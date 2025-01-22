ADVERTISEMENT

I believe it was Horace who said "A picture is a poem without words." Well, he clearly wouldn't have said that if he knew what Internet memes are. Paintings and words can go together very well, and even great works of art can be as funny as they are stunning.

One creator on Instagram proves this by adding witty captions to random works of classical art. Who said that classical art can't be relatable? Definitely not the person behind this page! If you think paintings and art are boring, be prepared to change your mind as you scroll through this list of their newest classical art memes.

More info: Instagram