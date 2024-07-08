ADVERTISEMENT

If you find a penny on the ground that’s facing up, grab it! That’s good luck! If it rains on your wedding day, don’t freak out. That’s a great sign for your marriage. And if a ladybug lands on you or you see a rainbow, it’s your lucky day! On the other hand, be sure to avoid stepping on cracks, walking under ladders and opening umbrellas indoors, or your luck might just run out.

Whether you believe in luck or not, there’s no denying that some days things just go our way. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of people having incredibly good luck, so you'll find the best ones below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics of good fortune, and be sure to upvote your favorites to increase your own good luck!

#1

What A Precious Memory

What A Precious Memory

swiftcoffeegirl Report

cherylpersaud518 avatar
Lily bloom
Lily bloom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guessing this was recently when the northern lights were visible from a far wider area than usual

#2

Insanely Well-Timed Picture

Insanely Well-Timed Picture

Stidgen Report

#3

I Saw This Extremely Rare Rainbow Cloud

I Saw This Extremely Rare Rainbow Cloud

rozdolla Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like a thunderhead to me. That's high altitude precipitation that's about to dump on wherever this is. Pretty shot but things are about to get big ugly.

Do you believe in life after luck? (If you didn’t already, please go back and read that in Cher’s voice.) If you do believe in luck, what you consider to be lucky can depend on many different factors, including your culture, your beliefs and where you’re from. For example, I grew up in the United States, where I was never told that keeping eye contact is necessary when cheers-ing drinks.

However, my partner swears that it’s bad luck if we don’t look each other in the eye when our drinks clink. But we can both agree that you should never reveal what you wished for when blowing out your birthday candles. Otherwise it won’t come true! As silly as these superstitions may be, it’s fun to knock on wood and avoid stepping on cracks. And who knows? Maybe these beliefs helped the people on this list earn some good luck too! 
#4

My Mother Found My Cat Online After A Whole Year Of Being Lost

My Mother Found My Cat Online After A Whole Year Of Being Lost

NexuzRequiem Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From OP on Reddit: "His name is Basil. He is around 10 years now, we don't know for sure because we found him outside and "adopted" him. He had been gone recently for a whole year, and my mother had found him online, as someone was offering to pass him to a new family. They drove all the way to my work place when I was working and surprised me. We lived together for 8 years and he had finally come back after a year of absence. This photo is my first reaction when I was allowed to see him and pet him. I missed him alot, and he was like a brother to me."

#5

We Were Seconds Away From Losing Our Home To The California Fire. Thank You To All The Firefighters Who Saved Our Community

We Were Seconds Away From Losing Our Home To The California Fire. Thank You To All The Firefighters Who Saved Our Community

BBQBUDDAH22 Report

#6

Reminder To Always Wear A Helmet If You Want To Be Lucky Like Me

Reminder To Always Wear A Helmet If You Want To Be Lucky Like Me

sorot92 Report

According to a survey from PaysBig, two thirds of Americans believe in luck. And even one third of those who don’t admit that they still abide by some superstitions “just in case.” Some of the most common examples of “good luck” that Americans believe in include beginner’s luck, wishing on shooting stars, throwing coins into fountains, picking up pennies, knocking on wood, 7 being a lucky number and having a good luck charm.

Many also believe that four-leaf clovers are signs of good fortune, crossing their fingers brings good luck, 11:11 is the perfect time to make a wish, birthday candles should be blown out in one breath, 666 is bad luck, ladybugs bring good luck, and that walking under ladders brings bad luck. 
#7

A Nice Person Found My Phone After I Left It In The Metro Train And Took Pictures Before Giving It To The Train Staff

A Nice Person Found My Phone After I Left It In The Metro Train And Took Pictures Before Giving It To The Train Staff

Whoever you are, thank you, kind stranger, for picking up my phone and giving it to the train staff after I lost it in the Melbourne metro train. I'm glad you took pictures on my phone, so at least everyone will know what a great person you are.

Ajlynnart Report

#8

Dropping A Plate While Doing The Dishes

Dropping A Plate While Doing The Dishes

AdamE89 Report

#9

Yesterday, On Our 4th Grade Field Trip To A Local State Park, My Students Found Actual Hidden Treasure

Yesterday, On Our 4th Grade Field Trip To A Local State Park, My Students Found Actual Hidden Treasure

A1APaul Report

Even if you don’t believe in good luck, there’s a chance that you blame luck when things don’t go your way. In fact, PaysBig reports that 53% of people blame their misfortunes on bad luck. Meanwhile, only 9% blame themselves, while 8% might blame a full moon or Mercury in retrograde. 7% of people don’t look for anything to blame their unfortunate circumstances on, and 4% simply blame bad things on life itself. And a tiny percentage of people, 3% to be exact, will blame their misfortunes on karma. 

#10

I Poured This Glass Of Wine Before Noticing A Chunk Of The Stem Was Missing. Not Sure How It’s Still Standing, But Thankfully It Didn't Spill

I Poured This Glass Of Wine Before Noticing A Chunk Of The Stem Was Missing. Not Sure How It’s Still Standing, But Thankfully It Didn't Spill

-jsm- Report

#11

I'm A Woodturner And Found A Lovely Bowl In A Vintage Store Made By The Guy Who Inspired Me As A Kid. I Felt The Bowl Was Very Familiar, So I Flipped Through The Book And Found This

I'm A Woodturner And Found A Lovely Bowl In A Vintage Store Made By The Guy Who Inspired Me As A Kid. I Felt The Bowl Was Very Familiar, So I Flipped Through The Book And Found This

DalbergTheKing Report

#12

Nearly Lost My Toes On An Escalator. Thank God I'm Okay

Nearly Lost My Toes On An Escalator. Thank God I'm Okay

Dashigos Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one who walks up and down escalators? If I wanted to stand still I'd take the elevator.

When it comes to whether or not people see themselves as lucky, the majority of us actually don’t. Only 38% of those surveyed would consider themselves a “lucky person.” Meanwhile, 62% of people believe that everything happens for a reason. And as far as what days of the week tend to bring the best luck for people, 41% of people consider Friday and Saturday to be their good luck charms. Thursday seems to bring the least amount of luck, with only 15% of those surveyed deeming it a lucky day.

#13

I Pointed My Telescope At The Phoenix Nebula For Almost 12 Hours To Capture This. I Really Got Lucky

I Pointed My Telescope At The Phoenix Nebula For Almost 12 Hours To Capture This. I Really Got Lucky

chucksastro Report

ericaenglund1983 avatar
Highwaytozen
Highwaytozen
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't really understand how you can point a telescope at one point in the sky for twelve hours because the earth is spinning? Wouldn't it get out of shot st some point? Sorry if this is really stupid, I'm no scientist 😂 Anyway, seems you can somehow, as this beautiful photo was taken!

#14

My Mom Lost A Very Special Earring Overseas While Visiting Relatives Two Months Ago. We Searched For Days When It Went Missing. Today We Found It

My Mom Lost A Very Special Earring Overseas While Visiting Relatives Two Months Ago. We Searched For Days When It Went Missing. Today We Found It

SA_Dude Report

#15

My Friend Just Got This Once-In-A-Lifetime Picture

My Friend Just Got This Once-In-A-Lifetime Picture

nimo4749 Report

If you’re interested in increasing your own luck, Richard Wiseman, author of The Luck Factor, shared some of the trademark features of lucky individuals with CNBC. First, he noted that lucky people typically jump at any opportunities that come their way. They might be great at networking, putting themselves out there and meeting new people. The more risks you take and the more often you go after opportunities, the more likely you are to have something work out!

#16

Picture Fell Off The Wall But Never Hit The Ground. Luckily, The Painting Wasn't Damaged

Picture Fell Off The Wall But Never Hit The Ground. Luckily, The Painting Wasn't Damaged

Munkey_Boy14 Report

#17

I Flipped A Kayak In Sea Cave And Lost A Go-Pro Style Camera. 2.5 Years Later, I Got An Email Saying That It Had Been Found And The Footage Was Intact

I Flipped A Kayak In Sea Cave And Lost A Go-Pro Style Camera. 2.5 Years Later, I Got An Email Saying That It Had Been Found And The Footage Was Intact

rallymachine Report

#18

Our Soap Pump Fell And Cracked, But Didn’t Break. The Soap Clogs The Cracks

Our Soap Pump Fell And Cracked, But Didn’t Break. The Soap Clogs The Cracks

Titanor Report

Wiseman also says that lucky people are great at listening to their intuition. Whether it’s your gut telling you to skip the party tonight that you’re really not feeling or something inside of you saying that you need to go to the beach today, listen. Sometimes, our bodies know what’s coming before our brains do, and following your intuition can certainly pay off!

#19

This Is The Result Of Hitting A 750 Lbs Moose Going 100 Km/H, I Walked Away Barely Hurt

This Is The Result Of Hitting A 750 Lbs Moose Going 100 Km/H, I Walked Away Barely Hurt

Brandillio Report

#20

The Daughter Of My Nephew Last Night Was In The Right Place At The Right Time. It Was An Amazing Concert

The Daughter Of My Nephew Last Night Was In The Right Place At The Right Time. It Was An Amazing Concert

Fiona_Clarke_ Report

#21

Reminder To Always Be Alert To Your Surroundings. Solo Driver SB280 Was Lucky Enough To Escape With Only A Scratch

Reminder To Always Be Alert To Your Surroundings. Solo Driver SB280 Was Lucky Enough To Escape With Only A Scratch

SJFirefighters Report

Another trait that lucky people tend to have is being an optimist, Wiseman notes. They don’t dwell on things that go wrong or waste time complaining about how unlucky they are. They take action, and they think positively. Many people believe that positive thoughts attract good things anyway, so it’s definitely worth a shot! Focus on the bright side, and believe that good things are in store for you. They just might be after all!

#22

What Were The Odds??

What Were The Odds??

zugenia Report

#23

The Bible That Saved My Great-Great-Grandfather In World War 1

The Bible That Saved My Great-Great-Grandfather In World War 1

Moerder_Gesicht Report

lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the kind of thing I'd frame and have on display in my house.

#24

Nosebleed Somehow Only Hit My Seatbelt And Missed My New Shirt

Nosebleed Somehow Only Hit My Seatbelt And Missed My New Shirt

boxxkicker Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that were me it would be anywhere but the seatbelt and on the way into an interview

On that same note, Wiseman says that lucky individuals are always resilient. “They tend to imagine spontaneously how the bad luck they encounter could have been worse and, in doing so, they feel much better about themselves and their lives,” he told CNBC. “This, in turn, helps keep their expectations about the future high and increases the likelihood of them continuing to live a lucky life.”

#25

Won Free Smoothies For A Year, One A Week

Won Free Smoothies For A Year, One A Week

Icy-Ad9796 Report

#26

During A Storm, A Split Tree Fell On Either Side Of A Car. Both Trunks Reached Across The Street But Didn't Damage A Car

During A Storm, A Split Tree Fell On Either Side Of A Car. Both Trunks Reached Across The Street But Didn't Damage A Car

justberks101 Report

#27

Found A Sword Hiking Near An Old Clearcut. British Columbia, South Coast

Found A Sword Hiking Near An Old Clearcut. British Columbia, South Coast

Monorail_Song Report

arwen-noelle avatar
HeavyMetalHeart
HeavyMetalHeart
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you’re the king/queen of British Columbia now. I don’t make the rules.

Are you feeling lucky after reading through this list, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that you find most exciting, and feel free to let us know in the comments below when you had an extremely lucky experience. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more photos that prove good luck definitely exists, be sure to visit this Bored Panda piece next!

#28

I Was Lucky Enough To Have The Aurora Borealis Visible In South England On My Wedding Night

I Was Lucky Enough To Have The Aurora Borealis Visible In South England On My Wedding Night

scarronline Report

#29

Somebody Mailed My Lost Wallet Back, And They Even Left The Cash Inside. I Left 70$ Cash In Here, They Didn't Take Any Cards Out. I'm Just Speechless. No Note, Just Some Basic Packaging

Somebody Mailed My Lost Wallet Back, And They Even Left The Cash Inside. I Left 70$ Cash In Here, They Didn't Take Any Cards Out. I'm Just Speechless. No Note, Just Some Basic Packaging

RingerCheckmate Report

xxannan avatar
Amber
Amber
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wallet was stolen on vacation once. They grabbed the cash and dumped in the trash where it was found by park Rangers. They mailed it to the address on my license and beat me home by a week. My roomate thought I had been murdered or something and spent the week calling around hospitals in the area we went trying to find me

#30

Barely

Barely

can_duece Report

#31

A Reciprocating Saw Fell Off A Tool Bag And Landed On My Neck. Literally Less Than 1 Mm From Being A Quadriplegic Or Dead

A Reciprocating Saw Fell Off A Tool Bag And Landed On My Neck. Literally Less Than 1 Mm From Being A Quadriplegic Or Dead

staycoolstewy Report

#32

I Found The Ultra Rare Physoplexis Comosa

I Found The Ultra Rare Physoplexis Comosa

landylindo Report

#33

I Actually Won The Jackpot At An Arcade. This Is What 1,000 Tickets Look Like

I Actually Won The Jackpot At An Arcade. This Is What 1,000 Tickets Look Like

GoodBuddy1125 Report

#34

The Soldier Received His Mounted Helmet, Which Took A 7.62 Round At 20 Feet While Wearing It. He Wouldn't Have Survived That Impact Had He Not Been Wearing That Helmet

The Soldier Received His Mounted Helmet, Which Took A 7.62 Round At 20 Feet While Wearing It. He Wouldn't Have Survived That Impact Had He Not Been Wearing That Helmet

Miguenzo Report

dersebbl avatar
der sebbl
der sebbl
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That reminds me of a 'newspaper' here in Germany, that claimed these types of helmet are bad (German helmet are build similarly). They said it because it was possible to shove a knives through it, clearly not understanding how modern military helmets work

#35

My Wife Set This Up So She Could Reach The Window To Wash It. Thank God I Found It Before She Actually Got On It

My Wife Set This Up So She Could Reach The Window To Wash It. Thank God I Found It Before She Actually Got On It

ManualWind Report

#36

My Partner And I Survived This Car Crash 2 Days Ago. We’re Very Lucky

My Partner And I Survived This Car Crash 2 Days Ago. We’re Very Lucky

VAttitudeProblem Report

lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my God! Someone was clearly watching over you guys that day!

#37

After I Posted My Painting Of Bad Luck Brian, Mr. Bad Luck Himself Contacted Me To Purchase It. I'm Feeling Blessed

After I Posted My Painting Of Bad Luck Brian, Mr. Bad Luck Himself Contacted Me To Purchase It. I'm Feeling Blessed

mnhaverland Report

#38

Crazy Luck

Crazy Luck

TheMossadIL Report

#39

Close Call

Close Call

mitchellhendrik Report

#40

I Always Thought Those Stories Were Fake. I Bought An Old Book For A Project, And This 12K Necklace Was Hiding In The Spine

I Always Thought Those Stories Were Fake. I Bought An Old Book For A Project, And This 12K Necklace Was Hiding In The Spine

htrwbr Report

#41

I've Peaked. I Found These Lalique French Crystal Cats

I've Peaked. I Found These Lalique French Crystal Cats

I found these guys at an antique store for $19 each. I know they were high-quality crystals and were heavy (9 lb each), so I bought them on a whim without knowing what they were. I got home and looked up the signature on the bottom, which ended up being “Lalique France." The retail value of them, from what I found, is around $3000 for the pair. Pretty happy for $40.

fustercluck45 Report

#42

I Happened To Be At A Garden When The Botanical Gardens Of St. Louis Corpse Flower Bloomed

I Happened To Be At A Garden When The Botanical Gardens Of St. Louis Corpse Flower Bloomed

kweenie26 Report

#43

I Accidentally Knocked Over A Stack Of Boxes. That Was Lucky

I Accidentally Knocked Over A Stack Of Boxes. That Was Lucky

DonPlaysRS Report

#44

My Brother Likes To Search For Shark Teeth On Beaches. This Was 6 Hours Of Searching At Folly Beach, SC

My Brother Likes To Search For Shark Teeth On Beaches. This Was 6 Hours Of Searching At Folly Beach, SC

Weiguken Report

vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have exactly those at our coast, too, Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, the southernmost beaches of the Netherlands.

#45

I Found A Roman Coin While Out Walking

I Found A Roman Coin While Out Walking

Demongeeks8 Report

#46

My Wife Found A Hippopotamus Tooth At The Coast Today

My Wife Found A Hippopotamus Tooth At The Coast Today

randumbum , randumbum Report

#47

While I Was At My House, There Were Some Big Gusts Of Wind. I Heard Something Fall And Went Outside To Investigate. Zero Damage To The Truck

While I Was At My House, There Were Some Big Gusts Of Wind. I Heard Something Fall And Went Outside To Investigate. Zero Damage To The Truck

KyoTheRedditer Report

#48

A Beer Can Fell Out Of Our Fridge And Landed Like This

A Beer Can Fell Out Of Our Fridge And Landed Like This

brancoopyat Report

#49

I Got Lucky And Found A Golden Ring. It Has Been On The Ground For A Long Time, But Now I Wear It

I Got Lucky And Found A Golden Ring. It Has Been On The Ground For A Long Time, But Now I Wear It

nukefodder Report

#50

Saw A Bear In Big Bend National Park Today! About 30 Feet Away. Luckily, We Were In The Car

Saw A Bear In Big Bend National Park Today! About 30 Feet Away. Luckily, We Were In The Car

OhKerrn Report

#51

That's The Strangest Flower I Have Seen

That's The Strangest Flower I Have Seen

thorogoodchris1 Report

#52

Kenny Viera Is One Lucky Dude! His Engine Hoist Saved His Project Car From Being Completely Totaled By A Fallen Tree During A Storm

Kenny Viera Is One Lucky Dude! His Engine Hoist Saved His Project Car From Being Completely Totaled By A Fallen Tree During A Storm

1320Video.com Report

#53

Wood Fell Off The Back Of A Truck On The Highway. It Went Through The Windshield And Chipped My Dad’s Tooth

Wood Fell Off The Back Of A Truck On The Highway. It Went Through The Windshield And Chipped My Dad’s Tooth

modernjpirate Report

#54

I Found A Hot Tub And Steam Room Behind A Basement Wall

I Found A Hot Tub And Steam Room Behind A Basement Wall

Ron_Qwanson Report

#55

I Was Trembling When I Carried This 12-Inch Vase Out Of The Store For Just $10. I Am Baffled As To How It Slipped Past The Processors Without The Signature Being Checked

I Was Trembling When I Carried This 12-Inch Vase Out Of The Store For Just $10. I Am Baffled As To How It Slipped Past The Processors Without The Signature Being Checked

butterflygirl1980 Report

#56

I Purchased What I Thought Was An Egyptian Revival Costume Ring At A Thrift Store. To My Surprise, The Gold Tested 18K

I Purchased What I Thought Was An Egyptian Revival Costume Ring At A Thrift Store. To My Surprise, The Gold Tested 18K

A_Name_With_No_Horse Report

#57

The Wind At My University Was So Intense It Blew A Metal Lamp Post Over And Nearly Hit My Car

The Wind At My University Was So Intense It Blew A Metal Lamp Post Over And Nearly Hit My Car

reddit.com Report

#58

This 10 Kg (22 Lbs) Chocolate Bar I Won From A Competition Is An Absolute Unit

This 10 Kg (22 Lbs) Chocolate Bar I Won From A Competition Is An Absolute Unit

Aimless_Devastator Report

#59

I Got So Lucky, Before The Christmas

I Got So Lucky, Before The Christmas

AvgustTonS Report

#60

I Was Lucky Enough To Discover The Northern Lights At My Home. It’s In Carinthia, Austria

I Was Lucky Enough To Discover The Northern Lights At My Home. It’s In Carinthia, Austria

Little_Exclusive Report

#61

Today, I Found A 94-Year-Old Dollar On The Ground

Today, I Found A 94-Year-Old Dollar On The Ground

cosmicmoods Report

#62

My Lucky Day

My Lucky Day

Judicium22 Report

#63

My Lucky Day… Premium Gas For Regular Price, San Jose, CA

My Lucky Day… Premium Gas For Regular Price, San Jose, CA

falldown99xgetup100 Report

#64

I Had A McDonald's Burger That Looked Almost Like The Advertised Image

I Had A McDonald's Burger That Looked Almost Like The Advertised Image

_AtomsForPeace_ Report

#65

The Customer Didn't Mention Anything About The Brakes Being Bad Until After This. Not A Scratch On The Yukon Though, So We Got Lucky

The Customer Didn't Mention Anything About The Brakes Being Bad Until After This. Not A Scratch On The Yukon Though, So We Got Lucky

Waas507 Report

#66

That's Just Scary

That's Just Scary

LLitaba Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idiots shooting guns into the air. Why do we allow stupid people to own guns?

#67

So I Almost Dropped My Phone Off Of A Cruise Ship While Trying To Take A Photo, And I Accidentally Snapped This Photo Beauty

So I Almost Dropped My Phone Off Of A Cruise Ship While Trying To Take A Photo, And I Accidentally Snapped This Photo Beauty

The-Lazy-Lemur Report

#68

My Mom Texted Me A Picture Of Her Friend Who Had A Ball Drop Into Her Purse During Batting Practice For Tonight's ALCS Game

My Mom Texted Me A Picture Of Her Friend Who Had A Ball Drop Into Her Purse During Batting Practice For Tonight's ALCS Game

thebestisyetocome Report

#69

I Won A Life-Size Replica Of The Iron Throne. My Daughter For Scale

I Won A Life-Size Replica Of The Iron Throne. My Daughter For Scale

mideonequalsratings Report

#70

Nearly Got Stabbed In The Foot. Missed By Millimeters

Nearly Got Stabbed In The Foot. Missed By Millimeters

Roohecy Report

#71

I Saw This In Brooklyn, NY This Morning. Very Lucky

I Saw This In Brooklyn, NY This Morning. Very Lucky

alxsamsonov Report

#72

I Got The Whole Theater To Myself For "Saw X". I Call That "Epic Good Luck"

I Got The Whole Theater To Myself For "Saw X". I Call That "Epic Good Luck"

gxw777-2 Report

#73

I Almost Died, This Stupid Thing Is Real And I Almost Drank It

I Almost Died, This Stupid Thing Is Real And I Almost Drank It

TechManPrieto Report

#74

I Found Them In A Home Depot Parking Lot After Almost Stepping On Them. Did I Get Lucky Today?

I Found Them In A Home Depot Parking Lot After Almost Stepping On Them. Did I Get Lucky Today?

_Nature_Boy Report

#75

My Mom Wrecked Her Jeep Yesterday And Somehow Walked Away Unscathed

My Mom Wrecked Her Jeep Yesterday And Somehow Walked Away Unscathed

eddmario Report

