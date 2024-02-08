The r/WellTextSucks subreddit invites internet users to share photos and screenshots of situations that would make almost anyone empathize with what the people had to go through. Scroll down for some of the top pics to remind you that no matter how bad you think your day is going, it can always get worse.

No matter how skilled and capable you are, there’s no way that you can outrun bad luck. Learning to deal with disappointment and frustration in a healthy way is a key part of life. But let’s be honest here—many of us still wish we didn’t have to.

#1 Quite The Wake Up Call Share icon

#2 Dennis Definitely Left An Impression Share icon

#3 Disclaimer: This Wasn’t Me, I Just Found It On Facebook. I Feel Horrible For The Guy Share icon

Telling someone to simply tough it out when things get hard is pretty unhelpful. When you’re in the middle of a metaphorical storm, what you need is straightforward, practical advice and support, not empty ‘inspirational’ platitudes. Something that is beyond useful is having a strong social network that has your back no matter what. When you know for a fact that you can rely on your family, friends, and coworkers when things get tough, it’s far easier to be optimistic about the future. This sort of help can be anything from literal physical help and financial support to sharing experiences about solutions to specific issues.

#4 Heartbreaking Letter Asks Burglar To Return Pics Of Dog's Last Day Alive Share icon

#5 Well That Sucks Share icon

#6 What A Way To Lose Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Another major boon that your social network offers you is empathy. You should never discount the power of having folks in your life who are willing to hear you out. Simply sharing your thoughts and feelings with someone who is actively listening to you can help you work through the stress. And, if you’re in the mood for some advice, they might have a friendly tip or two.

#7 F Share icon

#8 My Friend Bought A Tablet From The (Official) Samsung Store On Amazon And Received This. (Also She Needed It Urgently) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Mom Isn’t Great At Giving Bad News Share icon

However, you shouldn’t turn these venting sessions into a regular thing. You do not want to become a person who constantly dumps all of their negative emotions on their loved ones. Put yourself in their shoes for a moment. How would you feel if all that one of your friends did was vent and rage about how unfair life is? You’d probably start avoiding them.

#10 It Was Suggested That This Belongs Here Share icon

#11 Found On R/Trashy, Thought It Also Belonged Here Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Yeah This Has To Suck Pretty Badly Share icon

Your social circle is there for emotional support and advice. But solving deep-seated issues and shifting your perspective on life is going to take months or years of work with a certified therapist. If you find yourself always moaning and groaning and bringing the mood down when you meet your friends, you may want to consider seeking professional help.

#13 It’s Enough To Make A Grown Man Cry Share icon

#14 I Was So Excited About This Deal! Share icon

#15 Poor Guy Share icon

Now, this isn’t to say that you should always be happy-go-lucky around people. That’s not what we mean. Toxic positivity can be very harmful because it means sacrificing authenticity for the sake of fitting in. At the same time, you have to be honest about how your behavior and words make the people around you feel. Always talking about how bad things are going for you is going to strain your relationships. Try to bring the focus on your friends instead of always putting yourself in the spotlight. Hear them out, too. Don’t always be the one who’s venting. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Well Damn Share icon

#18 My Dasher Was Sitting At Taco Bell For Over An Hour Before I Texted Him. They Stole My Tacos Too :( Share icon

The reality is that we all have things to be grateful for in our lives, even when things aren’t going our way. Even in the worst of times, you can find a silver lining. But you need to actively remind yourself to look for it! You could, for example, start a gratitude journal where you list a few things you’re happy to have in your life, even if everything else is a dumpster fire. Or you could start every morning by thinking about what these glimmers of light in the darkness are.

#19 The Best Part? Can't Even Drink The Water! Share icon

#20 Well That Sucks Share icon

#21 Oopsie Daisy 🐶 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, you might have recently lost your job. However, you’re healthy, have a happy family, and you’re actively working to create a future for your career. Or you might be under a lot of stress at home or in your personal life. On the other hand, you’re making strides in your creative pursuits, you’re budgeting well, and you’ve been steadily improving your diet. We all have small wins we can turn to for a burst of hope, even in the darkest of times. This won’t solve all of our problems, but it reframes our lives and gives us a broader, more nuanced view of where we’re actually at in life.

#22 They Accepted My Request Share icon

#23 Father In Law Has Spent Decades With A Cr*ppy TV That Finally Died. Brand New 4k TV Arrived Today And This Is The First Power On Share icon

#24 Definitely “Sunk” Some Hopes Share icon

Aside from investing in deep, meaningful, and positive relationships, you have to remember to take care of your body and mind. Get the basics right, and you’ll be better prepared to weather any disappointments and stress that life throws your way.

#25 Just Got This Game For Christmas Yesterday Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Vengeful Vandal Destroys Wrong Car Share icon

#27 My Wife Is A Veterinary Nurse Share icon

Get plenty of sleep. Spend time outside. Move your body. Eat nutritious food. Drink lots of water. Avoid smoking, junk food, too many sugar treats, and alcohol. Limit your caffeine intake. Get off your phone. Pick up meditation. Spend time on your hobbies and passions, not just stressing out about work deadlines and binge-watching reality TV. Distract yourself from being disappointed by doing the things that you love and what your body craves.

#28 Sony Can Be Vintage Too, Right? Share icon

#29 The Cost Of Getting Bucked Off A Horse. One Short Ambulance Ride And Shorter Helicopter Ride Share icon

#30 Get Well Soon Dude Share icon

Which of the situations featured in this post made you empathize with others the most, dear Pandas? How do you personally handle things when you have a run of bad luck? How do you support your family and friends when they’re going through a tough period? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section, at the bottom of this article.

#32 Sucks For Both Of Us Buddy Share icon

#33 I Feel Sorry For This Man Share icon

#34 My Memory Isn't Great Lately. Good Thing I Created This To Remind Myself That I'm An A-Hole Share icon

#35 My Friend's College Prof Got Stuck In The Elevator Prior To The Daily Lecture Share icon

#36 Same Answer But Wrong For Some Reason Share icon

#37 Seems My Mom Was Right After All Share icon

#38 That Sucks Share icon

#39 Tony Hawk Problems Share icon

#40 Training Gone To Waste Share icon

#41 Woopsie Daisy! Thank God They Had Insurance Share icon

#42 When God Doesn’t Like You Share icon

#43 Worst Bid I’ve Received In 15+ Years Lmao Share icon

#44 Stuck In Er For 6 Hours, Their WiFi Sucked Badly Share icon

#45 Bad Headline Placement Share icon

#46 Posting Only After Meeting This Man A Month Later, Expressing My Concern For His Wellbeing, And Confirming He’s Okay. Tip Of Thumb Has Been Reattached. And... He’s Just As Chill As He Sounds In This Voicemail Share icon

#47 The End Of An Era Share icon

#48 Momentum. It’s A Law Share icon

#49 The Sun Really Sucks Share icon

#50 These Videos Were Literally Posted Two Days Apart From Each Other Share icon

#51 Thanks Very Cool Share icon

#52 Saw This Message And I Had To Post It Here Share icon

#53 Customer Complained To Me That Her Computer Was Running Slow And She Didn't Know How She Got A Virus As She Paid For An Antivirus Share icon

#54 Playstation Account Stolen After Someone Convinced Psn Support To Disable Security And Change My Sign-In. Good Bye 14 Years Of Digital Game Purchases Share icon

#55 Moved To A New House In Rural Ireland And Spent A Fair Bit Of Money Trying To Set Up A Decent WiFi Speed Only For It To Look Like This Most Of The Time Share icon

#56 Left My Switch On The Flight To Visit My Parents :( Share icon

#57 I Tried To Save Money By Building My Own Fence Share icon

#58 Maybe Randall Should Watch Where He's Standing Share icon

#59 First Day On Tinder Share icon

#60 Damn That Hurt Share icon

#61 If Having A Bad Day Was A Contest. I Win Share icon After 5 hours on the phone and 4 in the bank... Absolutely no one can explain how a fraudulent charge of 888,888.88 went through without being flagged for review.

#62 Finally Went To Scratch Off And Enter My Promo Code For A Shiny Pokémon When The Promo Code Literally Scratched Off Share icon

#63 5 Hours Short Share icon

#64 What A Time To Be Alive Share icon

#65 Rip Share icon

#66 I Got Kicked Out Of My House Last Night, This Morning I Got This Notification Share icon

#67 Well, Damn Share icon

#68 A Man Can't Even Fart Openly! Share icon

#69 Ferrari F40 Crashed Day Before Being Delivered Share icon

#70 Wow Thanks For Reminding Me, Reddit Recap! Share icon

#71 I Ended Up Losing About $200 Worth Of Games And Apps On My Oculus Cause Of Facebook Share icon

#72 S**t, Thats A Lot Of Money Share icon

#73 How To Lose 250k Dollars Share icon

#74 At Least It Was A Brief Response Share icon

#75 Reddit Is An A**hole Share icon

#76 What Kind Of Vehicle Were They Thinking Of? Share icon

#77 I Know Right! Share icon

#78 Time To Get My Free Mcmuff- Oh Wait Share icon

#79 Accidentally Left My Hotspot On Last Night Share icon

#80 :/ I Mean Alright Guess Ill Play In 2 Days Share icon

#81 I've Never Tried Farming Myself But Damn That Feels Like It Would Suck A Lot Share icon

#82 That’s A Big Oof Share icon

#83 Got My Whole Steam Inventory Yoinked By Bots 🥲 Share icon

#84 My Partner Of Many Years Left Earlier This Month. I Am Trying To Create An Account For Handling The Money. These Are The Security Question Options Share icon

#85 Linkedin Recruiters Should Really Check Profiles Better Before Approaching To Prevent Such Interactions Share icon