Kaley Cuoco Calls Out Former Co-Star After 20 Years

Kaley Cuoco didn’t sugarcoat anything as she shared an icy interaction she had with a former co-star.

During a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the 40-year-old actress told hosts Dax Shepard, 51, and Monica Padman, 38, about her experience on the hit supernatural drama Charmed.

She said it was “terrifying” and “dicey” to be air-dropped into the eighth and final season of the show.

“I will never forget that,” she said.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“You know, when you do so many things, and you just forget about terrible moments?” Cuoco said about joining the WB fantasy drama in 2005.

At the time, the actress was fresh off another sitcom, 8 Simple Rules, and was feeling “the hottest [she’s] ever been.”

“I’m thinking I’m the coolest thing ever,” she said.

Image credits: The CW Network

Charmed premiered in 1998, with Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Shannen Doherty playing three magical sisters: Phoebe, Piper, and Prue Halliwell.

Doherty abruptly exited the show at the end of season 3, following rumors of a feud with Milano. Her departure led to Rose McGowan being brought in to play the character of Paige Matthews in season 4.

Cuoco joined the final season of the fantasy drama to play the spunky young witch, Billie Jenkins.

The Big Bang Theory star was fresh off 8 Simple Rules when she was airdropped into the final season of Charmed

Image credits: The CW Network

Cuoco spoke about being the “new girl” showing up on set for a “gallery shoot,” where she had to pose for photos with the cast.

“Imagine this: I’ve never met anyone. It’s their gallery shoot,” she said.

“I’m the new girl. You’ve got Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs. I’ve never met them,” she continued. “Think about that. I’m joining their family photo, and I’m 21.”

Image credits: The CW Network

The Flight Attendant star said she was so “nervous” when she walked “in that gallery” to meet her co-stars during their lunch break.

“They’re all in the corners eating. I walk in, Alyssa Milano sees me, and — I will always tell this story about her — she got up, ran over to me, and welcomed me to the show,” she recalled.

“I will always tell this story about her,” Cuoco said, recalling being the “new girl” on set

Image credits: armchairexpertpod

Cuoco said Milano gave her the “biggest hug in the world” and was so “happy” and “kind” to her.

“I will never forget that,” she added.

On the other hand, she said she received a frosty reaction from McGowan.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Getty Images

“Rose [was] maybe not as happy. I don’t know,” she said. “I still don’t know if she likes me. I don’t know.”

“But Alyssa was amazing,” she went on to say. “I was terrified. It’s a weird thing coming into a show with them in year eight, and I only did the one season.”

The actress admitted to having a frosty interaction with Rose McGowan

Image credits: rosemcgowan

Her experience on Charmed stayed with her for a long time and impacted the way she dealt with newbies coming to her hit show, The Big Bang Theory, on which she played Penny for all 12 seasons.

“I think about that with Big Bang … We were on that show for 12 years. It’s a weird – you know each other so well,” she said.

“So anyone that came in, I was very aware of like, this must be so weird for you,” she continued. “I always remembered that from Alyssa.”

Image credits: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

During a recent chat with Independent, Cuoco spoke about how her time on Charmed was “intense and difficult.”

“I came into Charmed really not thinking anything other than I got this cool job,” she told the outlet. “But it caused a few more waves than I imagined.”

“It was intense and difficult,” Cuoco said about her experience on the hit supernatural drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rake (@therake)

After closing the chapter on Charmed, she said she was always more understanding of “new people coming in,” no matter what job she took on afterward, whether it was “people behind the camera, or on camera, someone with one line…”

“There were a few people on that show that were wonderful to me,” she said about Charmed, “and there were a few people that weren’t. I remember them both very clearly.”

The actress went on to say that she has been working on a set her whole life and had “very few” experiences that “weren’t the best.”

“But I remember thinking: ‘I will always make sure every single person feels like they’re part of the group,’” she continued.

“There’s nothing worse than feeling outside of it, especially on a set when everyone is cliquey and has been together for so long, and there’s a comfort level,” she added, noting “it’s tough” when someone new comes into that.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to Cuoco’s comments about her co-stars

