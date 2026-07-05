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Sometimes, the Internet just doesn’t make any sense. If you’re an out-of-touch unc, the words “chopped” and “6-7” mean absolutely nothing to you. Thus is the life of memes in the online world: they move at an unprecedented pace, and every day a new viral one is born.

But this list isn’t about popular memes. No, these funny posts come to you from the weird side of the World Wide Web. To understand some of them, you might need to be fluent in internet, while others might just not make sense at all. Just give yourself to the current of the memes and float down the river of silliness without overanalyzing it all.

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#1

A screenshot of a social media post with a photo of five goldfish, discussing fish tank memes that feel like a fever dream.

ChdMjt Report

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    #2

    A screenshot of a tweet with a white background and black text, featuring a humorous fever dream meme about trans people.

    ChdMjt , Overmayor Report

    6points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like a slightly less offensive Cartman. Slightly.

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    #3

    A Google search result for 'slenderman gay cousin' showing the answer Michael, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    6points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do they share that special physique? If so: "Michael, hit me up!"

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    #4

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post discussing a bathroom themed bathroom, embodying a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    6points
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    #5

    A social media post about warehouses burning down and insurance, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    6points
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    #6

    A tumblr post discussing human nature and captcha puzzles with the text love is what makes us human and select all images with boat, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    5points
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    #7

    A screenshot of a tumblr post from user longnuts asking, Does anyone know what to do, part of a collection of fever dream memes.

    ChdMjt Report

    5points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. And this truth will set you free!

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    #8

    A meme of a tiny rabbit being examined with a stethoscope, with the text diagnosis: bnuuy, giving fever dream vibes.

    ChdMjt Report

    5points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that pronounced like "Bonne nuit!"?

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    #9

    A screenshot of a tweet featuring two profiles, one with globe man and another with businessman, showcasing a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    5points
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    #10

    A filing cabinet with drawers labeled TOP SECRET and BOTTOM SECRET, illustrating a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    5points
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    #11

    A screenshot showing a social media post with a draft that says lost focus, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    5points
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    #12

    A Twitter post from @Juliuslrvington about a son's report card saying he's too smart. This meme is like a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #13

    A Wikipedia page defining Olo, an imaginary color, with a solid teal square. This meme captures a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay. Most human retinas have three types of colour detecting cells - cone cells. Their wavelength sensitivity overlaps - so, no wavelength of light falling on the retina will activate only one type of cone cell. It's the distribution of activation of the cone cells as interpreted by our brains which gives rise to the perception of colour. But what if you *could* activate just one type of cone cells? Well now. Some researchers (let's call them 'mad scientists', because why not?) have 'mapped a portion of the retina and individually identified each cone cell as either an S, M, or L cone. They then used lasers to deliver tiny doses of light attempting to target specifically the M cone cells' 'The [mad scientists] who experienced olo said that the closest color to olo in the sRGB gamut is hexadecimal code #00FFCC'. Link follows.

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    #14

    A meme combining a gorilla and Bryan Cranston in a Breaking Bad deleted scene, with the text Jesse I messed up the recipe, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #15

    A screenshot of a funny spam text message about running an e-commerce online store, featured in a collection of fever dream memes.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A hand-drawn sign on a wooden post that says New owner, no one permitted to fish, sorry but this includes you, chicken man, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #17

    A tweet proposing a reverse vacation idea, going somewhere worse than home, a fever dream meme.

    hopes_revenge Report

    4points
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    #18

    A tweet suggesting game developers use cameo for voicelines, like Nigel Farage, creating a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can imagine it all too well. I'd want some warning, mind you - so I could have a bowl ready for when I vomit at the sound of the nasty little racist hate-monger's voice... 😬

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    #19

    A Steam review with developer response Lol rekt, depicting a comical fever dream meme scenario.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #20

    A text message about lowballing for a Leonard Cohen shirt, a relatable fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #21

    A highly saturated image of a man in a record shop, asking for made-up bands, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You guys have Mrs Potato Di​ck?

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    #22

    A tweet about TikTok boundary-bombing and community, a relatable fever dream meme.

    TweetATherapist Report

    4points
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    #23

    A person in a small boat surrounded by trash in a river, symbolizing the search for new fever dream memes.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #24

    A McDonald's ad with the word Cancer written on the bun, a Banksy-esque fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt , accid_pop Report

    4points
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    #25

    A screenshot of a text message conversation, part of a collection of fever dream memes.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #26

    A social media post with text that feels like a fever dream about psychological profiles and cosmic horror.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #27

    A tweet by Adam Serwer describing something as cringissimo, a fever dream meme.

    AdamSerwer Report

    4points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're they talking about Trump's beautifullest and biggest festivities for the 250th b-day on the National Mall by any chance?

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    #28

    A tweet that feels like a fever dream, saying British people would calmly react to seeing Bigfoot.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, yes. And not that odd, either. Have you ever seen Alan Moore?

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    #29

    A Reddit post about LEGO Bruce Wayne, which feels like a fever dream, questioning why he didn't rebuild his parents.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #30

    A screenshot of two tweets that feel like a fever dream, discussing funny workplace interactions.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #31

    A text meme about Grindr, sharing a funny fever dream meme moment.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not just subs, but doms too

    2
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    #32

    A meme of a person with glowing eyes and purple lightning, responding to a comment about wearing the same shirt with an airfryer reference, for fever dream memes.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #33

    A fever dream meme with a barber asking what team someone is on and the person replying Gay.

    DewaynePerkins Report

    4points
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    #34

    A fever dream meme of a person in a clown suit sitting at a desk after a misunderstanding with a cashier.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #35

    A meme comparing a Twilight Zone devil fortune teller to ChatGPT, a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #36

    A meme with text about Reddit divorce posts and a picture of Yoda, creating a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #37

    A man's arm with a tattoo of a woman's face and text, making a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    4points
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    #38

    A man in a suit with a Twitter post about confusing David L***h with David Byrne and a Borat impression. A fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #39

    A black image showing a new mouse emoticon made of symbols, with arrows pointing to its nose, eyes, ears, body, and tail. This meme feels like a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #40

    An image titled International Guidelines for Problem Solving, featuring flags and symbols for countries, highlighting a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm. Two issues here: the Italians should be waving their arms around. Also: the Irish and UK versions could reasonably be swapped around. We/they drink as much beer/tea as they/we do. 😉 Belgium? Well, yes. I remember the extended period when the negotiations after Belgium's general election left the nation with no government for a ridiculously long time - in which Belgium experienced exceptional economic growth, far exceeding the European average. I feel we could all learn a lesson from this.

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    #41

    A meme combining a woman looking shocked and the Reddit logo, discussing Hollywood agencies scouring Reddit for stories, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #42

    A Twitter conversation about eating 100 Flying Saucers sweets in an hour, a funny fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #43

    A man wearing a white crop top with #evil Mario written on it, resembling a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #44

    A video game screenshot featuring green energy beams, part of a fever dream meme about theoretical physicists.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #45

    A brown horse wearing eyeglasses, looking smart, a meme that feels like a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #46

    A 3D model of an alcohol molecule resembling a dog, a humorous meme that feels like a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #47

    A tweet about a custom AI gif of being mauled by a lion, a true fever dream meme.

    cavempty_ Report

    3points
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    #48

    A cat multiplication meme, captured in photos that feel like a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #49

    A meme comparing MrBeast and Hayden Panettiere, highlighting the best fever dream memes.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #50

    A fever dream meme about a new lesbian pride flag, featuring a pirate flag with a skull and crossed swords.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #51

    A text message conversation meme where a person with a mugshot profile pic gives a strange reason, part of the fever dream memes.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #52

    A meme featuring a fluffy, grumpy-looking cat as a sinister gargoyle, contributing to the collection of fever dream memes.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #53

    A screenshot of a Twitter conversation about a common name, an example of internet discourse that feels like a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #54

    A meme of Albert Einstein with a quote about time, contributing to the collection of fever dream memes.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #55

    A cat named 'Cheddar Big Booty Cheeseburger' held by a person, winning a contest, like a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #56

    A flowchart for choosing an OS, leading to an abacus, TempleOS, or Hannah Montana Linux, like a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #57

    A man with a surprised expression on a FaceTime call, resembling a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #58

    A split image of two people, described as different types of Wikipedia editors, creating a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #59

    A meme featuring a dark, creepy medieval helmet with a grinning face, a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #60

    A man and a taxidermied deer watching Twin Peaks on a TV, creating a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #61

    A meme showing a man scrolling on his phone while boats burn in the background, a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #62

    A meme of a hairless rat next to a toy xylophone, creating a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #63

    A social media post asking how a cat got wedged between couch cushions, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #64

    A social media post saying guy on the bus just invented a new smell, a fever dream meme.

    harrisonwyrick Report

    3points
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    #65

    Two cats sitting in a parking space designated for Small Cars, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #66

    A social media post with a text about a lady describing a guy slipping in the snow as a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #67

    A series of social media comments discussing hair damage, creating a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #68

    A social media post with text about religion feeling like a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #69

    A tweet about a coworker describing a dream where someone turned into Roblox, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #70

    A Twitter conversation where Drew Gooden claims to have been sucked through an airplane toilet, a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #71

    An orange cat standing on its hind legs, with its head hidden behind a window blind, a fever dream meme.

    he's literally me

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #72

    A Reddit post about the overhyped benefits of drinking water, leading to a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    3points
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    #73

    A notice sign saying My Home is Politically Incorrect, featuring odd statements for a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    2points
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    #74

    An illustration of a person watching Family Guy on TV, related to memes that feel like a fever dream.

    ChdMjt Report

    2points
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    #75

    An orange cat meme with a drooling string, perfect for fever dream memes.

    ChdMjt Report

    2points
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    #76

    A fever dream meme about male goats peeing on each other to uphold tradition, featuring a close-up of a goat.

    ChdMjt Report

    2points
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    #77

    A fever dream meme showing Lana Del Rey with a fan, mistranslated as Lana Del Rey with a ventilator in France.

    ChdMjt Report

    2points
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    #78

    Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit posing with cartoon jewels, creating a fever dream meme.

    ChdMjt Report

    2points
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    #79

    A side-by-side image illustrating Wearing vs Styling with a fever dream vibe.

    ChdMjt Report

    1point
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