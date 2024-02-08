86 Pics That Might Make You Say ‘Well, That Sucks’, As Shared In This Online Group
No matter how skilled and capable you are, there’s no way that you can outrun bad luck. Learning to deal with disappointment and frustration in a healthy way is a key part of life. But let’s be honest here—many of us still wish we didn’t have to.
The r/WellTextSucks subreddit invites internet users to share photos and screenshots of situations that would make almost anyone empathize with what the people had to go through. Scroll down for some of the top pics to remind you that no matter how bad you think your day is going, it can always get worse.
Quite The Wake Up Call
Dennis Definitely Left An Impression
Disclaimer: This Wasn’t Me, I Just Found It On Facebook. I Feel Horrible For The Guy
Telling someone to simply tough it out when things get hard is pretty unhelpful. When you’re in the middle of a metaphorical storm, what you need is straightforward, practical advice and support, not empty ‘inspirational’ platitudes.
Something that is beyond useful is having a strong social network that has your back no matter what. When you know for a fact that you can rely on your family, friends, and coworkers when things get tough, it’s far easier to be optimistic about the future. This sort of help can be anything from literal physical help and financial support to sharing experiences about solutions to specific issues.
Heartbreaking Letter Asks Burglar To Return Pics Of Dog's Last Day Alive
Well That Sucks
What A Way To Lose
Another major boon that your social network offers you is empathy. You should never discount the power of having folks in your life who are willing to hear you out.
Simply sharing your thoughts and feelings with someone who is actively listening to you can help you work through the stress. And, if you’re in the mood for some advice, they might have a friendly tip or two.
F
My Friend Bought A Tablet From The (Official) Samsung Store On Amazon And Received This. (Also She Needed It Urgently)
My Mom Isn’t Great At Giving Bad News
Btw, that was Mrs. Hamment's son. Sorry for your loss Mrs. Hamment.
However, you shouldn’t turn these venting sessions into a regular thing. You do not want to become a person who constantly dumps all of their negative emotions on their loved ones.
Put yourself in their shoes for a moment. How would you feel if all that one of your friends did was vent and rage about how unfair life is? You’d probably start avoiding them.
It Was Suggested That This Belongs Here
Found On R/Trashy, Thought It Also Belonged Here
Yeah This Has To Suck Pretty Badly
Your social circle is there for emotional support and advice. But solving deep-seated issues and shifting your perspective on life is going to take months or years of work with a certified therapist.
If you find yourself always moaning and groaning and bringing the mood down when you meet your friends, you may want to consider seeking professional help.
It’s Enough To Make A Grown Man Cry
I Was So Excited About This Deal!
Poor Guy
Now, this isn’t to say that you should always be happy-go-lucky around people. That’s not what we mean. Toxic positivity can be very harmful because it means sacrificing authenticity for the sake of fitting in.
At the same time, you have to be honest about how your behavior and words make the people around you feel. Always talking about how bad things are going for you is going to strain your relationships. Try to bring the focus on your friends instead of always putting yourself in the spotlight. Hear them out, too. Don’t always be the one who’s venting.
Well Damn
Why?!
My Dasher Was Sitting At Taco Bell For Over An Hour Before I Texted Him. They Stole My Tacos Too :(
The reality is that we all have things to be grateful for in our lives, even when things aren’t going our way. Even in the worst of times, you can find a silver lining. But you need to actively remind yourself to look for it!
You could, for example, start a gratitude journal where you list a few things you’re happy to have in your life, even if everything else is a dumpster fire. Or you could start every morning by thinking about what these glimmers of light in the darkness are.
The Best Part? Can't Even Drink The Water!
Well That Sucks
Oopsie Daisy 🐶
For example, you might have recently lost your job. However, you’re healthy, have a happy family, and you’re actively working to create a future for your career.
Or you might be under a lot of stress at home or in your personal life. On the other hand, you’re making strides in your creative pursuits, you’re budgeting well, and you’ve been steadily improving your diet.
We all have small wins we can turn to for a burst of hope, even in the darkest of times. This won’t solve all of our problems, but it reframes our lives and gives us a broader, more nuanced view of where we’re actually at in life.
They Accepted My Request
Father In Law Has Spent Decades With A Cr*ppy TV That Finally Died. Brand New 4k TV Arrived Today And This Is The First Power On
Definitely “Sunk” Some Hopes
Aside from investing in deep, meaningful, and positive relationships, you have to remember to take care of your body and mind. Get the basics right, and you’ll be better prepared to weather any disappointments and stress that life throws your way.
Just Got This Game For Christmas Yesterday
Vengeful Vandal Destroys Wrong Car
My Wife Is A Veterinary Nurse
Get plenty of sleep. Spend time outside. Move your body. Eat nutritious food. Drink lots of water. Avoid smoking, junk food, too many sugar treats, and alcohol. Limit your caffeine intake. Get off your phone. Pick up meditation. Spend time on your hobbies and passions, not just stressing out about work deadlines and binge-watching reality TV.
Distract yourself from being disappointed by doing the things that you love and what your body craves.
Sony Can Be Vintage Too, Right?
The Cost Of Getting Bucked Off A Horse. One Short Ambulance Ride And Shorter Helicopter Ride
Posted this above but a family Ambulance membership in Victoria Australia (where I live) is $108AUD for 1 year, whole family. Any ambulance ride you take under membership is $0. I’m assuming the above pic is US - health care should not be prohibitively expensive ever
Get Well Soon Dude
Sucks For Both Of Us Buddy
I Feel Sorry For This Man
My Memory Isn't Great Lately. Good Thing I Created This To Remind Myself That I'm An A-Hole
My Friend's College Prof Got Stuck In The Elevator Prior To The Daily Lecture
Same Answer But Wrong For Some Reason
Seems My Mom Was Right After All
That Sucks
Tony Hawk Problems
Training Gone To Waste
This is the Moe, Larry, and Curly school of army warfare.
Woopsie Daisy! Thank God They Had Insurance
When God Doesn’t Like You
Worst Bid I’ve Received In 15+ Years Lmao
Stuck In Er For 6 Hours, Their WiFi Sucked Badly
Bad Headline Placement
Posting Only After Meeting This Man A Month Later, Expressing My Concern For His Wellbeing, And Confirming He’s Okay. Tip Of Thumb Has Been Reattached. And... He’s Just As Chill As He Sounds In This Voicemail
The End Of An Era
Momentum. It’s A Law
These Videos Were Literally Posted Two Days Apart From Each Other
Thanks Very Cool
Saw This Message And I Had To Post It Here
Customer Complained To Me That Her Computer Was Running Slow And She Didn't Know How She Got A Virus As She Paid For An Antivirus
Playstation Account Stolen After Someone Convinced Psn Support To Disable Security And Change My Sign-In. Good Bye 14 Years Of Digital Game Purchases
Moved To A New House In Rural Ireland And Spent A Fair Bit Of Money Trying To Set Up A Decent WiFi Speed Only For It To Look Like This Most Of The Time
Left My Switch On The Flight To Visit My Parents :(
I Tried To Save Money By Building My Own Fence
Holy c**p! What did s/he do? Side note - my leg met a still spinning unprotected circular saw blade and the result was similar to the above. Ambulance ride, emergency (minor) surgery - cost? $0 Thank you ambulance service family membership (1 year $108AUD whole family covered) and public hospital
Maybe Randall Should Watch Where He's Standing
First Day On Tinder
Damn That Hurt
If Having A Bad Day Was A Contest. I Win
After 5 hours on the phone and 4 in the bank... Absolutely no one can explain how a fraudulent charge of 888,888.88 went through without being flagged for review.