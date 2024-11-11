While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with life and career coach Naama Zusman , who kindly agreed to explain to us how learning can also be beneficial to our careers.

Have you learned something new today for your own good, dear Pandas? In case you haven't, we got your back with a list full of fresh facts from the “ Today I learned ” subreddit . Scroll down to get a good brain workout in, and don’t forget to upvote the facts you can’t wait to share with your loved ones.

Learning for adults shouldn’t be just an optional activity. Gaining new knowledge is vital for individuals’ cognitive functions, independence, career, and confidence. If we stop educating ourselves, all of our abilities essential to our overall well-being decline, and we start to enjoy our daily experiences less.

#1 Legendary session bassist Leland Sklar put a switch on his bass that does nothing. He calls it the "producer switch" — when a producer asks for a different sound, he flips the switch (making sure the producer can see), and carries on. He says this placebo has saved him a lot of grief.

#2 About the Bannister Effect: When a barrier previously thought to be unachievable is broken, a mental shift happens enabling many others to break past it (named after the man who broke the 4 minute mile).

#3 Almost all of the early cryogenically preserved bodies were thawed and disposed of after the cryonic facilities went out of business.

“Learning something new each day, even in small increments, can keep one’s skills fresh and relevant,” says life and career coach Naama Zusman. ADVERTISEMENT “Learning something new daily is more than just a career booster; it taps into our human need for growth. We naturally feel more fulfilled and satisfied when we’re evolving, and daily learning keeps us on that path of personal and professional development,” she explains. “This continual learning also fuels confidence, which is crucial for career development. A habit of daily learning demonstrates to employers and peers that a person is engaged, curious, and committed to growth—qualities highly valued in any field,” Zusman adds.

#4 In World War I, German and French soldiers would sometimes display "live and let live" behavior. Sometimes soldiers would refuse to target the other side and at other times they would fire weapons ceremoniously and with no intent to harm the enemy.

#5 One of the longest writings preserved in Pompeii is the poem of a woman yearning for another woman.

#6 A French occultist built a device to test the hypothesis that snails create a permanent telepathic link when they mate.

The benefits of daily learning can be both tangible and intangible, the life and career coach says. “On one level, it builds a competitive edge by keeping people updated on industry trends, opening doors to new skills, and enhancing problem-solving abilities. This dedication often leads to new opportunities, whether through promotions or the ability to transition into new roles.” It can additionally help people develop an interdisciplinary mindset, which in work environments is called “new currency.” “As we adapt to a changing world, daily learning cultivates the curiosity and adaptability that make navigating these changes easier and more rewarding,” says Zusman.

#7 In 1692 an 80 year old from Livonia was called to court as a witness to a theft. Unprompted, he revealed that he was a werewolf who fought witches in hell, including his neighbour, who broke his nose with his broomstick. The judges initialy laughed but evidence forced them to take it seriously.

#8 Top Gear's international popularity was due largely to early episodes being shared illegally on the FinalGear forum when the show was only available in the UK. When the forum's founder passed away, Jeremy Clarkson posted a tweet acknowledging how important he had been to the show's success.

#9 In Tudor England, there was a type of criminal called a "baretop trickster". It was a woman who would flash her breasts to lure men into a house. Once the man was inside he would be robbed by the woman’s accomplices.

However, adults who have their personalities and ways of living concreted in them might find it daunting or challenging to learn something new and allow this new found knowledge to change the way they think, live, or work. They might also see learning as something that has to be done in a classroom with a teacher who periodically tests their education levels, further scaring them away from expanding their knowledge. The fear of failure can also sometimes prevent adults from trying to improve. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The policeman John Parker, who was assigned to guard the entrance to Lincoln’s box at Fords Theater, was not immediately fired after he was assassinated. He was even assigned to guard Mary Todd Lincoln afterwards, though she quickly dismissed him. He was only fired in 1868 for sleeping on duty.

#11 Four time World's Strongest Man winner Jón Páll Sigmarsson, who famously stated "There is no reason to be alive, if you can't do deadlift!" died at the age of 32 while deadlifting in his gym.

#12 When Tsarevich Nicholas(later Nicholas II) visited Japan in 1891, an attermpt on his life was made by a man wielding a katana. His cousin, Prince George of Greece, saved his life by parrying the sword with his cane.

In truth, learning can be much easier than some might imagine and can take place anywhere. It can happen while reading a Wikipedia page, watching a YouTube video on our phone, or opening a book on something for beginners. Of course, it’s important to check the credibility of the resources one learns from. Make sure that the author has expertise in their subject matter and that the YouTuber isn’t trying to push viewers into a class that promotes unrealistic or toxic ways of starting a business or gaining passive income. Every person can pretend to be an expert so just be aware of that.

#13 In England in the Middle Ages, a fugitive could claim sanctuary simply by touching the knocker on the outer door of a church to be immune from arrest.

#14 Jimmy Carter promised to release all government UFO information if he became president. However, after being elected, he chose not to, citing "national security concerns."

#15 During WWII, pilots frequently blacked out during turns as strong G-forces caused blood pooling in their legs. Douglas Bader, a British Ace, did not have this problem because his legs had been amputated after an accident.

A person doesn’t have to dedicate a lot of time to improving themselves either. “Setting aside just 10-15 minutes each day for a specific skill or topic adds up over time, allowing anyone to make daily learning a sustainable habit. Leveraging apps or newsletters with curated content can also make learning feel effortless while maintaining momentum,” mentions Zusman.

#16 Jamie Lee Curtis was given $200 to create Laurie Strode's wardrobe for Halloween (1978). She got her entire outfit from JCPenney.

#17 The Amish have lower cancer rate than the rest of the population

#18 The exercise paradox, also known as the workout paradox, refers to the finding that physical activity, while essential for maintaining overall health, does not necessarily lead to significant weight loss or increased calorie expenditure.

A lot of experts and learners are currently jumping on the microlearning bandwagon, where educational content is delivered in a concise and clear way. A learning session can be as short as 3-5 minutes and the learner can decide when and where they can allocate the time to expand their knowledge and fit it into their busy schedule.

#19 During the age of sail if a group was stranded without food it was customary to k*ll and eat a member of the group, with the victim determined by lot. The practice was largely ended via a legal decision in 1884.

#20 In WWI, half of the French army mutinied in 1917. Soldiers remained in trenches, but refused orders to attack after the failure of the Nivelle Offensive, which General Nivelle promised a 48 hour victory. The mutinies were heavily suppressed by the French and were not fully disclosed until 1967.

#21 A community of escaped slaves in colonial Brazil founded their own confederated kingdom that lasted for almost 90 years, with a population of around 11,000.

Such a method was inspired by Hermann Ebbinghaus’ forgetting curve, which demonstrates that people typically lose 80% of the knowledge they are presented with within a month, especially if they try to take in the information in large amounts.

#22 While filming Barry Lyndon in Ireland in 1974, director Stanley Kubrick received a phone call alleging that the IRA had him on a hit list and gave him 24 hours to leave the country. He left within 12 hours, with the film being only one-third completed.

#23 Shortly before artist Keith Haring died, he formed a charitable foundation that now owns all of his copyrights. The money from licensing his work goes to underprivileged children and AIDS-related charities.

#24 At the time of the French Revolution the majority of people in France did not speak French.

Zusman highlights that daily learning works best when it aligns with a person's long-term goals, passions, and interests. “Setting specific learning objectives makes daily efforts more purposeful, helping people feel fulfilled and satisfied with their progress. Ultimately, this commitment to continual learning keeps us adaptable, resilient, and curious—qualities that drive success in both life and work,” she concludes.

#25 99% of what the British Museum owns isn’t on display.

#26 In 2021 a woman who ran out of her regular hair spray used Gorilla Glue Spray instead, believing it to also be hair spray. This resulted in her hair becoming stuck to her scalp. Eventually, a plastic surgeon performed a 4-hour long surgical procedure on her for free to remove the adhesive.

#27 Professionals in psychology and related fields have long looked upon sarcasm negatively, particularly noting that sarcasm tends to be a 'Maladaptive coping mechanism' for those with 'unresolved anger' or 'frustration'. One psychologist has even described it as 'hostility disguised as humour'

#28 Prolific Hollywood prosthetic makeup artist Tom Savini served as a combat photographer in Vietnam, and this later influenced his style of gory effects. Savini said: "I hated that when I watched a war movie and someone dies. Some people die with one eye open and one eye half-closed.”

#29 Girls of the Kayan tribe start wearing neck rings at around 5 years old. Over the years, the coil is replaced by a longer one and more turns are added. The rings can stretch their necks to a length of about 15 inches (38 cm).

#30 Operation Cottage intended to seize the last enemy stronghold on North American soil from Japanese occupiers in 1943. By the time the island was declared secure, over 300 Allied soldiers lay dead or wounded. There were none Japanese casualties, they abandoned the island 3 weeks prior.

#31 F1 cars can have their engines disabled wirelessly via IP connection.

#32 Nearly 1 billion adults worldwide are estimated to have sleep apnea, with most cases going undiagnosed.

#33 From 1170 to 1512, "The Neck Verse" could save one from punishment for almost any crime in England. Literate accusees, or criminals who had simply memorised Psalm 51:3, would recite it to claim the "Benefit of Clergy", meaning they would be tried by the much more lenient church courts.

#34 The gourd was one of the world's first cultivated plants grown not primarily for food, but for use as containers. It is also used as a resonator on many stringed instruments, including the sitar.

#35 The British Empire was the largest in human history, about six times larger than the Roman Empire, occupying close to a quarter of the world.

#36 When Ford released the Model T in 1908, it cost $825 (adjusted to about $28,000 in 2023). Despite the popularity (about 15 million would eventually be sold) Ford kept dropping the price over the years, and by 1925 the basic model cost $260, the equivalent of about $4,500 today.

#37 NVIDIA's unofficial company motto is "Our company is thirty days from going out of business."

#38 The egg fried rice protests, a form of anti government protest In China where internet users post recipes for fried rice on October 24th, and November 25th. This is in reference to the birth and death of the son of Mao Zedong, who died from a bomb whilst cooking outside during the Korean war.

#39 The Ganges river receives around 19 billion gallons (72 billion liters) of sewage a day, most of which is untreated.

#40 Since the late 1950s, aerospace engineers have used the term "unobtainium" when referring to unusual or costly materials, or when theoretically considering a material perfect for their needs in all respects, except that it does not exist.

#41 While filming the 1997 movie "Gummo", Harmony Korine insisted on using regular people and places. Some of the houses were so disgusting that most of the film crew insisted on wearing hazmat suits during filming.

#42 The "Lady of the Dunes" Cold Case was solved in 2023; her k*ller, new husband Guy Muldavin, died in 2002.

#43 Wisconsin produces over half of all cranberries in the world. 5% is sold fresh: majority is for sauce, juice, dried fruit, etc. Settlers called the fruit “crane berry” cause the blossoms resemble the head of a Sandhill crane. It takes about 4,400 cranberries to make 1 gallon of juice.

#44 In Switzerland, dashcam footage is usually not allowed in court unless it helps solve a serious crime. Privacy laws make it hard to use, and traffic violations don't count as serious enough.

#45 There's a fruit that tastes like chocolate pudding. It's a fruit native to Central and South America called diospyros nigra, or black sapote, that tastes like chocolate and sweet custard.

#46 In 1967, the whiskey brand Canadian Club did a "Hide a Case" advertising campaign where they hid 25 cases of their whiskey in exotic locations around the world. There are still 9 cases still hidden with one being above the Artic Circle.

#47 The number of active four-star Generals (the highest officer rank of the US army) is limited. This is set at 7 Army generals, 2 Marine generals, 8 Air Force generals, 2 Space Force generals, 6 Navy admirals, and 2 Coast Guard admirals.

#48 During the WW2 Battle Of The Atlantic, the British Merchant Navy had a higher casualty rate in proportion to the armed forces, and their wages were halted as soon as their vessel was hit by a torpedo.

#49 Even Mild Dehydration Can Lower Your Focus, Memory, and Mood.

#50 The Kamikaze attacks during the Battle of Okinawa were so intense Admiral Spruance had to transfer flagships twice. First from USS Indianapolis to USS New Mexico, and then to USS New Jersey.

#51 Nancy Sinatra was incredibly nervous recording the theme song to the the movie 'You Only Live Twice'. Producer John Barry had to make the final version of the song by combining her vocals from 25 different takes.

#52 The B-29 bomber program was the most expensive project of WWII, costing roughly ~50% more than the entire Manhattan Project.

#53 Goku's power level wasn't originally over 9000. It was originally over 8000, and there was a change made in the English Dub.

#54 There's a supercar vending machine in Singapore that dispenses Ferraris and Lamborghinis.