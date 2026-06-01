“Would You Pass This Everyday American Quiz?”: Try Acing These 20 Questions

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America is full of things that seem completely normal until you stop and think about them for two seconds.

Why are grocery stores gigantic? Why are drive-thrus everywhere? And how did red plastic cups become a cultural icon? This trivia quiz dives into the strange and surprisingly true details.

From food and sports to road trips and state laws, these 20 questions will test how much you really know about living in America. 🦅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Cottonbro studio