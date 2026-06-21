53 Memes That Might Be The Best Use Of Your Time Today
If the Internet has done one good thing for the world, it’s the invention of memes. When everything else in life fails, we can at least count on those silly, funny pictures to help brighten our days. And why not share this silliness and positivity with others? In fact, many people do: according to a 2021 study on Internet culture, 23.4% of people spend about two or three hours a day sharing memes on social media.
Bored Panda takes its mission to help you fight boredom very seriously, so we’re doing our part to circulate the best memes of the moment. This selection comes to you from the subreddit aptly titled “Funny Memes” with over one million weekly visitors. So, Pandas, give yourself a couple of minutes to laugh out loud and enjoy these memes about anything and everything!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Haha
Tree
True
How About That...🤔
Facts
“We Haven’t Overthrew A Government Since 1954”
What Do You See?
Wait....weed Smokers?
Calling atheism a religion is like calling invisible a color.
So It Was All A ....lie??
"Raise your hand if you've never been polled. Guess what - I just polled you." ~ Bill Hicks
God Tier Parenting
That’s Bright
🤣
Adulthood Hits Hard
Fact 💯
And might have been a little disappointed when he did, in fact, turn into a human.
Grandma Was Hard
A "badder b!tch"? Jesus, celebrity worship rots your brain.
Doctor
Except: it's all down to the dose. If you're getting one x-ray a year, it's nothing to worry about. If you're exposing yourself to x-rays several times a day, it's a worry. So...
That Meme
😜
Thanks Google
💀😭
No Food? No Photos!
My ex played in a band and did his share of weddings. He took it as given that he would be fed.
Think About That
Not Possible After 1865!
🤣
Oh Hell Yeah... Windows Xp
☠️☠️
U Have To Be Patient If You're My BF ..lol
I'm just looking at the comparative heights. In both cases, the heels bring the guy up to about the height of the girl. Not sure what the point is here. Shoe swapping is surely not the point? I do know that my feet wouldn't fit into the shoes of my wife (or almost all women in the world as it happens, because I've got totally normal sized feet for a European man of roughly average height)
What A Time To Be Alive
but the other non-Sunday days of the year they worked on their own land.
Once You Learn What It Means, The Banjo Music Is The Most Terrifying Thing
Okay, but from what I know about Alaska, of course even the liberals have guns. If you live in the wilderness, I don't care if you have a gun for safety.
Is This A Good Use Of Space?
That’s Really Funny
Listen To Her
We All Can Agree With
Please Don't
Casualties Of War
Smh My Head
Have a look at the number of minorities and other ethnicities who were portrayed by thousands of Caucasian actors back in Hollywood's golden age, then tell me this is all unfair for fictional characters. If you're upset about a character's ethnicity being changed from the source material, at least be consistent in your outrage.
Understanding Women 101
Oops
Lavish Lunches
Family
Funni
Black Friday
Is This True?
Hmm. It might be true when the insults in English are delivered by Americans. Not so much if it's from an Aussie, or a Scot, or an Irish person. Us English? Well, yeah, we can do carefully graded insults too. No, I've not forgotten about the Welsh. They can turn the word 'English' into a cutting remark... 😁