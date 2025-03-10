ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming HBO Harry Potter series has sparked controversy after Deadline reported that Paapa Essiedu is closing his deal to portray Professor Severus Snape.

One of the main concerns among fans of the franchise is that Essiedu’s appearance differs significantly from the character’s description in J.K. Rowling’s novels.

Snape, originally portrayed by the late Alan Rickman in the Harry Potter films, is described in the books as a “thin man with sallow skin, a large, hooked nose, and yellow, uneven teeth.”

The character “has shoulder-length, greasy black hair which frames his face, and cold, black eyes.”

Many Harry Potter fans reacted negatively to the news of Paapa Essiedu closing his deal to portray Professor Severus Snape



Image credits: Kaizen D. Asiedu

Snape’s race is never specified in the books, but, as Kaizen D. Asiedu pointed out in a viral video, Rowling includes terms that wouldn’t be used to describe a Black person.

“Is it because Snape cast a race transition spell or drank a Polyjuice Potion?” the Players star jokingly asked before taking a serious tone.

“It’s cool as a Black person to see Paapa having success. I get that racially diverse casting can offer new perspectives, but this is forced.”

He continued: “Harry Potter is a part of history. Many millennials’ fondest childhood memories are with these characters. Making Snape Black might help HBO’s diversity push, but it’s coming at the cost of being true to the source material.”

"I get that racially diverse casting can offer new perspectives, but this is forced," complained Kaizen D. Asiedu

Asiedu said that if the production company wants more diverse films and TV series, it can cast actors from minority groups in roles that don’t have a defined physical appearance in the books.

“And if you think race isn’t central to Snape’s role, I agree,” he added. “But we can’t be expected to not see color on one hand while HBO emphasizes color on the other.

“Even if J.K. Rowling supports this because her ideas have changed, the history she made hasn’t.”

Image credits: IMDB

Many fans were concerned that the casting of Paapa Essiedu might affect the character dynamics between James Potter and Snape, with the scenes of Harry’s father bullying Snape when they were younger now having racial undertones that weren’t present in Rowling’s books.

British actor Paapa Essiedu is known for I May Destroy You , Anne Boleyn , The Lazarus Project , and Black Mirror: Demon 79

Image credits: Wikipedia

Potterheads took to social media to voice their opinions about the casting and discuss the broader topic of whether films and TV series should prioritize diversity at the expense of book accuracy.

“When I was reading Harry Potter years ago, never did I think there should have been a brown Sri Lankan in the book! I just enjoyed the characters and their interactions as written in that country – Britain,” one of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The same way, I don’t read books from India and think, ‘Hmm there should have been a white trans woman.’ These are modern token gestures. If you want inclusivity, don’t destroy classics, but create something brand new!!!”

Image credits: Warner Media

Another fan believed that talent should be prioritized over book accuracy when producing an adaptation. “I only care if he was the best actor for the role. Denzel Washington would have been an awesome Snape in the movies.”

Someone else penned: “Given the nature of Snape and how most respond to him, I’m afraid this could backfire and make everyone in the Harry Potter world seem racist!”

In the books, Snape is described as a "thin man with sallow skin, a large, hooked nose, and yellow, uneven teeth"

Image credits: The Mother of All Nerds

Meanwhile, others speculated that Essiedu playing Snape could be HBO’s attempt to pander to more liberal fans who were disenchanted by Rowling’s transphobic remarks.

On Friday (March 7), Deadline reported that the I May Destroy You actor was “closing his deal” to portray Snape.

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” HBO said in a statement. “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Image credits: The Mother of All Nerds

The outlet also reported that Emmy-nominated actress Janet McTeer was in negotiations to play Professor Minerva McGonagall, originally played by the late Maggie Smith.

Golden Globe winner John Lithgow will reportedly portray Professor Albus Dumbledore. The role was previously played by Richard Harris in the first two films and by Michael Gambon in the remaining six.

The character "has shoulder-length, greasy black hair which frames his face, and cold, black eyes"

Image credits: The Mother of All Nerds

The highly anticipated Harry Potter series is designed to run over a decade. Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO and Max Content, called the show a “faithful adaptation” of Rowling’s novels that will “dive deep into each of the iconic books.”

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner revealed that the series will stick to the “canonical” ages of Snape, who will be 31. (Paapa Essiedu is 34).

The show, which will be filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden where the Harry Potter movies were shot, is set to be released on HBO in late 2026 or early 2027.

The casting of Paapa Essiedu continued to spark heated debates among Potterheads

