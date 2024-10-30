Hello all, this is Otis, our new puppy. He's pretty mellow for a rottie, maybe it's the new home anxiety. I think his crazy side will slowly show up more and more.

Training is going ok. Focusing hard on the no biting thing. My son is almost 3 and I am a bit worried about this decision. My son loves to encourage the chasing and biting and it's such a pain to correct it. I have to teach my son how to behave with dogs while training a puppy.

I'm feeling some intense puppy blues right now and I can't help but think about how much work this is in the long run.

I always dreamed of owning a German Shephard and have always prepared myself for a highly intelligent, demanding dog. I've learned alot about rotties, from both experience with my father in laws dog, and research. I have no doubt in myself for training and caring for him.

Adopting him feels like the right decision for myself, but for my family I'm not so sure. They were fully on board but I'm worried about how my time is going to be divided now. As a sahm I devoted my time to caring for my son and my husband and I'm afraid taking care of Otis is going to tire me out a lot more.

Knowing how much these dogs really need, it starts to feel like a full time job. I just want to know how you guys balance your life and caring for your rottie.

I've lived with and cared for dogs all my life. There was only one that I was truly attached to, her name was cookie. She was a yorkie chi chon mix. The sassiest girl. She was so vocal and very communicative.

Our new puppy very much reminds me of her. Rotties are known to be sassie and are very good communicators. Otis took to me immediately. He knows how much I understand his behavior and he seems to find comfort in that. This definitely feels like the beginning of a strong relationship and maybe that's why I'm second guessing it.

