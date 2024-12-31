Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions
Celebrities, News

J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

J.K. Rowling provoked yet more outrage on social media after sharing new controversial remarks on transgender issues. Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday (December 28), the Harry Potter author criticized medical interventions for minors, likening them to historical medical scandals such as lobotomies.

J.K. reshared an initial post on X that read: “I wish you would use your immense power for good. Your hateful focus on trans kids is hurtful and unnecessary.”

Highlights
  • J.K. Rowling claimed trans kids didn't exist, drawing backlash on social media.
  • She compared gender-affirming care to historical medical scandals like lobotomies.
  • Medical consensus supports gender-affirming care for improved mental health in transgender youth.

Commenting on the initial post, the 59-year-old wrote: “There are no trans kids. No child is ‘born in the wrong body’.” 

Her post, which amassed over 11 million views, further read: “There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined.”

    J.K. Rowling provoked yet more outrage on social media 

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    While a slew of people were left stunned by J.K.’s transphobic remarks, the author appeared to remain indifferent to the backlash.

    An X user noted: “This will generate a frenzy of rage from the child mutilation lobby,” to which J.K. replied: “And my indifference to their rage will remain constant.”

    Scientific and medical consensus recognizes that transgender identities are a natural and valid aspect of human diversity, including in children. 

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: The Rowling Library

    Leading organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health affirm that gender-affirming care, when appropriately tailored and evidence-based, improves mental health outcomes and reduces suicide risk for transgender youth. 

    Research has debunked claims of widespread regret following medical interventions; studies show detransition rates are low, and often due to external pressures rather than regret about transitioning itself.

    Contrary to J.K.’s statements, equating affirming care with harmful historical practices like lobotomies misrepresents the rigorous ethical standards and scientific foundation guiding modern healthcare.

    She shared new controversial remarks on transgender issues

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: Studio Saiz/Pexels

    The British writer has ignited controversy by making statements many have deemed as transphobic and harmful since at least 2018.

    At the time, the mom-of-three publicly supported Maya Forstater, a researcher known for anti-trans views.

    Since then, J.K. has repeatedly used her social media platform, particularly X, to share and amplify anti-trans rhetoric, often framing her arguments as concerns for women’s rights or child welfare.

    Over time, her statements have escalated in tone, including comparisons of gender-affirming care to medical atrocities and frequent dismissal of expert consensus on transgender issues

    Most recently, J.K. criticized The New York Times for downplaying alleged threats and harassment she said she faced, including doxxing and bomb-making guides targeting her family. 

    The American newspaper framed backlash against the Englishwoman as limited to accusations of “betraying real feminism.” 

    Taking to her X page on December 28, the Harry Potter author criticized medical interventions for minors

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: Karollyne Videira Hubert/Unsplash

    “When J.K. Rowling said that denying any relationship between sex and biology was ‘deeply misogynistic and regressive,’ a prominent LGBTQ group accused her of betraying ‘real feminism’,” Jeremy W. Peters for The New York Times wrote in an article published on November 26.

    The outlet further stated: “A few angry critics posted videos of themselves burning her books.”

    J.K. consequently slammed the publication. 

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: bestbooks

    J.K. subsequently wrote on X on December 2: “The rewriting of history begins.”

    She continued: “Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely ‘endured unsparing criticism’. I haven’t simply been told I ‘betrayed real feminism’ or received a few book-burning videos.” 

    The British writer went on to detail what she described as intense harassment she and others have faced for opposing aspects of “gender ideology,” including violent threats, doxxing, and the targeting of family members.

    J.K. has ignited controversy by making statements many have deemed as transphobic and harmful since at least 2018

    J.K. criticized the movement for using intimidation tactics, ostracization, and defamation, noting that many critics have lost livelihoods or required personal security. 

    The philanthropist further condemned policies that she said allowed biological males in women’s spaces, questioned protections for women and girls, and enabled child transitioning without what she viewed as robust evidence.

    In response to J.K.’s statement, Eva Echo, a public speaker renowned for defending transgender rights, told Bored Panda: “J.K. Rowling can’t have it both ways.”

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: Karollyne Videira Hubert/Unsplash

    “She has been on the offensive against the trans community for a number of years now, and she can’t frame herself as the victim when it suits her, especially when it’s been shown that her transphobia and all her followers have resulted in harm towards the trans community.

    “She has put herself on a pedestal and her arrogance and narcissism are what she hides behind. The hate is real, but the hate stems from her own actions.”

    “She cannot expect the trans community to just accept what she’s doing,” trans activist Eva Echo said

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: evaech0

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: amazon

    “She cannot expect the trans community to just accept what she’s doing, and at the end of the day, real lives are at stake.

    “There are people who would feel so strongly that they are forced to extreme comments, and I would not wish that on anyone, but at the end of the day, the situation that we are in was created by her.”

    “Trans kids do exist,” a reader countered

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: BrentJvV

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: DannyWxo

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: SyncereX8

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: miamonroea

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: MechsWorld

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: jordanpbanks

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: DoggyIcecreamz

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: qw_jessie

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: CorinthianJax

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: FemboyYt

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: mrbombastic2401

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: D2Summers

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: Whynot1918

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: Tachardiella

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: RealDiegoVera

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: nyneuropsych

    J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

    Image credits: Michael66915769

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    captaindash avatar
    Full Name
    Full Name
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trans people do exist and always have, but it's a very, very small percentage of people. Today's trans movement left biology well in the rearview mirror. Tomboy? Can't be. You're trans! Gay? Can't be. You're trans! And the "....improves mental health outcomes and reduces suicide risk for transgender youth" part has been debunked many times. There is absolutely no evidence for that statement yet it keeps getting repeated. Cutting off the genitals of people too young to consent to a tattoo is not "gender affirming". It's mutilation. JK Rowling is awesome.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because she has an opinion does not mean it is valid or that we need to hear it. As a writer JKR should know how research topics, she has the platform to reach out and ask the experts. But JKR chooses not to. JKR's bigoted beliefs are more important to her than the reality, her beliefs are more important to her than the harm she is causing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jorgey avatar
    respulero
    respulero
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never liked her. Se is right tough.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    captaindash avatar
    Full Name
    Full Name
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's mostly right. Trans people have always existed, but they are extremely rare. Today's trans movement is mostly full of people who, 20 years ago, would've been bulimic or been cutters or whatever. Every generation has a mental condition that causes young people to do something extreme and trendy to their bodies when they are young. In 20 years it'll be something else. This time they are cutting off body parts. It's sick.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
