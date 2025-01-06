ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered what your favorite cartoon or movie characters do when they’re not in the spotlight? It’s a funny thought, isn’t it? Imagining them living regular, off-screen lives adds a whole new layer to their personalities. That’s what makes Ed Harrington’s artwork so entertaining. He takes these iconic characters and puts them in hilarious, everyday situations that are so unexpected you can’t help but smile.

This time, we’re diving into Ed’s Inktober challenge drawings, where he kept the laughs coming with fresh ideas and clever scenarios. From Beavis and Butthead taking "violence" lessons that turn out to be violin lessons to Cookie Monster getting lured in by a fishing rod, these illustrations are packed with humor and creativity. Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before!

#1

Inktober Day 27: Road

Funny drawing by Ed Harrington featuring a cartoon character in a bucket of fried chicken, surrounded by art tools.

Inktober challenges are called “challenges” because artists have to come up with new ideas every day for a whole month! When we looked at Ed’s drawings, we were impressed by his original ideas while staying true to his unique style. It’s not easy to come up with funny and creative concepts every single day. We asked the artist what sparks his imagination when creating these alternate versions of pop culture characters. Ed shared, "Sometimes I’ll start with a character and think about what goes on in their lives that we don’t normally see. Or if I have a simple, everyday mundane situation, I will think, 'Who would be funny doing this?'"
    #2

    Inktober Day 19: Ridge

    Funny drawing by Ed Harrington depicting a character selling bat'leths and accessories, sketched in a notebook.

    #3

    Inktober Day 5: Binoculars

    Funny drawing by Ed Harrington showing a character with binoculars and an exclamation point.

    Sometimes, ideas can feel exciting at first, but as you start developing them, you might decide they’re not the right fit. We were curious if Ed has ever come up with an idea for an illustration that he ultimately decided not to pursue. "All the time," the artist responded. "I try to keep everything fun and light, so I avoid doing cartoons that are too mean-spirited or vulgar."

    #4

    Inktober Day 30: Violin

    Ed Harrington's funny drawing of two kids playing violins, wearing rock band t-shirts, with a humorous speech bubble.

    #5

    Inktober Day 29: Navigator

    Funny drawing by Ed Harrington of Picard and Worf lost with a map, humorously depicted in a sketchbook.

    Ed told us that out of all Inktober drawings, he really liked how Day 10: Nomadic turned out. "Having Anton Chigurh from 'No Country for Old Men' carve a Halloween pumpkin with his compressed-air killing tool, drawn in the style of the 'Peanuts' comic, combines almost everything I like to do: Having extraordinary characters doing stuff we all do while being drawn in a different style than my own."
    #6

    Inktober Day 26: Camera

    Funny drawing by Ed Harrington shows a Polaroid camera printing a photo of a skull.

    #7

    Inktober Day 16: Grungy

    Funny drawing by Ed Harrington depicts Cookie Monster reaching for a cookie with a pen in the foreground.

    For Ed, Inktober was a huge challenge - "I normally draw digitally, and creating an actual ink drawing daily was a daunting task. Plus, coming up with a comedic idea based on the daily word prompt was an additional struggle. Ever since it ended, I have been trying to spend more time drawing with a pen on actual paper. I would like to do more 'finished' drawings in the 'Picard and Worf' series - there’s a lot to explore there!"
    #8

    Inktober Day 12: Remote

    Hand holding a notebook with funny drawing of a maze and a man in a cap, by Ed Harrington.

    #9

    Inktober Day 11: Snacks

    Funny drawing of a clownfish on sushi by Ed Harrington, with markers nearby and a sushi menu in the background.

    #10

    Inktober Day 7: Passport

    A funny drawing by Ed Harrington of an alien with luggage and beach attire in a notebook.

    #11

    Inktober Day 1: Backpack

    Funny drawing by Ed Harrington, depicting a childhood character with a humorous twist, alongside a pen.

    #12

    Inktober Day 31: Landmark

    Funny Ed Harrington drawing merging childhood classics with Mount Rushmore theme, featuring comic-style characters.

    #13

    Inktober Day 24: Expedition

    Funny drawing of childhood classics by Ed Harrington in a sketchbook with a black pen.

    #14

    Inktober Day 17: Journal

    Funny drawing of Skeletor reading a book titled "He-Man's Diary" by Ed Harrington, showcasing a humorous take on childhood classics.

    #15

    Inktober Day 14: Roam

    Funny drawing by Ed Harrington of a hooded character holding a "Mos Eisley" sign, with a stick and bag.

    #16

    Inktober Day 15: Guidebook

    Funny drawings by Ed Harrington in a notebook, depicting humorous transformations of classic characters.

    #17

    Inktober Day 2: Discover

    Cartoon drawing by Ed Harrington shows a person holding a book with a pentagram, pointing at a flame.

    #18

    Inktober Day 6: Trek

    Funny drawing of a hooded character with a skeletal face by Ed Harrington, giving the Vulcan salute.

    #19

    Inktober Day 23: Rust

    Ed Harrington creates humorous drawings of classic characters; one with sunglasses and another with a mustache as "Rusty Shackleford."

    #20

    Inktober Day 25: Scarecrow

    Funny drawing by Ed Harrington of classic characters in a humorous pose with a pen on the side.

    #21

    Inktober Day 20: Uncharted

    Robot reading a confusing map in space with a spaceship nearby, depicting Ed Harrington's funny drawings of childhood classics.

    #22

    Inktober Day 18: Drive

    Funny drawing of Picard and Worf in a wagon, part of Ed Harrington's humorous childhood classics series.

    #23

    Inktober Day 10: Nomadic

    Ed Harrington's funny drawing of a comic parody combining Peanuts and No Country for Old Men on notebook pages.

    #24

    Inktober Day 4: Exotic

    Ed Harrington's funny drawing of ice cream cones, including a unique squid flavor, sketched in a notebook.

    #25

    Inktober Day 3: Boots

    Funny drawing of a classic character with a speech bubble heart, sketched by pen.

    #26

    Inktober Day 13: Horizon

    Cartoon sketch by Ed Harrington shows a humorous transformation from a sunrise to a funny character drawing.

    #27

    Inktober Day 9: Sun

    Funny drawings by Ed Harrington show a classic character with humorous twist, as if transformed from friendly to spooky.

