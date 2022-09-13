6Kviews
I Photograph Miniature Scenes That Reflect My Thoughts And Life Stories (70 Pics)
6Kviews
I have been telling stories of my reflective thoughts and life journey with miniature figures, desktop objects, and a smartphone via my Instagram for almost 9 years. The ups and downs in my city-dwelling life in Seattle and beyond are all subjects of my photography.
In these miniature scenes that I set up and the photos I take, I try to elevate to the quiet, reflective, and healing thoughts. Over the years, my work has evolved to perfect storytelling and lighting. I hope my pictures and stories resonate with you and give you some comfort and inspiration.
You can see my ongoing photography series in its entirety on my Instagram.
More info: Instagram | society6.com
This post may include affiliate links.
We Are Determined To Find Solutions To Preserve The World For Every One Of Us To Thrive
Our Ideas Don’t Peek Out Until After Our First Dose Of Morning Caffeine
Tribute To Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks”, One Of My Favorite Paintings Of All Times
My Doubts And Negative Thoughts Keep Me Up Late At Night
We Crave Some Leisure Time To Relax And Decompress After An Extended Period Of Time Busy At Work
I’m Not Ready To Let Summer Go Just Yet
Sometimes We Have To Pause To Recognize How Far We Have Come
My Surroundings Remind Me Of The Sign Of Seasons And The Progression Of Time
Sometimes Sleep Eludes Us No Matter How Many Ways We Try
Wish I Had The Ability To Write And Make Words Dance Elegantly
I Wanted To Depict The Preciousness And Warmth Of The Holiday Spirit
Love And Miss You, Dad
We Always Find Epiphany Whenever And Wherever Least Expected
That Time I Did A Picture To Confess The Need For My Mind To Clear The Fog In The Morning With Caffeine
We Are Grateful For Those Who Risk Their Lives To Protect Ours
We Escape Our Reality By Diving Into The Fantasy Worlds In The Books
The Time When I Wanted To Use A Whale Metaphor And Spent The Next Few Weeks Trying To Figure Out How
The Day When My Dream Came True
Remembering the day when I finalized my photography book with the publisher in NYC near the Flatiron building.
I live in Eastern KY and know the exact building you're referring to.
Eager To Get Back Out In Nature When Summer Begins
Feeling Anxious When I Am Among The Crowd
Sometimes I Feel Surrounded By Unfriendly Attention At Work
We Think Having A Quarantine Buddy Is Even Better When They Have Four Legs
We Have To Constantly Remind Ourselves To Curb Our Cravings For Afternoon Snacks
We Hope A Quiet, Uneventful, And Chill Summer Is No Longer An Unattainable Dream
We Barely Look Up From Our Phones And Pay Attention To The Reality We’re In These Days
Frankly, my phone tells me too much about the reality we live in. Gotta stop reading the news.