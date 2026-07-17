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Only True FIFA World Cup Fans Can Score 15/15 On This Quiz – Test Yourself
Lionel Messi in his Argentina FIFA World Cup jersey, with a red Trivia banner. Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge.
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Entertainment, Sports

Only True FIFA World Cup Fans Can Score 15/15 On This Quiz – Test Yourself

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The road to the FIFA World Cup Final is complete, and the biggest match in football is officially set: Spain vs. Argentina. After weeks of unforgettable drama across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the tournament has delivered spectacular goals, penalty shootouts, stunning upsets, world-class performances, and memes. Now, just one match remains before a new world champion is crowned. 🏆

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From football powerhouses like Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, England, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands to surprise challengers that captured the world’s attention, this FIFA World Cup has produced another unforgettable chapter in football history. Superstars including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, and Erling Haaland have dominated headlines, with Haaland’s unstoppable goalscoring, powerful playing style, and hilarious off-the-pitch personality – from his viral Snapchats and memes to his unforgettable fan moments – making him one of the most recognizable football stars of this generation.

With the finalists now confirmed, it’s the perfect time to put your football knowledge to the test. Can you name the country with the most FIFA World Cup titles? Can you identify legendary players from a single photo or recall the famous teams Germany defeated 7–1 at the World Cup?

Whether you’ve watched every minute of the tournament or simply love football history, this 15-question FIFA World Cup Quiz is packed with iconic players, legendary matches, unforgettable records, and famous champions. Challenge yourself and see if you’re truly ready for the FIFA World Cup Final! ⚽

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10/15. I don't care for football, I watched not even one match of this World Cup. But because it's so omnipresent here in the media (and my father watched nearly every match ARD and ZDF broadcasted and wasn't shy to talk about it 😅), surprisingly a lot of information stuck with me.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10/15. I don't care for football, I watched not even one match of this World Cup. But because it's so omnipresent here in the media (and my father watched nearly every match ARD and ZDF broadcasted and wasn't shy to talk about it 😅), surprisingly a lot of information stuck with me.

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