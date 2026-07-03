When it comes to cosmetic surgery, “some things work out, and some things don't.”



These were the pearls of wisdom offered by 62-year-old Lisa Rinna, who once branded herself as the “perfect poster child for what not to do on a whim.”



“It's made me who I am,” she said.



The Days of Our Lives actress has been open about her plastic surgery choices, including how she completely changed her opinion about lip fillers.



Years ago, Rinna loved the results of having permanent silicone filler injected into her top lip but not her bottom lip. She was initially excited about the results, but later had them reduced following backlash.



“I was crazy to even touch them in the first place,” she told People in 2010.



Later, when she was 23, she got herself the permanent plumper, taking her total number of injections to four at the time.



“In the beginning, it was great,” she said. But about a decade later, the silicone started seeping throughout her lip, creating scar tissue that was “hard and bumpy, like peas.”



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took cortisone shots to reduce swelling. But instead, “it made them look worse,” she said.



“I’d get photographed, my lips would look a certain way, and then people would start to talk,” she said.



Just when she thought there was no redemption for her lips, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher suggested undergoing surgery to reconstruct her upper lip. And Rinna paid heed.



“You can see my teeth when I smile now, which you couldn't do for a while. I've been smiling these big smiles!” she said during the 2010 interview. She said her lip was “back to being smooth.”



Years later, she spoke about a “traumatizing” cosmetic treatment that she regretted: SKINVIVE, an injectable gel implant that promises to reduce lines and wrinkles.



She said she decided to get the injectable ahead of the 2024 Fashion Trust Awards in Beverly Hills.



“I went to somebody to get some Botox and the esthetician said to me, ‘I have this SKINVIVE, it's brand new – you're gonna love it! You put it on your face and it will act like it doesn't add any volume, it just gives you a glow,’” she wrote in her You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.



After saying yes to the procedure, the injectable was administered around only her cheeks, but she began experiencing what could have been an allergic reaction.



“All of a sudden, my cheeks were like a squirrel gathering nuts,” she wrote.



The Traitors star noted that the Botox she got in her jaw for a Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) condition around that time may have worsened her reaction.



“Well, the combination of the Botox making my jawline atrophy, and SKINVIVE giving me volume, made me look freakish,” she added.



When she finally did attend the Fashion Trust Awards in April 2024, she said influencers were making videos comparing her face before and after the procedure.



“Everybody put my picture up because my face did look different,” she wrote in her memoir. “Everyone was so mean about it. I was all over TikTok and all over every f***ing doctor's site.”



She eventually had the results of SKINVIVE reversed, saying it was “humiliating” because she knew it looked “terrible.”



“Fortunately, I'm an old battle axe at this point and I can take it,” she added.



Rinna’s appearance at the season two premiere of Running Point in Los Angeles in April sparked comments about her appearance, with one saying, “She looks like a semi-melted wax figure.”



“Lisa Rinna looks like she’s transitioning… into Little Richard,” one said.



Another wrote, “Plastic surgery just makes it worse...but narrassist dumbf***s like Lisa lives in a bubble with Yes retards…”



“Was beautiful. But as usual plastic surgery destroys your looks, yet many people still don't get it. Boggles my mind why anyone would sign up for this? Just lead a healthy lifestyle and age gracefully, not like they can't afford it,” one said.

