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How often do you feel like people don’t really understand you or your sense of humor? We’re not talking about the emo phase many of us went through as teens, but about the feeling that there’s nothing relatable in your immediate surroundings. Gen Z is often called the loneliest generation, yet we can feel an instant connection with those who have seen the same funny video or picture online.

Memes and funny images online have the strange ability to bring people together who are thousands of miles apart. The “No Context Humans” page on X, for example, has 6.6 million people worldwide chuckling at the weird, silly, and sometimes nonsensical pictures because they find them relatable. Bored Panda invites you to join those 6 million people and chuckle at the whimsical peculiarities of everyday life.

More info: X

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#1

An older woman and a man in matching plaid coats on a street, a heartwarming photo among funny No Context Humans memes.

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    #2

    A man smiling and taking a selfie in front of an ancient Egyptian statue at the British Museum, with a caption about his 'stolen stuff', shared as a No Context Humans meme.

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    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Syria and Afghanistan we wish they had stolen more, the Buddhas of Bamiyan for instance. Blown up by the Taliban

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    #3

    No context humans meme featuring two embroidered Vincent Van Gogh heads with ears as buttons on a white shirt.

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    Once upon a time, memes were a way to satirize our pop culture, make us laugh, and just be silly on the internet. Yet they have evolved into something more: nowadays, memes can be about community and can be just as randomly silly. They might have no context, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t be relatable.

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    Research shows that memes can bring people together and foster a sense of community. According to a paper from the Donald P. Belissario College of Communications at Penn State, when shared with the right audience, memes can help people feel closer to one another and form bonds.
    #4

    A meme contrasting a stylish chair advertisement with a dog using it to watch TV, shared among 55 funny memes.

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    l_eclarke avatar
    Sanguina
    Sanguina
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both are acceptable uses

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    #5

    A glowing blue coin-operated horse ride in front of a Napoleon movie poster, featured in entertaining memes.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They knew what they were doing.

    0
    0points
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    #6

    A meme showing a majestic bison above text English in my head and a humorous clothesline bison below, shared in 55 memes.

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    If there’s one thing memes need to be, it’s relatable. However, our social media feeds have become oversaturated with words and content labeled “relatable.” What does it even mean to be relatable? In his exploration of the phenomenon for the New York Times, Jeremy D. Larson found that the word “relatable” didn’t really even mean what it does now until about the 1980s.

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    Back in the day, people used the word “relatable” to describe something more akin to “comprehensible.” Then, as sitcoms rolled around, people began using it to describe the family dynamics they saw on their screens as “likable.” Larson uses Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” as an example of how to make Shakespeare more relatable to younger audiences.
    #7

    A pregnancy test showing a positive result, overlaid with a funny comment saying 'CONGRATULATIONS OMG YOU ARE FINLAND', as a meme from No Context Humans.

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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can get to print a plus sign, you can make it say "yes".

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    #8

    Two men in a store aisle, one with Insecurity on his shirt, the other Security, part of entertaining memes.

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    #9

    No context humans meme with multiple people in dinosaur costumes working in an office and a pixelated man.

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    7points
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    But what makes memes relatable? The major aspect is that it validates our feelings. On TikTok and Instagram reels, there’s a running joke in the comments of people saying, “I’ve never had an original experience in my life.” It’s usually used under videos of people having some peculiar habits or doing unusual things we don’t usually talk about in public.

    We can apply the same logic to memes: what makes them relatable is the ability to see one and go, “Yeah, me too,” or simply “Me.” Memes give us the chance to feel like we’re not alone in having weird thoughts, doing strange things, and having niche interests. The best part is that we don’t have to admit all of this out loud — we can simply scroll through our feeds and feel validated.
    #10

    An image of Jerry from Tom and Jerry in bed, looking tired while on his phone, with the caption: 'Me refusing to sleep because i didn't get enough time to feel like human after work', creating entertaining memes for X.

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    #11

    A meme comparing picking a future career by throwing a dart with meticulously picking a song, from No Context Humans.

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    #12

    A crying cartoon character holding a framed image with 2019 on it, a relatable meme from No Context Humans.

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    What kinds of memes do you find the most relatable, Pandas? Do you need to know where the image came from or more context about the meme to truly appreciate it? Or is any funny picture alright and up to your standards? If you like your memes a bit weird, here are some delightfully unhinged memes that refuse to follow logic. And if you’re a fan of more sophisticated, gourmet humor, check out these sarcastic and hilarious classical art memes.

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    #13

    A meme showing a text conversation on Fakebook where someone named Andrew attempts to introduce himself, resulting in confusion and a funny interaction, popular on No Context Humans.

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    #14

    A person mopping the floor in front of an iRobot store, which is full of robot vacuum cleaners. This image is one of the entertaining memes shared on No Context Humans.

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    6points
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    #15

    A classic anime meme featuring a butterfly labeled literal depression, being mistaken for a lazy and ungrateful child by parents.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An illustration of a hacker with a tiny brain telling a person with a large brain their info, a funny No Context Humans meme.

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    #17

    A man in a blue shirt with a wet spot on his stomach after doing dishes, a relatable meme from No Context Humans.

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    5points
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    #18

    A comic strip about a person thinking there is nothing to eat, read, wear, or watch, popular memes on X.

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    5points
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    #19

    A meme from No Context Humans showing two men shaking hands, illustrating phone use and sleep, shared on X, entertaining 6.6M people.

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    5points
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    #20

    A giant Snorlax plush toy trapped inside a claw machine at an arcade, a surprising No Context Humans meme.

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    #21

    A Samsung Galaxy Fold phone displaying a toilet seat image, humorously suggesting a reason to buy it, from a collection of 55 memes.

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    #22

    A pepperoni pizza cut into irregular shapes, with a caption about avoiding cutting pepperoni, part of 55 popular memes.

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    #23

    A Kermit the Frog puppet looking sad while counting a small pile of coins, featured in a collection of 55 memes.

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    4points
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    #24

    No context humans meme of a hand holding a remote control against a bright blue sky with 'calm down bro' text.

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    4points
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    #25

    A flight attendant holds up a hand-drawn menu for a passenger, featuring a worm, fish, and chili, generating entertaining memes for X.

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    4points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No veggies with the chicken?

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    #26

    A woman drinking ginger ale, then reacting in disgust after seeing it's Made from Real Ginger, a funny meme on X.

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    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn’t it strange to call redheads ginger if real ginger is more yellow

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    #27

    SpongeBob SquarePants meme about math teachers saying We are already behind schedule, popular memes on X.

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    4points
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    #28

    A meme showing a macaroni and cheese box with its flaps barely open, illustrating the struggle of trying to open up to someone. This is a meme from No Context Humans.

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    4points
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    #29

    A meme with a person looking down at a sad kitten, illustrating the feeling of processing the trauma of waking up. This is one of many memes from No Context Humans.

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    4points
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    #30

    A meme with Marge Simpson showing her day at 6 AM, 6 PM, and 2 AM. These memes are shared on No Context Humans.

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    4points
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    #31

    A meme from No Context Humans showing a test question answered 'Why?' with a dog reaction, shared on X, entertaining 6.6M people.

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    4points
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    #32

    A meme from No Context Humans about house parties and housing shortages, shared on X, entertaining 6.6M people.

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    4points
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    #33

    A meme with text Sliced bread was invented in 1928. People in 1927: above an image of a giant unsliced loaf of bread.

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    4points
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    #34

    A humorous meme featuring a towering burger with many patties, each labeled with a perfect 10/10 rating for aspects like Storyline, Characters, and Animation, popular on No Context Humans.

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    3points
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    #35

    Two apples and two images of CJ from Grand Theft Auto with an apple sticker, part of entertaining memes.

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    3points
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    #36

    Image comparing an Indonesia flag pillow and a Poland flag pillow with different prices, shared as entertaining memes.

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    3points
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    #37

    Moonlit beach scene with two chairs, captioned a chair for me and a chair to put my legs on, entertaining memes.

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    3points
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    #38

    No context humans yearbook photo meme of Oscar Barco with a quote 'Graduating was harder than crossing the border'.

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    3points
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    #39

    A person in a wheelchair faces an elevator door with a sign that reads 'TODAY IS THE DAY WE TAKE THE STAIRS,' an ironic scene turned into entertaining memes for X.

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    3points
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    #40

    A handwritten note shows how pickup lines have evolved over the years, from 1870 to 2026, creating entertaining memes for X.

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    3points
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    #41

    An outdoor scene at night with multiple overturned cars, a meme from No Context Humans, shared on X, entertaining 6.6M people.

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    3points
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    #42

    A humorous image from No Context Humans, showcasing a funny human interaction. Entertained by these memes.

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    3points
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    tracey_11 avatar
    Tracey
    Tracey
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this. people will always find a way of distracting themselves from being bored.

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    #43

    A meme from No Context Humans, presenting a comical human situation. People on X are entertained by these memes.

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    #44

    A meme from No Context Humans, featuring a humorous scenario. People on X are entertained by these memes.

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    3points
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    #45

    A group of graduates in caps and gowns, with decorated graduation caps featuring logos like GitHub Copilot, OpenAI, and Docker.

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    #46

    A meme featuring Tom and Jerry. Butch and Tom fight with swords labeled DD/MM/YY and MM/DD/YY. Jerry wears sunglasses and reads a book labeled Japan: YY/MM/DD.

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    #47

    A meme featuring grooming tools and characters, including a razor, hair trimmer, rake, and a clean-shaven man, a man with a beard, and Thanos with a large chin, shared on No Context Humans.

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    2points
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    #48

    No context humans meme showing a stick figure poking a Red Bull can with the text 'C'mon, do something'.

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    2points
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    #49

    A man from behind wears a white T-shirt with the phrase 'I flirt for fun and panic when it works,' providing entertaining memes for X.

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    2points
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    #50

    A meme featuring Barney Stinson looking at another woman while Robin Scherbatsky looks on, representing choosing memes over mental health. These memes are from No Context Humans.

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    2points
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    #51

    A digital clock and lamp on a cardboard box, a meme from No Context Humans, shared on X, entertaining 6.6M people.

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    2points
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    #52

    A funny image from No Context Humans, depicting an amusing human moment. Entertained by these memes.

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    2points
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    #53

    A meme shared on No Context Humans, showing a funny animal or human situation. Entertained by these memes.

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    2points
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    #54

    A meme with four Spider-Men pointing at each other, each labeled with a different letter: b, p, d, and q.

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    2points
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    #55

    A pregnant woman's belly painted to resemble a Kinder Surprise egg, with the text TINDER SURPRISE.

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