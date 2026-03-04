Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kaley Cuoco Calls Out Former Co-Star After 20 Years
Kaley Cuoco wearing glasses and a red shirt, walking indoors, related to a call out involving a former co-star.
Celebrities, Entertainment

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Kaley Cuoco didn’t sugarcoat anything as she shared an icy interaction she had with a former co-star.

During a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the 40-year-old actress told hosts Dax Shepard, 51, and Monica Padman, 38, about her experience on the hit supernatural drama Charmed.

She said it was “terrifying” and “dicey” to be air-dropped into the eighth and final season of the show.

    “You know, when you do so many things, and you just forget about terrible moments?” Cuoco said about joining the WB fantasy drama in 2005.

    At the time, the actress was fresh off another sitcom, 8 Simple Rules, and was feeling “the hottest [she’s] ever been.”

    “I’m thinking I’m the coolest thing ever,” she said.

    Kaley Cuoco with blonde hair and strapless top, looking serious in an indoor setting calling out former co-star.

    Image credits: The CW Network

    Charmed premiered in 1998, with Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Shannen Doherty playing three magical sisters: Phoebe, Piper, and Prue Halliwell.

    Doherty abruptly exited the show at the end of season 3, following rumors of a feud with Milano. Her departure led to Rose McGowan being brought in to play the character of Paige Matthews in season 4.

    Cuoco joined the final season of the fantasy drama to play the spunky young witch, Billie Jenkins.

    The Big Bang Theory star was fresh off 8 Simple Rules when she was airdropped into the final season of Charmed 

    Four women standing closely together in a dim cave setting, illustrating Kaley Cuoco calls out former co-star tension.

    Image credits: The CW Network

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kaley Cuoco and her former co-star related to Big Bang and Charmed cast careers.

    Cuoco spoke about being the “new girl” showing up on set for a “gallery shoot,” where she had to pose for photos with the cast.

    “Imagine this: I’ve never met anyone. It’s their gallery shoot,” she said.

    “I’m the new girl. You’ve got Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs. I’ve never met them,” she continued. “Think about that. I’m joining their family photo, and I’m 21.”

    Kaley Cuoco and former co-star in a dramatic scene, highlighting their chemistry after 20 years in the entertainment industry.

    Image credits: The CW Network

    The Flight Attendant star said she was so “nervous” when she walked “in that gallery” to meet her co-stars during their lunch break.

    “They’re all in the corners eating. I walk in, Alyssa Milano sees me, and — I will always tell this story about her — she got up, ran over to me, and welcomed me to the show,” she recalled.

    “I will always tell this story about her,” Cuoco said, recalling being the “new girl” on set

    Kaley Cuoco speaking animatedly into a microphone during a podcast interview about former co-star experiences.

    Image credits: armchairexpertpod

    Cuoco said Milano gave her the “biggest hug in the world” and was so “happy” and “kind” to her.

    “I will never forget that,” she added.

    On the other hand, she said she received a frosty reaction from McGowan.

    Woman with short blonde hair wearing a black shirt and blue jacket, related to Kaley Cuoco calls out former co-star news.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Getty Images

    Social media comment discussing Kaley Cuoco calling out former co-star, expressing fear in a casual online conversation.

    “Rose [was] maybe not as happy. I don’t know,” she said. “I still don’t know if she likes me. I don’t know.”

    “But Alyssa was amazing,” she went on to say. “I was terrified. It’s a weird thing coming into a show with them in year eight, and I only did the one season.”

    The actress admitted to having a frosty interaction with Rose McGowan

    Woman with short blonde hair wearing black sunglasses and dark red lipstick, styled with edgy fashion for a bold look.

    Image credits: rosemcgowan

    Comment by Brian Michael Díaz expressing surprise about Rose’s character, related to Kaley Cuoco calling out former co-star.

    Comment praising Kaley Cuoco’s comedic timing while mentioning her former co-star and a scattered storyline in TBBT.

    Her experience on Charmed stayed with her for a long time and impacted the way she dealt with newbies coming to her hit show, The Big Bang Theory, on which she played Penny for all 12 seasons.

    “I think about that with Big Bang … We were on that show for 12 years. It’s a weird – you know each other so well,” she said.

    “So anyone that came in, I was very aware of like, this must be so weird for you,” she continued. “I always remembered that from Alyssa.”

    Kaley Cuoco wearing glasses and a red outfit with a black coat, walking confidently indoors calling out former co-star.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

    During a recent chat with Independent, Cuoco spoke about how her time on Charmed was “intense and difficult.”

    “I came into Charmed really not thinking anything other than I got this cool job,” she told the outlet. “But it caused a few more waves than I imagined.”

    “It was intense and difficult,” Cuoco said about her experience on the hit supernatural drama

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by The Rake (@therake)

    After closing the chapter on Charmed, she said she was always more understanding of “new people coming in,” no matter what job she took on afterward, whether it was “people behind the camera, or on camera, someone with one line…”

    “There were a few people on that show that were wonderful to me,” she said about Charmed, “and there were a few people that weren’t. I remember them both very clearly.”

    The actress went on to say that she has been working on a set her whole life and had “very few” experiences that “weren’t the best.”

    “But I remember thinking: ‘I will always make sure every single person feels like they’re part of the group,’” she continued.

    “There’s nothing worse than feeling outside of it, especially on a set when everyone is cliquey and has been together for so long, and there’s a comfort level,” she added, noting “it’s tough” when someone new comes into that.”

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Cuoco’s comments about her co-stars 

    Comment on social media mentioning Kaley Cuoco and her former co-star from a show like Charmed.

    User comment on social media mentioning Kaley Cuoco calls out former co-star, expressing opinion about a TV show character.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a TV show, relating to Kaley Cuoco calling out a former co-star.

    Kaley Cuoco calls out former co-star in a recent social media post addressing their 20-year history together.

    Comment by Sergio Torres questioning a fake hug and feelings toward Kaley Cuoco’s former co-star in an online discussion thread.

    Comment by Max Andrew Pelofske criticizing Kaley Cuoco as a former co-star, discussing her role in Charmed and the show's decline.

    Comment mentioning Rose and discussing Kaley Cuoco calling out former co-star after 20 years in a social media post.

    Erin Nudi commenting on Tatyana Ali and Rose McGowan discussing bullying on the set related to Kaley Cuoco co-star.

    Comment from Devin Houston describing an icy encounter involving Kaley Cuoco and a former co-star during lunch on set.

    Comment from Kirsty Dodgson discussing issues with Alyssa on set, related to Kaley Cuoco calling out former co-star.

    Comment by Brian Michael Díaz saying he wouldn’t take it personal as she doesn’t like a lot of people, related to Kaley Cuoco call out

    Comment by Jeremy Philebaum praising Kaley's likability, related to Kaley Cuoco calls out former co-star after 20 years.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a character named Rose, related to Kaley Cuoco and her former co-star.

    Comment from Lindsey Davis discussing Rose's difficult experience, related to Kaley Cuoco calls out former co-star after 20 years.

    Comment by Phaedra Oakley saying her character literally ruined Charmed, discussing Kaley Cuoco calls out former co-star.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

