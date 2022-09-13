You can see my ongoing photography series in its entirety on my Instagram.

In these miniature scenes that I set up and the photos I take, I try to elevate to the quiet, reflective, and healing thoughts. Over the years, my work has evolved to perfect storytelling and lighting. I hope my pictures and stories resonate with you and give you some comfort and inspiration.

I have been telling stories of my reflective thoughts and life journey with miniature figures, desktop objects, and a smartphone via my Instagram for almost 9 years. The ups and downs in my city-dwelling life in Seattle and beyond are all subjects of my photography.

#1 We Are Determined To Find Solutions To Preserve The World For Every One Of Us To Thrive

#2 Our Ideas Don’t Peek Out Until After Our First Dose Of Morning Caffeine

#3 Tribute To Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks”, One Of My Favorite Paintings Of All Times

#4 My Doubts And Negative Thoughts Keep Me Up Late At Night

#5 We Crave Some Leisure Time To Relax And Decompress After An Extended Period Of Time Busy At Work

#6 I’m Not Ready To Let Summer Go Just Yet

#7 Sometimes We Have To Pause To Recognize How Far We Have Come

#8 My Surroundings Remind Me Of The Sign Of Seasons And The Progression Of Time

#9 Sometimes Sleep Eludes Us No Matter How Many Ways We Try

#10 Wish I Had The Ability To Write And Make Words Dance Elegantly

#11 I Wanted To Depict The Preciousness And Warmth Of The Holiday Spirit

#12 Love And Miss You, Dad

#13 We Always Find Epiphany Whenever And Wherever Least Expected

#14 That Time I Did A Picture To Confess The Need For My Mind To Clear The Fog In The Morning With Caffeine

#15 We Are Grateful For Those Who Risk Their Lives To Protect Ours

#16 We Escape Our Reality By Diving Into The Fantasy Worlds In The Books

#17 The Time When I Wanted To Use A Whale Metaphor And Spent The Next Few Weeks Trying To Figure Out How

#18 The Day When My Dream Came True Remembering the day when I finalized my photography book with the publisher in NYC near the Flatiron building.



#19 Eager To Get Back Out In Nature When Summer Begins

#20 Feeling Anxious When I Am Among The Crowd

#21 Sometimes I Feel Surrounded By Unfriendly Attention At Work

#22 We Think Having A Quarantine Buddy Is Even Better When They Have Four Legs

#23 We Have To Constantly Remind Ourselves To Curb Our Cravings For Afternoon Snacks

#24 We Hope A Quiet, Uneventful, And Chill Summer Is No Longer An Unattainable Dream

#25 We Barely Look Up From Our Phones And Pay Attention To The Reality We’re In These Days

#26 Holidays Sneak On Us When We Have Been So Occupied With Work

#27 Sometimes We Wish People Remember Our Important Occasions

#28 We Look Forward To The Day When We Can Frequent Our Favorite Restaurants Again

#29 Sometimes Filling Our Life With The Void Is Just What We Need

#30 Hoping For Guidance When I’m In Stressful Situations

#31 The Perk Of Being Single Is We Get To Pick Whatever Movies We Want To See Without Compromise

#32 Sometimes We Appreciate It When We Have Nothing On The Agenda For A Day

#33 We Can Barely Contain Our Excitement On Our First Day Of Work

#34 Looking Forward To The Day When I Resume Traveling Again

#35 That Time I Made A La La Land Inspired Valentines' Day Picture When I Was Very Busy At Work And Very Single

#36 We Wonder If We Already Missed The One We Are Meant To Be With

#37 Nothing Travels Faster Than Our Thought Of Homesickness

#38 We Hope All Of Our Limited Time Is Spent On Meaningful Moments

#39 We Can Only Rely On Imagination To Make Up For The Year That’s Supposed To Be Filled With New Experiences

#40 I Took This Picture Of The Space Needle 3 Years Ago On My First Anniversary Of Living In Seattle

#41 Feeling Anxious Getting Back On The Public Transportation For Thanksgiving After 2 Years In A Pandemic

#42 We Hope We Still Have Enough Time And Youth To Explore And See The World

#43 We Solidify Our Bond On The Morning Of The Magical Day

#44 We Wish We Could Meet Our Younger Selves And Tell Them Everything Is Going To Be Ok

#45 My Neighbors Help Me Get Through The Tough Times

#46 We Struggle To Wade Through Our Daily Life In This Harsh Season

#47 We Cherish The Simple, Ordinary, And Precious Togetherness On This Thanksgiving Day And Every Day

#48 We Savor Every Last Bit Of Summer While We Still Can

#49 We Wonder If We Should Lower Our Expectations For The New Year

#50 2020 Feels Like The Longest Night

#51 We Relish The Feeling Of Finding New Discoveries When We Walk Among Shelves In The Bookstore

#52 We Struggle To Find The Courage To Put Ourselves Out There

#53 On The Heels Of Prolonged Darkness, We Begin To Sense A Brighter Time Looming Ahead Of Us

#54 Summer Is For Friendship, Exploration, And Pursuing Our Dreams

#55 We Have To Bid Goodbye To Nightlife When We Have A Cross-Time Zone Job

#56 We Wish We Could Get To Our Family In An Instant For Thanksgiving

#57 All We Want For Christmas This Year Is To Hang Out With Someone In Person