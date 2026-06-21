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If the Internet has done one good thing for the world, it’s the invention of memes. When everything else in life fails, we can at least count on those silly, funny pictures to help brighten our days. And why not share this silliness and positivity with others? In fact, many people do: according to a 2021 study on Internet culture, 23.4% of people spend about two or three hours a day sharing memes on social media.

Bored Panda takes its mission to help you fight boredom very seriously, so we’re doing our part to circulate the best memes of the moment. This selection comes to you from the subreddit aptly titled “Funny Memes” with over one million weekly visitors. So, Pandas, give yourself a couple of minutes to laugh out loud and enjoy these memes about anything and everything!

More info: Reddit

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#1

Haha

A meme with Jim Halpert pointing at a whiteboard about websites that say call for price, internet memes.

Embarrassed_Bed2688 Report

17points
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khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or those that say DM for price.

3
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    #2

    Tree

    A meme showing a tree carved into a giant hand, with a comment saying Its a palm tree now.

    genericjohnwayne Report

    13points
    POST
    #3

    True

    A meme about writing a Reddit argument and then not caring, showing a hand hitting the delete key, funny internet memes.

    Acrobatic-Acadia-102 Report

    12points
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reddit, BP, office groups, family groups…

    2
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    #4

    How About That...🤔

    A meme with text about private jets for Jeff Bezos wedding and a runway full of private jets, funny memes.

    TensionSame3568 Report

    12points
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then fight against time to finish your drink in exactly 5 seconds.

    0
    0points
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    #5

    Facts

    A meme features two tweets debating the experience of growing up in the 90s without internet.

    CoteTrevor137 Report

    11points
    POST
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    #6

    “We Haven’t Overthrew A Government Since 1954”

    A funny meme showing two Chiquita tweets, one claiming to overthrow Brazil's government, the other retracting it.

    Temporary_Rock6376 Report

    10points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unofficially, we've done many since. But they're referring to Operation Ajax.

    0
    0points
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    #7

    What Do You See?

    A meme with a newspaper headline misread as HEAL THY BURGERS instead of HEALTHY BURGERS, with the woman yelling at cat meme below.

    EmmanuelMoyta Report

    10points
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until I saw the woman on the left, I kept reafing ‘Heal Thy Burger’. I also jus woke up.

    2
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    #8

    Wait....weed Smokers?

    A meme shows a man with a sign asking which religion cares most about the homeless, surrounded by empty bowls.

    yannette-192 Report

    10points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Calling atheism a religion is like calling invisible a color.

    0
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    #9

    So It Was All A ....lie??

    A screenshot of a funny meme from a Twitter post by a dentist about never being asked for toothpaste opinions. This is one of the best memes.

    KetchupKitten69 Report

    10points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Raise your hand if you've never been polled. Guess what - I just polled you." ~ Bill Hicks

    0
    0points
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    #10

    God Tier Parenting

    A split meme featuring images of a man raising his sister's twins, who grow up to be a doctor and a police officer, and Kratos from God of War. This meme is the best use of time.

    fal1en-angel Report

    10points
    POST
    #11

    That’s Bright

    A meme showing cows illuminated by a Mercedes-Benz headlight, depicting funny advertising memes.

    EmmanuelMoyta Report

    9points
    POST
    #12

    🤣

    A meme discussing the irrelevance of iPhone models due to adult financial responsibilities.

    superdave123123 Report

    9points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're all a scam, have been since long before the 12. Probably around the iPhone 6.

    1
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    #13

    Funny, Not Funny

    A meme showing a humorous yet poignant conversation about inappropriate personal questions, revealing a miscarriage.

    SoulSoother009 Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    Adulthood Hits Hard

    A screenshot of a text meme comparing 13-year-old me saying Dont tell me what to do! to Me now asking for detailed instructions.

    No-itsRk02 Report

    8points
    POST
    #15

    Fact 💯

    A humorous meme featuring Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, with text about Belle's readiness for the Beast.

    RealMarzipan7347 Report

    8points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And might have been a little disappointed when he did, in fact, turn into a human.

    0
    0points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Grandma Was Hard

    A meme contrasting Kylie Jenner with a 92-year-old grandmother who survived Auschwitz.

    No-Marsupial-4050 Report

    8points
    POST
    onanhagall avatar
    Onan Hag All
    Onan Hag All
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A "badder b!tch"? Jesus, celebrity worship rots your brain.

    4
    4points
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    #17

    Doctor

    A meme shows a man looking suspiciously from behind a tree, representing a doctor during an X-ray.

    jacksmith9 Report

    8points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except: it's all down to the dose. If you're getting one x-ray a year, it's nothing to worry about. If you're exposing yourself to x-rays several times a day, it's a worry. So...

    3
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    #18

    That Meme

    A meme showing the actual people from the Distracted Boyfriend meme, 10 years on, posing in front of their original viral image.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    😜

    A meme showing a tweet about a bank saying I cannot afford a $950 mortgage, so I pay $1400 a month in rent instead.

    superdave123123 Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Thanks Google

    A funny meme of a person in an orange jumpsuit on a road, implying they are escaping prison with Google Street View blurring their face.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Man Deserve So Pay Raise

    A text post meme about a homeless man safeguarding a car, sharing relatable memes.

    LoveHazel_ Report

    7points
    POST
    #22

    💀😭

    A side-by-side meme where a girl asks for wings, and the edited version shows her holding a bucket of chicken wings. This is one of the best memes.

    LoafHook Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    No Food? No Photos!

    A meme with a news headline about a hungry wedding photographer deleting all photos after being denied food.

    SpiritedOil944 Report

    6points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My ex played in a band and did his share of weddings. He took it as given that he would be fed.

    1
    1point
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    #24

    Think About That

    A meme depicting various inclusive Disney cartoon characters from classic films like The Princess and the Frog.

    Tomafix Report

    6points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can someone explain? I recognise none of this.

    -1
    -1point
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    #25

    Not Possible After 1865!

    A meme shows a comparison of Taylor Swift's and Kanye West's net worth, with a correction below.

    abkyabatau Report

    6points
    POST
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paying $$ for something used & disgusting would be ridiculous. She would know better.

    1
    1point
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    #26

    🤣

    A text meme tweet describing a single guy who wore a fake wedding ring to get attention from women in college.

    superdave123123 Report

    6points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It' all a matter of whom you're deceiving.

    1
    1point
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    #27

    Oh Hell Yeah... Windows Xp

    A meme asking You may be old, but are you this old? with an image of the Windows XP login screen.

    Kayotic_6 Report

    5points
    POST
    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm waaaay older then that!

    7
    7points
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    #28

    ☠️☠️

    A split image of two memes showing How I saw Elon Musk in 2016 (Iron Man) vs. How I see Elon Musk Today.

    Sallu-Bhot Report

    5points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's closer to Jeff Bridges' character in the first Iron Man movie, Obadiah Stane.

    0
    0points
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    #29

    U Have To Be Patient If You're My BF ..lol

    A meme with two images of men wearing women's high heels and sandals to alleviate their girlfriends' foot pain.

    Kindly_Sky9167 Report

    5points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm just looking at the comparative heights. In both cases, the heels bring the guy up to about the height of the girl. Not sure what the point is here. Shoe swapping is surely not the point? I do know that my feet wouldn't fit into the shoes of my wife (or almost all women in the world as it happens, because I've got totally normal sized feet for a European man of roughly average height)

    1
    1point
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    #30

    What A Time To Be Alive

    A meme juxtaposes a medieval farming scene with text about peasants having more holidays than modern people.

    bimbima Report

    5points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but the other non-Sunday days of the year they worked on their own land.

    0
    0points
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    #31

    Once You Learn What It Means, The Banjo Music Is The Most Terrifying Thing

    A meme map illustrating why one shouldn't invade America, highlighting various regional stereotypes across the states.

    pork26 Report

    5points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, but from what I know about Alaska, of course even the liberals have gu​ns. If you live in the wilderness, I don't care if you have a g​u​n for safety.

    0
    0points
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    #32

    Is This A Good Use Of Space?

    A funny meme featuring a cardboard cutout of Jeff Goldblum positioned on a staircase landing. A best meme.

    wishythefishy Report

    5points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeff Goldblum is never an improper use of anything.

    0
    0points
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    #33

    That’s Really Funny

    A screenshot of a funny meme from a Twitter post about a deaf Uber rider. This is one of the best memes.

    Fernadelia Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Listen To Her

    A text message conversation meme where someone asks their mom what time they were born, and the mom immediately replies 'Stay away from her'. This meme is the best use of time.

    Salt-Broccoli-7846 Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    We All Can Agree With

    A meme about a study claiming ice cream for breakfast improves mental performance, with a person commenting that their life wasn't going well during those times. This meme is the best use of time.

    ricks_wood Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Please Don't

    A meme with Emperor Palpatine saying Do It to turn on all cameras in a video call.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Casualties Of War

    A meme of a humorous tweet conversation between 'Hetero' and 'U.S. Army' about serving and fireworks.

    KusoKiseki Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Smh My Head

    A meme comparing movie casting choices, showing various characters originally of one ethnicity now portrayed by white actors, and a white character portrayed by an African-American actress.

    Frettchen001666 Report

    4points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have a look at the number of minorities and other ethnicities who were portrayed by thousands of Caucasian actors back in Hollywood's golden age, then tell me this is all unfair for fictional characters. If you're upset about a character's ethnicity being changed from the source material, at least be consistent in your outrage.

    0
    0points
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    #39

    Understanding Women 101

    A screenshot of a humorous tweet about a girlfriend's differing reactions to John Mayer versus a TV show character, one of the best memes.

    MakeMeRichIDC Report

    4points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's rules for thee and rules for me.

    1
    1point
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    #40

    Oops

    A meme showing four police officers, depicting cheating memes and ironic humor.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Lavish Lunches

    A meme about a wife accused of babying her husband with lavish lunches, featuring a bento box and two people.

    jacksmith9 Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Family

    Family

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tom Cruise has one tooth directly in the middle of his face. There, now you'll never un-see it.

    0
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    #43

    Funni

    A meme comparing the appearance of being 30 in the 80s versus being 30 in 2024, using anime characters.

    gedesuppe Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    True Story

    A funny meme of a man in a suit with the text: I learn from the mistakes of people who take my advice. A best meme.

    Koko-noki Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Black Friday

    A meme showing a grill priced at $899.99 on Wednesday and Thursday, then $1099.99 crossed out with $899.99 below it on Black Friday, next to Mel Gibson as William Wallace yelling HOLD, then finally screaming when he sees the Black Friday price is the same. This meme is the best use of time.

    jacksmith9 Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Is This True?

    A four-panel meme comparing English, Spanish, Russian, and German insults with escalatingly menacing animals and creatures, from a cat to Cthulhu. This meme is the best use of time.

    Content_Channel_3568 Report

    4points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm. It might be true when the insults in English are delivered by Americans. Not so much if it's from an Aussie, or a Scot, or an Irish person. Us English? Well, yeah, we can do carefully graded insults too. No, I've not forgotten about the Welsh. They can turn the word 'English' into a cutting remark... 😁

    0
    0points
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    #47

    Mixed Signals

    A Star Wars meme of Padme in a revealing outfit, depicting funny memes about movie scenes.

    Beginning_Orange Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    LOL

    A political meme of Tom from Tom and Jerry cartoon, depicting political memes about Hunter Biden.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Investigate every last one of them, what now?

    0
    0points
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    #49

    As A Slav I Can Confirm That This Is True

    A meme depicting an animated couple, Peter Griffin and a slender woman, walking hand in hand at sunset, labeled Slavic couples be like.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Global Warming ?

    A meme depicts France as a woman hitting another labeled People who deny climate change with a Heatwave.

    Efficient-Low-607 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Very Much Accurate

    A meme showing a man in a headset looking annoyed at a table, highlighting the interruption of gaming.

    Joseph_Stalkin Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    What's Your Best Game Experience?

    A meme of Tom from Tom and Jerry smoking and reflecting, illustrating how it feels after completing a life-changing game.

    Tomafix Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Do You Agree?

    A meme depicting reactions to a dark joke slipping out, with family shocked and grandmother laughing hysterically.

    vela_munda1 Report

    2points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only if you only see people online and never in the real world -_-

    0
    0points
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