When I studied for school, I used to spend hours re-reading the given material. I thought that the more information I read, listen to or watch, the more things I'll learn. Interestingly, our brains actually learn better when the information is divided into short 3-7 minute chunks.

The same goes for short, bite-sized nuggets of info you can find on the TIL subreddit. Our planet is so big and complex; it's no wonder that we can never know everything about it and the people who inhabit it. But we might try to get as close as we can, so, here's a collection of the newest cool and weird facts from the Internet's vault of knowledge.

Man with a mustache and tattoo, wearing a vest, standing outdoors. TIL Danny Trejo has a clause in his movie contracts that requires his villainous characters to die by the end of the film. He wants children to learn that crime doesn't pay.

    Portrait of a historical figure with white hair and formal attire, associated with new facts and learning. TIL George Washington decided to step down after two terms because he feared he might die in office and Americans would then view the presidency as a lifetime appointment

    And all for nothing, now we've got Mr Wannabe Dictator in office

    Marine Band San Diego member marches, showcasing uniform and large drum in a parade. TIL the United States Army is the largest single employer of musicians in the country

    Makes sense, since most musicians are probably self employed

    Let's go through some of the most interesting TIL facts, shall we? And let's start with a fun fact about vehicle inspection in the U.S. Apparently, only 10 states have mandatory vehicle inspections. That's Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and South Carolina.

    As of 2025, Texas said "Goodbye" to annual safety inspections as well. This applies to non-commercial drivers only, and the logic is that it's the owner's responsibility to ensure that the car is safe to drive. However, in some counties, folks will still have to pass emissions inspections if they have a gasoline-powered vehicle.
    Tasmanian devil standing on leafy ground, looking towards the camera. TIL Tasmanian Devil's give birth to between 30 and 40 offsprings but the mother only has four teats. The first four to attach to teats survive, the others perish.

    Two young children in denim overalls standing on a street, surrounded by yellow flowers, capturing a heartwarming moment. TIL Siblings can get completely different results (e.g., one 30% Irish and another 50% Irish) from DNA ancestry tests, even though they share the same parents, due to genetic recombination.

    Google the gummy bear explanation of genetics to understand it.

    Cartoon character handcuffed, flanked by two police officers, in a courtroom setting. TIL South Park aired an episode titled “Band in China”… which resulted in them being banned in China.

    China bans everything f*****g thing (I’m Chinese) and you have no rights

    Another interesting fact about the family who couldn't sleep comes from Redditor u/Potatoe_expert. Science writer and author of the book about said family The Family That Couldn't Sleep: A Medical Mystery D.T. Max told NPR they suffered from fatal familial insomnia. Currently, there are about 200 families in the world that have this disease, he says.

    Other sources guess that around 50-70 families in the world carry the gene for fatal familial insomnia. This genetic condition is, unfortunately, incurable, and treatment can only slow down its progression. What makes it fatal is the damage to the brain and the nervous system from lack of sleep. Their brains can't recharge and, therefore, can't function normally.
    Person sitting on floor, leaning against a bed, looking thoughtful with hands on head—captures curiosity for new facts. TIL - the family that couldn't sleep, a family in Venice, Italy where for over 200 years many of the family members died suffering from fatal insomnia.

    Bottle of Canadian maple syrup surrounded by colorful autumn leaves, highlighting new facts about syrup in the community. TIL about skeuomorphism, when modern objects, real or digital, retain features of previous designs even when they aren't functional. Examples include the very tiny handle on maple syrup bottles, faux buckles on shoes, the floppy disk 'save' icon, or the sound of a shutter on a cell phone camera.

    People collaborating in a modern office, working on computers and sharing new facts. TIL: The "Simple Sabotage Field Manual" was declassified in 2008 and it contains advice on how spies can sabotage the enemy by just being maliciously incompetent. Advice include praising inefficient coworkers, cry and sob frequently at work, asking inane questions in meetings, and spreading gossip.

    You'd probably think that two siblings would get the same ancestry results, but Mother Nature has some tricks up her sleeve. We inherit half of our DNA from our father and the other half from our mother. Unless we're identical twins, we won't have identical DNA. In fact, siblings can share as little as 37% or as much as 65% of their genetic variants.

    Basketball players in a gym during a game, focusing on a player dribbling. TIL the total number of Americans over 7-feet tall is estimated between 85 and 150.

    There are more than that. There are a good amount in the NBA listed at 6-11 that are actually taller but they feel boxed in with the height. Stupid I know. I think the odds of you playing in the NBA is better than 1 in 10 if you are 7 feet or taller.

    Medieval stone castle surrounded by dense forest, capturing new facts about historical architecture. TIL Mihailo Tolotos was a Greek Orthodox monk that died without ever seeing a woman. He lived all his 82 years of life in Mount Athos monastery

    An older man with a serious expression wearing a blue shirt, photographed against a plain backdrop. TIL Robert F. Kennedy's assassin is still alive and has been denied parole 17 times

    When in 2019 the creators of South Park aired an episode titled "Band In China," the whole show was banned in the country. The episode criticized the way US media accommodates Chinese censorship laws, with one character saying: "It's not worth living in a world where China controls my country's art." The apology from the creators only angered the country further, as they likened Xi Jinping to Winnie The Pooh and wrote: "We too love money more than freedom and democracy."

    Baseball player in action on the field, wearing a number 20 jersey, amidst a sparsely crowded stadium. TIL that in Major League Baseball the ball is pitched so fast that the eye cannot track it. However, the brain is able to calculate its trajectory via specialized cells, making it possible for the batter to hit it.

    You cannot physically see the bat hitting the ball. They can track it almost up to that exact moment.

    Desk setup with screens displaying "Keep Moving," a black chair, and books on a shelf. TIL Charles Darwin created the office chair, he put wheels on the bottom of his chair so he could roll between specimens.

    Darwin, the gift that kept on giving 😄

    Rusty GMC truck parked on a city street, surrounded by trees and buildings. TIL 10 US states have absolutely no vehicle inspection whatsoever (i.e no safety, emissions, or VIN inspections)

    This fun fact should be really interesting for Trekkies. The creator of Star Trek: The Next Generation Gene Roddenberry didn't want to cast Patrick Stewart as the iconic Jean-Luc Picard. He wanted Picard to be "a handsome adventurer," similar to William Shatner's Captain Kirk, eyeing the actor Patrick Bachau for the role. Today, we probably couldn't imagine anyone else as Picard, so, kudos to Sir Patrick Stewart!
    Man lifting weights in a gym, demonstrating strength and focus. TIL strength training also involves the nervous system, where your strength is not only determined by how big your muscles are, but by how well the nervous system can recruit muscles, synchronize their firing, and prevent mechanisms designed to prevent your body from tearing itself apart.

    Tetanus makes your musckles so stiff thst they break the bone supporting them

    Snake coiled on a branch in natural setting, close-up of scales and pattern details. TIL In Canada 2013, two little boys on a sleepover were strangled to death by a 100lb python. The snake came thru a vent from a pet shop below their room. The owner was eventually found not guilty of negligent homicide.

    TIL in 2010 a doctor and his son just happened to be walking by an apartment building in Paris when a 15-month-old boy fell 80ft (24m) from a seventh floor balcony before bouncing off a cafe awning into the doctor's arms. His catch helped the boy escape "miraculously without a single scratch."

    Now the memory of the "Bouncing Babies" DOS game has resurfaced in my mind

    As a person who knows next to nothing about baseball, I was quite impressed to learn that the ball is thrown at such a speed that the eye can't track it. The fastest MLB pitcher in history is Aroldis Chapman. His pitch was recorded at 105.8 mph (that's 170 km/h!) in 2010. Ben Joyce was the fastest pitcher in 2024 when he threw a 105.5 mph strikeout and currently enjoys third place after Chapman.
    Car dashboard with navigation screen displaying a route, showcasing new facts through a digital interface. TIL in 2013 a woman went to pick up a friend in Brussels (less than 90 miles from her home), however because of a GPS error, she ended up in Croatia after driving 900 miles across five international borders. She realized she took a wrong turn two days after leaving. Her son had reported her missing.

    Ship facing a massive rogue wave, illustrating a fact from the “Today I Learned” community. TIL huge rogue waves were dismissed as a scientifically implausible sailors' myth by scientists until one 84ft wave hit an oil platform. The phenomenon has since been proven mathematically and simulated in a lab, also proving the existence of rogue holes in the ocean.

    This has been proposed as an explanation for the Bermuda Triangle

    Character in red and black uniform seated on a futuristic bridge; connected to “Today I Learned” facts. TIL that Gene Roddenberry originally did not want to cast Patrick Stewart as Picard, since he had envisioned an actor who was "masculine, virile, and had a lot of hair".

    Roddenberry was pretty disruptive to the first few seasons of TNG. Season One and Season Two are especially rough to rewatch these days.

    If you need more motivation to get off the couch and start strength training, here's your chance. Not only can you grow bigger muscles, but you can bolster your nervous system as well. A stronger nervous system enhances our coordination and balance, increases our muscle strength, and improves our memory, attention, and executive function. Time to hit the weights, huh?
    Great white shark swimming in clear blue ocean waters. TIL that Great White Sharks across the Pacific Ocean consistently congregate at one specific spot in the Pacific Ocean. Scientists call this the White Shark Cafe.

    White Sharks are incredibly precise migrators; they tend to show up at each spot on their route at just the right time for seasonal food supplies.

    TIL that Elton John never performed the Princess Diana version of Candle in the Wind again after her funeral in 1997, despite receiving numerous requests.

    Person playing a colorful electric guitar, wearing a dark shirt, possibly sharing new facts from a "Today I Learned" moment. TIL that after George Harrison's death from lung cancer, his widow sued a doctor at the hospital where he received radiation therapy for allegedly forcing Harrison to listen to his son play guitar and autograph the guitar while lacking his mental faculties.

    Pretty unprofessional to be honest, but I don’t believe it to be worthy of lawsuit..

    This Redditor who proclaimed that life didn't give us lemons was half right. Lemons are hybrids of sour oranges and citrons, but they aren't man-made. The hybridization happened thousands of years ago naturally, with bees carrying the pollen between sour oranges to citrons. Humans did, however, eventually start cultivating them and growing them in large amounts.
    A person gesturing during a talk show segment, wearing a suit, with a mug on the table. TIL every person who has become a centibillionaire (a net worth of usually $100 billion, €100 billion, or £100 billion), first became one in 2017 or later except for Bill Gates who first reached the threshold in 1999.

    Guess what also happened in 2017. Those Trump tax cuts were so great /S. I hope they make them forever instead of letting them expire this year when they ABSOLUTELY SHOULD!

    Bowl of fresh lemons on a wooden table with a yellow cloth, highlighting new facts from a learning community. TIL life didn't give us lemons, they are not naturally occurring. They are a hybrid fruit from selective breeding of the citron and the bitter orange

    TIL about 'Balconing' in Ibiza, a phenomenon in which intoxicated party goers die or are injured by acting wildly on the balconies of the hotel establishments where they have stayed

    Balconing is jumping from one balcony to the other. Usually done by young males in hotels frequented by teens and twens during their first holiday without parents. Happens in many holuday/party villages in mainly Spain. Or jumping from the balcony in the pool.

    Perhaps you've heard of the White Shark Cafe, the spot in the Pacific Ocean where Great White Sharks like to come together annually. But do you know why they do that? In 2018, a team of researchers found out that the sharks flock there to feed on light-sensitive animals like phytoplankton, squid, and small fish. UNESCO's World Heritage Center also wants to make the White Shark Cafe a World Heritage site, but they still need authorities to demonstrate its biological importance.
    TIL in 2020 a woman took an online DNA test which showed a 22% match with a man who she'd eventually discover to be her still alive uncle, who was kidnapped in 1951 at the age of six & had been missing for 70 years. After he was abducted in Oakland, he was flown to the east coast & raised there.

    TIL If you've believed in good faith for at least five years that you're a Swiss citizen and local authorities have treated you as such, you can apply for simplified naturalisation.

    TIL About a man named Heshen who was known as the most corrupt official in Chinese history. After his death in 1799, his personal wealth was valued at $270 billion, or 15 years of Qing government revenues

    How many new things have you learned today, Pandas? Share your favorite TIL facts from this list with us in the comments. And if you have any interesting nuggets of knowledge you think should be there, write them up in the comment section as well! Or, if you're hungry for some more TIL knowledge, head over herehere, and here to see our previous compilations from the TIL subreddit.
    TIL the term 'jaywalking' was promoted and popularized by the automobile industry to blame pedestrians for traffic issues.

    TIL that Weird Al's Phantom Menace parody 'The Saga Begins' was recorded a month before the film released in May 1999. Yankovic was denied an early screening by Lucasfilm, but managed to almost exactly piece together the plot by researching rumours posted on Star Wars fan forums.

    Smiling person with short hair and striped blouse, related to new facts from the “Today I Learned” community. TIL after Leona Helmsley did not pay her contractors that worked on her Connecticut home, she was investigated for tax evasion, and she received a 16 year sentence. During trial her housekeeper testified that Helmsley said "only the little people pay taxes." She ended up serving 19 months in prison.

    TIL there were just 5 surviving longbows from medieval England known to exist before 137 whole longbows (and 3,500 arrows) were recovered from the wreck of the Mary Rose in 1980 (a ship of Henry VIII's navy that capsized in 1545). The bows were in excellent finished condition & have been preserved.

    TIL Captain Francesco Schettino caused the Costa Concordia disaster, leading to 32 deaths, because he was distracted trying to impress a woman. Even after the crash, he didn’t tell anyone for over an hour about the massive hole in the ship and was more worried about coming up with an excuse.

    Also, IIRC, he abandoned ship and left everyone else to fend for themselves

    TIL In 1941, prior to widespread fluoridation of drinking water, almost 10% of US military recruits were rejected because they didn’t have 6 opposing teeth in their upper and lower jaws

    TIL Geysers are quite rare, requiring a combination of water, heat, and fortuitous plumbing. Yellowstone National Park is home to half of all the geysers found in the world.

    TIL that eminem is first rapper to reach 50 million pure album sales.Physical albums sold, excluding digital downloads and streaming.

    Elderly man with glasses and a white beard, sitting on a sofa, related to new facts from the "Today I Learned" community. TIL that Gabe Newell owns a marine research company, and now mostly lives at sea on his boats and submarines.

    Sure. Gabe Newell. Totally know who he is. This doesn't seem random at all. Also, did you know that Bob Smith mostly lives in a house?

    Soldiers in vintage uniforms beside a military vehicle in a grassy field, illustrating historical facts. TIL that during WWII the average recruit was 5’8” tall and weighed 144 pounds. During basic training, they gained 5-20 pounds and added an inch to their 33 1/4” chest.

    Two characters from a fantasy movie, sitting and talking outdoors, with a forest background; relevant to new facts in TIL community. TIL: The Lord of the Rings is presented as a translation of a book originally written in Westron, the common speech of Middle-earth. Therefore, Frodo Baggins' real name in Westron is Maura Labingi.

    Submarine underwater displaying facts on naval technology and exploration. TIL the UK's nuclear submarines all carry identitcally worded "Letters of Last Resort" which are handwritten by the current Prime Minister and destroyed when the Prime Minister leaves office

    Do we know what's in them, or is it secret? I need more details

    Illustration of a historical jester, hand covering face, wearing colorful attire, featuring text in German script. TIL that “court jesters” were often used to give bad news to the monarch that no one else would dare deliver. When the French fleet was destroyed at the Battle of Sluys, Phillip VI’s jester told him that the English sailors “don’t even have the guts to jump into the water like our brave French”

    Yep. The jester could in some ways be the most powerful person in a royal court

    TIL Joel Tenenbaum was successfully sued by the major music labels for illegally downloading and sharing 30 of their songs. A jury ordered him to pay $675,000 (or $22,000 per song), which led to him file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2015, with a judge discharging the $675,000 judgment in 2016.

    And did ruining this guy's life actually deter anyone from music piracy?

    TIL about Stewart Smith who, over the course of 40 years, breed non-native fish in his garage and covertly released them from his car which was outfitted with oxygenated fish tanks into New Zealand’s north island waterways for sport fishing.

    Guessing he eventually got caught and prosecuted. New Zealand is not chill about their imported wildlife controls.

    TIL that the first laws outlawing food coloring were in regards to bread. White bread was expensive and some bakers added chalk to lighten dark bread. King Edward I (1272-1307) created a law saying anyone caught using whiteners in bread would be put in the public pillory for one hour.

    Yet more evidence that fraud and the people it pisses off are as old as humanity

    TIL In 1964 Nikes were being made on a waffle press in a van, while Converse was producing almost 100% of all basketball shoes for the NBA and NCAA. By 2003, Converse was bankrupt and Nike purchased what remained of the company for $138 million.

    I don't understand how these things work, but I find it fascinating that a bankrupt company can be bought for so much. It would appear that the people who drove the company into bankruptcy made off with a tidy sum.

    TIL The US Virgin Islands were purchased from Denmark in 1917 for $25 million.

    TIL that giving poop of people that have depression to rats, gives them anxiety and depression

    If someone gave me poop I’d be anxious and depressed too ….. there’s gotta be a bit more explanation to this….

    TIL that in utero, a third artery temporarily runs down the arm to help with the development of the hand. By 8 weeks after birth, this artery usually disappears. For unknown reasons, people are retaining this artery as adults, and it's now three times as prevalent as it was 100 years ago

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    TIL in 2023, Zimbabwe signed control over almost 20% of the country's land to Blue Carbon, an Emirati company, for $1.5 billion. The company seeks to conserve forests that might otherwise be logged.

    LeDucky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a fan of UAE business in general, but given the problems Zimbabwe has had... this might be better than anything else that would have been done with that land

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    TIL that there is a species of whale that has been living in the oceans for millions of years, but it was only recently discovered due to its isolation in the deep depths.

    QuietKnightX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    TIL Beef was rarely eaten in ancient China, as cows & bulls were used mostly for transportation. Only nobility could eat beef- but only if the animal died naturally or from old age.

    valkyria1111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    TIL the 2006 Robbie Williams album Rudebox underperformed so hard one million unsold copies of the album were sold to a Chinese company to be recycled and used as a road paving material.

    HalpTheFan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    TIL Pope Pius XII once asserted in a speech that the Big Bang theory scientifically proved that the universe was created by a divine creator. Horrified, the physicist Georges Lemaître convinced the Pope not to make any further statements connecting his theory and theology.

    greatmanyarrows Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    TIL people diagnosed with ADHD have an 8.4 year lower life expectancy

    ProudReaction2204 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    seramorris avatar
    Sera
    Sera
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because we’re going to get distracted by something shiny and walk off a cliff one day.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    TIL: In order to combat declining birth rates, the Korean government has numerous programs to match couples. One is "I am Jeolo" named after a reality show. Where they out unmarried people in a temple for 2 days. In addition, they will pay ₩20 million when you get married.

    Flares117 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    TIL the first known instance of a storm chaser or meteorologist [unalived] by a tornado occurred in 2013 when Tim Samaras, his son Paul, & Carl Young were [unalived] near El Reno, OK by the widest tornado ever recorded. It expanded from 1 mile to 2.6 miles wide in about 30 seconds as it closed in on them.

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    TIL - During the California gold rush of 1849, eggs were $3 each, not adjusted for inflation.

    edfitz83 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    TIL the British military once had an idea to put live chickens inside nuclear bomb cases with a week's worth of food and water. The bombs were meant to be planted into the ground as mines, so they had to be kept warm in the winter to keep working.

    jxdlv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is as bad or worse than the CIA plots to make Fidel Castro's beard fall out

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    TIL that an airgapped laptop was intentionally loaded with 6 famously catastrophic computer viruses, worms, and pieces of Malware for the commissioned art piece titled "The Persistence of Chaos". Much of the $10,000+ spent to produce the work went toward the creation of an effective firewall.

    rasouddress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    TIL in 1940, when Paramount asked Fleischer Studios to created a Superman cartoon, Fleischer thought it would be too hard to make. In an attempt to avoid making the cartoon, they quoted four times the cost of an average cartoon for the budget ($100k). To their shock, Paramount agreed to the budget.

    TirelessGuardian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Today I learned that Joey, the spin-off of the Friends sitcom, was canceled halfway through its second season, and the final eight episodes were never aired in the U.S. by NBC.

    TriviaDuchess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    TIL in 1902, one day after being jailed for a fight, a man named Ludger Sylbaris survived for four days while the pyroclastic flow from Mt. Pelée killed 30,000. His jail cell was a former ammunition storehouse with thick walls and no windows apart from one ventilation shaft.

    1000LiveEels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    TIL that the US publishes a quarterly list of names of people who renounced citizenship to "shame or embarrass" them

    CaterpillarRailroad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #66

    TIL in 1982 a crew of five sailing from Maine to Florida ran into a storm with 30-foot waves which capsized their boat. Over the next five days, two of them became delirious after drinking saltwater and walked off the dinghy into many awaiting sharks. Infection [ended] a third, leaving two survivors.

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Killed. Killed. Killed. Killed. And thus ended this sentence.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #67

    TIL learned about the Samaritans. It's a religion and there are less than a 1,000 in the world.

    fsm1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    TIL in 1993 Donald Wyman amputated his left leg below the knee with a pocket knife after it got stuck under a large tree during a logging accident where he bled profusely for an hour & feared he'd die. However, he was even able to keep his leg after firefighters retrieved it & surgeons reattached it

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No movie about him, though, I guess, just the arm guy

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #69

    TIL that the Gurkhas, elite soldiers from Nepal, have been serving in the British Army since 1815, known for their bravery and loyalty, and were described as "braver than the bravest" by British generals.

    _zenFlare_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    TIL that the oldest flood myth is likely the Epic of Gilgamesh. Written on 12 stone tablets, it's one of the first pieces of literature in recorded history. The old Sumerian king searches for immortality and encounters someone who built a ship - the Preserver of Life - to outlast the Great Flood.

    Jay_B_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oldest recorded, who knows what myths existed before writing systems?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    TIL the original definition of "the exception that proves the rule." Although often misused today, the phrase should apply to things like "Casual Friday," an exception that proves the existence of a dress code on other days

    owiseone23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #72

    TIL that a blind amateur historian's attempt to publish a history of the Ming Dynasty in 1660 was received so poorly that over 70 people involved were ex***ted and thousands of people arrested.

    CoolmanWilkins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Details? There has to be more to this story

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #73

    TIL when David Lynch was asked by fans for clues or answers regarding one of his films, he'd typically refuse; however when fans in France asked him for clues to help them decipher Mulholland Drive (2001), he gave them 10. "I thought the clues were only going to exist in France & then..the internet"

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    TIL that in baseball's early days, fielders could put base runners out not only by tagging them but also by throwing the ball at them before they reached a base. This practice was known as "plugging," "patching," or "soaking" and was considered essential for the "manliness" of the game.

    ralphbernardo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's very manly to get whacked in the head with a hard ball /s

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #75

    TIL: There is a condition called “Polished Anus Syndrome” or ‘Pruritis Ani’. Which is Latin for “itchy anus”, and this condition affects 5% of the population.

    theBERZERKER13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another thing not to think about, why am I still reading these?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #76

    TIL a man in China retaliated against his upstairs neighbor's constant noise by buying a building shaker online and installing it on the ceiling. It creates a vibration and noise that is similar to a power drill.

    delano1998 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    TIL that in Japan, you can hire a handsome man to watch sad movies with you and wipe your tears.

    _zenFlare_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Japan might be in a different universe than the rest of us

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    TIL that Gaddafi survived a US air strike in 1986 thanks to the italian government warning him before the attack.

    221missile Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!