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How often do you feel like people don’t really understand you or your sense of humor? We’re not talking about the emo phase many of us went through as teens, but about the feeling that there’s nothing relatable in your immediate surroundings. Gen Z is often called the loneliest generation, yet we can feel an instant connection with those who have seen the same funny video or picture online.

Memes and funny images online have the strange ability to bring people together who are thousands of miles apart. The “No Context Humans” page on X, for example, has 6.6 million people worldwide chuckling at the weird, silly, and sometimes nonsensical pictures because they find them relatable. Bored Panda invites you to join those 6 million people and chuckle at the whimsical peculiarities of everyday life.

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