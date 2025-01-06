ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered what your favorite cartoon or movie characters do when they’re not in the spotlight? It’s a funny thought, isn’t it? Imagining them living regular, off-screen lives adds a whole new layer to their personalities. That’s what makes Ed Harrington’s artwork so entertaining. He takes these iconic characters and puts them in hilarious, everyday situations that are so unexpected you can’t help but smile.

This time, we’re diving into Ed’s Inktober challenge drawings, where he kept the laughs coming with fresh ideas and clever scenarios. From Beavis and Butthead taking "violence" lessons that turn out to be violin lessons to Cookie Monster getting lured in by a fishing rod, these illustrations are packed with humor and creativity. Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before!

More info: Instagram | neatoshop.com | tumblr.com