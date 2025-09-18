ADVERTISEMENT

Paintings by the old masters are timeless works of art. Some would say they're priceless and should never be touched. Others dare to put a price on them (like the $500 million for da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi") and perhaps even touch them.

But we here at Bored Panda believe that classical art can serve another purpose: it can be a great canvas for witty, sarcastic memes. Digital creator Varkey is probably of the same opinion, since he curates the Instagram page dedicated to mixing classical paintings with captions relating to contemporary life. Whoever said that classical art is boring has never seen what Varkey can do with an Edmund Leighton!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Classical art meme showing a woman and man with text about life difficulties, blending classical art and contemporary life.

_varkey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Classical art meme featuring a romantic couple in a boat with contemporary humorous text about soulmates.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman with humorous dialogue about wanting something like a wall between them.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The person behind the Varkey pseudonym is a 31-year-old safety engineer by trade. Although he has no formal training in art history, painting, and the like, his appreciation for the art form is nonetheless passionate. "I love classical art, history, and geography," Varkey told Bored Panda in a previous interview. "I don't have any background as a creator or artist but I have always loved classical art."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The project, like many other meme pages, was born during the pandemic in 2020. "During the beginning of 2020 when the lockdowns had just started I came across the posters by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine about the COVID precautions in which they had put masks and gloves on characters in some famous classical paintings," the creator recalled of the page's inception story. "I fell in love with this idea instantly and I wanted to do something like that."
    #4

    Classical art meme showing two women in period clothing with text about reasons and bad decisions in a vintage setting.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Classical art meme showing a couple with added contemporary captions about being lost and using Google Maps.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Classical art meme featuring a woman and man with humorous contemporary text blending classical art and modern life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Varkey tries to make these old-timey paintings as relatable to a 21st-century audience as possible. "Whenever I see a painting I try to imagine how the painting would look if it was painted in the 21st century. I also try to correlate it with pop culture," he added. "I am an aesthete, I like looking at beautiful things, and what is more beautiful than a classical painting by Bouguereau or Carl Bloch or Vida Gabor?"

    Varkey says that one of his biggest inspirations is digital artist Mehmet Geren, whom we have featured here on Bored Panda. Geren blends pieces of classical art with modern culture and creates a surreal kind of world. Some of his creations include van Gogh with a skateboard, Michelangelo's David dressed as Tyler Durden from Fight Club, and the Girl With The Pearl Earring smoking a cigarette.
    #7

    Classical art meme showing historical figures humorously mixing contemporary life dialogue in a vintage setting.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Classical art meme showing a woman refusing a man with a humorous diabetes joke blending contemporary life and classical art.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Classical art meme showing dialogue between two figures mixing contemporary life with classical art themes.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "I love all his works," Varkey told Bored Panda previously. "It is difficult to develop a unique and distinct style nowadays but I guess it doesn't matter because there is an audience for all of us."

    "I don't think about it much because I do it mainly for my satisfaction, whenever I create something I feel content. And yes, whenever people appreciate what I do, it makes me want to keep doing it. If there is a market, I would like to sell my works as merchandise or prints in the future," he pondered in 2022.
    #10

    Classical art meme showing an elderly woman using a modern laptop blending classical art with contemporary life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Classical art meme with vintage painting of people talking, mixing contemporary life humor with classical art style.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Classical art meme showing a distressed woman and a child with a humorous contemporary dialogue about usefulness.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As of 2025, there's no merchandise yet, but Varkey's page boasts a whopping 100k followers. Back in 2022, the creator let us in on his creative process as well. Where does the inspiration for these sarcastic captions come from?

    "Sometimes it is difficult, it depends on your mood or if you are busy with something. But classical art always brightens up my mood," Varkey told us. "I have some friends who are very funny and are extremely sarcastic, so I also get ideas when I talk to them," he added.
    #13

    Classical art meme showing two women talking about gaining weight with no pain in a vintage interior setting.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Classical art meme of two people playing a hand game with humorous contemporary text about alphabets.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Classical art meme showing two women with text expressing dislike for Monday and everyday life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Creating these classical art memes also helps the creator discover paintings he has never seen before. Varkey gives priority to paintings that portray casual, everyday scenes. These include couples flirting, families spending quality time with each other, and paintings with lots of details: the more there are in a painting, the higher the likelihood there will be something relatable for the modern audience.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Classical art meme showing villagers with dialogue blending contemporary humor with classical art style outdoors.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Woman in classical art painting drinking from a glass with meme text about learning from mistakes, classical art memes theme.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Classical art meme featuring a woman crying and a man advising to put a broken heart in rice, blending classical art with humor.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Last year, we interviewed Varkey again, and he let us in on the secret of how to stay popular on Instagram for so long. The creator thinks that the relatability of classical art memes comes down to their aesthetic value. "I think people enjoy them so much because of the humor and the aesthetic appeal of the painting," he told us. "I personally prefer to only post where the paintings are aesthetic. And I use the same font so that my posts stand out."
    #19

    Classical art meme showing a romantic couple in vintage clothing with humorous contemporary text about relationships.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Man and woman in classical art meme, man holding rifle saying I can be anything, woman replies be quiet, cat nearby.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Classical art meme showing two women in vintage clothing having a conversation in a kitchen setting.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Memeing classical art may be one of the best contemporary attempts to make it interesting and relatable. Sure, it is aesthetically pleasing and masterfully painted, but how relatable can it be when almost all of the portraits were commissioned, featured people of the upper class, and were painfully white-centric?

    As Sherry Tseng writes for the 34th Street Magazine, back when the paintings were created, they couldn't really be considered mainstream. "For a work to be mainstream, it has to appeal to the diversity of the audience."
    #22

    Two women in classical art style with modern text about targeted ads, blending classical art memes with contemporary life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman in historic clothing with modern text about love and loss.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Classical art meme showing two women in vintage clothing having a humorous conversation about red flags and a carnival.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Despite its flaws, classical works of art are still lauded as masterpieces and the standard of beautiful aesthetic. "There is credit due to the skill and ability of the artists in developing distinctive artistic styles and making gains in artistic innovation," Tseng posits. "The problem comes with the name lent to subcategory of 'classical art.' By labeling it as so, we're perpetuating this vision that classical art (aka unrepresentative art) is the ideal. But it's not."
    #25

    Classical art meme showing a couple in traditional attire with humorous contemporary text about disappointment.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Classical art meme showing an elderly couple with humorous modern text about needing space and thoughts inside the head

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Classical art meme showing a woman in bed humorously favoring a restaurant menu over a book in a historical setting.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think about turning classical paintings into memes, Pandas? Is it a great way to make them more relatable and accessible? And, if you have a favorite piece of artwork, how would you caption it if you were running a classical art memes page? Let us know in the comments!

    And if you'd like to see more from Varkey, check out our previous articles about the page, here and here!
    #28

    Classical art meme showing two women in historical dresses with a humorous caption about aging like fine wine.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Classical art meme showing a noble couple with humorous text blending contemporary life with classical art.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Classical art meme featuring a man and woman in period costume humorously combining contemporary life with classical art style.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Couple from classical art meme humorously labeled with contemporary text about missing money.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Classical art meme showing a couple playing chess with humorous contemporary relationship text overlay.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Medieval couple with harp in classical art meme blending contemporary life and classical art humor.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman in historical attire with humorous breakup text overlay.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman with humorous contemporary text blending classical art and modern life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Classical art meme showing a woman seated looking sad with humorous text about falling in love with bills.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman in vintage clothing with a humorous contemporary dialogue.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Classical art meme showing a woman peeking through a door with a caption about learning someone's routine to avoid them.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Classical art meme showing a woman in a pink dress and a man in black discussing problems, blending contemporary life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Classical art meme featuring a bride and groom with a humorous take on marriage in a vintage painting style.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Classical art meme showing two 18th-century figures with humorous modern text about turning off the lights.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman conversing outdoors, blending contemporary life with classical art style.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman sharing a drink, blending contemporary life with classical art humor.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Classical art meme showing a woman in period clothing with text about realizing idc means i do care in contemporary life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Classical art meme showing a man praising a woman in period dress, blending contemporary life with classical art humor.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Classical art meme showing a couple with text about waking up, blending contemporary life with classical art humor.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Classical art meme showing a couple under the moonlight with contemporary humorous text about making a wish.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Classical art meme of a sleeping woman with text humorously advising to never give up on dreams.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Classical art meme showing a smiling couple at a doorstep, blending contemporary life with classical art style.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Classical art meme showing a grandmother and granddaughter with humorous text about happiness and memory.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Classical art meme showing a woman holding a Walmart bag while a man sits tired, blending contemporary life with classical art.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Classical art meme showing a rustic scene with farm life humor blending contemporary text and classical art style.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Classical art meme showing a couple with text about growing old versus staying young, blending contemporary life and classical art.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Classical art meme showing a nobleman kissing a lady's hand with contemporary love dialogue.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Classical art meme showing a man asking a woman her favorite position with a humorous modern reply.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Classical art meme showing a woman and child with modern text mixing contemporary life and classical art style.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman with humorous modern text about dreaming of a kiss at a table.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Classical art meme showing a woman and child with humorous modern text blending contemporary life with classical art.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Classical art meme showing a young woman and man in historical clothing with humorous modern dialogue.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Two women in classical art style dresses, with a meme text about happiness, blending classical art memes with contemporary life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Classical art meme showing three people in period clothing with a humorous modern caption about making it till Friday.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Classical art meme showing an older woman comforting a younger woman with text about hurt feelings and expectations.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Classical art meme showing two people in traditional clothing with humorous contemporary dialogue in an indoor setting.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman in traditional clothes exchanging phone numbers outdoors.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Classical art meme showing a man telling a woman he will get an iPhone, blending contemporary life with classical art.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Classical art memes featuring a man and woman with humorous text blending contemporary life and classical art.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Humorous classical art meme showing a man and woman in a rustic room with text about forgetting in contemporary life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Classical art meme featuring two women in vintage dresses humorously comparing a date with a grape in contemporary life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Classical art meme showing a historical scene with humorous modern dialogue blending art and contemporary life.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Classical art meme showing a woman asking about eye color and a man replying he is color blind in a historical setting.

    _varkey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!