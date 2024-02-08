ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how skilled and capable you are, there’s no way that you can outrun bad luck. Learning to deal with disappointment and frustration in a healthy way is a key part of life. But let’s be honest here—many of us still wish we didn’t have to.

The r/WellTextSucks subreddit invites internet users to share photos and screenshots of situations that would make almost anyone empathize with what the people had to go through. Scroll down for some of the top pics to remind you that no matter how bad you think your day is going, it can always get worse. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Quite The Wake Up Call

Quite The Wake Up Call

OpenSauce04 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Dennis Definitely Left An Impression

Dennis Definitely Left An Impression

Bmangall20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Disclaimer: This Wasn’t Me, I Just Found It On Facebook. I Feel Horrible For The Guy

Disclaimer: This Wasn’t Me, I Just Found It On Facebook. I Feel Horrible For The Guy

Nxoyii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The guy is the only thing horrible here for choosing a public place to break up with his girlfriend

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Telling someone to simply tough it out when things get hard is pretty unhelpful. When you’re in the middle of a metaphorical storm, what you need is straightforward, practical advice and support, not empty ‘inspirational’ platitudes.

Something that is beyond useful is having a strong social network that has your back no matter what. When you know for a fact that you can rely on your family, friends, and coworkers when things get tough, it’s far easier to be optimistic about the future. This sort of help can be anything from literal physical help and financial support to sharing experiences about solutions to specific issues.
#4

Heartbreaking Letter Asks Burglar To Return Pics Of Dog's Last Day Alive

Heartbreaking Letter Asks Burglar To Return Pics Of Dog's Last Day Alive

Nico_Geo1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Well That Sucks

Well That Sucks

yayoletsgo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

What A Way To Lose

What A Way To Lose

dramababy96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Embarrassing, sure, but thats a good service right there. To many people don't do notifications due to the embarrassing face-to-face conversation, and that just compounds public health issues. This sounds like a good solution.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

Another major boon that your social network offers you is empathy. You should never discount the power of having folks in your life who are willing to hear you out.

Simply sharing your thoughts and feelings with someone who is actively listening to you can help you work through the stress. And, if you’re in the mood for some advice, they might have a friendly tip or two.
#7

F

F

SCP_KING_KILLER Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

My Friend Bought A Tablet From The (Official) Samsung Store On Amazon And Received This. (Also She Needed It Urgently)

My Friend Bought A Tablet From The (Official) Samsung Store On Amazon And Received This. (Also She Needed It Urgently)

Junker_66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Mom Isn’t Great At Giving Bad News

My Mom Isn’t Great At Giving Bad News

ExtraVegetable Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Btw, that was Mrs. Hamment's son. Sorry for your loss Mrs. Hamment.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

However, you shouldn’t turn these venting sessions into a regular thing. You do not want to become a person who constantly dumps all of their negative emotions on their loved ones.

Put yourself in their shoes for a moment. How would you feel if all that one of your friends did was vent and rage about how unfair life is? You’d probably start avoiding them.
#10

It Was Suggested That This Belongs Here

It Was Suggested That This Belongs Here

suzu_mishra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Found On R/Trashy, Thought It Also Belonged Here

Found On R/Trashy, Thought It Also Belonged Here

Apr3ndiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Yeah This Has To Suck Pretty Badly

Yeah This Has To Suck Pretty Badly

mike_KING6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Your social circle is there for emotional support and advice. But solving deep-seated issues and shifting your perspective on life is going to take months or years of work with a certified therapist.

If you find yourself always moaning and groaning and bringing the mood down when you meet your friends, you may want to consider seeking professional help.
#13

It’s Enough To Make A Grown Man Cry

It’s Enough To Make A Grown Man Cry

Hand_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

I Was So Excited About This Deal!

I Was So Excited About This Deal!

joeylister Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So either they put out an odd number of lobster tails, or there's a mug amongst us who didn't pick up a free one....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Poor Guy

Poor Guy

E_StewartLittle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Now, this isn’t to say that you should always be happy-go-lucky around people. That’s not what we mean. Toxic positivity can be very harmful because it means sacrificing authenticity for the sake of fitting in.

At the same time, you have to be honest about how your behavior and words make the people around you feel. Always talking about how bad things are going for you is going to strain your relationships. Try to bring the focus on your friends instead of always putting yourself in the spotlight. Hear them out, too. Don’t always be the one who’s venting.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Well Damn

Well Damn

Kiromu_uwu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Why?!

Why?!

kitkatbloo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not diabetic, but somehow ..... As a person this still makes me very angry. As an European it makes me feel sad for Americans

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

My Dasher Was Sitting At Taco Bell For Over An Hour Before I Texted Him. They Stole My Tacos Too :(

My Dasher Was Sitting At Taco Bell For Over An Hour Before I Texted Him. They Stole My Tacos Too :(

Hooktail419 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The reality is that we all have things to be grateful for in our lives, even when things aren’t going our way. Even in the worst of times, you can find a silver lining. But you need to actively remind yourself to look for it!

You could, for example, start a gratitude journal where you list a few things you’re happy to have in your life, even if everything else is a dumpster fire. Or you could start every morning by thinking about what these glimmers of light in the darkness are.
#19

The Best Part? Can't Even Drink The Water!

The Best Part? Can't Even Drink The Water!

Draygoes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Well That Sucks

Well That Sucks

JellyCatGaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Oopsie Daisy 🐶

Oopsie Daisy 🐶

zelosteam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

For example, you might have recently lost your job. However, you’re healthy, have a happy family, and you’re actively working to create a future for your career.

Or you might be under a lot of stress at home or in your personal life. On the other hand, you’re making strides in your creative pursuits, you’re budgeting well, and you’ve been steadily improving your diet.

We all have small wins we can turn to for a burst of hope, even in the darkest of times. This won’t solve all of our problems, but it reframes our lives and gives us a broader, more nuanced view of where we’re actually at in life.
#22

They Accepted My Request

They Accepted My Request

Sol_Smiley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Father In Law Has Spent Decades With A Cr*ppy TV That Finally Died. Brand New 4k TV Arrived Today And This Is The First Power On

Father In Law Has Spent Decades With A Cr*ppy TV That Finally Died. Brand New 4k TV Arrived Today And This Is The First Power On

mlaislais Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Definitely “Sunk” Some Hopes

Definitely “Sunk” Some Hopes

preston-11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean the sub couldn't have been worth that much if it's fatal weakness was leaving a door open with no automatic safety precautions.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Aside from investing in deep, meaningful, and positive relationships, you have to remember to take care of your body and mind. Get the basics right, and you’ll be better prepared to weather any disappointments and stress that life throws your way.
#25

Just Got This Game For Christmas Yesterday

Just Got This Game For Christmas Yesterday

PKMNTrainerMark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Vengeful Vandal Destroys Wrong Car

Vengeful Vandal Destroys Wrong Car

neuroticsmurf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Wife Is A Veterinary Nurse

My Wife Is A Veterinary Nurse

xXMadSmacksXx83 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True story. My sister had a man in a wizard hat and walking stick visit her. My dog freaked out so much she some how spayed hers all over the room. Now I realize the true purpose of the gland. Anti wizard defense.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Get plenty of sleep. Spend time outside. Move your body. Eat nutritious food. Drink lots of water. Avoid smoking, junk food, too many sugar treats, and alcohol. Limit your caffeine intake. Get off your phone. Pick up meditation. Spend time on your hobbies and passions, not just stressing out about work deadlines and binge-watching reality TV.

Distract yourself from being disappointed by doing the things that you love and what your body craves.
#28

Sony Can Be Vintage Too, Right?

Sony Can Be Vintage Too, Right?

Apprehensive_Bug_826 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

The Cost Of Getting Bucked Off A Horse. One Short Ambulance Ride And Shorter Helicopter Ride

The Cost Of Getting Bucked Off A Horse. One Short Ambulance Ride And Shorter Helicopter Ride

oneyeehaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Posted this above but a family Ambulance membership in Victoria Australia (where I live) is $108AUD for 1 year, whole family. Any ambulance ride you take under membership is $0. I’m assuming the above pic is US - health care should not be prohibitively expensive ever

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Get Well Soon Dude

Get Well Soon Dude

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Which of the situations featured in this post made you empathize with others the most, dear Pandas? How do you personally handle things when you have a run of bad luck? How do you support your family and friends when they’re going through a tough period? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section, at the bottom of this article.
#31

Hello! (At 2am… 4am…)

Hello! (At 2am… 4am…)

thefalloftroy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Sucks For Both Of Us Buddy

Sucks For Both Of Us Buddy

wetdreamteam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

I Feel Sorry For This Man

I Feel Sorry For This Man

MR_TRUMP_Vincent2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

My Memory Isn't Great Lately. Good Thing I Created This To Remind Myself That I'm An A-Hole

My Memory Isn't Great Lately. Good Thing I Created This To Remind Myself That I'm An A-Hole

alainbryden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's fine they have been hacked enough your data should be available on the dark web to recover

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

My Friend's College Prof Got Stuck In The Elevator Prior To The Daily Lecture

My Friend's College Prof Got Stuck In The Elevator Prior To The Daily Lecture

keithimgay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's the bet that one of his students deliberately effed with the elevator to get out of their lecture?! :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Same Answer But Wrong For Some Reason

Same Answer But Wrong For Some Reason

olieb0l Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Seems My Mom Was Right After All

Seems My Mom Was Right After All

KuroiNamida96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

That Sucks

That Sucks

Dyslexic-Nose- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
egads avatar
e gads
e gads
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do everything you can to be healthy and a plane will crash on you.carpe diem

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Tony Hawk Problems

Tony Hawk Problems

aboveaveragestudent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Training Gone To Waste

Training Gone To Waste

SirMalcolmK Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the Moe, Larry, and Curly school of army warfare.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Woopsie Daisy! Thank God They Had Insurance

Woopsie Daisy! Thank God They Had Insurance

acecake19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean no one got hurt? So that's pretty lucky, especially during practice.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

When God Doesn’t Like You

When God Doesn’t Like You

kiwichris2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Worst Bid I’ve Received In 15+ Years Lmao

Worst Bid I’ve Received In 15+ Years Lmao

buffrants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish someone would finish my garage for 5x that even :(

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Stuck In Er For 6 Hours, Their WiFi Sucked Badly

Stuck In Er For 6 Hours, Their WiFi Sucked Badly

tomytronics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stuck in ER waiting for treatment for --6 hours--. Mostly concerned about slow WiFi.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Bad Headline Placement

Bad Headline Placement

SCP-004 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Posting Only After Meeting This Man A Month Later, Expressing My Concern For His Wellbeing, And Confirming He’s Okay. Tip Of Thumb Has Been Reattached. And... He’s Just As Chill As He Sounds In This Voicemail

Posting Only After Meeting This Man A Month Later, Expressing My Concern For His Wellbeing, And Confirming He’s Okay. Tip Of Thumb Has Been Reattached. And... He’s Just As Chill As He Sounds In This Voicemail

outlander2323 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The End Of An Era

The End Of An Era

aurae_tv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Momentum. It’s A Law

Momentum. It’s A Law

ventanaman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

The Sun Really Sucks

The Sun Really Sucks

Liv_The_Ginge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

These Videos Were Literally Posted Two Days Apart From Each Other

These Videos Were Literally Posted Two Days Apart From Each Other

skier_sweet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Thanks Very Cool

Thanks Very Cool

Temuuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who installs things they don't want stolen with double sided tape. They have screw holes on the back of those things

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Saw This Message And I Had To Post It Here

Saw This Message And I Had To Post It Here

engine_destroyer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happened to me too. Lost my virtual boy, computer, comics, dreamcast, tons of stuff. Unfortunately people were hurt and died.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Customer Complained To Me That Her Computer Was Running Slow And She Didn't Know How She Got A Virus As She Paid For An Antivirus

Customer Complained To Me That Her Computer Was Running Slow And She Didn't Know How She Got A Virus As She Paid For An Antivirus

meatbag2010 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Playstation Account Stolen After Someone Convinced Psn Support To Disable Security And Change My Sign-In. Good Bye 14 Years Of Digital Game Purchases

Playstation Account Stolen After Someone Convinced Psn Support To Disable Security And Change My Sign-In. Good Bye 14 Years Of Digital Game Purchases

UsefulSomewhere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Moved To A New House In Rural Ireland And Spent A Fair Bit Of Money Trying To Set Up A Decent WiFi Speed Only For It To Look Like This Most Of The Time

Moved To A New House In Rural Ireland And Spent A Fair Bit Of Money Trying To Set Up A Decent WiFi Speed Only For It To Look Like This Most Of The Time

IrishGuyWithACamera Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Left My Switch On The Flight To Visit My Parents :(

Left My Switch On The Flight To Visit My Parents :(

astrorisk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

I Tried To Save Money By Building My Own Fence

I Tried To Save Money By Building My Own Fence

Ok_Try_1217 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy c**p! What did s/he do? Side note - my leg met a still spinning unprotected circular saw blade and the result was similar to the above. Ambulance ride, emergency (minor) surgery - cost? $0 Thank you ambulance service family membership (1 year $108AUD whole family covered) and public hospital

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Maybe Randall Should Watch Where He's Standing

Maybe Randall Should Watch Where He's Standing

Eightsevenfox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

First Day On Tinder

First Day On Tinder

pablito-13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Damn That Hurt

Damn That Hurt

altflash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

If Having A Bad Day Was A Contest. I Win

If Having A Bad Day Was A Contest. I Win

After 5 hours on the phone and 4 in the bank... Absolutely no one can explain how a fraudulent charge of 888,888.88 went through without being flagged for review.

wamtastic666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Finally Went To Scratch Off And Enter My Promo Code For A Shiny Pokémon When The Promo Code Literally Scratched Off

Finally Went To Scratch Off And Enter My Promo Code For A Shiny Pokémon When The Promo Code Literally Scratched Off

LeiraEinah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

5 Hours Short

5 Hours Short

arries159 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

What A Time To Be Alive

What A Time To Be Alive

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Rip

Rip

Panoramia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

I Got Kicked Out Of My House Last Night, This Morning I Got This Notification

I Got Kicked Out Of My House Last Night, This Morning I Got This Notification

Monkey-Swag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happened to me too, but no smartphone, just lived on the streets.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#67

Well, Damn

Well, Damn

superfluous_tortilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad but 100+ years is all anyone can ask for time on this earth. My grandma made it to 98. She saw the invention of cars and eventually the depression too. She taught me how to use every bit of meat while cooking.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#68

A Man Can't Even Fart Openly!

A Man Can't Even Fart Openly!

poojachoudhary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Ferrari F40 Crashed Day Before Being Delivered

Ferrari F40 Crashed Day Before Being Delivered

argon5000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Wow Thanks For Reminding Me, Reddit Recap!

Wow Thanks For Reminding Me, Reddit Recap!

Easywood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

I Ended Up Losing About $200 Worth Of Games And Apps On My Oculus Cause Of Facebook

I Ended Up Losing About $200 Worth Of Games And Apps On My Oculus Cause Of Facebook

griml0r Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

S**t, Thats A Lot Of Money

S**t, Thats A Lot Of Money

TheTrueChickenKing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

How To Lose 250k Dollars

How To Lose 250k Dollars

oclastax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#74

At Least It Was A Brief Response

At Least It Was A Brief Response

TackledMirror Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

Reddit Is An A**hole

Reddit Is An A**hole

bendo2203 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

What Kind Of Vehicle Were They Thinking Of?

What Kind Of Vehicle Were They Thinking Of?

-UnPixel- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#77

I Know Right!

I Know Right!

cryptic_slays Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Time To Get My Free Mcmuff- Oh Wait

Time To Get My Free Mcmuff- Oh Wait

KaiNCftm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Accidentally Left My Hotspot On Last Night

Accidentally Left My Hotspot On Last Night

Tea_Queen77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

:/ I Mean Alright Guess Ill Play In 2 Days

:/ I Mean Alright Guess Ill Play In 2 Days

Arm_Discombobulated Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

I've Never Tried Farming Myself But Damn That Feels Like It Would Suck A Lot

I've Never Tried Farming Myself But Damn That Feels Like It Would Suck A Lot

cryptic_slays Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF did you grow? You sure it's not grass lol. I have yet to taste anything trash that I have grown.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#82

That’s A Big Oof

That’s A Big Oof

IAmNateBekin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Got My Whole Steam Inventory Yoinked By Bots 🥲

Got My Whole Steam Inventory Yoinked By Bots 🥲

Glaerun21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#84

My Partner Of Many Years Left Earlier This Month. I Am Trying To Create An Account For Handling The Money. These Are The Security Question Options

My Partner Of Many Years Left Earlier This Month. I Am Trying To Create An Account For Handling The Money. These Are The Security Question Options

Noktav Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

Linkedin Recruiters Should Really Check Profiles Better Before Approaching To Prevent Such Interactions

Linkedin Recruiters Should Really Check Profiles Better Before Approaching To Prevent Such Interactions

cornelius_frick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not the best blanking of names especially when mentioned later too

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#86

Idk If This Belongs Here But

Idk If This Belongs Here But

the_1st_holy_one Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!