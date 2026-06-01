“Would You Pass This Everyday American Quiz?”: Try Acing These 20 Questions
America is full of things that seem completely normal until you stop and think about them for two seconds.
Why are grocery stores gigantic? Why are drive-thrus everywhere? And how did red plastic cups become a cultural icon? This trivia quiz dives into the strange and surprisingly true details.
From food and sports to road trips and state laws, these 20 questions will test how much you really know about living in America. 🦅
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Cottonbro studio
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14 out of 20. Some of them I really didn't know and some is similar but different in Canada. Criss Cross Applesauce is a type of back tickling game. You make an X across someone's back with your finger, pat the back for applesauce, the rest goes "spiders crawling up your back" and you crawl your fingers up their back, "One here, one there, one even in your hair" you crawl your fingers on one corner of their back and the opposite corner and on the opposite side, then tussle their hair, "Cool breeze, tight squeeze" you blow on the back of their neck and squeeze their shoulders. It's supposed to give the person goosebumps.
14 out of 20. Some of them I really didn't know and some is similar but different in Canada. Criss Cross Applesauce is a type of back tickling game. You make an X across someone's back with your finger, pat the back for applesauce, the rest goes "spiders crawling up your back" and you crawl your fingers up their back, "One here, one there, one even in your hair" you crawl your fingers on one corner of their back and the opposite corner and on the opposite side, then tussle their hair, "Cool breeze, tight squeeze" you blow on the back of their neck and squeeze their shoulders. It's supposed to give the person goosebumps.
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