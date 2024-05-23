40 Funny Contemporary Edits Of Classical Art By Varkey (New Pics)Interview
Meet Varkey, the digital creator who's changing the art game! Starting as a hobby during lockdowns, Varkey's art has exploded on Instagram, with over 102 thousand fans worldwide. His secret? Mixing classical art with today's humor.
“Whenever I see a painting I try to imagine how the painting would look if it was painted in the 21st century. I also try to correlate it with pop culture,” the creator shared with Bored Panda. Scroll down for some nods and giggles!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Vrakey again to learn more about his creative process and himself. The digital creator told us that he used to spend time browsing the internet, looking at lots of classical paintings. Creating memes helped him discover new paintings, which inspired him to continue making them.
In a previous interview, Varkey mentioned that at the start of the 2020 lockdowns, he saw posters by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture featuring classical paintings with masks and gloves. He loved the idea and wanted to create something similar. When asked how the Covid-19 lockdowns influenced his creative process and unique art style, the digital creator replied, "During Covid, stuck at home for 3 months, I had lots of time and spent much of it making memes."
Creating art mashups that blend classical artworks with contemporary references is a fascinating process. Varkey shared that he enjoys art that captures everyday moments like people flirting, families hanging out, and paintings packed with details.
We asked Varkey if there are any new themes or styles he's excited to explore. "As of now, I don't plan to change it; I just want to share classical paintings and make people laugh," he replied.