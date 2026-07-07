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Plastic Surgeon Intervenes After Adele’s Appearance At Rare Public Outing Turns Into Viral Discussion
Adele with long blonde hair, wearing large yellow-tinted sunglasses, focusing on Plastic Surgeon discussions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Plastic Surgeon Intervenes After Adele’s Appearance At Rare Public Outing Turns Into Viral Discussion

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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“My body has been objectified my entire career,” said Adele, whose recent public appearance once again became a hot topic online.

After months away from the spotlight, the 38-year-old singer attended the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, July 5.

It’s been nearly two years since she announced her hiatus from the music industry.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Adele’s appearance at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone sparked intense speculation.
    • “That’s not aging. That’s terrible medical decisions,” one snarked online.
    • Experts shared their thoughts on her appearance.
    • “It’s important to remember that significant weight loss alone can dramatically change the face,” Dr. Alma Kamenica said.

    Adele’s appearance at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone sparked intense speculation

    Adele's appearance at a rare public outing, sparking viral discussion and plastic surgeon intervention speculation.

    Image credits: Mark Sutton – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

    With her 13-year-old son Angelo by her side, Adele was seen enjoying her time at the F1 race in her home country.

    Fans felt she looked “completely different,” claiming, “She suddenly aged 20 years. As often happens with a strict diet.”

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    Another wrote, “That’s not aging. That’s terrible medical decisions.”

    Experts weighed in after speculation about cosmetic surgery came pouring in.

    “That’s not aging. That’s terrible medical decisions,” one snarked online

    Comparison of Adele's appearance, highlighting changes that led to viral discussion and plastic surgeon speculation.

    Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images / Kym Illman/Getty Images

    Social media discussion about Adele's appearance, focusing on aging and viral discussion surrounding her look.

    Image credits: helloheyjoe

    “It’s important to remember that significant weight loss alone can dramatically change the face,” Dr. Alma Kamenica told the Daily Mail, referring to the Hello singer’s weight loss transformation that saw her drop down 100lbs in 2020.

    Dr. Kamenica also noted that the Grammy winner may have opted for “subtle treatments” like Botox to soften expression lines.

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    Moreover, small amounts of dermal filler or collagen-stimulating injectables “could help restore volume that is often lost following weight reduction.”

    Adele on a magazine cover, contrasting with her recent public outing and viral discussion.

    Image credits: adele

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    Social media discussion regarding Adele's appearance, mentioning plastic surgeon intervention and viral speculation.

    Image credits: UnBotheredPixel

    “However, these are simply possibilities based on how these treatments are commonly used, and there’s no way of confirming whether Adele has had any aesthetic procedures,” the doctor told the outlet.

    Describing Adele as looking “fantastic,” Dr. Kamenica said the “overall result” of whatever routine she has looks “balanced, natural, and very much in keeping with her own features.”

    “It’s important to remember that significant weight loss alone can dramatically change the face,” Dr. Alma Kamenica said

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    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Adele (@adele)

    She also noted that it’s common to see some loss of facial volume and skin laxity in a person who has undergone significant weight loss, and Adele’s face shape could simply be a result of that as well.

    Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Paul Banwell shared his thoughts on the subject, saying, “Adele’s well-publicized weight loss is one example of how substantial changes in body weight can naturally alter facial proportions, making the face appear leaner and, in some cases, older, even without any cosmetic intervention.”

    Adele holding an Emmy award, a rare public outing for the singer, sparking discussions.

    Image credits: adele

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    A tweet about Adele's appearance, discussing her viral public outing.

    Image credits: Simon_Noble14

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    He said there could be multiple reasons, such as natural aging, makeup, weight fluctuations, expert skincare, lighting, and surgical and non-surgical treatments that can make changes in facial contour and skin quality appear different or more pronounced.

    “In patients seeking subtle rejuvenation, common options may include anti-wrinkle injections to soften dynamic lines, conservative use of dermal fillers to restore age-related volume loss, skin-boosting injectable treatments, collagen-stimulating therapies, laser resurfacing or radiofrequency skin tightening to improve skin texture and firmness,” he said.

    The British singer has previously shared her thoughts on plastic surgery

    Adele performing on stage in a glittering gown, an appearance that sparked viral discussion.

    Image credits: Paul Kane/Getty Images

    The Rolling in the Deep singer once spoke about plastic surgery, saying she would never go under the knife to alter her appearance.

    “I don’t want to have plastic surgery. I’m going to look like this forever. Deal with it. Once you deal with it, you feel more calm about it,” she told Time in 2015.

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    She also said on one past occasion that she has naturally big lips and doesn’t “need filler.”

    Adele smiling with a drink and a netted veil, during a rare public outing.

    Image credits: adele

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    The British artist has also spoken about how she began being more active and “got quite addicted” to working out, which helped with her anxiety.

    “It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” she told British Vogue in 2021.

    Explaining her regimen at the time, she said she began working out two or three times a day, starting with weights in the morning and then hiking or boxing in the afternoon. Then came cardio at night.

    Adele said it was “never about losing weight” as she shared her regimen

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Adele (@adele)

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    “I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers,” she said. “It’s not doable for a lot of people.”

    The Set Fire to the Rain singer believes people became obsessed with her weight loss because, like most people, she didn’t document everything on Instagram and was doing it for herself, “not anyone else.”

    “Why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body,” she told the outlet.

     

    She still acknowledged that people have always taken the liberty to discuss her weight, both before and after her weight loss.

    “People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care,” she went on to say.

    “You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size.”

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    “Another one swapped out… that ain’t Adele,” one claimed online

    A tweet discussing Adele's appearance, part of a viral discussion.

    Image credits: IronmanBelfast

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    Tweet by Allaite Sanchez about Adele's appearance, Semaglutide, and weight gain discussion.

    Image credits: AllaiteS

    Tweet by Shane McGeary comparing Adele's appearance to Axl Rose, part of the viral discussion.

    Image credits: humanmale1984

    Tweet by z0ey commenting on Adele's appearance, calling it a 'chart-topper' in the viral discussion.

    Image credits: heyitsibelle

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    Tweet by nettie responding with DIVA SHE KNOWS!! to Adele's appearance and viral discussion.

    Image credits: inhalerryxlover

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    Tweet by Jenna from Cleveland Cavaliers saying Adele looks sad and mad, contributing to the viral discussion.

    Image credits: JennaNichoel

    A tweet by JUST&T MARRIED reads: She mad as hell bc she missed the wedding for this. A plastic surgeon discusses Adele's appearance.

    Image credits: Nate_Midnights

    A tweet by nhnonna reads: I wouldn't have recognized her if she was right in front of me. A plastic surgeon discusses Adele's appearance.

    Image credits: nhnonna

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    A tweet by Michael Fitzpatrick questioning Adele's appearance, linking it to plastic surgery. A plastic surgeon discusses Adele's appearance.

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    Image credits: MichaelFitqnik

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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