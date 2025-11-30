Who Is Kaley Cuoco? Kaley Christine Cuoco is an American actress renowned for her effervescent personality and sharp comedic timing. Her engaging presence effortlessly brings complex characters to life, captivating audiences across diverse genres. She first gained widespread recognition playing Penny on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, a role that ran for twelve successful seasons. The series achieved immense global popularity and solidified Cuoco as a beloved television staple.

Full Name Kaley Christine Cuoco Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Tom Pelphrey Nationality American Ethnicity Italian, English, German Education Homeschooled Father Gary Carmine Cuoco Mother Layne Ann Wingate Siblings Briana Cuoco Kids Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey

Early Life and Education A supportive family nurtured Kaley Cuoco’s early talents in Camarillo, California, where she was born. Her parents, Gary and Layne, encouraged her interests, including a passion for tennis from a young age. Cuoco’s educational path involved homeschooling, which allowed her to pursue acting opportunities while still earning her high school diploma at sixteen. This unconventional schooling laid the groundwork for her swift entry into the entertainment industry.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kaley Cuoco’s personal life, including marriages to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook. She eventually found love with actor Tom Pelphrey, publicly confirming their relationship in May 2022. Cuoco welcomed her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, with Tom Pelphrey on March 30, 2023. The couple announced their engagement in August 2024, continuing their journey as a family.

Career Highlights Kaley Cuoco first rose to international prominence starring as Penny on the immensely popular CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which ran for twelve seasons. Her performance earned her a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Expanding her career beyond acting, Cuoco founded Yes, Norman Productions in 2017, securing a multi-year production deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her company produced and starred in The Flight Attendant series, which garnered critical acclaim. For The Flight Attendant, she received Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations, marking a significant transition into dramatic roles. These achievements cement Cuoco as a versatile and influential figure in modern television.