Norwegians might be celebrating their team's historic run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the rest of the globe is almost getting obsessed with Erling Haaland. The 6-foot-4-inch Viking is dominating the Golden Boot race (finishing third behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé) and terrifying defenders on the field.

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However, when it comes to his online persona, he has transformed into a chaotic, wonderfully unhinged digital icon. With a whopping 4.7 million followers on Snapchat, the superstar is treating his fans to the most random pictures and videos ever.

He literally has no interest in being the traditional cool guy or showing off his workouts. Rather, people are getting a steady flow of posts that make his online presence feel unpredictable and impossible to ignore. No wonder his hilarious selfies and Birkin collection are the talk of the town.