, we don't know for sure because we found him outside and "adopted" him. He had been gone recently for a whole year, and my mother had found him online, as someone was offering to pass him to a new family. They drove all the way to my work place when I was working and surprised me. We lived together for 8 years and he had finally come back after a year of absence. This photo is my first reaction when I was allowed to see him and pet him. I missed him alot, and he was like a brother to me."
We Were Seconds Away From Losing Our Home To The California Fire. Thank You To All The Firefighters Who Saved Our Community
Reminder To Always Wear A Helmet If You Want To Be Lucky Like Me
According to a survey from PaysBig, two thirds of Americans believe in luck. And even one third of those who don’t admit that they still abide by some superstitions “just in case.” Some of the most common examples of “good luck” that Americans believe in include beginner’s luck, wishing on shooting stars, throwing coins into fountains, picking up pennies, knocking on wood, 7 being a lucky number and having a good luck charm.
Many also believe that four-leaf clovers are signs of good fortune, crossing their fingers brings good luck, 11:11 is the perfect time to make a wish, birthday candles should be blown out in one breath, 666 is bad luck, ladybugs bring good luck, and that walking under ladders brings bad luck.
A Nice Person Found My Phone After I Left It In The Metro Train And Took Pictures Before Giving It To The Train Staff
Whoever you are, thank you, kind stranger, for picking up my phone and giving it to the train staff after I lost it in the Melbourne metro train. I'm glad you took pictures on my phone, so at least everyone will know what a great person you are.
Dropping A Plate While Doing The Dishes
Yesterday, On Our 4th Grade Field Trip To A Local State Park, My Students Found Actual Hidden Treasure
Even if you don’t believe in good luck, there’s a chance that you blame luck when things don’t go your way. In fact, PaysBig reports that 53% of people blame their misfortunes on bad luck. Meanwhile, only 9% blame themselves, while 8% might blame a full moon or Mercury in retrograde. 7% of people don’t look for anything to blame their unfortunate circumstances on, and 4% simply blame bad things on life itself. And a tiny percentage of people, 3% to be exact, will blame their misfortunes on karma.
I Poured This Glass Of Wine Before Noticing A Chunk Of The Stem Was Missing. Not Sure How It’s Still Standing, But Thankfully It Didn't Spill
I'm A Woodturner And Found A Lovely Bowl In A Vintage Store Made By The Guy Who Inspired Me As A Kid. I Felt The Bowl Was Very Familiar, So I Flipped Through The Book And Found This
Nearly Lost My Toes On An Escalator. Thank God I'm Okay
Am I the only one who walks up and down escalators? If I wanted to stand still I'd take the elevator.
When it comes to whether or not people see themselves as lucky, the majority of us actually don’t. Only 38% of those surveyed would consider themselves a “lucky person.” Meanwhile, 62% of people believe that everything happens for a reason. And as far as what days of the week tend to bring the best luck for people, 41% of people consider Friday and Saturday to be their good luck charms. Thursday seems to bring the least amount of luck, with only 15% of those surveyed deeming it a lucky day.
I Pointed My Telescope At The Phoenix Nebula For Almost 12 Hours To Capture This. I Really Got Lucky
I don't really understand how you can point a telescope at one point in the sky for twelve hours because the earth is spinning? Wouldn't it get out of shot st some point? Sorry if this is really stupid, I'm no scientist 😂 Anyway, seems you can somehow, as this beautiful photo was taken!
My Mom Lost A Very Special Earring Overseas While Visiting Relatives Two Months Ago. We Searched For Days When It Went Missing. Today We Found It
My Friend Just Got This Once-In-A-Lifetime Picture
You can also see a hint of a second rainbow in the upper right.
If you’re interested in increasing your own luck, Richard Wiseman, author of The Luck Factor, shared some of the trademark features of lucky individuals with CNBC. First, he noted that lucky people typically jump at any opportunities that come their way. They might be great at networking, putting themselves out there and meeting new people. The more risks you take and the more often you go after opportunities, the more likely you are to have something work out!
Picture Fell Off The Wall But Never Hit The Ground. Luckily, The Painting Wasn't Damaged
I Flipped A Kayak In Sea Cave And Lost A Go-Pro Style Camera. 2.5 Years Later, I Got An Email Saying That It Had Been Found And The Footage Was Intact
Our Soap Pump Fell And Cracked, But Didn’t Break. The Soap Clogs The Cracks
Wiseman also says that lucky people are great at listening to their intuition. Whether it’s your gut telling you to skip the party tonight that you’re really not feeling or something inside of you saying that you need to go to the beach today, listen. Sometimes, our bodies know what’s coming before our brains do, and following your intuition can certainly pay off!
This Is The Result Of Hitting A 750 Lbs Moose Going 100 Km/H, I Walked Away Barely Hurt
Wow. I didn't know moose could run so fast.
The Daughter Of My Nephew Last Night Was In The Right Place At The Right Time. It Was An Amazing Concert
Reminder To Always Be Alert To Your Surroundings. Solo Driver SB280 Was Lucky Enough To Escape With Only A Scratch
Another trait that lucky people tend to have is being an optimist, Wiseman notes. They don’t dwell on things that go wrong or waste time complaining about how unlucky they are. They take action, and they think positively. Many people believe that positive thoughts attract good things anyway, so it’s definitely worth a shot! Focus on the bright side, and believe that good things are in store for you. They just might be after all!
What Were The Odds??
The Bible That Saved My Great-Great-Grandfather In World War 1
That is the kind of thing I'd frame and have on display in my house.
Nosebleed Somehow Only Hit My Seatbelt And Missed My New Shirt
On that same note, Wiseman says that lucky individuals are always resilient. “They tend to imagine spontaneously how the bad luck they encounter could have been worse and, in doing so, they feel much better about themselves and their lives,” he told CNBC. “This, in turn, helps keep their expectations about the future high and increases the likelihood of them continuing to live a lucky life.”
Won Free Smoothies For A Year, One A Week
During A Storm, A Split Tree Fell On Either Side Of A Car. Both Trunks Reached Across The Street But Didn't Damage A Car
Found A Sword Hiking Near An Old Clearcut. British Columbia, South Coast
I think you’re the king/queen of British Columbia now. I don’t make the rules.
Are you feeling lucky after reading through this list, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that you find most exciting, and feel free to let us know in the comments below when you had an extremely lucky experience. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos that prove good luck definitely exists, be sure to visit this Bored Panda piece next!
I Was Lucky Enough To Have The Aurora Borealis Visible In South England On My Wedding Night
Somebody Mailed My Lost Wallet Back, And They Even Left The Cash Inside. I Left 70$ Cash In Here, They Didn't Take Any Cards Out. I'm Just Speechless. No Note, Just Some Basic Packaging
My wallet was stolen on vacation once. They grabbed the cash and dumped in the trash where it was found by park Rangers. They mailed it to the address on my license and beat me home by a week. My roomate thought I had been murdered or something and spent the week calling around hospitals in the area we went trying to find me
Barely
A Reciprocating Saw Fell Off A Tool Bag And Landed On My Neck. Literally Less Than 1 Mm From Being A Quadriplegic Or Dead
I Found The Ultra Rare Physoplexis Comosa
I Actually Won The Jackpot At An Arcade. This Is What 1,000 Tickets Look Like
The Soldier Received His Mounted Helmet, Which Took A 7.62 Round At 20 Feet While Wearing It. He Wouldn't Have Survived That Impact Had He Not Been Wearing That Helmet
My Wife Set This Up So She Could Reach The Window To Wash It. Thank God I Found It Before She Actually Got On It
My Partner And I Survived This Car Crash 2 Days Ago. We’re Very Lucky
Oh my God! Someone was clearly watching over you guys that day!
After I Posted My Painting Of Bad Luck Brian, Mr. Bad Luck Himself Contacted Me To Purchase It. I'm Feeling Blessed
Crazy Luck
Close Call
I Always Thought Those Stories Were Fake. I Bought An Old Book For A Project, And This 12K Necklace Was Hiding In The Spine
I've Peaked. I Found These Lalique French Crystal Cats
I found these guys at an antique store for $19 each. I know they were high-quality crystals and were heavy (9 lb each), so I bought them on a whim without knowing what they were. I got home and looked up the signature on the bottom, which ended up being “Lalique France." The retail value of them, from what I found, is around $3000 for the pair. Pretty happy for $40.
I Happened To Be At A Garden When The Botanical Gardens Of St. Louis Corpse Flower Bloomed
That's not luck! That's a curse! XD (joking... but they DO stink!)
I Accidentally Knocked Over A Stack Of Boxes. That Was Lucky
My Brother Likes To Search For Shark Teeth On Beaches. This Was 6 Hours Of Searching At Folly Beach, SC
I Found A Roman Coin While Out Walking
My Wife Found A Hippopotamus Tooth At The Coast Today
While I Was At My House, There Were Some Big Gusts Of Wind. I Heard Something Fall And Went Outside To Investigate. Zero Damage To The Truck
A Beer Can Fell Out Of Our Fridge And Landed Like This
I Got Lucky And Found A Golden Ring. It Has Been On The Ground For A Long Time, But Now I Wear It
Saw A Bear In Big Bend National Park Today! About 30 Feet Away. Luckily, We Were In The Car
That's The Strangest Flower I Have Seen
Kenny Viera Is One Lucky Dude! His Engine Hoist Saved His Project Car From Being Completely Totaled By A Fallen Tree During A Storm
Wood Fell Off The Back Of A Truck On The Highway. It Went Through The Windshield And Chipped My Dad’s Tooth
I Found A Hot Tub And Steam Room Behind A Basement Wall
I Was Trembling When I Carried This 12-Inch Vase Out Of The Store For Just $10. I Am Baffled As To How It Slipped Past The Processors Without The Signature Being Checked
I Purchased What I Thought Was An Egyptian Revival Costume Ring At A Thrift Store. To My Surprise, The Gold Tested 18K
The Wind At My University Was So Intense It Blew A Metal Lamp Post Over And Nearly Hit My Car
This 10 Kg (22 Lbs) Chocolate Bar I Won From A Competition Is An Absolute Unit
I Got So Lucky, Before The Christmas
I Was Lucky Enough To Discover The Northern Lights At My Home. It’s In Carinthia, Austria
Today, I Found A 94-Year-Old Dollar On The Ground
My Lucky Day
My Lucky Day… Premium Gas For Regular Price, San Jose, CA
I Had A McDonald's Burger That Looked Almost Like The Advertised Image
The Customer Didn't Mention Anything About The Brakes Being Bad Until After This. Not A Scratch On The Yukon Though, So We Got Lucky
That's Just Scary
Idiots shooting guns into the air. Why do we allow stupid people to own guns?