ADVERTISEMENT

How do you like to spend your free time, pandas? After a long day at work, are you itching to go get drinks with friends and spend an evening out at trivia night? Or would you rather curl up with your cat, a good book and nothing else but the sound of silence?

Everyone has different preferences and needs when it comes to social interactions, and there’s no right or wrong way to spend your time. But if you’re inclined to relax alone and recharge your social battery in peace, this list might be for you! We took a trip to the Introverted Me Instagram account and gathered some of their most relatable pics below. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of the memes that make you feel seen!