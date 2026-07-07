Plastic Surgeon Intervenes After Adele’s Appearance At Rare Public Outing Turns Into Viral Discussion

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“My body has been objectified my entire career,” said Adele, whose recent public appearance once again became a hot topic online.

After months away from the spotlight, the 38-year-old singer attended the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, July 5.

It’s been nearly two years since she announced her hiatus from the music industry.

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Highlights Adele’s appearance at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone sparked intense speculation.

“That’s not aging. That’s terrible medical decisions,” one snarked online.

Experts shared their thoughts on her appearance.

“It’s important to remember that significant weight loss alone can dramatically change the face,” Dr. Alma Kamenica said.

Adele’s appearance at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone sparked intense speculation

Image credits: Mark Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

With her 13-year-old son Angelo by her side, Adele was seen enjoying her time at the F1 race in her home country.

Fans felt she looked “completely different,” claiming, “She suddenly aged 20 years. As often happens with a strict diet.”

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Another wrote, “That’s not aging. That’s terrible medical decisions.”

Experts weighed in after speculation about cosmetic surgery came pouring in.

“That’s not aging. That’s terrible medical decisions,” one snarked online

Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images / Kym Illman/Getty Images

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“It’s important to remember that significant weight loss alone can dramatically change the face,” Dr. Alma Kamenica told the Daily Mail, referring to the Hello singer’s weight loss transformation that saw her drop down 100lbs in 2020.

Dr. Kamenica also noted that the Grammy winner may have opted for “subtle treatments” like Botox to soften expression lines.

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Moreover, small amounts of dermal filler or collagen-stimulating injectables “could help restore volume that is often lost following weight reduction.”

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“However, these are simply possibilities based on how these treatments are commonly used, and there’s no way of confirming whether Adele has had any aesthetic procedures,” the doctor told the outlet.

Describing Adele as looking “fantastic,” Dr. Kamenica said the “overall result” of whatever routine she has looks “balanced, natural, and very much in keeping with her own features.”

“It’s important to remember that significant weight loss alone can dramatically change the face,” Dr. Alma Kamenica said

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

She also noted that it’s common to see some loss of facial volume and skin laxity in a person who has undergone significant weight loss, and Adele’s face shape could simply be a result of that as well.

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Paul Banwell shared his thoughts on the subject, saying, “Adele’s well-publicized weight loss is one example of how substantial changes in body weight can naturally alter facial proportions, making the face appear leaner and, in some cases, older, even without any cosmetic intervention.”

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He said there could be multiple reasons, such as natural aging, makeup, weight fluctuations, expert skincare, lighting, and surgical and non-surgical treatments that can make changes in facial contour and skin quality appear different or more pronounced.

“In patients seeking subtle rejuvenation, common options may include anti-wrinkle injections to soften dynamic lines, conservative use of dermal fillers to restore age-related volume loss, skin-boosting injectable treatments, collagen-stimulating therapies, laser resurfacing or radiofrequency skin tightening to improve skin texture and firmness,” he said.

The British singer has previously shared her thoughts on plastic surgery

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The Rolling in the Deep singer once spoke about plastic surgery, saying she would never go under the knife to alter her appearance.

“I don’t want to have plastic surgery. I’m going to look like this forever. Deal with it. Once you deal with it, you feel more calm about it,” she told Time in 2015.

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She also said on one past occasion that she has naturally big lips and doesn’t “need filler.”

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The British artist has also spoken about how she began being more active and “got quite addicted” to working out, which helped with her anxiety.

“It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” she told British Vogue in 2021.

Explaining her regimen at the time, she said she began working out two or three times a day, starting with weights in the morning and then hiking or boxing in the afternoon. Then came cardio at night.

Adele said it was “never about losing weight” as she shared her regimen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

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“I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers,” she said. “It’s not doable for a lot of people.”

The Set Fire to the Rain singer believes people became obsessed with her weight loss because, like most people, she didn’t document everything on Instagram and was doing it for herself, “not anyone else.”

“Why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body,” she told the outlet.

She still acknowledged that people have always taken the liberty to discuss her weight, both before and after her weight loss.

“People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care,” she went on to say.

“You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size.”

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“Another one swapped out… that ain’t Adele,” one claimed online

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