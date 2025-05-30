ADVERTISEMENT

Varkey’s rise as a meme artist began in the quiet chaos of lockdown life, when time seemed endless and the internet became both escape and inspiration. What started as a casual scroll through classical art online quickly turned into something more... a playful yet thoughtful remix of history and humor that would soon captivate over 100,000 followers.

Drawing from his love for both fine art and modern absurdity, Varkey breathes personality into solemn oil paintings, giving them a new voice that speaks in sarcastic quips and painfully relatable captions. Whether it’s a Renaissance woman looking like she just read your texts and isn’t impressed, or a medieval saint embodying social anxiety, each meme is a reminder that the human experience hasn’t changed as much as we think, it’s just wearing different clothes now, really.

#1

Classical art scene humorously updated with modern dialogue, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

Varkey’s journey into meme artistry began not with formal training, but with curiosity, and a whole lot of time. During the early days of the 2020 lockdowns, the 31-year-old safety engineer found himself spending long hours online, scrolling through classical paintings and admiring their details. It wasn’t long before inspiration struck. A series of public health posters by Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture, where classical artworks were edited to wear masks and gloves, sparked the idea that art from centuries ago could still speak to our modern lives, especially with a sarcastic twist.
    #2

    Classical art with modern humor showing a vintage couple with humorous text about using Google Maps.

    #3

    Classical art scene updated with modern humor showing a humorous interaction between elegantly dressed characters by Varkey.

    “During Covid, stuck at home for 3 months, I had lots of time and spent much of it making memes,” he shares. Without any formal background in art or design, Varkey began creating digital mashups, reimagining somber saints and Renaissance figures as socially anxious millennials, disappointed friends, or annoyed co-workers. “Whenever I see a painting, I try to imagine how it would look if it was painted in the 21st century. I also try to correlate it with pop culture,” he explains.

    #4

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing a woman declining a sugar daddy offer due to diabetes, by Varkey.

    #5

    Classical art scene with modern humor caption blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    His captions often reflect the little dramas of daily life, blending historical imagery with razor-sharp humor. Whether it's a medieval portrait paired with a painfully relatable thought or a Baroque mother looking done with everyone’s nonsense, the result is always funny and just a bit too real. “Classical art always brightens up my mood,” the artist says. “I am an aesthete, I like looking at beautiful things, and what is more beautiful than a painting by Bouguereau, Carl Bloch, or Vida Gabor?”

    #6

    Classical art scene with two figures in a boat, blended with modern humor text about soulmates and having no soul.

    #7

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing a romantic scene with text about life’s difficulties and people.

    Despite the fun tone, Varkey admits it’s not always easy to stay inspired. “Sometimes it is difficult, it depends on your mood or if you are busy with something,” he says. “But I have some friends who are very funny and extremely sarcastic, so I also get ideas when I talk to them.” Mehmet Geren, another artist known for remixing classical art, was a key inspiration early on. “It is difficult to develop a unique and distinct style nowadays, but I guess it doesn’t matter because there is an audience for all of us,” he reflects. “I don’t think about it much because I do it mainly for my satisfaction.”

    #8

    Man in red tights holding a woman in a yellow dress with text overlay blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #9

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing two women in vintage clothing with humorous text overlays.

    Today, with over 100,000 followers, Varkey’s edits have found their niche on the internet. Still, he isn’t planning a major pivot anytime soon. “As of now, I don't plan to change it; I just want to share classical paintings and make people laugh,” he says. And while a gallery show isn’t on the horizon, he’s open to possibilities: “If there is a market, I would like to sell my works as merchandise or prints in the future.” For now, though, he’s happy to keep remixing the past for laughs in the present.

    #10

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing a lady in bed and a maid asking about her favorite book.

    #11

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing a vintage couple with witty text about looking for a man.

    #12

    Two women in classical art style dresses with humorous modern text blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #13

    Two women in classical art style with modern humor text and a smartphone blending classical art with modern humor.

    #14

    Man and woman in classical art style with added modern humorous text, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #15

    Classic art scene blending with modern humor showing a couple exchanging flowers and playful text dialogue.

    #16

    Classical art scene with modern humor showing a Victorian woman and child in a vintage room, blending classical art with modern humor.

    #17

    Blending classical art with modern humor showing a woman and two men in vintage attire sharing a humorous moment indoors.

    #18

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing two women, one feeling useless and the other giving a sarcastic reply.

    #19

    Classical art scene humorously blended with modern text dialogue, featuring a man and woman in period attire.

    #20

    Classical art scene humorously blended with modern text, showcasing Varkey’s creative modern humor artwork.

    #21

    Victorian-era painting humorously blended with modern humor, showcasing new creations by Varkey in classical art style.

    #22

    Woman in classical art style with child and dog, blending classical art with modern humor in a humorous scene.

    #23

    Classical art scene with modern humor showing a magic trick in Varkey’s creative blending artwork.

    #24

    Classical art blending with modern humor showing a grandmother and granddaughter sharing wisdom in traditional attire.

    #25

    Classical art scene with a man and woman humorously interacting, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #26

    Blending classical art with modern humor shows a rustic scene of a man and woman exchanging playful dialogue on stone steps.

    #27

    Classical art with modern humor showing two women with text expressing dislike for Monday and everyday life.

    #28

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing a man in red coat and a woman playing lute in a witty conversation.

    #29

    Man in a red hat leaning toward a seated woman knitting, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #30

    Couple in classical art style with added modern humor text about missing money, blending classical art with modern humor.

    #31

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing a vintage scene with witty text about contraception and looks.

    #32

    Classical art scene humorously blending modern humor with a woman and an elder discussing weight gain.

    #33

    Classical art scene with a humorous modern twist showing a man painting and a woman speaking in elegant period clothing.

    #34

    Classical art scene with modern humor text showing a man toasting and a woman replying in a rustic interior setting.

    #35

    Classical art with modern humor showing a man and woman in vintage clothing sharing a humorous morning conversation.

    #36

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing a dreamy couple with playful text in a vintage setting.

    #37

    Classical art blending with modern humor showing two women in period attire with added humorous text captions.

    #38

    Classical art scene with two people in traditional clothing blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey

    #39

    Classical art scene with a couple under moonlight, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #40

    Classical art blending with modern humor showing a family scene with text about life's difficulties and people.

    #41

    Classical art scene humorously blended with modern text showing a couple sharing a drink in vintage attire.

    #42

    Classical art painting humorously blended with modern meme text, showing two women observing a man painting outdoors.

    #43

    A classical art scene humorously blended with modern text dialogue, showcasing Varkey’s blending classical art with modern humor.

    #44

    Two women in classical dresses humorously captioned blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #45

    Blending classical art with modern humor, man tells woman he's getting an iPhone to impress girls in high resolution.

    #46

    Classical art scene humorously blended with modern text about relationship struggles in new creations by Varkey.

    #47

    Two women in a classical art scene with modern humor captions blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #48

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing three people in vintage clothing with a humorous text overlay.

    #49

    Classical art with modern humor showing a woman and man with humorous text blending classical art and modern humor.

    #50

    Classical art blending humor with modern text showing a woman and child in a rustic room with witty captions.

    #51

    Young woman in classical art style with modern humor text overlay blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #52

    Classical art scene with modern humor showing a couple exchanging phone numbers blending classical art with modern humor.

    #53

    Classical art blending modern humor showing a couple with humorous text about growing old and staying young together.

    #54

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing a Victorian woman and man in a humorous conversation scene.

    #55

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing a dramatic scene with witty dialogue in an 18th-century styled room.

    #56

    Classical art scene humorously blended with modern text showing a man and woman with contrasting emotions and captions.

    #57

    Classic art with modern humor showing a grandmother and granddaughter in a room, blending classical art with modern humor.

    #58

    Woman in classical-style dress drinking from a glass, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #59

    Classical art scene with modern humor text overlay blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #60

    Classical art portrait with modern humor using chemical elements to spell sarcasm by Varkey.

    #61

    Classical art scene humorously altered with modern text overlay, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #62

    Classical art blended with modern humor showing a medieval couple in conversation, showcasing Varkey's creative art style.

    #63

    Classical art scene updated with modern humor showing a woman and man in vintage attire with added funny text.

    #64

    A classical painting humorously blended with modern humor featuring a couple in period attire and witty text.

    #65

    Classical art scene with modern humor showing two people using sign language in a cozy rustic interior.

    #66

    A classical art scene humorously blended with modern dialogue, showcasing Varkey's unique creative style.

    #67

    Classical art scene with modern humor text overlay, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #68

    Classical art scene with modern humor showing two women in a kitchen, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #69

    Man and woman in classical painting style with humorous text, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

    #70

    Hands in classical art style holding a modern condom packet, blending classical art with modern humor by Varkey.

