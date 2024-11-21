Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: “We Got To Stop At The Shaming”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaley Cuoco is embracing parenthood with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, raising their 19-month-old daughter Matilda while advocating against “mom shaming.” The Big Bang Theory star shared her parenting choices, including allowing screen time, saying it works for their family despite criticism.

Kaley told E! News on Monday (November 18): “Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can.

“Look, everyone’s got something to say about everything. There’s no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life.”

The actress added: “It’s just this business, it’s this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop at the shaming.”

The 38-year-old said that Matilda is “the happiest kid in the world” with so much “love around her,” adding: “I just feel like every kid is so different. What’s good for your kid might not be good for mine.”

Kaley embraced a relaxed parenting approach, joking about her daughter Matilda’s love for movies and TV shows, including watching Game of Thrones.

She said: “She just watched like, seven movies on HBO. Yeah, she’s watching Game of Thrones when I get home.”

Kaley reportedly said that every parent “has their process,” and has actually noticed that Matilda cared less about screen time with the more she watched. “I think that’s the trick,” the actress said.

The Camarillo, California native anticipated Matilda would follow their family’s acting tradition, as she admitted: “I don’t know how this child will not be an actress. I mean, it’s an acting family.”

While both Matilda’s parents are actors, she also has a famous aunt, Briana Cuoco, who competed on the fifth season of The Voice and co-starred with her on the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, in which Kaley played the lead.

Kaley is reportedly confident in Matilda’s future in acting, citing her and fiancé Tom’s positive industry experiences.

“We’ve been through all the ups and downs,” she said, “and that girl is a performer. There’s no way she’s not going to perform.”

In fact, the toddler has already spent plenty of time with her mom on the set of Based on a True Story, charming everyone in her path—including co-star Chris Messina, E! News reported.

Kaley and Tom are reportedly enjoying being engaged and raising Matilda. The Golden Globe nominee explained the two are likely to have another baby before they finally tie the knot.

The actress previously shared a frustrating experience flying with Matilda, who was nine months old at the time, revealing that a fellow passenger asked her to turn off the sound machine that was helping her sleep.

Kaley recounted the incident during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January.

The mom-of-one, visibly upset, explained how she and Tom had managed to calm Matilda on the plane before the passenger’s request, which left them both angry.

Kaley already shared her unbothered approach to parenting back in January, revealing that she had no problem with screen time for her daughter Matilda.

At the time, she said she didn’t take parenting advice from others, emphasizing that every child is different.

“She doesn’t need to defend anything,” a reader commented

