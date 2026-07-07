USA Eliminated In “Humiliating, Degrading Fashion” From The World Cup—Belgium And Netizens’ Brutal Responses
The United States' Round of 16 clash against Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was expected to be a blockbuster knockout match.
Instead, it became one of the tournament's most politically charged controversies before a ball had even been kicked.
The firestorm began after American striker Folarin Balogun received a straight red card during the United States' victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, triggering what should have been an automatic one-match suspension under FIFA regulations.
However, in an unprecedented move, FIFA reversed course just hours before kickoff, allowing Balogun to face Belgium after reportedly being lobbied by US President Donald Trump to review the decision.
Trump later confirmed that he had called FIFA president Infantino because he believed the referee's decision was unfair, describing the officiating as "very suspect" and insisting Balogun should be available for the knockout match.
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According to CNBC, Trump told reporters, “I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul. I didn’t know what the hell a red card was.”
The White House also acknowledged that it had submitted additional material to FIFA, while several senior American politicians publicly defended the intervention.
Critics argued that the extraordinary sequence of events amounted to political interference in a competition whose governing rules are designed to remain independent of government influence.
The decision immediately sparked outrage across the football world.
Belgium's football federation expressed "astonishment" before unsuccessfully challenging Balogun's eligibility, while UEFA condemned FIFA's ruling as "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable," warning that it threatened the integrity and credibility of the World Cup.
Many observers questioned whether FIFA had bent its own rules to benefit the host nation by keeping one of the United States' biggest attacking stars on the field.
But once the match began, the political drama quickly became secondary to Belgium's dominance.
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The Red Devils dismantled the United States 4-1 in Seattle, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice before Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku added further goals.
Balogun, whose availability had sparked days of controversy, struggled to make an impact and was substituted late in the match as Belgium comfortably advanced to the quarterfinals.
The emphatic victory also opened the door for Belgium to have some fun at their opponents' expense.
What followed was a wave of viral trolling both on and off the pitch.
Belgium's celebrations, social media posts, and post-match comments quickly dominated the conversation, while fans and online users piled on with memes, jokes, and humorous reactions of their own.
Here are all the ways Belgium and the internet appeared to mock the United States after its "embarrassing" World Cup exit.
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Belgium Mocks The US With Savage Post After Knockout Win
Belgium wasted little time taking a swipe at the United States after cruising to a dominant 4-1 victory.
Moments after the final whistle, the Belgian national team's official X account shared a celebratory photo of Romelu Lukaku alongside the blunt caption, "Overturn this."
The two-word post was widely interpreted as a direct jab at the unprecedented decision that allowed American striker Folarin Balogun to play despite receiving a straight red card in the previous round.
With Belgium comfortably eliminating the hosts despite Balogun's reinstatement, the post appeared to mock the idea that political intervention could change what unfolded on the pitch.
Belgium Breaks Out Trump’s Signature Dance
Belgium's players appeared to take another playful jab at the pre-match controversy by celebrating with Trump's signature campaign dance during their victory celebration.
In videos circulating online, several Belgian players gathered near the corner flag, pumping their fists rhythmically and swaying their hips in a celebration that closely resembled Trump's viral rally dance.
🇧🇪 En el gol de Lukaku los futbolistas de Bélgica festejaron haciendo el baile que suele hacer el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/AeVj4B0QwS
— Fútbol y Política (@FutboliPolitica) July 7, 2026
Lukaku Taunts The Home Crowd After Sealing The Win
Following his stoppage-time goal, Romelu Lukaku sprinted toward the corner flag and the stands at Seattle's Lumen Field, where he cupped his hands to his ears in a gesture widely interpreted as taunting the American crowd.
The Napoli striker then joined his teammates in performing the now-viral Donald Trump-inspired fist-pump celebration, capping off Belgium's memorable night.
Belgium footballer Lukaku waves goodbye, puts his hand to his ear, and appears to yell “f*ck you” to the @USMNT fans.
Classy. pic.twitter.com/yEOjcun76p
— Cole T. Lyle (@ctlyle1) July 7, 2026
Why does the US always have to put USMNT / USWNT? We KNOW it's the national team, we KNOW it's either men or women, depending on the tournament at hand, so why all the USMNT nonsense? The French don't refer to themselves as ENHF / ENFF.
Belgium Crosses Out “Soccer” After Victory
The Royal Belgian Football Association shared a post on X celebrating the result, with the graphic displaying the final score alongside the caption, "It's called FOOTBALL," while the word "soccer" was visibly crossed out.
The post was widely interpreted as a dig at American sports culture, where the sport is commonly referred to as soccer rather than football.
Although the term "soccer" originated in 19th-century England as shorthand for "Association Football," most of Europe eventually abandoned it in favor of "football," while the United States continued using it to distinguish the sport from American football.
I have never been SO happy to see a Belgium team winning a football match , and I am British. It was interesting to watch that there seemed to be way more non-white players including both teams on the pitch than in the crowd . Seems I'm not alone judging by all the other posts on here from around the world. Feel sorry for the USA player who had his red card overturned. He didn't want this to happen having been originally from the UK and understands why rules in football must be upheld. Apparently he went in to see the Belgium team after the match to explain all this and congratulate the Beglian team. Trump will probably have him deported now
The Final Score Became Belgium's Loudest Statement
Beyond the celebrations and social media posts, many viewed the final score itself as Belgium's biggest statement.
Lopsided victories are relatively uncommon in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, where matches between the world's top teams are typically decided by a single goal or require extra time and penalty shootouts.
Belgium's 4-1 triumph therefore stood out as an unusually dominant result for a Round of 16 fixture.
Following days of controversy, the convincing margin left little room for debate, with many interpreting the scoreline as Belgium's most decisive response to the off-field drama.
Midfielder Nicolas Raskin Says “There's Always A Justice Somewhere In Life”
Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin made his feelings about the pre-match controversy clear after the final whistle, suggesting the result was the fairest possible response to the drama.
The midfielder revealed that Belgium's squad felt frustrated by what they viewed as unprecedented favoritism toward the host nation after FIFA overturned Balogun's automatic suspension.
Rather than dwelling on the decision, however, the players used it as extra motivation heading into the knockout clash.
"We knew we had to answer on the pitch," Raskin explained before adding, "Like I said, I think there was always a justice somewhere in life and the fact that something can happen like that, you can put it all you want, but we don't think that was fair.”
His comments underscored Belgium's belief that the team's performance had settled the controversy where it mattered most, on the field.
Belgium Unleashes Its Biggest Stars Late In The Match
Belgium's late-match substitutions were interpreted by some as a statement of just how comfortable the team felt despite the controversy surrounding Balogun's eligibility.
With the United States already trailing and struggling to get back into the game, Belgian manager Rudi Garcia introduced attacking stars Jérémy Doku and Romelu Lukaku in the 66th minute, despite already holding what many considered a commanding advantage.
The decision drew attention because Garcia had surprisingly left several of his biggest names on the bench from the start, only unleashing them once Belgium had all but sealed the result.
Some viewed the move as a form of sporting "overk*ll," bringing on fresh, world-class attackers against a tiring American defense rather than simply seeing out the match.
The decision proved even more painful for the hosts when Lukaku found the back of the net in stoppage time, extending Belgium's lead and putting the finishing touch on a dominant performance.
The late goal also saw Lukaku make World Cup history by becoming the first player to score as a substitute in four different World Cup matches.
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All of this bull$hit could have been avoided if Infantino actually had a spine and told the orange sack of $hit "tough".
Infantino is as much as a narcissistic devil as Trump is. No wonder they get along so well 🤮Load More Replies...
It's FIFA. Even I, a fan of hockey and only hockey, know how corrupt FIFA is.
Glad to see I was not the only US citizen rooting for Belgium. T- Rump tainted any home-team loyalty I would’ve had. On the other hand, I hope this finally ignites my country’s interest in “non-American” football! It’s far more fun to watch. Knowing that the current version that rules here is destroying young lives from them developing CTE, I just cannot watch those games anymore.
Blatant cheating and...handed their arsës on a plate. Any sane country might learn something here...
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All of this bull$hit could have been avoided if Infantino actually had a spine and told the orange sack of $hit "tough".
Infantino is as much as a narcissistic devil as Trump is. No wonder they get along so well 🤮Load More Replies...
It's FIFA. Even I, a fan of hockey and only hockey, know how corrupt FIFA is.
Glad to see I was not the only US citizen rooting for Belgium. T- Rump tainted any home-team loyalty I would’ve had. On the other hand, I hope this finally ignites my country’s interest in “non-American” football! It’s far more fun to watch. Knowing that the current version that rules here is destroying young lives from them developing CTE, I just cannot watch those games anymore.
Blatant cheating and...handed their arsës on a plate. Any sane country might learn something here...
Welcome to 𝐂𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞, the ultimate dating website designed for individuals seeking a fun and exciting dating experience. 🎉 After signing up,Don’t waste time - once you confirm your email, access your match THEN use promo code 𝐖𝟒𝐔𝐓𝐇 to get 6 months of 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 absolutely free! Don't miss this limited-time offer! ——➤ 𝐂𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝟏.𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭.𝐂𝐨𝐦