Adopting a pet fills a home with joy, laughter, and love, and this October was no exception—it brought together animals and people who were simply meant to be. So, we have collected a bunch of heartwarming photos to celebrate!

Whether it depicts kittens curled up in warm blankets, pups discovering cozy sofas, or other gentle souls finally feeling safe in their new families, each image captures a unique and wholesome story.

So as you scroll through, we hope they will remind you that there's still plenty of good in this world.

#1

I’ve Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter

I've Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter

ajamesmccarthy Report

Amber White
Amber White
Amber White
Community Member
13 minutes ago

But I want to see the after adoption photo! I bet it’s a major change for that handsome floof.

View more comments
#2

Just Adopted This Mostly Blind Beauty From A Local Rescue And Had To Show Her Off. This Is Silverstone, My New Best Friend

Just Adopted This Mostly Blind Beauty From A Local Rescue And Had To Show Her Off. This Is Silverstone, My New Best Friend

Sivitri617 Report

#3

I Just Adopted These Two Sweet Dogs From The Shelter Today. We Decided To Name The One On The Left Henry. Any Suggestions For What To Call The Other One?

I Just Adopted These Two Sweet Dogs From The Shelter Today. We Decided To Name The One On The Left Henry. Any Suggestions For What To Call The Other One?

Valerieepetite Report

View more comments
#4

Adopted My First Cat Today

Adopted My First Cat Today

Opening-Amphibian-55 Report

#5

I Adopted My First Dog The Other Day. Meet Chip

I Adopted My First Dog The Other Day. Meet Chip

They said he is 12, but I think he’s more than likely 8-9. His owner went into hospice, and she said he was 17. He is a total love bug, and I will cherish whatever time he gets to spend with us. He is a Cockalier, according to the rescue.

intrusivethotwon Report

#6

My Mother Adopted An Adult Cat

My Mother Adopted An Adult Cat

mildpandemic Report

Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Yay! They're usually some of the hardest to adopt out sadly. Along with black coloured animals.

#7

It's Only Three Weeks Old And So Cute! My Friend's Cat Gave Birth To 4, Which I Just Adopted

It's Only Three Weeks Old And So Cute! My Friend's Cat Gave Birth To 4, Which I Just Adopted

WorriedTie8626 Report

#8

Just Adopted My First Ever Orange Cat! She’s A Very Special Orange Girl - Haven’t Fully Settled On A Name Yet But I’m Leaning Towards Schnitzel

Just Adopted My First Ever Orange Cat! She's A Very Special Orange Girl - Haven't Fully Settled On A Name Yet But I'm Leaning Towards Schnitzel

wangzapper Report

#9

Triple Foster Fail

Triple Foster Fail

DrySolutionMaybe Report

Otto Nilo
Otto Nilo
Otto Nilo
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Congrats Congrats Congrats. i give you triple congratulations

#10

Newest Foster Dog Needs A Name

Newest Foster Dog Needs A Name

Her rescue name was Corina, she was adopted 7 months ago (they named her Remi) and returned today. I was her previous foster and I took her back. I will likely adopt her as well. I want a funny name for her. She was brought to Miami Dade animal services, she has no eyes due to previous emergency surgeries.

Dry_Indication_2764 Report

#11

Meet Poppy

Meet Poppy

Solarpoweredhippie Report

#12

My New Adopted Bun, Muffin

My New Adopted Bun, Muffin

I’m a wildlife rehabber and got a call from an animal control officer about this sweet baby being abandoned in an apartment. They didn’t want him anymore, and when they were evicted left him behind. His cage was tiny and dirty. His fur seemed like it never got pet or brushed, and was shedding so much. I couldn’t not save him. Now he’s spoiled, with half of my apartment to roam while I work on bunny-proofing the rest. He loves his toys and food, and loves getting attention. He boops our legs and puts his little head down to get pet. He’s the most lovey bunny I’ve ever met with the sweetest little face. And he’s huge!! I put the photo of how the officer found him in there too.

faezaria Report

#13

I Have Adopted A Kitten From An Animal Rescue. I Looking Forward To Get To Know This Little Kitten

I Have Adopted A Kitten From An Animal Rescue. I Looking Forward To Get To Know This Little Kitten

Ryan_The_Punk_Rocker Report

#14

The Cat I Adopted Has A Cleft Lip, So His Teefies Are Always On Show

The Cat I Adopted Has A Cleft Lip, So His Teefies Are Always On Show

loatheyy Report

#15

Meet Opal, All 1.14 Lbs Of Her

Meet Opal, All 1.14 Lbs Of Her

We brought her home last night. I work at an animal shelter and will bring her back for alteration once she reaches 2 lbs. First kitten I’ve adopted in my 10 years of working there!

hysterical_momness Report

#16

Otis

Otis

Hello all, this is Otis, our new puppy. He's pretty mellow for a rottie, maybe it's the new home anxiety. I think his crazy side will slowly show up more and more.
Training is going ok. Focusing hard on the no biting thing. My son is almost 3 and I am a bit worried about this decision. My son loves to encourage the chasing and biting and it's such a pain to correct it. I have to teach my son how to behave with dogs while training a puppy.
I'm feeling some intense puppy blues right now and I can't help but think about how much work this is in the long run.
I always dreamed of owning a German Shephard and have always prepared myself for a highly intelligent, demanding dog. I've learned alot about rotties, from both experience with my father in laws dog, and research. I have no doubt in myself for training and caring for him.
Adopting him feels like the right decision for myself, but for my family I'm not so sure. They were fully on board but I'm worried about how my time is going to be divided now. As a sahm I devoted my time to caring for my son and my husband and I'm afraid taking care of Otis is going to tire me out a lot more.
Knowing how much these dogs really need, it starts to feel like a full time job. I just want to know how you guys balance your life and caring for your rottie.
I've lived with and cared for dogs all my life. There was only one that I was truly attached to, her name was cookie. She was a yorkie chi chon mix. The sassiest girl. She was so vocal and very communicative.
Our new puppy very much reminds me of her. Rotties are known to be sassie and are very good communicators. Otis took to me immediately. He knows how much I understand his behavior and he seems to find comfort in that. This definitely feels like the beginning of a strong relationship and maybe that's why I'm second guessing it.

CrestedQu33n Report

#17

Adopted My Cr*ckhead Neighbors Abandoned Dog. Idk If I’ll Get In Trouble If They Ask For Her

Adopted My Cr*ckhead Neighbors Abandoned Dog. Idk If I'll Get In Trouble If They Ask For Her

They never took good care of her especially when she had puppies. She’s an outside dog always has been and recently her grown up son who is still a puppy but is very large for his age was taken by animal control and she almost was taken as well but managed to flee two times so I leashed her on my house because the neighbor allowed them to be taken.

She’s been the best, I’ve known her as a street dog for two years and when we go on walks she listens when I say no, I always have her leashed at all times I’ve always had anger on pit bulls but she’s the only exception for me I’m still trying to train her slowly because Ik she is an adult already. If you have any tips I’m here to hear you out I’m also in process of chipping her and giving the right vaccines.

Chupapi_chip Report

#18

First Time Adopting A Cat, And I Adopted Sisters!

First Time Adopting A Cat, And I Adopted Sisters!

Nolucho25 Report

#19

Welcome To The Pack, Odin!

Welcome To The Pack, Odin!

On Sunday, we welcomed home Odin - he’s the multicolored one in these photos. The white one is our 8 year old boy, Ragnar.

ancientspacejunk Report

#20

Adopted By A Cat At Waffle House

Adopted By A Cat At Waffle House

shortenina Report

#21

This Cat Literally Adopted Me, Not The Other Way Around

This Cat Literally Adopted Me, Not The Other Way Around

Meet Minka! This little adorable rat literally hopped on my lap as I got in my vehicle to go to the gym. She wouldn't stop purring and loving on me. I just had to take her home...

Heavy-Mechanic-9707 Report

#22

Just How Overweight Is My New Girl?

Just How Overweight Is My New Girl?

DrViper711 Report

#23

The Cat We Adopted Today

The Cat We Adopted Today

zerothepyro Report

#24

Adopted A 17 Year Old Cat Today Meet Moppie

Adopted A 17 Year Old Cat Today Meet Moppie

Front_Cartographer14 Report

#25

Newly Adopted Cat

Newly Adopted Cat

SensualPulses Report

#26

Adopted These 11 Year Old Twins From A Shelter

Adopted These 11 Year Old Twins From A Shelter

wannaberapunzel105 Report

#27

Rescued This Little Guy From The Animal Control Center Yesterday

Rescued This Little Guy From The Animal Control Center Yesterday

Got him from a sheriff-run animal control center after seeing a post about how 12 dogs will be euthanized this weekend. They waived all adoption fees (usually $70 there!) to get animals out yesterday. He is so small and skinny, probably max 3 lbs right now. He was listed as a stray since he was found outside, bone thin, with no microchip or neutering (they neutered before I adopted). But he is already house-trained and very loving! Welcome home Churro.

crazyreptilegirl Report

#28

I Adopted A Hermit Crab From The Animal Shelter My Mom Works At 4 Days Ago And This Morning I Found That He Moved Out Of His Neon Green Shell :)

I Adopted A Hermit Crab From The Animal Shelter My Mom Works At 4 Days Ago And This Morning I Found That He Moved Out Of His Neon Green Shell :)

I_Think_Im_Trying Report

#29

No One Ever Told Me Before Adopting My First Dog How Hard It Would Be To Say No

No One Ever Told Me Before Adopting My First Dog How Hard It Would Be To Say No

thicklatinagirll Report

#30

My New Dog I Adopted

My New Dog I Adopted

selenajaimes Report

#31

Just Adopted This Young Man

Just Adopted This Young Man

PristineAlbatross988 Report

#32

Adopting This Boy From The Shelter

Adopting This Boy From The Shelter

I just want to share how this boy looks at me when he is next to me. His name is Titus, and I found him when I was volunteering to run dogs at a local shelter.
I decided on adopting him almost instantly.

dunsets Report

#33

Adopted 13 Year Old Pom

Adopted 13 Year Old Pom

reddit.com Report

#34

This Is My Life Now

This Is My Life Now

Tisleet Report

#35

Meet Fario The Half Wanted Kitten!

Meet Fario The Half Wanted Kitten!

It's a rather long story so I'll make it short. This little guy was at the shelter too long. He was set to be put to sleep Friday at noon.. at 9:59 in the morning I showed up without consulting with my husband and adopted him. It was love at first sight for both me and him.
Now my husband is making me pick between him ( the kitten) and Fry who I've had 4 years who I call my divorce kitty because my last husband wouldn't let me have a cat.
We have a total of 4 cats now counting the new kitten. I'm so torn. My heart hurts. I don't want to give up Fry or Fario the kitten.. my husband won't budge. 3 cats is his limit. I have 2 weeks to decide. During this time, he won't spend time bonding with Fario because he doesn't want to get attached to an animal we might get rid of. He won't look at him. Won't pet him. This is a s**t show. Any one have any sound advice? Yes, I know I brought this on myself. I should of asked first. But, what is done is done.

hiccups49 Report

#36

Newly Rescued Husky Puppy

Newly Rescued Husky Puppy

GenerallyAquarius Report

#37

Adopted An Abused Cat With Both Back Paws Missing

Adopted An Abused Cat With Both Back Paws Missing

Jacquesvnk Report

#38

So, I Was Adopted By This Feral Cat

So, I Was Adopted By This Feral Cat

Dependent_Ad_1243 Report

#39

Update To My Adoption Question! It Happened!!!! And Everything Is Oh So Good

Update To My Adoption Question! It Happened!!!! And Everything Is Oh So Good

Here’s some quick pictures of Ranja with my husband.
Ranja is the sweetest boy. He has some quirks to work through thanks to his life experiences so far, but they are nothing we can’t help him get through. He’s amazing with kids, super polite but excited to meet and play with other dogs. When it comes to my old man Lou, he is kind, he is patient, he is gentle and he is loving.
Our watchful eyes won’t leave them for a long time, but, my goodness, everything is peaceful and happy so far.

torosiu Report

#40

My Girl Montana

My Girl Montana

406MILF Report

#41

She’s The Barn Cat Who Has Adopted Me. Took This Just Now

She's The Barn Cat Who Has Adopted Me. Took This Just Now

slaty_balls Report

#42

Adopted This One Eared Kitten That Was Found Covered In Blood Along Side The Road After Having His Ear And Drum Ripped Out. Welcome Home Vincent (Van Gogh). We Call Him Vinnie Too

Adopted This One Eared Kitten That Was Found Covered In Blood Along Side The Road After Having His Ear And Drum Ripped Out. Welcome Home Vincent (Van Gogh). We Call Him Vinnie Too

ib4error Report

#43

Just Adopted/Rescued A Kitten

Just Adopted/Rescued A Kitten

Adept_Magazine_51 Report

#44

As A Newly Cat Parent, I Wanted To Share My Baby, Butters

As A Newly Cat Parent, I Wanted To Share My Baby, Butters

HumanDumpsterFire_ Report

#45

Tortie Adopted At Austin Animal Center

Tortie Adopted At Austin Animal Center

mc2501 Report

#46

Just Adopted My First Dog!.. I Love Him So Much! Meet Dwayne!

Just Adopted My First Dog!.. I Love Him So Much! Meet Dwayne!

Spell3ound Report

#47

Adopted Dog Scared Of His Old Name. Ideas For Rename?

Adopted Dog Scared Of His Old Name. Ideas For Rename?

CroakingFrog999 Report

#48

What Kind Of Dog Is This. Adopted From A K*ll Shelter

What Kind Of Dog Is This. Adopted From A K*ll Shelter

happy-hubby Report

#49

My Childhood Dog Passed Away In March. Last Week, My Mom Brought In This Injured Stray. I've Adopted Him. Meet Harvey Dent

My Childhood Dog Passed Away In March. Last Week, My Mom Brought In This Injured Stray. I've Adopted Him. Meet Harvey Dent

MadisonDissariya Report

#50

My Newly Adopted Dog

My Newly Adopted Dog

SadDevice9018 Report

#51

I Recently Adopted This Guy Off The Streets And He Is My Everything

I Recently Adopted This Guy Off The Streets And He Is My Everything

A friend found this pup wandering the streets and nobody had claimed him from them so I took a leap and took him in. I’m not sure what breed he is other than some terrier mix with maybe some schnauzer. He turned out to be such a loving and fun dog with the best personality. He’s really just happy to have a home and be along for the ride.

LeonardMcWhoopass Report

#52

We Have Officially Adopted Our Foster Dog!

We Have Officially Adopted Our Foster Dog!

Sleeping_Pixie27 Report

#53

Adopted A Puerto Rican Street Dog

Adopted A Puerto Rican Street Dog

Short-Memory-9720 Report

#54

Adopted Her From The Shelter 3 Weeks Ago. DNA Results Say 53% Pitty And 40% Cattle Dog. Welcome Her To The Club ❤️

Adopted Her From The Shelter 3 Weeks Ago. DNA Results Say 53% Pitty And 40% Cattle Dog. Welcome Her To The Club ❤️

PlethoraOfTrinkets Report

#55

I Adopted A Cat Today!

I Adopted A Cat Today!

loafofbean19 Report

#56

Just Adopted This Tiny Senior Lady!

Just Adopted This Tiny Senior Lady!

Meet Palmerina, aka Pom-Pom! She’s a sweet, shy, and surprisingly spry 13-ish-year-old gal, and my very first cow cat!

I’m notoriously powerless in the face of senior cats in need, so I adopted her a couple of weeks ago with very little notice.

Her purrs vibrate my whole couch, and her scratchy little meow greetings sounds like a retiree who’s smoked 3 packs of Virginia Slims per day for forty years, and, darn it, isn’t about to quit now. So, basically, she’s strange, very petite, and perfect.

redhandledscissors Report

#57

Adopted Orange Cat

Adopted Orange Cat

Ill_Elderberry_9413 Report

#58

Adopted My First Ever Cat And He’s The Sweetest Little Guy

Adopted My First Ever Cat And He's The Sweetest Little Guy

idkmanlol_ Report

#59

After My Cat Died 6 Months Ago At The Age Of 18, I Adopted Little Luna Today. She Ate Lunch, Licked Pate From My Fingers And Is Having An Afternoon Nap. I Think She’s Comfy With Her New Dad

After My Cat Died 6 Months Ago At The Age Of 18, I Adopted Little Luna Today. She Ate Lunch, Licked Pate From My Fingers And Is Having An Afternoon Nap. I Think She's Comfy With Her New Dad

Flaky-Home2920 Report

#60

First Time Acd Owner

First Time Acd Owner

PossibilityTop6680 Report

#61

Meet Brixton

Meet Brixton

Wide-Peak4392 Report

#62

After Nearly A Year Of Fostering, Nova Officially Became A Member Of The Family

After Nearly A Year Of Fostering, Nova Officially Became A Member Of The Family

HopefulLesbian Report

#63

Adopted Great Pyr

Adopted Great Pyr

My wife and moved with our two young girls from TX to CO a couple months ago. Originally planned to wait to settle into our new home before adopting a dog, but made the mistake of visiting this handsome big boi and ended up taking him home. Immediately he fell in love with my two girls. He’s been serving as their horse / mountain lion deterrant at our new home in the mountains. He’s only about 16 months old and he’s massive! Towers over other GPs we see at the dog park. Rescue org thought he might have some mastiff in him but not totally sure. Anyway, he’s a handful but a great addition to the fam :)

rshacks1000 Report

#64

Adopting Lucy The Beagle

Adopting Lucy The Beagle

logandee123 Report

#65

We Just Adopted Our Girl!

We Just Adopted Our Girl!

PeachyKingSure Report

#66

Adopted A Cat, Life's Different Now

Adopted A Cat, Life's Different Now

Useful-Break-6320 Report

#67

Nervous First-Time Rat Mama

Nervous First-Time Rat Mama

grrrystal Report

#68

Meet My New Hammy Lucy!

Meet My New Hammy Lucy!

Jesus_saved_me2022 Report

#69

My Black Good Boy

My Black Good Boy

Bevis5421 Report

#70

Adopted My Mil’s Dog

Adopted My Mil's Dog

We recently adopted my soon to be MIL’s dog. His mom is in pretty bad active addiction and the dog was living a a neighbors house (also an addict) because they “have air conditioning” I think she really just didn’t want her anymore because she has another dog that’s younger that lives with her) I’ve known this dog and had a bond with her for 8 years. She’s a senior now and she was a rescue when my MIL first got her. We have no idea where she came from, or how old she is exactly. I would have to guess she’s about 11/12.

amethyst1016 Report

#71

Say Hello To Stanley

Say Hello To Stanley

caffeinated-depresso Report

#72

I Adopted My Second Cat

I Adopted My Second Cat

victoriiaray Report

#73

Just Adopted Yesterday! He’s Already So Loved

Just Adopted Yesterday! He's Already So Loved

natsirtnosirrah Report

#74

Officially Adopted This Cutie Today!

Officially Adopted This Cutie Today!

Wrathofgod12 Report

#75

Adopted A Cat As My Very First Pet! She's Settling In Quite Nicely

Adopted A Cat As My Very First Pet! She's Settling In Quite Nicely

NilliamWylander Report

#76

We Recently Adopted A Dog, Is He A Husky Or A Malamute? Also Need Advice/Tips/Tricks For New Dog Parents. Thank You!

We Recently Adopted A Dog, Is He A Husky Or A Malamute? Also Need Advice/Tips/Tricks For New Dog Parents. Thank You!

DealAltruistic7839 Report

#77

I Adopted My First Ever Dog :))

I Adopted My First Ever Dog :))

jordynsagraves Report

#78

I Adopted This Lil Standard Issue Cat

I Adopted This Lil Standard Issue Cat

SpiritualSapphire Report

#79

I Adopted Her. Thanks Everyone

I Adopted Her. Thanks Everyone

Muffin-Own Report

#80

Bought A House And Finally Adopted A Cat

Bought A House And Finally Adopted A Cat

ZBoyz2 Report

#81

Just Adopted

Just Adopted

Harriettegirl Report

#82

Do You Think He's A Husky Mix?

Do You Think He's A Husky Mix?

Skill_Away Report

#83

I Adopted My First Own Dog And Her Name Is Dana

I Adopted My First Own Dog And Her Name Is Dana

BlueberrySympathizer Report

#84

Just Adopted This Beautiful Lady💗

Just Adopted This Beautiful Lady💗

electricloaf Report

#85

I Just Adopted This Baby!!!!!

I Just Adopted This Baby!!!!!

SidLhaj Report

#86

Thanks To Reddit I Adopted The Best Cat Ever (Sorry Everyone)

Thanks To Reddit I Adopted The Best Cat Ever (Sorry Everyone)

tillytheking Report

#87

Just Adopted, Definitely A Cattle Dog Right?

Just Adopted, Definitely A Cattle Dog Right?

Key_Meal_2894 Report

#88

Adopted My First Cat A Few Weeks Ago

Adopted My First Cat A Few Weeks Ago

HollixxPW Report

#89

I Adopted This Sweet Old Lady Whisper (Estimated 10-11), She’s Such A Sweetheart Despite What She’s Been Through!

I Adopted This Sweet Old Lady Whisper (Estimated 10-11), She's Such A Sweetheart Despite What She's Been Through!

She was a stray majority of her life, and was up for adoption for several years before I took her in. She’s had her pelvis broken in a standup against a stray dog, stood up for herself against other stray cats, on top of having stomatitis. Her foster mom was looking after here for some time and held onto the hope that someone would take Whisper in, since she really loved being indoors and snuggling. I hope I can give her a happy life for however long she has. She’s a strong little girl with such a gentle spirit.

SashimiCake Report

#90

Adopted Our First Cat, What A Beauty He Is!

Adopted Our First Cat, What A Beauty He Is!

ElonLaDoge Report

#91

Adopted Him Few Hours Ago, And He Already Gave Me A Smile :)

Adopted Him Few Hours Ago, And He Already Gave Me A Smile :)

usedboi Report

