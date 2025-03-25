ADVERTISEMENT

While common sense often gets mocked (perhaps, unjustly) as not being common enough, as every now and then, we have encounters where someone has made a decision so astoundingly strange that you almost feel like taking them aside and learning exactly what makes them tick.

Someone asked “What do you consider to be basic knowledge everyone should know (but they don't)?” and netizens listed all the things some folks are simply ignorant of. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of a globe showing Africa, emphasizing basic knowledge regions like Nigeria and Algeria. Africa is not a country.

You get better customer service if you're polite.

The sun is a star.

Saltwater fish go in saltwater.

stigaz , James Wiseman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Hands exchanging basic knowledge with notebooks and pen in a study session. There's a profound difference between knowledge and belief.

    Lordica , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Person shopping with a basket in grocery aisle, demonstrating basic knowledge tasks in everyday life. Don't randomly stop walking when you're in front of someone.

    MOVE when you're in someones way (like while shopping, or in public in general).

    monsterette , Wavebreak Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who go up an escalator and then stop. You saw the sign downstairs that the shop you wanted was up there, right? Step a bit to the side. Otherwise, why else would you go upstairs?

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Smiling man with a menu talking to waitress, demonstrating basic knowledge in restaurant ordering. If somebody is helping you, even if it's their job to, say thank you, you p***k!

    anon , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Finger pressing elevator button, illustrating basic knowledge concepts. When you're about to enter an elevator, WAIT FOR THE PEOPLE IN IT TO GET OUT!!!!!!!!!!

    Mr_Picklesworth , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same etiquette applies for when you're entering trains, busses, trams etc

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man outdoors eating instant noodles, showcasing basic knowledge of easy food preparation. Eat with you mouth closed and breathe through your nose whilst chewing. Seriously.

    anon , Taryn Elliott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Woman hugging a man, smiling with finger over lips, symbolizing basic knowledge in relationships. If you're married/in a relationship, don't have affairs/cheat on them. No matter what the situation is, don't do it.

    remjob61 , drobotdean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    4 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't claim to love someone and then do things which are clearly a betrayal and going to hurt them. It's not just the act of cheating it's all the lies about loving them that hurt the worst, it make you a c**p human being.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Brake lights in traffic, emphasizing basic knowledge for safe driving practices. Turn Signal 101.

    iam4real , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man in gray shirt shouting into landline phone, demonstrating basic knowledge of phone etiquette. In almost 99.9% of the situations you're in, the person you are yelling at isn't to blame. I see it happen on tech support phone calls, restaurants, shops, towards police, teachers, etc.

    TheThirdBlackGuy , kuprevich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zaeemkhan avatar
    Pandaroo
    Pandaroo
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but, in some important moments, the person really should be shouted at. like, an American voting for national sabotage

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Two men in casual clothing discussing the importance of basic knowledge sharing. Just because you can't disprove it, that does not mean it is true.

    nicholmikey , wayhomestudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Current and past political events in your country. So many politicians would not get elected if people knew what they have done and what they are planning on doing.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly it seems currently in some countries they can be completely shameless about what they have done and what they plan to do, and still get elected.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Hands with red nails typing on a laptop, representing basic knowledge skills. Et cetera becomes etc. not ect.

    AllyGambit , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Silhouettes of evolution ending with a man on phone, symbolizing basic knowledge. That to one degree or another, evolution exists.

    Edit: Just thought I'd add... I'm a Christian, and I know this to be true. There's a difference in faith and ignorance.

    anon , Eugene Zhyvchik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find it very amusing that some people accept microevolution, but reject macroevolution... ummm, folks, macroevolution is just a set of multiple microevolutions. It's like believing in atoms, but not in molecules.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Dusk traffic on a busy highway, illustrating basic knowledge of urban commuting. The amount of wasted gasoline caused by people who are constantly braking and accelerating as opposed to coasting as much as possible. If there is a red light/wall of traffic 50 yards ahead, what's the point in accelerating when you know you're just going to brake immediately after? Such a waste of expensive energy.

    anon , Malcolm Choong 鍾声耀 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They already taught this when I took driving lessons 30 years ago ;)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Wall clock showing 10:10, symbolizing basic knowledge of telling time. How to read analog clocks. It's not rocket science.

    anon , Hamid Tajik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, why is 24 hour time apparently so difficult for so many Americans?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    How to sew a button back on. It often seems like almost no one still has this skill.

    NoApollonia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can! Thank you great grandmother for this useful tidbit of knowledge!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Man wearing denim and a mask boards a yellow bus, showcasing essential knowledge of public transport. F*****g let me off the bus before you try to get on. God d**n it.

    solublemarker , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Around here the bus driver will almost always stop you if you try to get on before people have gotten off, and tell you to stand aside.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Person in gray sweater on couch, frustrated over lack of basic knowledge. The difference between "lose" and "loose"

    Drives me nuts...

    I_are_facepalm , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    htyson472 avatar
    Little Bit
    Little Bit
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People why say "of" instead of "have". "Should of" "would of" "could of". "Should HAVE" "would HAVE" "could HAVE"

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    The Chinese and Japanese are not the same. They are two distinct groups with different cultures and idea that also happen to hate each other's guts.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alexschneider avatar
    Alex Schneider
    Alex Schneider
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    can we just talk about humans living in chinese/ spanish/ japanese/canadian culture.. the mean difference lay in the culture the are used to- not in their looks ( yeah I know there are differences in DNS, but they matter only to biologist,since people settle all around the world)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Person in knit hat and gray blanket, embodying basic knowledge and indoor comfort essentials. Now that winter is coming up, i would say that the cold itself doesnt make you sick, but the germs that build up in your home because you neglect to ventilate it

    not that the cold doesnt make it worse though.

    lille45 , lenblr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, cold makes your airways go dry easier because of the cold air, which makes you more susceptible to bacteria and viruses.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    American flag waving at sunset, symbolizing basic knowledge of national symbols. New Mexico IS a part of the United States.

    pengooin , Sawyer Sutton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Person holding smartphone showing Google homepage, highlighting basic knowledge of internet browsing. Basic Googling skills, i.e. if you don't know Google it!

    If you ask me and I don't know, that's what I'll do anyways...

    SuperPup , Solen Feyissa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sdorph avatar
    sdorph
    sdorph
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And check multiple sources, don't just trust the first one Google brings up

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    They're, there and their.

    Alext162 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Climate change is caused by humans.

    way_fairer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Climate change has always existed. We had at least 2 ice ages that had nothing to do with humans. We know why they happened. We also know that the current accelerated climate changes are due to humanities impact on the environment.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Two people walking in a hallway, illustrating everyday basic knowledge through simple movement. Hallways are like roads, stay on the right side.

    SteadyOperative , wirestock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Two people in a serious discussion emphasize the importance of shared basic knowledge in conversations. Other people have feelings too.

    percygreen , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zaeemkhan avatar
    Pandaroo
    Pandaroo
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    no they don't? How could they? lemme look around. nope, no feelings here/s

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Calculators emphasizing basic knowledge in math with number keys and operation buttons. Basic math skills. I'm constantly shocked when people can't understand simple mathematics. For example, I used to work at a restaurant that often had X% off your next meal coupons. So many times I had people complain because the percentage was taken off the total "and all the items should have X% off". It's the same f*****g thing. This should not be a new concept.

    Pommesdor , iSawRed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Math teacher to class: "80% of you will never fully understand the concept of percentages." One of the students: " haha, we aren't even that many in here!"

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Screaming and freaking out during a bad situation doesn't help a thing. Breathe, calm the hell down. And think about possible solutions with a clear head. Staying calm is the key.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    An understanding of economics. You would think that most people (in the US anyway) vote with their pocketbooks. But at least half of the people consistently vote against their own self-interest because they apparently do not understand economics.

    Donner_party Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    turk avatar
    turk
    turk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have a "president" who doesn't understand how tariffs work. Just for starters.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Smiling person at the door, demonstrating basic social interaction skills. Don't stand and talk with people in doorways. Somehow people always meet eachother for the first time in years and are then glued by their shoes to the floor in a doorway.

    SirEriim , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, & supermarket aisles aren't the place to catch up & chat with one or more people

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Person practicing martial arts shadowboxing in a basic defensive stance. If you're an adult and hit someone you can have criminal charges pressed against you. its not like the movies where you can get into a bar fight and walk away like nothing happened.

    anon , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zaeemkhan avatar
    Pandaroo
    Pandaroo
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but, in a certain nation, which has laxer gun laws than The Massive Soviet Holdover, a shooting will not lead necessarily to you getting a life sentence. But killing one guy at the head of an extortion scheme (sorry-insurance) gets ppl tryna give you the death sentence.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Urban street scene with cars and motorcycles illustrating basic knowledge of transportation. How to merge into traffic properly. Another word for merge is "blend", as in "Blend into existing traffic", not going half the speed and slowing everyone down around you. It's ignorant, really.

    Shawanabear , Connor Williams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It also implies that you don't go faster than the traffic you are merging into and that the people already in the traffic need to leave space for people to merge into. For some people "cooperation" is an unknown concept.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    That Indian isn't a f*****g language! I get asked this on a regular basis and it pisses me off. There's over 20 languages in India and none of them are called Indian.

    AshiqueTheIndian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    "Righty tighty, lefty loosey.".

    TheDyed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Assuming this i about screw threads, It baffles me why anyone would need something to remind them. And the whole point of this rather poor list is about things you should just know.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Person holding a fresh salad bowl, highlighting healthy eating as basic knowledge. How to eat right. So many behavioral, mental, emotional, and physical problems stem simply from an improper diet.

    homedebut , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Person cooking in a kitchen, sharing basic knowledge via smartphone video. Basic cooking skills.

    1) Your stove has different temperature settings for a reason. Not everything should be cooked on full heat.

    2) Salt is not evil - flavor your food as it is cooking. And as Chef Symon says, "Cook with Kosher, finish with Sea."

    3) Fresh herbs and vegetables add flavor without excess salt.

    4) If you burned food onto the bottom of a pan / pot, boil water in it for a while to loosen it up.

    5) Rest any meat for several minutes after cooking, before cutting.

    6) Don't dump water on a grease fire. Drop a lid or towel over it.

    seattleque , Anna Tolipova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    What the passing lane is for.

    jdpatric Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Common courtesy in public areas. How to be considerate in navigating through a store. Being mindful of your place in an aisle and trying to least obstruct others' way.

    future_advocate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    That you can use the address bar as the search engine...
    It annoys me every time I see someone type google into the address bar and click google then search whatever they are looking for.

    ItJustRampage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Semi trucks take very wide turns and you need to give them room. My girlfriend was about to stop at an intersection and a semi was turning our way. She kept moving forward and I warned her you need to stop so we don't get hit. She didn't listen and luckily backed up in time and she claimed she had no idea of trucks taking such wide turns. It scares me to think that she got her license and knew nothing of such simple rules of the road.

    Toffeepelican Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, don't drive beside trucks on a roundabout. Don't pass a truck then get in front and slow down, we can't stop as easily as you and many trucks have collision mitigation systems which will slam on breaks if something is too close to the front radar. Just pass us and goooooooooooooooooooooooooo! Don't hang around near the rear or sides either. Tires blow, wind can cause us to swerved we may need to change lanes suddenly. You don't want to be around when that happens.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Person using a lug wrench to change a car tire, showcasing essential basic knowledge skills. Everyone should know how to change a tire.

    LearningLifeAsIGo , wirestock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Knowing how and having the physical capacity to are different things.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Woman with hoop earrings contemplating fries, considering healthy eating as basic knowledge. Nutrition. So many people don't realize things they eat are actually unhealthy for them. I don't mean the quarter pounder they choose once or twice a week. I mean the small things that people think are good for you that aren't really bad, but aren't good I.e. A baked potato loaded up for dinner or all the mac and cheese. Those small things are where diets usually get made or get broken.

    anon , davidwarnar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oi! You! No! Mac and Cheese is a hill I'm prepared to die upon.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    How to whisper. seriously don't get mad when some people start to "eavesdrop".

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    How to use a compass.

    sonnysince1984 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A large percentage of people will go their entire lives without ever needing to use a compass.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    On stairs/elevators, stand right so people can pass you on the left side.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Basic things like how to jump a car, or hell, even where the battery is located or what it looks like.

    I once jumped a McDonald's employee's car off. I got my jumper cables out and handed him the other side so he could connect them to his battery. He just kind of stood there like he didn't know what to do. The jump went successful and he told me my next meal there would be on him. IIRC I think I actually did get a free meal, I can't really remember that well.

    Stuff like that and how to check your oil, add oil, etc. Most people should know these things.

    jbtk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you jump a car ‘off’? I had a very odd mental image there for a second…

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Not all debt is the most evil thing in the world. Sometimes the smartest financial decision is to take out a loan.

    Ever hear the saying takes money to make money? Well that's a lot easier if you can use other peoples money.

    Also your time has a value, factor that in when you make decisions. Don't waste several hours just to save a couple bucks.

    headband Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    **DON'T WET THE TOILET SEAT! EVERYBODY HATES COLD TOILET SEATS!**.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    That if you don't use it, you lose it.

    okiedokeguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Hot political issues, like what the Affordable Care act is. This way people can correctly support or disapprove of policies.

    Boshiwukins_of_Dyno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Person in an orange sweater holding a planner, showcasing basic knowledge organization skills. This may prove to be a divisive or controversial answer, but:

    I think everybody should just "know" how many days are in each month.

    It's the calendar. You learn it when you're a kid, and it hasn't changed since you were a kid. There are only four months that are thirty days long. You should just remember which ones they are. It shouldn't require any "tricks".

    Knowing that April has 30 days is like knowing that Miami is in Florida or that Edinburgh is in Scotland.

    I mentioned this on Facebook once, and my friends were kind of divided. Many of them agreed with me. The fact that June has 30 days and July has 31 are just part of the "personalities" of the months. Those are fundamental facts about the world around you, that you learn when you're a kid, and they ought to just "stick" with you, and you should know them forever.

    But some of my friends seemed to think the number of days in each month is an "obscure" fact, like it's just trivia that you don't need to remember. That attitude seems so strange to me.

    skullturf , rawpixel.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bb_20 avatar
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thirty days hath September, April, June and November. All the rest have thirty-one, Excepting February alone, And that has twenty-eight days clear And twenty-nine in each leap year.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    How to budget.

    speculates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Just some basics about how traits are inherited, what traits can be inherited, and the probability of spontaneously forming genetic abnormalities. It's amazing what people don't know about this and how it impacts their life. A woman can be terrified to have a baby over 35 and change her whole life based on this because she is convinced that it will be a genetic monster when, in fact, it is only an elevated, but still very low, probability of having a problem. The same woman, however, could have a parent that died of a form of cancer that has a very high probability of being heritable and they never think to get checked.

    zazzlekdazzle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    **How to tie your shoes:** left over right then right over left *or* right over left then left over right. Anything else is a granny knot and won't stay tight as long. Your laces will sit flat against your shoe too.

    **How to dry your hands with one sheet (or equivalent) of paper towel, regardless of its quality:** shake as much water off your hands as you reasonably can then fold the sheet in half to increase its tensile strength and rub the remaining water off your hands.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    General first aid. The Boy Scouts of America taught me everything I need to know.

    the_last_hairbender Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #56

    That the President of the United States does not have the power that people think he does.

    He can't just fix every problem with the snap of his fingers people.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andrewberinger avatar
    Snackmachine
    Snackmachine
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Currently he seems able to destroy everything with the snap of his fingers

    Vote comment up
    16
    16points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    PEE AFTER S*X. It prevents UTIs. How do some girls not know this?

    feowns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Rubbish, you pee when you need to. UTIs happen in all ages, children don't have s*x (we sincerely hope) and neither do elderly bed ridden women. The elderly commonly suffer UTI despite not having had s*x for years. Please dont tell me you believe the urinary tract and v****a are the same or connected orifice?

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #58

    The difference between storage(HDD or SDD or even flash memory) on a computer and memory(RAM literally being Random Access Memory).

    Jacen47 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruukes avatar
    Anonymous
    Anonymous
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So annoying how many times I have to explain this to people

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Passing gas is a healthy bodily function that should not be shamed. (unless it's abused like the dutch oven).

    CatchingRays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    When people choose to be gluten free for weight loss yet don't know what gluten is.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that's often healthy individuals who don't really need to avoid gluten, but do only because it's popular to be scared of it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #61

    Good math hygiene or grammar. Don't convert answers to decimals until the very end. It will make your life so much easier!

    **Do this!**

    (5 / (3 * 2 )) * ((3 * 2)/5) = (5 / 6) * (6 / 5) = (5 * 6) / (6 * 5) = 1

    **Not this!**

    5 / (3 * 2 ) * (3 * 2)/5 = 0.83 * 1.2 = 0.996.

    Adamworks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    How to iron a shirt.

    MagicRob08 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Tires need air to do their job, working in the industry, people do not get this and always blame it on the tire, never their lack of maintenance.

    iwantansi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Barilla pasta doesn't come out perfect every time. No. You time that s**t so it comes out al dente.

    goingrogueatwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    If you pizza when you're supposed to french fry you're going to have a bad time.

    haaydeentar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #66

    The person that is the most stubborn and bold will always get their way.

    TheNaud Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!