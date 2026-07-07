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Artist Derrick Lin has been turning miniature figures into deeply expressive little worlds since 2013. What began as a photography series about thoughts and feelings often left unsaid has grown into a much broader visual language, exploring work stress, loneliness, city life, travel, time, grief, nostalgia, and many other emotional corners of everyday life. Instead of presenting these feelings directly, Derrick lets tiny figures act them out in carefully built scenes, making private emotions feel visible, familiar, and strangely larger than life.

Bored Panda readers may remember Derrick’s work from a previous feature, where he shared his thoughts and life moments through miniatures. Since then, his series has continued to evolve, becoming more atmospheric and emotionally expansive while keeping the same sharp sense of scale and imagination. His new scenes still feel small enough to fit on a desk, but the feelings inside them are anything but tiny.

Scroll down to explore Derrick’s miniature worlds, and be sure to upvote the scenes that caught your eye the most.

More info: Instagram