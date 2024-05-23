ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Varkey, the digital creator who's changing the art game! Starting as a hobby during lockdowns, Varkey's art has exploded on Instagram, with over 102 thousand fans worldwide. His secret? Mixing classical art with today's humor.

“Whenever I see a painting I try to imagine how the painting would look if it was painted in the 21st century. I also try to correlate it with pop culture,” the creator shared with Bored Panda. Scroll down for some nods and giggles!

More info: Instagram