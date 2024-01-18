Passenger Trapped In Airplane’s Toilet Gets Told By Cabin Crew That They “Tried Their Best”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trapped,” “toilet,” and “plane” are three words that, when put together in the same sentence, would make anyone with experience flying flinch with apprehension, and with good reason.

One passenger experienced the combination of those three words in real life during what could only be described as the crappiest flying experience ever after being trapped in the toilet of his plane for almost the entire journey.

“A passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour,” SpiceJet, the airline responsible for the incident, said in a statement addressing the unintentional seat downgrade.

Image credits: Md. Shaifuzzaman Ayon

The unnamed flyer reportedly went to use the lavatory shortly after takeoff on a 1-hour-and-45-minute night flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Tuesday (January 16), Indian Express reported.

However, when he tried to leave after doing his business, the door wouldn’t open due to a lock malfunction, effectively trapping the passenger inside the bathroom, as per the New York Post.

The crew and other passengers tried to help open the door from the outside but failed in their attempts, Indian Express reported.

The trapped traveler was subsequently condemned to the Indian low-cost airline’s John for the entirety of the flight. Quite the demotion from his 14D seat.

Image credits: Suhyeon Choi

With the passenger reportedly panicking, the crew slid a note under the door, which read: “Sir, we tried our best to open the door; however, we could not. Do not panic.

“We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come.”

When the plane finally landed in Bengaluru, at around 3.42 am local time, the long-awaited engineers boarded the engine and broke open the door, rescuing the passenger from his smelly predicament.

Image credits: American Airlines Boeing 737 Lavatory

“Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger,” SpiceJet said in an official statement.

It further mentioned: “Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support.

“SpiceJet regrets and apologizes for the inconvenience caused to the passenger. The passenger is being provided a full refund.”

Image credits: Reddit

Something’s in the air, as in the past month, other toilet-related incidents on planes have been occurring. Just last month, a New Zealand couple suffered a less-than-pleasant flight after sitting in a passenger’s urine during a 10-hour international flight from Bangkok to Sydney.



Image credits: Md. Shaifuzzaman Ayon

The two Kiwis had flown from Bangkok, Thailand, to Sydney, Australia, en route to their motherland.

One of the passengers claimed to have used a soiled neck pillow for several hours “under the assumption that it was just a bit wet from water,” when the entire time, the pillow had been covered in human pee.

