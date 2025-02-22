Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Sue Them”: Owner Of Harry Potter AirBnB Left Heartbroken After Guests Left It In Terrible Conditions
News

“Sue Them”: Owner Of Harry Potter AirBnB Left Heartbroken After Guests Left It In Terrible Conditions

An adorable Harry Potter AirBnB in Watford, England was left stripped bare of its magic following a guest’s recent stay.

Home Lea Stays, the owner of a rental property designed for lovers of Harry Potter, shared the disturbing aftermath on TikTok. It quickly went viral, racking up more than 6 million views and upwards of 8,000 comments.

Highlights
  • A Harry Potter-themed AirBnB in Watford was vandalized by guests, leaving it in a horrific state.
  • The AirBnB owners claimed Booking.com did nothing to address the incident.
  • The viral TikTok showed smashed furniture, brown stains, and a broken TV soaked in bleach.

Throughout the video, brown stains could be seen splashed all over the bed, as well as an equally dirty bucket sitting on top of an ironing board. The furniture lay in a mess all over the living room with debris littering the carpet. 

Orange Fanta splashes stained the white walls of the windowsills, and the TV had been smashed with “bleach poured all over it.”

RELATED:

    Owners of a Harry Potter AirBnB were left “heartbroken” following a guest’s recent stay

    Dirty trash bin in Harry Potter Airbnb with message overlay about guest damage.

    Image credits: homelea.stays

    Later on, the clip showed their beloved Harry Potter mug smashed in glass pieces, strewn carelessly all over the floor, as well as the table. 

    “We have never had anyone do this,” stated the voiceover. “This was made for families with children and now we have had to close it down until it is safe.”

    More questionable stains were seen in the carpet and, in a part 2 of the viral video, the owners confirmed that the brown liquid that was dried up along the bed was cocoa butter and coffee. A knife lay by the window, along with cannabis.

    Harry Potter Airbnb with a stained mattress and messy sheets, showcasing poor guest conditions.

    Image credits: homelea.stays

    @homelea.stays *ai voice over* The most heartbreaking thing, how someone can be so cruel to do this to a place which was thoughtfully made to make young children smile. I am disappointed @Booking.com did absolutely nothing about this, we have been hosting with them for years! Had this happened on @airbnb I am 100% certain they would have taken full action! #airbnbfinds#placestostay#PlacesToVisit#harrypotterfan#fyp#watford#londontiktok#londonhotspots#londonlife#harrypotter#airbnbexperience#hogwartsairbnb#magicalstay#harrypotterstay#wizardingworld#harrypottertiktok#harrypotteredit#warnerbrosstudioharrypotter#harrypotterairbnb♬ som original – Shelby Company

    The entire AirBnB was a family-owned business, according to the clip, and claimed the guest had booked it through Booking.com, instead of the AirBnB website. They were convinced the mess wasn’t anything personal and stated that the police had all the necessary information they needed.

    For a while, people were convinced it was a crime scene.

    “I’d honestly call forensics because that bed does not look like just mess,” one person said.

    A strange brown liquid covered almost the entirety of the bed

    Harry Potter Airbnb shelves with themed decor, next to a messy area with scattered items and a pillow on the floor.

    Image credits: homelea.stays

    @homelea.stays Replying to @willowmaximoff3 To all the people asking why it says ai generated on my recent video – i cringe at my own voice in videos so I used an ai voice over. This is real, my airbnb has been destroyed and @Booking.com have done nothing about it! #fyp#booking .com #BDC#foryou#harrypotterairbnb#warnerbrosstudioharrypotter#airbnb#airbnbhost♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

    “Take photos of damages. Make a list of the damaged items that need replacing and find receipts. Record bookings you had to cancel due to this. Contact a solicitor to claim damages and loss of earnings,” another suggested.

    “This feels like a murder scene,” a third stated. 

    One user clarified, “The Criminal Damage Act 1971 defines someone who causes criminal damage as: ‘A person who, without lawful excuse, destroys or damages any property belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage.’”

    Many were thinking it may be a crime scene

    Harry Potter Airbnb room with themed decor, chairs, and wall art.

    Image credits: homelea.stays

    “No one deserves their property/possessions to be treated like this, I’m so sorry that this happened to you,” someone offered. 

    At the end of the day, the owner said they’ve done everything they can to make sure the home is still available to stay for other guests. 

    “The most heartbreaking thing, how someone can be so cruel to do this to a place which was thoughtfully made to make young children smile,” they said.

    Harry Potter-themed Airbnb living room with Gryffindor decor, including a rug, wall art, and cushions.

    Image credits: homelea.stays

    @homelea.stays A magical experience before entering the @Harry Potter magic at @wbtourlondon Book a stay with us at any of our 3 Harry Potter themed air bnbs. All Located 1.7 miles from the Studio Tour and a bus stop right outside where a HP shuttle bus will pick you up. Message us for our air bnb or booking .com link #wbstudiotour#wbstudiolondon#harrypotterlondon#visitlondon#airbnb#hogwarts#dumbledore#harrypotterairbnb#harrypotter#fyp#wizardingworld#harrypottertiktok#potterhead#warnerbrothersstudiotour#londonplacestogo#ukstaycation#xyzbca#trending♬ Motivational – Vioo Sound

    Many AirBnBs available near Watford are Harry Potter-themed, given the close location of Warner Brothers Studio Tour London, which is situated in Leavesden. Many of the beloved franchise’s films were made here. 

    It has been continuously labeled as a “must-see” for those visiting England for the first time.

    Others pushed for this case to be brought to court

    Tweet about Harry Potter AirBnB, mentions lawsuit idea.

    Image credits: CJ19158695

    Tweet about Harry Potter Airbnb responsibility, addressing guest issues and accountability concerns.

    Image credits: AustinHem63

    Tweet in response to a Harry Potter Airbnb experience about guest issues and credit card charges.

    Image credits: VinoVeritas1982

    Tweet discussing cleaning deposit for Harry Potter Airbnb rental protection.

    Image credits: dchen6

    Tweet about Harry Potter Airbnb damage with user's avatar and reaction for prosecution.

    Image credits: MBEMom

    Tweet expressing frustration about rental experiences related to a Harry Potter Airbnb.

    Image credits: AFJudy70

    Tweet commenting on Harry Potter Airbnb guests leaving it in terrible conditions.

    Image credits: RealRadmoderate

    Tweet response about Harry Potter Airbnb in disarray, suggesting sending the cleaning bill to responsible guests.

    Image credits: NYSportsfan63

    Tweet reacting to damage at Harry Potter-themed Airbnb, expressing frustration over disrespectful guests.

    Image credits: WesternMan_88

    Tweet about Harry Potter AirBnB disputes over damages, questioning responsibility for costs.

    Image credits: NPCliberator

    Tweet by Miss Robin expressing outrage with the phrase "Sue them" about an issue involving a Harry Potter Airbnb.

    Image credits: MissRobinAustin

    Tweet screenshot reacting to the Harry Potter AirBnB's poor condition.

    Image credits: B25Roman

    Valerie Smith's tweet responding to a Harry Potter AirBnB issue, stating "Not cool.

    Image credits: valerievalpal

    Tweet by Chantel Fox reacting to Harry Potter AirBnB guests' behavior.

    Image credits: C369Fox

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

