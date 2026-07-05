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Sometimes, the Internet just doesn’t make any sense. If you’re an out-of-touch unc, the words “chopped” and “6-7” mean absolutely nothing to you. Thus is the life of memes in the online world: they move at an unprecedented pace, and every day a new viral one is born.

But this list isn’t about popular memes. No, these funny posts come to you from the weird side of the World Wide Web. To understand some of them, you might need to be fluent in internet, while others might just not make sense at all. Just give yourself to the current of the memes and float down the river of silliness without overanalyzing it all.

More info: Facebook