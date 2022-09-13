I have been telling stories of my reflective thoughts and life journey with miniature figures, desktop objects, and a smartphone via my Instagram for almost 9 years. The ups and downs in my city-dwelling life in Seattle and beyond are all subjects of my photography.

In these miniature scenes that I set up and the photos I take, I try to elevate to the quiet, reflective, and healing thoughts. Over the years, my work has evolved to perfect storytelling and lighting. I hope my pictures and stories resonate with you and give you some comfort and inspiration.

You can see my ongoing photography series in its entirety on my Instagram.

#1

We Are Determined To Find Solutions To Preserve The World For Every One Of Us To Thrive

Derrick Lin
#2

Our Ideas Don’t Peek Out Until After Our First Dose Of Morning Caffeine

Derrick Lin
#3

Tribute To Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks”, One Of My Favorite Paintings Of All Times

Derrick Lin
#4

My Doubts And Negative Thoughts Keep Me Up Late At Night

Derrick Lin
#5

We Crave Some Leisure Time To Relax And Decompress After An Extended Period Of Time Busy At Work

Derrick Lin
#6

I’m Not Ready To Let Summer Go Just Yet

Derrick Lin
#7

Sometimes We Have To Pause To Recognize How Far We Have Come

Derrick Lin
#8

My Surroundings Remind Me Of The Sign Of Seasons And The Progression Of Time

Derrick Lin
#9

Sometimes Sleep Eludes Us No Matter How Many Ways We Try

Derrick Lin
#10

Wish I Had The Ability To Write And Make Words Dance Elegantly

Derrick Lin
Lizzy Abbey
Lizzy Abbey
how'd they get the paper to float????

#11

I Wanted To Depict The Preciousness And Warmth Of The Holiday Spirit

Derrick Lin
Annie
Annie
Preciousness and warmth indeed! Well done!

#12

Love And Miss You, Dad

Derrick Lin
#13

We Always Find Epiphany Whenever And Wherever Least Expected

Derrick Lin
#14

That Time I Did A Picture To Confess The Need For My Mind To Clear The Fog In The Morning With Caffeine

Derrick Lin
Ezra Varley
Ezra Varley
Love the fog/ cloud effect

#15

We Are Grateful For Those Who Risk Their Lives To Protect Ours

Derrick Lin
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Sadly. Often times we forget to thank them too.

#16

We Escape Our Reality By Diving Into The Fantasy Worlds In The Books

Derrick Lin
Annie
Annie
A totally awesome and often beautiful experience!

#17

The Time When I Wanted To Use A Whale Metaphor And Spent The Next Few Weeks Trying To Figure Out How

Derrick Lin
Mine Truly
Mine Truly
Finally Getting That Tax Return Done

#18

The Day When My Dream Came True

The Day When My Dream Came True

Remembering the day when I finalized my photography book with the publisher in NYC near the Flatiron building.

Derrick Lin
Luann Maria
Luann Maria
I live in Eastern KY and know the exact building you're referring to.

#19

Eager To Get Back Out In Nature When Summer Begins

Derrick Lin
Annie
Annie
Clever use of materials!

#20

Feeling Anxious When I Am Among The Crowd

Derrick Lin
#21

Sometimes I Feel Surrounded By Unfriendly Attention At Work

Derrick Lin
#22

We Think Having A Quarantine Buddy Is Even Better When They Have Four Legs

Derrick Lin
#23

We Have To Constantly Remind Ourselves To Curb Our Cravings For Afternoon Snacks

Derrick Lin
Mine Truly
Mine Truly
I'm unreasonably upset that that isn't a real donut.

#24

We Hope A Quiet, Uneventful, And Chill Summer Is No Longer An Unattainable Dream

Derrick Lin
Annie
Annie
There's no place like home!

#25

We Barely Look Up From Our Phones And Pay Attention To The Reality We’re In These Days

Derrick Lin
Mine Truly
Mine Truly
Frankly, my phone tells me too much about the reality we live in. Gotta stop reading the news.

#26

Holidays Sneak On Us When We Have Been So Occupied With Work

Derrick Lin
#27

Sometimes We Wish People Remember Our Important Occasions

Derrick Lin
#28

We Look Forward To The Day When We Can Frequent Our Favorite Restaurants Again

Derrick Lin
#29

Sometimes Filling Our Life With The Void Is Just What We Need

Derrick Lin
Elizabeth Walker
Elizabeth Walker
Pencil. In almost every picture. Why?

#30

Hoping For Guidance When I’m In Stressful Situations

Derrick Lin
#31

The Perk Of Being Single Is We Get To Pick Whatever Movies We Want To See Without Compromise

Derrick Lin
#32

Sometimes We Appreciate It When We Have Nothing On The Agenda For A Day

Derrick Lin
Annie
Annie
Definitely a gift!

#33

We Can Barely Contain Our Excitement On Our First Day Of Work

Derrick Lin
#34

Looking Forward To The Day When I Resume Traveling Again

Derrick Lin
#35

That Time I Made A La La Land Inspired Valentines' Day Picture When I Was Very Busy At Work And Very Single

Derrick Lin
#36

We Wonder If We Already Missed The One We Are Meant To Be With

Derrick Lin
Luann Maria
Luann Maria
Reminds me of fast times at ridge....

#37

Nothing Travels Faster Than Our Thought Of Homesickness

Derrick Lin
#38

We Hope All Of Our Limited Time Is Spent On Meaningful Moments

Derrick Lin
#39

We Can Only Rely On Imagination To Make Up For The Year That’s Supposed To Be Filled With New Experiences

Derrick Lin
#40

I Took This Picture Of The Space Needle 3 Years Ago On My First Anniversary Of Living In Seattle

Derrick Lin
#41

Feeling Anxious Getting Back On The Public Transportation For Thanksgiving After 2 Years In A Pandemic

Derrick Lin
#42

We Hope We Still Have Enough Time And Youth To Explore And See The World

Derrick Lin
Annie
Annie
I would love to have this on my desk, buying veggies and taking pics. Oh wait! I'd never get my work done!

#43

We Solidify Our Bond On The Morning Of The Magical Day

Derrick Lin
pyro
pyro
don't downvote, i honestly can't tell... is that a dog or a hedgehog?

#44

We Wish We Could Meet Our Younger Selves And Tell Them Everything Is Going To Be Ok

Derrick Lin
Mine Truly
Mine Truly
Or warn them how to avoid this future

#45

My Neighbors Help Me Get Through The Tough Times

Derrick Lin
#46

We Struggle To Wade Through Our Daily Life In This Harsh Season

Derrick Lin
#47

We Cherish The Simple, Ordinary, And Precious Togetherness On This Thanksgiving Day And Every Day

Derrick Lin
Annie
Annie
I'm amazed at how well the tiny people, especially their faces, are made!

#48

We Savor Every Last Bit Of Summer While We Still Can

Derrick Lin
#49

We Wonder If We Should Lower Our Expectations For The New Year

Derrick Lin
#50

2020 Feels Like The Longest Night

Derrick Lin
Eline
Eline
A cold night with grey clouds. All the stars are hidding , and the moon wasn't as bright as usual. But, they were still here.

#51

We Relish The Feeling Of Finding New Discoveries When We Walk Among Shelves In The Bookstore

Derrick Lin
#52

We Struggle To Find The Courage To Put Ourselves Out There

Derrick Lin
#53

On The Heels Of Prolonged Darkness, We Begin To Sense A Brighter Time Looming Ahead Of Us

Derrick Lin
#54

Summer Is For Friendship, Exploration, And Pursuing Our Dreams

Derrick Lin
#55

We Have To Bid Goodbye To Nightlife When We Have A Cross-Time Zone Job

Derrick Lin
#56

We Wish We Could Get To Our Family In An Instant For Thanksgiving

Derrick Lin
#57

All We Want For Christmas This Year Is To Hang Out With Someone In Person

Derrick Lin
#58

In My Own World With Podcasts

In My Own World With Podcasts