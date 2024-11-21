Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: “We Got To Stop At The Shaming”
Celebrities, News

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: “We Got To Stop At The Shaming”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaley Cuoco is embracing parenthood with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, raising their 19-month-old daughter Matilda while advocating against “mom shaming.” The Big Bang Theory star shared her parenting choices, including allowing screen time, saying it works for their family despite criticism. 

Kaley told E! News on Monday (November 18): “Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can.

Highlights
  • Kaley Cuoco advocates against 'mom shaming' while embracing her own unique parenting style.
  • The actress supports screen time for her daughter despite criticism and believes every childhood is different.
  • Kaley anticipates daughter Matilda will follow in the family’s acting tradition.
  • Despite judgment, Kaley is confident in her and Tom's parenting choices and future together.
Points of View

  • Traditionalist POV: Criticizes modern parenting, values rules over flexibility and screen allowance.

  • Supportive Parent POV: Defends Kaley's choice for personalized parenting, questions universal guidelines.

  • Concerned Citizen POV: Worries about children's screen addiction, suggests limiting digital exposure.

“Look, everyone’s got something to say about everything. There’s no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life.”

The actress added: “It’s just this business, it’s this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop at the shaming.”

Kaley Cuoco is embracing parenthood with fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Image credits: Alamy

The 38-year-old said that Matilda is “the happiest kid in the world” with so much “love around her,” adding: “I just feel like every kid is so different. What’s good for your kid might not be good for mine.”

Kaley embraced a relaxed parenting approach, joking about her daughter Matilda’s love for movies and TV shows, including watching Game of Thrones.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: “She just watched like, seven movies on HBO. Yeah, she’s watching Game of Thrones when I get home.”

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Image credits: kaleycuoco

Kaley reportedly said that every parent “has their process,” and has actually noticed that Matilda cared less about screen time with the more she watched. “I think that’s the trick,” the actress said.

The Camarillo, California native anticipated Matilda would follow their family’s acting tradition, as she admitted: “I don’t know how this child will not be an actress. I mean, it’s an acting family.”

While both Matilda’s parents are actors, she also has a famous aunt, Briana Cuoco, who competed on the fifth season of The Voice and co-starred with her on the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, in which Kaley played the lead.

The actress is raising their 19-month-old daughter Matilda while advocating against “mom shaming”

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ohnorman

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Image credits: tommypelphrey

Kaley is reportedly confident in Matilda’s future in acting, citing her and fiancé Tom’s positive industry experiences.

“We’ve been through all the ups and downs,” she said, “and that girl is a performer. There’s no way she’s not going to perform.”

In fact, the toddler has already spent plenty of time with her mom on the set of Based on a True Story, charming everyone in her path—including co-star Chris Messina, E! News reported.

The Big Bang Theory star shared her parenting choices, including allowing screen time, saying it works for their family despite criticism

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Image credits: kaleycuoco

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Image credits: tommypelphrey

Kaley and Tom are reportedly enjoying being engaged and raising Matilda. The Golden Globe nominee explained the two are likely to have another baby before they finally tie the knot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress previously shared a frustrating experience flying with Matilda, who was nine months old at the time, revealing that a fellow passenger asked her to turn off the sound machine that was helping her sleep. 

Kaley recounted the incident during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January.

The actress previously shared a frustrating experience flying with Matilda

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

ADVERTISEMENT

The mom-of-one, visibly upset, explained how she and Tom had managed to calm Matilda on the plane before the passenger’s request, which left them both angry.

Kaley already shared her unbothered approach to parenting back in January, revealing that she had no problem with screen time for her daughter Matilda. 

At the time, she said she didn’t take parenting advice from others, emphasizing that every child is different. 

“She doesn’t need to defend anything,” a reader commented

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At Trolls Who Slam Her Parenting Style: "We Got To Stop At The Shaming"

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

21

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Generally I'd say it's up to the parents, but there are limits eg those who used to think that daily beating were character building.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Generally I'd say it's up to the parents, but there are limits eg those who used to think that daily beating were character building.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda