For many people, the thought of certain interactions alone can be enough to send shivers down their spines or make them intensely dread something. If you’re an introvert, you probably know the feeling. You might also know just how good it feels to finally find the time to recharge that battery after lengthy episodes of interacting, and maybe scrolling through some funny memes while you’re at it.

If these two things—introversion and memes—are big parts of your world, you might want to stick around, as in today’s post, we have merged the two. On the list below, you will find some of the most relatable memes, as shared by the ‘Introvert Feels’ Instagram account. So, make yourself comfortable, maybe grab some snacks, or wrap yourself in a cozy blanket, and enjoy the sound of nothing—and no one—else but your own giggling.