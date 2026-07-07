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The United States' Round of 16 clash against Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was expected to be a blockbuster knockout match.

Instead, it became one of the tournament's most politically charged controversies before a ball had even been kicked.

The firestorm began after American striker Folarin Balogun received a straight red card during the United States' victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, triggering what should have been an automatic one-match suspension under FIFA regulations.

However, in an unprecedented move, FIFA reversed course just hours before kickoff, allowing Balogun to face Belgium after reportedly being lobbied by US President Donald Trump to review the decision.

Trump later confirmed that he had called FIFA president Infantino because he believed the referee's decision was unfair, describing the officiating as "very suspect" and insisting Balogun should be available for the knockout match.

Image credits: Mahir

According to CNBC, Trump told reporters, “I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul. I didn’t know what the hell a red card was.”

The White House also acknowledged that it had submitted additional material to FIFA, while several senior American politicians publicly defended the intervention.

Critics argued that the extraordinary sequence of events amounted to political interference in a competition whose governing rules are designed to remain independent of government influence.

The decision immediately sparked outrage across the football world.

Belgium's football federation expressed "astonishment" before unsuccessfully challenging Balogun's eligibility, while UEFA condemned FIFA's ruling as "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable," warning that it threatened the integrity and credibility of the World Cup.

Many observers questioned whether FIFA had bent its own rules to benefit the host nation by keeping one of the United States' biggest attacking stars on the field.

But once the match began, the political drama quickly became secondary to Belgium's dominance.

Image credits: Darth_Pingu

The Red Devils dismantled the United States 4-1 in Seattle, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice before Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku added further goals.

Balogun, whose availability had sparked days of controversy, struggled to make an impact and was substituted late in the match as Belgium comfortably advanced to the quarterfinals.

The emphatic victory also opened the door for Belgium to have some fun at their opponents' expense.

What followed was a wave of viral trolling both on and off the pitch.

Belgium's celebrations, social media posts, and post-match comments quickly dominated the conversation, while fans and online users piled on with memes, jokes, and humorous reactions of their own.

Here are all the ways Belgium and the internet appeared to mock the United States after its "embarrassing" World Cup exit.