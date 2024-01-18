“Don’t Care”: Kaley Cuoco Has A Message For People Who Criticize Her Parenting

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaley Cuoco has recently opened up about her life as a new mom, stating that she simply couldn’t care less about other people’s opinions of her parenting. In fact, The Big Bang Theory star revealed that screen time was a non-negotiable parenting hack. She told USA Today: “Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don’t care.

“My daughter’s seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!”

The 38-year-old actress further explained: “It’s actually been cool to go back and watch some of these Disney movies.

Image credits: tommypelphrey

“Some of them are so new that I’ve never even seen them. So I’m experiencing this whole thing with her.”

The actress, who was pregnant while filming her new Amazon Prime action comedy Role Play and the first season of Based on a True Story, opened up about her daughter Matilda, who was teething at the time of the interview.

Kaley said: “She has every toy in the universe, but all she wants is the leather strap from my phone.”

Image credits: kaleycuocokaleycuoco

“So I ordered two leather straps on Amazon. I was like, ‘Here.’ So she chews on my leather strap. That’s what she prefers. Doesn’t want any of her toys, just wants my leather strap.”

According to USA Today, the actress’ expecting friends have been turning to her for advice, but the wisdom she has for them is unexpected, as she explained: “My advice is don’t take any advice because every kid is different.

“What my kid needs is not what your kid needs, and our household is different than yours, and it’s survival. You do what you can do.”

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

“If she’s going crazy, and I plop her on the couch to watch a Disney movie, like thank you, you get 10 minutes. That’s great. To me, that’s wonderful.

“There’s maybe the next mom who doesn’t want them to watch TV, and that’s fine too. But that definitely works for us.”

Kaley and her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their first child, Matilda, in March of last year.

Speaking about Based on a True Story, she said: “I have no idea what they’re going to come up with for Season 2.”

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

“All I know is I will not be pregnant, thank God. And I’ll have a normal season of television, which I haven’t had in a few years.

“So let’s just hope I don’t get pregnant by then. Let’s all pray to God that I just stay the course and have a normal season.”

Last week, Kaley had already opened up about her motherhood journey while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared what it was like for her and Tom to fly with their daughter for the first time.

The new mom, who ironically played a cabin crew member for two seasons on the dark comedy-drama The Flight Attendant, expressed anger after a fellow passenger requested that she turn off the sound machine that helped her baby daughter sleep.

During her conversation with host Jimmy, Kaley recalled: “I was so terrified,” she said of flying with her baby for the first time. “So I thought, ‘What do we do?’ We have to bring her sound machine on the plane. It’s the only thing she can go to sleep to.”

Upon being asked by a steward to turn the sound machine off, as per the request of a fellow passenger, Kaley said: “I couldn’t believe, by the way, she asked us to turn it off. Can you believe that?”

