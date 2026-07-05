79 Memes That Feel Like A Fever Dream In The Best Way
Sometimes, the Internet just doesn’t make any sense. If you’re an out-of-touch unc, the words “chopped” and “6-7” mean absolutely nothing to you. Thus is the life of memes in the online world: they move at an unprecedented pace, and every day a new viral one is born.
But this list isn’t about popular memes. No, these funny posts come to you from the weird side of the World Wide Web. To understand some of them, you might need to be fluent in internet, while others might just not make sense at all. Just give yourself to the current of the memes and float down the river of silliness without overanalyzing it all.
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Sounds like a slightly less offensive Cartman. Slightly.
Do they share that special physique? If so: "Michael, hit me up!"
Okay. Most human retinas have three types of colour detecting cells - cone cells. Their wavelength sensitivity overlaps - so, no wavelength of light falling on the retina will activate only one type of cone cell. It's the distribution of activation of the cone cells as interpreted by our brains which gives rise to the perception of colour. But what if you *could* activate just one type of cone cells? Well now. Some researchers (let's call them 'mad scientists', because why not?) have 'mapped a portion of the retina and individually identified each cone cell as either an S, M, or L cone. They then used lasers to deliver tiny doses of light attempting to target specifically the M cone cells' 'The [mad scientists] who experienced olo said that the closest color to olo in the sRGB gamut is hexadecimal code #00FFCC'. Link follows.
I can imagine it all too well. I'd want some warning, mind you - so I could have a bowl ready for when I vomit at the sound of the nasty little racist hate-monger's voice... 😬
We're they talking about Trump's beautifullest and biggest festivities for the 250th b-day on the National Mall by any chance?
Well, yes. And not that odd, either. Have you ever seen Alan Moore?
Hmm. Two issues here: the Italians should be waving their arms around. Also: the Irish and UK versions could reasonably be swapped around. We/they drink as much beer/tea as they/we do. 😉 Belgium? Well, yes. I remember the extended period when the negotiations after Belgium's general election left the nation with no government for a ridiculously long time - in which Belgium experienced exceptional economic growth, far exceeding the European average. I feel we could all learn a lesson from this.
he's literally me