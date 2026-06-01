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“Would You Pass This Everyday American Quiz?”: Try Acing These 20 Questions
American flag waving on a flagpole against blue sky with a red trivia banner in the corner for everyday American quiz questions
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“Would You Pass This Everyday American Quiz?”: Try Acing These 20 Questions

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America is full of things that seem completely normal until you stop and think about them for two seconds.

Why are grocery stores gigantic? Why are drive-thrus everywhere? And how did red plastic cups become a cultural icon? This trivia quiz dives into the strange and surprisingly true details.

From food and sports to road trips and state laws, these 20 questions will test how much you really know about living in America. 🦅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Everyday American quiz food featuring hot dogs, fries, cupcakes, coffee cups, and a flag-themed mug

    Image credits: Cottonbro studio

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    14 out of 20. Some of them I really didn't know and some is similar but different in Canada. Criss Cross Applesauce is a type of back tickling game. You make an X across someone's back with your finger, pat the back for applesauce, the rest goes "spiders crawling up your back" and you crawl your fingers up their back, "One here, one there, one even in your hair" you crawl your fingers on one corner of their back and the opposite corner and on the opposite side, then tussle their hair, "Cool breeze, tight squeeze" you blow on the back of their neck and squeeze their shoulders. It's supposed to give the person goosebumps.

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    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    14 out of 20. Some of them I really didn't know and some is similar but different in Canada. Criss Cross Applesauce is a type of back tickling game. You make an X across someone's back with your finger, pat the back for applesauce, the rest goes "spiders crawling up your back" and you crawl your fingers up their back, "One here, one there, one even in your hair" you crawl your fingers on one corner of their back and the opposite corner and on the opposite side, then tussle their hair, "Cool breeze, tight squeeze" you blow on the back of their neck and squeeze their shoulders. It's supposed to give the person goosebumps.

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