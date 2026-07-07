Artist Derrick Lin Turns His Office Desk Into Intricate Diorama Sets (36 New Pics)
Artist Derrick Lin has been turning miniature figures into deeply expressive little worlds since 2013. What began as a photography series about thoughts and feelings often left unsaid has grown into a much broader visual language, exploring work stress, loneliness, city life, travel, time, grief, nostalgia, and many other emotional corners of everyday life. Instead of presenting these feelings directly, Derrick lets tiny figures act them out in carefully built scenes, making private emotions feel visible, familiar, and strangely larger than life.
Bored Panda readers may remember Derrick’s work from a previous feature, where he shared his thoughts and life moments through miniatures. Since then, his series has continued to evolve, becoming more atmospheric and emotionally expansive while keeping the same sharp sense of scale and imagination. His new scenes still feel small enough to fit on a desk, but the feelings inside them are anything but tiny.
Scroll down to explore Derrick’s miniature worlds, and be sure to upvote the scenes that caught your eye the most.
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“We Desperately Need The Sun To Come Out And Recharge Our Souls”
One of the most captivating parts of his work is how convincingly these miniature worlds are lit. Derrick uses a mix of natural and artificial light to create the illusion that the figures are standing in real, full-scale environments. A warm glow through a window, a dramatic shadow across a desk, the neon glow of a neon street sign, or a carefully placed beam of light can make a simple setup feel cinematic, as if the viewer has stumbled into a still from a much bigger story. The lighting does more than make the scenes look realistic; it gives them mood, atmosphere, and emotional weight.
“We Reminisce Those Bittersweet Memories From Our Innocent Years”
“Growing up in Asia, asking someone out was like a sacred ritual, especially in high school. Back then, people would ask whom they fell in like with to meet alone in quiet places at school, hand over a hand written letter or deliver a shy speech, then eagerly await an answer after that timid, awkward silence. ”
“The World Feels Kinder When We Explore With Trusted Loyal Companions By Our Side”
His environments are just as clever. Rather than relying on elaborate sets, Derrick often builds his scenes from everyday items such as desktop items, cardboard, books, stationery, and other common household objects. In his hands, a stack of books can become a city block, a coffee mug can be a grain tower, and everyday office supplies can turn into props. The charm comes from recognizing both realities at once: the ordinary material in front of us, and the imaginative world it suddenly becomes.
“Face The Headwinds Of Uncertainty With Our Head Held High”
“We Don't Fully Realize How Much Change Time Has Brought Until We Go Back To Our Hometown”
“I went back to my hometown in Taiwan last fall and I took a walk along the road where my dad used to take me to watch trains. Those big, loud trains are now replaced by clean and modern public transit but those memories still feel like yesterday.”
“We Wonder What Is The Best Way For Us To Relax And Recharge”
“I recently read that for some people doing nothing is not necessarily the best way to relax and that got me to think about how I should plan my next vacation. After all, I am the type that can’t let their brain rest (And I actually have never had pool/resort vacation like White Lotus…)”
“We Rediscover The Power Of Vacation In Resetting Our Minds”
“We Feel The Familiar And Profound Fatigue When We Get Back On The Road Again”
“I recently did my first business trip of the year. Being back on the road and sitting at the airport terminal watching the fellow travelers, I couldn’t help but feeling the familiar mixed emotions. I felt of course excited, but I also felt the complex sense of helplessness about the large distance between destinations and being the lone warrior on the road. And I realized I love to do “emotions in transit” topics.”
“Our Time Is Quietly And Sneakily Passing By As The Seasons Progress”
“Just as I whine about being constantly busy, summer is almost over. This summer I have been extremely busy (more on this later) and I mostly traveled vicariously through my friends’ trip pictures. As Labor Day weekend is coming up, I can’t help but feel a little sad and FOMO about another summer slipping away.”
“Work Crazy”
“We Lost The Patience For Office Small Talk”
“As more and more people are forced back into the office, I wonder how many of you are feeling the same way? For the Earth Day this year, I thought I would break the tradition and do animals on the land vs. in the ocean. I researched how elephants drink in order to do this scene.”
“We Wish We Are Not Constantly Drowning In The Mundane Chores”
“I know this whining is inviting that famous White Lotus meme about not built for a hard life but sometimes I just wish I can free up more time to not always be chased by the clock.”
“We Hope Our Days Are Filled With More Than Just Chores And Errands”
“Every week I walk about 2.5 miles for my grocery trips and errands. I think and take in the scenery on the way but that is a lot of time chasing the to-do list. Sometimes I wish I can just not think about those for a week.”
“We Wish Life Comes With Directions For Our Every Turn And Intersection In This Vas Metaphorical Maze”
Collaborative Piece With Smartsheet And Palfinger
“We Need All The Coffee In The World To Get Through Monday”
“Journey Man”
“These “journey man” miniature figures are my go to when I have deeper thoughts about my life. I don’t remember how it started, but I am drawn to the look of these figures, their well worn postures seem to be saying they have seen enough, they have travelled, and yet they still have the determination and perseverance in them to keep going.”
“We Miss Getting Lost In Pages And, Deep, Well-Constructed Thoughts”
“It’s been a while since I actually read something I like that’s not about work on physical paper. I miss the tangible feeling of flipping through pages and the smell of ink. I need to get back to reading, whether fiction or nonfiction. Do you have any recommendations? This miniature scene is based on an actual stylish bookstore Yaguchi Bookstore in Tokyo that is known for their book shelves on the outside. What a sight and what an extensive project this was for me.”
“Earth Day: Giraffes”
“Earth Day: Sheep”
“We Painstakingly Plant Hope And Unwavering Belief In Our Dreams”
“It takes a lot mentally and physically to pursue a dream, just like when you start on a new rice field. So much hard work, patience, and perseverance will go into nurturing this dream. This year I decided to take one of my dreams more seriously and it’s going to take a lot of ground work. I will find a time to elaborate.”
“We Wish People Can See Our True Strength And Not Judge Us From Our Appearance”
“Living in an individualistic society has its own perks and of course frustrations. Growing up in the culture where modesty and reservation is valued, I find myself judged for not appearing aggressive, not displaying all my colorful feathers. It’s something I am both grappling and adapting.”
“Halloween Is A Time For Creativity And Trying On Temporary Identities”
“We Never Forget When And Where Started Our Dream”
“Years and years ago, Taipei was the first major city I have ever lived. To an urban newbie, the city was everything I had hope for. As an international hub, it also opened my eyes to what’s out there beyond Taiwan. It was during my time there I decided one day I am going to leave there and stand tall on a bigger stage.”
“We Thaw Ourselves With The New Found Positivity From The Season”
“Maybe it’s the longer daytime and more sun, I finally feel a little ease to catch my breath. The world feels like a big flaming ball of stress right now. I’m just here, trying to take it one day at a time. If you are overwhelmed. Remember to breathe.”
“We Succumb To Sleepiness In All The Inopportune Times”
“Our Memories Transport Us Back To Those Unforgettable Places”
“People like to reminisce and say “ah.. takes me back.” Recently I have been thinking about my last visit to Tainan, a historic city in Taiwan. The sun, the centuries old heritage sites, the food, and great friends I met during my childhood all came back in my head. And now that fond memory manifests on my desk.”
“It Takes Time For Us To Face Hard Memories We Locked Away”
“A few years back I was in a relationship that was headed towards the foreseeable end from the beginning. And even so I was still determined to see it through. There was nothing abusive or abrasive, just being brutally honest with myself can be something scary and enlightens at the same time. Revising a place from those memories suddenly reminds me of that chapter of my life. Also you should definitely visit Smith Tower.”
Collaborative Piece With Smartsheet And Mclaren F1
“We Push Through The Final Stretch Of Work Chaos, Knowing The Festivity Of The Holidays Is Waiting On The Other Side”
“Ever since I started working, people have always promised me that things quiet down right before the holidays. Almost 2 decades later, I am still waiting for the slow time I was promised. Christmas and new year break are so close and yet so far.”
“Earth Day: Orcas”
“Earth Day: Elephants”
“We Don't Get To Where We Are Without Epic Journeys”
“I wonder if everyone feels the same way about how we have lived our life. I have fortunately made a very big and scary decision to do a drastic change in my life to get to where I am. And the journey I was about to embark on felt so big, as if the main character in a book is about to take the story to the next level. Well, kind of feels like this picture.”
“We Count The Changes In Our Lives As The City Puts On A New Look”
“I live in a neighborhood surrounded by cherry trees and every year nothing reminds me of the passing of time more elegantly than cherry blossoms during this month.”
“We Hope One Day We Can See Our Full Potential Beyond The Windows We're Given”
“Sometimes we apply too much filter and framework on ourselves when we think about the “can I?” question. The sky might be much bigger than we believe it to be. This picture is based on an amazing architecture marvel at KAIT plaza in Japan. You have to see it to feel the magical atmosphere.”