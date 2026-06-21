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If the Internet has done one good thing for the world, it’s the invention of memes. When everything else in life fails, we can at least count on those silly, funny pictures to help brighten our days. And why not share this silliness and positivity with others? In fact, many people do: according to a 2021 study on Internet culture, 23.4% of people spend about two or three hours a day sharing memes on social media.

Bored Panda takes its mission to help you fight boredom very seriously, so we’re doing our part to circulate the best memes of the moment. This selection comes to you from the subreddit aptly titled “Funny Memes” with over one million weekly visitors. So, Pandas, give yourself a couple of minutes to laugh out loud and enjoy these memes about anything and everything!

More info: Reddit