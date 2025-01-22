ADVERTISEMENT

I believe it was Horace who said "A picture is a poem without words." Well, he clearly wouldn't have said that if he knew what Internet memes are. Paintings and words can go together very well, and even great works of art can be as funny as they are stunning.

One creator on Instagram proves this by adding witty captions to random works of classical art. Who said that classical art can't be relatable? Definitely not the person behind this page! If you think paintings and art are boring, be prepared to change your mind as you scroll through this list of their newest classical art memes.

More info: Instagram

#1

Artwork meme: child holding a humorously painted cat with text about cats being the artist’s passion.

classicaldamn Report

    #2

    Great works of art used as a canvas for a humorous meme about violence and historical witch trials.

    classicaldamn Report

    #3

    Classic painting with a cat meme overlay, showing humor in great works of art.

    classicaldamn Report

    #4

    Classic art depicting chaos with meme text about modern U.S. resembling Roman Empire fall, but with Wi-Fi.

    classicaldamn Report

    #5

    Great artwork turned into a funny meme: a lady holding a cup with a humorous to-do list above her.

    classicaldamn Report

    #6

    Great art memes: a patient humorously mistakes a psych ward for an escape room.

    classicaldamn Report

    #7

    Woman washing dishes with a humorous meme about music topics; example of art used for memes.

    classicaldamn Report

    #8

    Two women in period clothing sharing a humorous meme conversation about disliking people, painted in classical art style.

    classicaldamn Report

    #9

    Astrology-themed meme over a classic artwork, humorously advising to blame planets for failures.

    classicaldamn Report

    #10

    Great art as a canvas for memes: a woman enjoys fruit by the sea with a cat, illustrating a humorous quote.

    classicaldamn Report

    #11

    Man writing while a rabbit sits on a couch, creating a funny meme about eggs, blending art with humor.

    classicaldamn Report

    #12

    Classic art meme with a woman writing, captioned about Instagram suggesting disliked people.

    classicaldamn Report

    #13

    Person dramatically posing next to a classic statue, creating a hilarious meme using great works of art.

    classicaldamn Report

    #14

    Classical art with a modern meme caption about clothes piled on a chair.

    classicaldamn Report

    #15

    Classic art painting humorously captioned, showing women in dresses lounging in a park setting.

    classicaldamn Report

    #16

    Great works of art turned into funny memes; a doctor humorously refuses to help a patient because he's an orphan.

    classicaldamn Report

    cybertychobrahe avatar
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure that kid is no longer available. That's kind of corpsey coloring.

    #17

    Great works of art meme with a woman playfully poking a bending man with a stick under a humorous caption.

    classicaldamn Report

    #18

    Trojan horse historical scene reimagined as a meme, with soldiers taking a selfie and humorous emojis in the text above.

    classicaldamn Report

    #19

    Great art used for a hilarious meme featuring Pandora humorously referring to an unboxing video.

    classicaldamn Report

    #20

    Red pen with "Fresh Outta Fucks" and a humorous checklist paper on a wooden desk.

    classicaldamn Report

    #21

    Great works of art meme featuring a woman in ancient attire with a humorous caption about life.

    classicaldamn Report

    #22

    Great works of art meme with man in period clothing and a humorous autocorrect text about horses.

    classicaldamn Report

    #23

    Man in classic artwork observing a UFO, with humorous text overlay; great works of art meme.

    classicaldamn Report

    #24

    Two women in medieval attire discuss cat armor in a humorous meme based on great works of art.

    classicaldamn Report

    #25

    Great works of art meme: Two women chatting at a desk with humorous text about discovering boys.

    classicaldamn Report

    #26

    Great works of art meme depicting a muscular man and a skeleton in a humorous hospital setting.

    classicaldamn Report

    #27

    Great work of art humorously captioned about melons.

    classicaldamn Report

    #28

    Great works of art meet memes: a small dog painting humorously reimagined with a fierce expression.

    classicaldamn Report

    #29

    Cat looking at Egyptian statue with humorous text overlay, blending great works of art and memes.

    classicaldamn Report

    #30

    Black and white image of three people in uniform, featuring humorous expressions for meme art.

    classicaldamn Report

    #31

    Portrait of a man in traditional attire with humorous meme text about life perspective and Titanic lobsters.

    classicaldamn Report

    #32

    Statues resembling ancient Greeks humorously loading a dishwasher with broken plates.

    classicalcringe Report

    #33

    Classic art scene turned into a hilarious meme with text about budgeting and chaos, featuring a man and a skeleton.

    classicalcringe Report

    #34

    Art meme featuring meditating figures with humorous speech bubble about battles, showcasing great works of art as a canvas.

    classicaldamn Report

    #35

    Elderly man in painting reading a book, overlaid with a funny meme about understanding philosophers and internet arguments.

    classicaldamn Report

    #36

    Ancient figure writing at a desk, imagining children disobeying and writing books; art as canvas for hilarious meme.

    classicaldamn Report

    #37

    Great works of art used for a humorous meme about journey times and unexpected discoveries.

    classicaldamn Report

    #38

    Two people in a classic painting, overlaid with a funny meme about drinking and cuteness.

    classicaldamn Report

    #39

    Painting meme with a figure overlooking a foggy landscape, humorous text about holding grudges; great works of art meme.

    classicaldamn Report

    #40

    Woman asking fortune-teller about planet making her sad in hilarious meme using great art as canvas.

    classicaldamn Report

    #41

    Classic art piece humorously captioned with "The gender neutral term for sugar daddy is glucose guardian."

    classicaldamn Report

    #42

    Great works of art meme: woman in a gown tells a man "Do not disturb" in response to "What's your sign?".

    classicaldamn Report

    #43

    Great works of art used as a meme showing a leader addressing a crowd with red flags, captioned with a dating joke.

    classicaldamn Report

    #44

    Classic art with humorous meme of child asking to sleep with mother, who gives a funny monster-related reply.

    classicaldamn Report

    #45

    Classic painting humor: two women with speech bubbles about chips and Doritos, illustrating hilarious memes on great art.

    classicaldamn Report

    #46

    Classic art painting with superimposed humorous meme text about a husband in the garden.

    classicaldamn Report

    #47

    Great work of art used as a canvas for a meme about people ignoring each other before smartphones.

    classicaldamn Report

    #48

    Medieval horses used as funny memes with nine different comical expressions and postures.

    classicaldamn Report

    #49

    A famous artwork humorously depicts existential thoughts, adding a comedic twist to the great work of art.

    classicaldamn Report

    #50

    Tourist in front of Big Ben; painting of British soldiers below. Hilarious meme using great works of art.

    classicaldamn Report

    #51

    Hilarious art meme of a shepherd with sheep, captioned about ordering a German Shepherd online.

    classicaldamn Report

    #52

    Baby Bacchus sipping wine, humorously captioned; art becomes the perfect canvas for memes.

    classicaldamn Report

    #53

    Great works of art meme featuring an elder advising a child with a humorous caption.

    classicaldamn Report

    #54

    WhatsApp chat with meme of art showing underground exploration.

    classicaldamn Report

    #55

    Painting of two women with text overlay humorously turning it into a meme.

    classicaldamn Report

    #56

    Great works of art meme depicting a humorous medieval threesome scene.

    classicaldamn Report

    #57

    Great works of art meme: Native American kneeling, captioned humor asking "who asked you?"

    classicaldamn Report

    #58

    Classical art painting used as a hilarious meme, featuring a person shouting with the text above.

    classicaldamn Report

    #59

    Two women in vintage attire depicted in a humorous meme, engaging in a witty conversation.

    classicaldamn Report

    #60

    Great works of art meme: a meditating figure humorously comments on a giraffe's coffee.

    classicaldamn Report

    #61

    Great works of art as a funny meme showing evolution into a beaver after nibbling on an ice cream stick.

    classicaldamn Report

    #62

    Karl Marx meme with humorous quote: "The wise man poops on company time. The foolish man waits until his break."

    classicaldamn Report

    #63

    Eerie surreal art meme text: "life before caffeine" with a wizard and floating eye.

    classicaldamn Report

    #64

    Two women in period dresses sharing humorous relationship advice on a great work of art.

    classicaldamn Report

    #65

    Great works of art transformed into a meme with Julius Caesar surrounded by multiple versions of an elderly woman.

    classicaldamn Report

    #66

    Portrait of Grigori Rasputin with a humorous meme caption about being an empath.

    classicaldamn Report

    #67

    Classic art meme with a knight being knighted by a lady, adding humor to the scene.

    classicaldamn Report

    #68

    Painting with humorous meme text about handling mean people, featuring a man with a skeleton playing a violin.

    classicaldamn Report

    #69

    Great works of art used as a canvas for a funny meme: "Are you single?" "No, I am a whole album."

    classicaldamn Report

    #70

    Two women in vintage attire reading, with humorous speech bubbles; great works of art meme.

    classicaldamn Report

    #71

    Couple in vintage art style with humorous text bubbles, creating a funny meme from great works of art.

    classicaldamn Report

    #72

    Painting of a woman with a humorous meme text overlay about aging effects replacing drinking and drugs.

    classicaldamn Report

    #73

    Soap meme with water pouring over an orange bar, caption about acne scarring.

    classicaldamn Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!