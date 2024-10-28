ADVERTISEMENT

How do you like to spend your free time, pandas? After a long day at work, are you itching to go get drinks with friends and spend an evening out at trivia night? Or would you rather curl up with your cat, a good book and nothing else but the sound of silence? 

Everyone has different preferences and needs when it comes to social interactions, and there’s no right or wrong way to spend your time. But if you’re inclined to relax alone and recharge your social battery in peace, this list might be for you! We took a trip to the Introverted Me Instagram account and gathered some of their most relatable pics below. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of the memes that make you feel seen!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the reluctance I have to go to social events is down to my parents who when they had a party I had to stay upstairs and under no circumstances make any noise

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

MustardSally1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

jzux Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we all just agree that singing happy birthday is ALWAYS unwanted and awkward for absolutely everyone involved?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

kingtorc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can do all of those things at the same time. I wouldn't recommend it, but it's possible.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Hilarious-Relatable-Introvert-Memes

introvertedmebook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!