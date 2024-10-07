ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Potter took the world by storm when he was first introduced to us back in 1998. To this day, the series of books, movies and spin-offs continue to captivate people around the world. The original novels chronicle the magical and whimsical lives of a young wizard and his friends. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley all attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

One of the reasons Harry Potter is so wildly popular is because it appeals to both children and adults. The perfect mix of mystery and fantasy keeps readers wanting more. If you consider yourself somewhat of a grown-up Potter fan, you might want to visit the Facebook page Harry Potter Memes And Stuff. With 299 thousand followers, it's a glorious gallery of magical content. Bored Panda has picked our favorite Harry Potter memes from the page. Keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote yours.