Kaley Cuoco Recalls Infuriating Flight With Her Baby After Passenger Made A Rude Request

Kaley Cuoco shared a frustrating experience of flying with her baby over the holidays, expressing anger after a fellow passenger requested her to turn off the sound machine that helped her baby daughter sleep.

The Big Bang Theory star gave birth to her first child, Matilda, back in March, whom she had with her partner, 41-year-old Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

The 38-year-old new mom has been sharing several special moments about her new parent life on her Instagram throughout the past year.

However, not all experiences with Matilda have been positive, as she recently opened up about a time she was left “so angry” while flying with her baby girl over the holidays, as per Buzzfeed.

On Monday (January 8), Kaley was a guest on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show as she was promoting her new Amazon Prime Video film Role Play.

During her conversation with host Jimmy, the actress, who ironically played a cabin crew member for two seasons on the dark comedy-drama The Flight Attendant, shared her irritating plane story that occurred around Thanksgiving.

Kaley recalled: “I was so terrified,” she said of flying with her baby for the first time. “So I thought, ‘What do we do?’ We have to bring her sound machine on the plane. It’s the only thing she can go to sleep to.”

The Golden Globe-nominated actress continued: “We’re having one of those flights that you hear that other people have, and you’re like, ‘Oh, that sucks for them.’ It actually happened to us.”

Kaley noted that she and Tom had successfully gotten Matilda, who is only nine months old, to stop crying and fall asleep by putting a sound machine next to her ear.

“So she’s crying [on the plane],” the actress said. “She finally falls asleep, and she’s on Tom, and the sound machine is on, and we were finally like [ugh].”

Nevertheless, the TV star revealed that she was then approached by a flight attendant with a request from another passenger to turn off the sound machine.

“The steward comes over and he’s like, ‘Hey, one of our passengers would love it if you would turn the sound machine off’ … and I’m sitting there and I’m like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god,’” Kaley said.

She continued: “And I can feel Tom be like, ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it off.’ I mean, the ice went into his veins.”

The actress recalled: “I couldn’t believe, by the way, she asked us to turn it off. Can you believe that?”

The new anxious mom admitted that the passenger’s surprising request wasn’t well received by her partner either.

Kaley went on to explain that she and Tom “were so angry” by the request, adding that once the plane landed, Matilda was awake and all cheery.

The actress further explained that the passenger who made the request turned to them and said, “Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile.”

Kaley quipped: “It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on Dateline. I could have strangled her,” she said, before later adding, “I could have thrown that woman off the plane.”

Dateline is an NBC TV show airing weekly, which often features true crime investigations.

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show segment with Kaley below:

Kaley concluded her interview on a positive note, as she said at the top of her interview that motherhood is “incredible.”

The actress confirmed her relationship with Tom in May 2022. Five months later, she announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together.

As of now, the couple is not married.

