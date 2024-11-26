Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Hate People!”: Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé
Celebrities

“I Hate People!”: Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

Kaley Cuoco found herself at the center of a heated debate after opening up about the painful decision to re-home her long-time pet dog, Shirley.

In a heartfelt Instagram video posted on Monday, November 25, the Big Bang Theory star shared the reason behind her choice to find a new home for the pitbull mix.

She also revealed that the furry companion, who lived at the new home for years, had recently passed away from aggressive bone cancer.

Highlights
  • Kaley Cuoco sparked heated discussions over her decision to re-home her long-time pet dog, Shirley.
  • The Big Bang Theory star said Shirley would have “mega fights” with her fiancé’s dog.
  • Shirley, who had been part of Kaley’s life since she was six weeks old, recently passed away at 14 from aggressive bone cancer.
  • Fans had mixed reactions, with some aggressively criticizing her decision while others showed support.
What People Think

  • Animal Rights Activist: Re-homing is betrayal. Pets are family, not disposable. Stand by them no matter what.

  • Supportive Realist: Sometimes families must make tough decisions for safety. Kaley did what's best for all.

  • Romantic Critic: Prioritizing a relationship over long-time companionship is mistaken; love and loyalty clash.

Kaley Cuoco opened up about re-homing her beloved pitbull, Shirley, after years of companionship

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

Image credits: Max

The actress, known for her love of animals, explained that Shirley had been part of her life since she was just six weeks old. However, things took a dramatic turn when her fiancé and actor, Tom Pelphrey, moved in with his German Shepherd, Blue.

What began as a joyful chapter in her life quickly became fraught with tension, as Shirley and Blue began engaging in what Kaley described as “mega fights.”

“Most of you know I had [Shirley] for many, many, many years,” said the 38-year-old actress.

“All of a sudden, you kind of stopped seeing her,” she continued, “and I started to get a lot of questions as to where she was, because it’s very unlike me to just stop posting about a dog that I’ve had since she was 6 weeks old.”

The Big Bang Theory star said Shirley would have “mega fights” with her fiancé’s dog

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

Image credits: kaleycuoco

The Hollywood star, who shares 19-month-old daughter Matilda with her fiancé, also mentioned that the pitbull mix would fight, not only with Blue, but with other dogs as well.

“Long story short, she’s a very special dog to me, as you all know,” she shared.

“And when the love of my life came into my life, Tom, who is also a mega dog lover,” she continued, “and he moved across the country with his beautiful German Shepherd, Blue, a couple years ago, unfortunately, Blue and Shirley started getting into some mega fights.”

Shirley was “determined to kill” Blue, she added.

Shirley, who had been part of Kaley’s life since she was six weeks old, lived a long and cherished life before passing away at 14 from aggressive bone cancer

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

Image credits: kaleycuocoweb

As she feared for the safety of both dogs and others, the actress said she made the excruciating decision to re-home Shirley with her pet handler, Tony, and his wife, Angie, who had been taking care of the dog for years before her recent death.

“She got a very aggressive bone cancer that came on very quickly,” she said.

Kaley tearfully reflected on Shirley’s long life, saying, “She was almost 14 years old, which is an unbelievable life for a dog. And I just wanted to share her story and what we had to do.”

Although the Flight Attendant actress said the decision to re-home Shirley was best for everyone, including the pet, her confession sparked outrage among some social media users.

Critics accused Kaley of prioritizing her relationship over her pet and sparked debates about pet ownership and loyalty

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

Image credits: kaleycuoco

Many argued that the dog deserved to remain part of Kaley’s family, regardless of the challenges.

“One day he’ll be out her life and she’s going to regret that she made that choice,” one said.

“If your boyfriend brought his kid into your home, would you give away his kid or yours if they didn’t get along?” another ranted. “There’s not a shot in hell I would give away my dog for any bf. Poor Shirley was never considered family; she was just a disposable animal!

Another wrote, “There’s no way I would give up my dog for some new dude and his dog. Dumps dog for new guy and his dog.” Another said, “Why didn’t the boyfriend give up his dog? Why didn’t they put both dogs through a training/ behavioural program?”

Kaley tearfully recounted Shirley’s story, saying the decision was made with the dog’s safety and happiness in mind

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Kaley has been deeply involved in the world of animal welfare, particularly in advocating for dogs. She is a co-founder of Oh Norman!, which sells pet products and donates a portion of the profits to help rescue dogs.

In the U.S., approximately 20% of pets are returned to the original shelter within six months of their initial adoption, according to WorldAnimalFoundation.org.

One of the reasons behind this is that new adopters are unprepared for pet ownership. Dog owners have also cited aggressive behavior as one of the reasons they give their pets back to shelters.

Amid the outrage, a number of fans came to Kaley’s defense and understood her decision to re-home Shirley

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

"I Hate People!": Kaley Cuoco Sparks Massive Outrage For Giving Up Her Dog Because Of Her Fiancé

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

What do you think ?
sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you feel not equipped to keep your dog and others safe the best outcome for the dog is to be rehomed to someone a) they know and like b)that is able to controll/train the dog. The longterm dog handler seems like a sensible choice

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
thesatanictemple avatar
The Satanic Temple
The Satanic Temple
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Greetings, We are pleased to extend an invitation to you to become a member of the Great Illuminati Brotherhood. By joining our esteemed organization, you can unlock remarkable opportunities for wealth, fame, protection, and success in all your endeavors. As a member, you will receive a welcome gift of $1 million USD, along with several other exclusive benefits. Our Brotherhood is a distinguished network of world leaders, business magnates, celebrated artists, and influential figures from various realms. Please rest assured that joining us does not involve any blood or human sacrifices. If you are ready to seize this opportunity, simply reply with “Yes” and email: tstilluminati@gmail.com or whatsapp:+16723664552 for more information. Best regards, The Great Illuminati Brotherhood

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If a dog starts escalating attacks on other dogs, it's deemed unsafe and having a 19 month old child around an unsafe dog is just stupid. She didn't just dump the dog for the boy, they moved in and then realised that the violence had escalated. She didn't have him put down - she rehomed him. People need to actually read a room before telling people where they are wrong.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
