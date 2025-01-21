ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, the thought of certain interactions alone can be enough to send shivers down their spines or make them intensely dread something. If you’re an introvert, you probably know the feeling. You might also know just how good it feels to finally find the time to recharge that battery after lengthy episodes of interacting, and maybe scrolling through some funny memes while you’re at it.

If these two things—introversion and memes—are big parts of your world, you might want to stick around, as in today’s post, we have merged the two. On the list below, you will find some of the most relatable memes, as shared by the ‘Introvert Feels’ Instagram account. So, make yourself comfortable, maybe grab some snacks, or wrap yourself in a cozy blanket, and enjoy the sound of nothing—and no one—else but your own giggling.

#1

Introvert meme showing a person in a hoodie, hoping not to see anyone familiar on a city street.

introvert.feels Report

    #2

    Introvert meme showing a skeleton placing a brain inside its skull, with the caption about remembering cringey things.

    introvert.feels Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish it was possible to turn my brain off just for a moment

    #3

    A smiling man in a crowd, embodying introvert humor with a meme caption about unexpected social dynamics.

    introvert.feels Report

    #4

    Orange cat meme showing introvert reaction to making a dentist appointment independently.

    introvert.feels Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Making a phone call for the appointment is almost as nerve wracking as the visit

    #5

    Meme showing introverts' reaction with caption "OH NO!" after a crush says yes.

    introvert.feels Report

    #6

    Introvert meme showing a person reacting to overhearing laughter with the phrase "and I took that personally."

    introvert.feels Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same here, even if they're strangers I always assume it's about me

    #7

    Animated character looking confused at scattered test tubes labeled with random thoughts, representing introvert memes.

    introvert.feels Report

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then 3 days later, BAM! I come up with the perfect response!

    #8

    The Scream meme depicts an introvert responding sarcastically to a friend's advice.

    introvert.feels Report

    #9

    Child in pink shirt crying on the beach, humorously portraying an introvert's overwhelmed reaction to deep thoughts.

    introvert.feels Report

    #10

    Introvert meme featuring a character with an exaggeratedly large brain, surrounded by books, captioned "Don't overthink it."

    introvert.feels Report

    #11

    Cartoon character crouching with text "Internal screaming," depicting introvert anxiety over phone calls.

    introvert.feels Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *ignores and immediately texts back “sorry, had to poop all of a sudden. TTYL”

    #12

    Cartoon cat self-soothing, highlighting introvert humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #13

    A table lamp with wooden legs sitting on a table, humorously relatable for introverts.

    introvert.feels Report

    #14

    Muted microphone and video icons with caption about trust issues, highlighting introvert meme humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #15

    Person in striped pajamas lying on stairs, looking contemplative, capturing an introvert meme vibe.

    introvert.feels Report

    #16

    Person bundled in a blanket on a couch, embodying introvert vibes for New Year's Eve.

    introvert.feels Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, there are allways some NYE-parties in Final Fantasy XIV

    #17

    SpongeBob meme highlighting introvert struggles with communication skills.

    introvert.feels Report

    #18

    Cat wrapped in a blanket reading a book titled "101 ways to get rich without having to be around people," depicting introvert humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #19

    SpongeBob peeking through blinds with text about anxiety, representing introvert humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #20

    A woman overthinking text messages, reflecting an introvert's reaction.

    introvert.feels Report

    #21

    Man pointing at whiteboard with text: "go to doctors for anxiety," then "cancel bc too anxious to go." Introvert meme.

    introvert.feels Report

    #22

    Sleeping mouse under a blanket with the text "Me solving all my problems," capturing an introvert mood.

    introvert.feels Report

    #23

    Introvert meme: "are u ok?" with a humorous response about repeatedly using the same three apps.

    introvert.feels Report

    #24

    Elderly woman with a deadpan expression, embodying introvert humor in a meme about unintentional facial expressions.

    introvert.feels Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently I don't have resting b***h face, so much as resting judgment face.

    #25

    Young child making a strained smile while crying, sitting in a car, capturing an introverted feeling.

    introvert.feels Report

    #26

    Introvert meme showing a deflated balloon with sunglasses next to an inflated balloon, depicting stress over time.

    introvert.feels Report

    #27

    Chef humorously wielding a large knife with text about cutting people out of your life, capturing introvert meme humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #28

    A person resting with a caption about struggles of falling asleep, perfect meme for introverts.

    introvert.feels Report

    #29

    A baby monkey looking contemplative with text about Netflix checking in more than friends, capturing introvert humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #30

    Introvert meme showing a cautious character checking if camera and microphone are off during an online class.

    introvert.feels Report

    #31

    Handshake represents others greeting, raised eyebrows symbolize introvert's hello.

    introvert.feels Report

    #32

    Cartoon dog looking suspicious with text overlay about feeling relaxed yet anxious. Perfect meme for introverts.

    introvert.feels Report

    #33

    Introvert meme with a calm person mowing grass while police cars gather at a chaotic scene across the street.

    introvert.feels Report

    #34

    Penguin peeks through a hole next to a folder labeled "It Was a Joke," capturing an introvert's social regret humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #35

    Introvert meme: Person in costume celebrating on stairs versus audience applauding.

    introvert.feels Report

    #36

    Introvert meme showing a person sitting on a bench holding a cup, captioned about meeting someone without interaction.

    introvert.feels Report

    redwyvernemperor avatar
    Red Wyvern Emperor
    Red Wyvern Emperor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've already given up on that one a long time ago. It's much easier that way.

    #37

    Two stacks of paper labeled "What You Said" and "How Much I Read Into It," illustrating introvert meme humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "That's not how I would have handeled it"... have fun with that one!

    #38

    Cartoon character awake in bed, eyes wide open, illustrating an introvert's overthinking at night.

    introvert.feels Report

    #39

    Man intensely examining photos on a table, embodying introvert meme theme.

    introvert.feels Report

    #40

    Introvert meme featuring a person covered in spikes with text: "You look like you need a hug."

    introvert.feels Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do… but if you come too close I’ll hurt you. ☹️ literally me all my life

    #41

    Kermit the Frog with a humorous expression, illustrating an introvert meme about avoiding unwanted obligations.

    introvert.feels Report

    #42

    A humorous meme for introverts featuring two doors: one opens to a toilet, the other precariously over stairs.

    introvert.feels Report

    #43

    Introvert meme with a plastic flamingo showing calm versus internal panic expressions.

    introvert.feels Report

    #44

    Stove with egg in a pan and broken shell next to it, illustrating introvert humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #45

    Stick figure meme for introverts feeling overwhelmed, one laying down with a quote expressing a desire to disappear.

    introvert.feels Report

    #46

    Cat meme depicting introvert behavior with captions "Me" and "Parents" during a guest visit.

    introvert.feels Report

    #47

    A person holding a small sleepy animal, captioned with an introvert meme.

    introvert.feels Report

    #48

    Cartoon character writing "don't overthink it" on a chalkboard, highlighting introvert tendencies.

    introvert.feels Report

    #49

    Introvert meme showing a person entering a home, saying they're home, then realizing they’re not married.

    introvert.feels Report

    #50

    Kermit the Frog enjoying solitude at 40,000 feet, capturing an introvert's delight through an airplane window.

    introvert.feels Report

    #51

    Young woman with many medals, symbolizing introvert humor about overthinking as a sport.

    introvert.feels Report

    #52

    SpongeBob running inside, avoiding conversation, representing introverted humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #53

    Cartoon character representing introvert humor, holding a chocolate box with a wry smile.

    introvert.feels Report

    redwyvernemperor avatar
    Red Wyvern Emperor
    Red Wyvern Emperor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, if someone is so nice to me, my thoughts would be "Alright, what do they want?"

    #54

    Robot character expressing introvert humor, captioned about family interaction.

    introvert.feels Report

    #55

    Cartoon characters illustrating an introvert meme about unexpected waves of sadness and loneliness.

    introvert.feels Report

    #56

    Text meme humorously depicting introvert routine of staying in pajamas all day.

    introvert.feels Report

    1964mcdawnmarie avatar
    Dawn Marie
    Dawn Marie
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is NOTHING wrong with this!! At least you took a shower!! There are some days I can't even do that. I'm lucky to go to the bathroom and eat. Depression is a spiral and if you don't catch it before you hit bottom, it is all the harder to come out of. You are taking care of you and you know what you need. I will say this to try to pull yourself out a bit: set a timer, a stop watch, the alarm on your phone, what every you have and do something different for just one(1) minute. Read a book, step outside, call a friend, write down your feelings. I promise you will see a difference in your mood. Repeat tomorrow but try for two(2) minutes. Let me know how you are please?

    #57

    Woman applying camouflage makeup in a field, humorous take on introvert memes.

    introvert.feels Report

    #58

    A long line of people holding a scroll, illustrating an introvert's reaction to missed group chat drama.

    introvert.feels Report

    #59

    Three call options on screen reflecting introvert anxiety: End & Accept, Decline, Hold & Accept.

    introvert.feels Report

    #60

    Introvert meme: A cat contentedly vibing to colorful lights in a room.

    introvert.feels Report

    #61

    Introvert meme showing a character awake in bed, illustrating the struggle between depression and anxiety.

    introvert.feels Report

    #62

    A lioness lazily draped over a tree branch, illustrating an introvert's humorous take on motivation.

    introvert.feels Report

    #63

    Dog tucked in bed, humorously enjoying sleep; perfect introvert meme.

    introvert.feels Report

    #64

    Introvert meme featuring a character peeking out a window, captioned about recharging after social interactions.

    introvert.feels Report

    #65

    Tweet image with a humorous introvert meme about overthinking social interactions.

    introvert.feels Report

    #66

    Monkey sitting cross-legged on a bench, looking contemplative, with text about phone dying, perfect for introvert memes.

    introvert.feels Report

    #67

    Characters from an animated show in an awkward conversation, reflecting introvert humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #68

    Split image showing a crowded party and an introvert wrapped in blankets using a laptop in bed.

    introvert.feels Report

    #69

    Introvert meme showing people in a church, labeled with different stages of overthinking.

    introvert.feels Report

    #70

    Cow meme humorously depicting introvert frustration with phone calls over texts.

    introvert.feels Report

    #71

    Introvert meme featuring character enjoying music with headphones, captioned "me every day listening to the same 8 songs".

    introvert.feels Report

    #72

    Text message meme for introverts: "I don't like people, but I like u."

    introvert.feels Report

    eniolapius493 avatar
    Depressy spaghetti
    Depressy spaghetti
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My love language is food. Just place it down outside my door and leave.

    #73

    Cartoon student avoiding eye contact, looking at desk; introvert meme humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #74

    Lego figure with text about awkward introvert conversation on weather.

    introvert.feels Report

    #75

    Introvert meme: A man is interested in a conversation, but social anxiety stops him.

    introvert.feels Report

    #76

    Puzzle meme humor highlighting introvert thoughts versus spoken words, with a horse image and scattered pieces.

    introvert.feels Report

    #77

    Cartoon meme of a character labeled "Me" watering mud labeled "overthinking," with "My good mood" above a sandcastle.

    introvert.feels Report

    #78

    Introvert meme with a person responding to "How are you doing?" with "Oh, my, that's an uncomfortable topic."

    introvert.feels Report

    #79

    Kermit the Frog plush toy nestled in brown bedding, representing introvert comfort.

    introvert.feels Report

    #80

    Sleeping character illustrating introvert meme humor.

    introvert.feels Report

    #81

    Elderly man with a pained expression, embodying introvert humor in a relatable meme.

    introvert.feels Report

    #82

    Text conversation meme showing introvert humor with a texting typo changing "babygirl" to "baby gorilla".

    introvert.feels Report

    #83

    Text exchange meme about friendship with humorous encouragement; perfect for introverts.

    introvert.feels Report

    #84

    "Introvert meme with a perplexed character holding a cup, reflecting the challenge of having five friends."

    introvert.feels Report

    #85

    Man in black drops coffee; humorous meme for introverts.

    introvert.feels Report

    #86

    A comic strip of an introvert overthinking with a ceiling fan image.

    introvert.feels Report

    #87

    Introvert memes: A hand choosing between various distractions like Netflix, Instagram, and stress at 4am.

    introvert.feels Report

    #88

    Cartoon figure lying awake in bed at 3am, relatable introvert meme.

    introvert.feels Report

    #89

    Introvert meme featuring a nervous Chihuahua with the caption "I'm uncomfortable" to express social anxiety.

    introvert.feels Report

    #90

    Text meme about introvert students knowing answers but not raising their hand.

    introvert.feels Report

