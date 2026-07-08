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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been like an action-packed thriller with a lot of drama, but Erling Haaland is making sure to add comic elements in between. In fact, the Norwegian striker has taken social media by storm with his iconic sense of humor, and people are loving it.

Turns out that apart from being one of the top goal scorers in this competition, the Viking powerhouse is just a goofy Gen Z after all. Scroll down at your own risk because even if you are a hater, his posts and memes will definitely bring out tears of laughter!

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    Norwegians might be celebrating their team's historic run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the rest of the globe is almost getting obsessed with Erling Haaland. The 6-foot-4-inch Viking is dominating the Golden Boot race (finishing third behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé) and terrifying defenders on the field.

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    However, when it comes to his online persona, he has transformed into a chaotic, wonderfully unhinged digital icon. With a whopping 4.7 million followers on Snapchat, the superstar is treating his fans to the most random pictures and videos ever.

    He literally has no interest in being the traditional cool guy or showing off his workouts. Rather, people are getting a steady flow of posts that make his online presence feel unpredictable and impossible to ignore. No wonder his hilarious selfies and Birkin collection are the talk of the town.
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    Checking his Snapchat feels like being accidentally added to a celebrity’s private group chat. He treats his account as a mix of a meme page, a confused tourist, and a bored friend hanging out on the couch. Whether he’s wandering around NYC joking about how nobody recognizes him, using weird face filters, or comparing himself to Shrek, the guy is, hands down, unfiltered and hilarious.

    He is also completely in on the joke about his running style, which fans have mockingly compared to an ostrich’s. Instead of getting defensive or trying to look graceful, Haaland just tags along with it. Of course, it goes against his invincible athlete look, proving you can be the most lethal striker on earth and still be a total meme.
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    I think that what fans really love about him is how casual and unserious he is. On the same day Haaland scored 2 goals against Senegal, Lionel Messi scored a hat trick for Argentina. Instead of hyping up his own performance, Haaland went on social media to react to Argentina’s match instead.

    He treats his multi-million dollar career with the detached amusement of a fan, which is why the internet is so obsessed with him. That same offbeat, what-you-see-is-what-you-get energy carries over to his interviews.

    When asked about facing tournament favorites France in their final group match to decide who tops Group I, his response was hilariously blunt: “Honestly, I don’t care too much. We’re through... They’re probably going to win against us, they’re probably going to win the whole tournament.”
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    Haaland is the rare superstar who actually becomes more likable the more you see of him, whether he’s giving a delightfully weird fan interaction or running his social media like a private joke. However, the reason this online obsession hits so hard is that he completely backs it up on the pitch. 

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    Carrying underdog Norway to their first World Cup since 1998, he scored his fifth goal of the tournament to sink Ivory Coast and set up a massive Round of 16 clash against Brazil. At the center of it all is a world-class talent who is both inevitable in games and unpredictable off the field. 

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    Not to boast, but I have been a Haaland fan long before his infamous "stay humble" days, and I wholeheartedly know the Haaland (Ha Ha Ha) chant. Obviously, I fell for his game, but now his humor has me hooked just like the rest of the world.

    What do you make of this blunt, awkward, naturally hilarious superstar? Also, which meme made you laugh the loudest? We would love to hear it all, so drop your thoughts in the comments!

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