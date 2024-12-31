J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions
J.K. Rowling provoked yet more outrage on social media after sharing new controversial remarks on transgender issues. Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday (December 28), the Harry Potter author criticized medical interventions for minors, likening them to historical medical scandals such as lobotomies.
J.K. reshared an initial post on X that read: “I wish you would use your immense power for good. Your hateful focus on trans kids is hurtful and unnecessary.”
Commenting on the initial post, the 59-year-old wrote: “There are no trans kids. No child is ‘born in the wrong body’.”
Her post, which amassed over 11 million views, further read: “There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined.”
While a slew of people were left stunned by J.K.’s transphobic remarks, the author appeared to remain indifferent to the backlash.
An X user noted: “This will generate a frenzy of rage from the child mutilation lobby,” to which J.K. replied: “And my indifference to their rage will remain constant.”
Scientific and medical consensus recognizes that transgender identities are a natural and valid aspect of human diversity, including in children.
Leading organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health affirm that gender-affirming care, when appropriately tailored and evidence-based, improves mental health outcomes and reduces suicide risk for transgender youth.
Research has debunked claims of widespread regret following medical interventions; studies show detransition rates are low, and often due to external pressures rather than regret about transitioning itself.
Contrary to J.K.’s statements, equating affirming care with harmful historical practices like lobotomies misrepresents the rigorous ethical standards and scientific foundation guiding modern healthcare.
She shared new controversial remarks on transgender issues
The British writer has ignited controversy by making statements many have deemed as transphobic and harmful since at least 2018.
At the time, the mom-of-three publicly supported Maya Forstater, a researcher known for anti-trans views.
Since then, J.K. has repeatedly used her social media platform, particularly X, to share and amplify anti-trans rhetoric, often framing her arguments as concerns for women’s rights or child welfare.
There are no trans kids. No child is ‘born in the wrong body’. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined. pic.twitter.com/yyc4MxgfOk
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 28, 2024
Over time, her statements have escalated in tone, including comparisons of gender-affirming care to medical atrocities and frequent dismissal of expert consensus on transgender issues.
Most recently, J.K. criticized The New York Times for downplaying alleged threats and harassment she said she faced, including doxxing and bomb-making guides targeting her family.
The American newspaper framed backlash against the Englishwoman as limited to accusations of “betraying real feminism.”
Taking to her X page on December 28, the Harry Potter author criticized medical interventions for minors
“When J.K. Rowling said that denying any relationship between sex and biology was ‘deeply misogynistic and regressive,’ a prominent LGBTQ group accused her of betraying ‘real feminism’,” Jeremy W. Peters for The New York Times wrote in an article published on November 26.
The outlet further stated: “A few angry critics posted videos of themselves burning her books.”
J.K. consequently slammed the publication.
J.K. subsequently wrote on X on December 2: “The rewriting of history begins.”
She continued: “Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely ‘endured unsparing criticism’. I haven’t simply been told I ‘betrayed real feminism’ or received a few book-burning videos.”
The British writer went on to detail what she described as intense harassment she and others have faced for opposing aspects of “gender ideology,” including violent threats, doxxing, and the targeting of family members.
J.K. has ignited controversy by making statements many have deemed as transphobic and harmful since at least 2018
The rewriting of history begins.
Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely ‘endured unsparing criticism’. I haven’t simply been told I ‘betrayed real feminism’ or received a few book-burning videos.
I’ve been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans… pic.twitter.com/aiGv2yHDCO
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 2, 2024
J.K. criticized the movement for using intimidation tactics, ostracization, and defamation, noting that many critics have lost livelihoods or required personal security.
The philanthropist further condemned policies that she said allowed biological males in women’s spaces, questioned protections for women and girls, and enabled child transitioning without what she viewed as robust evidence.
In response to J.K.’s statement, Eva Echo, a public speaker renowned for defending transgender rights, told Bored Panda: “J.K. Rowling can’t have it both ways.”
“She has been on the offensive against the trans community for a number of years now, and she can’t frame herself as the victim when it suits her, especially when it’s been shown that her transphobia and all her followers have resulted in harm towards the trans community.
“She has put herself on a pedestal and her arrogance and narcissism are what she hides behind. The hate is real, but the hate stems from her own actions.”
“She cannot expect the trans community to just accept what she’s doing,” trans activist Eva Echo said
Image credits: evaech0
“She cannot expect the trans community to just accept what she’s doing, and at the end of the day, real lives are at stake.
“There are people who would feel so strongly that they are forced to extreme comments, and I would not wish that on anyone, but at the end of the day, the situation that we are in was created by her.”
Trans people do exist and always have, but it's a very, very small percentage of people. Today's trans movement left biology well in the rearview mirror. Tomboy? Can't be. You're trans! Gay? Can't be. You're trans! And the "....improves mental health outcomes and reduces suicide risk for transgender youth" part has been debunked many times. There is absolutely no evidence for that statement yet it keeps getting repeated. Cutting off the genitals of people too young to consent to a tattoo is not "gender affirming". It's mutilation. JK Rowling is awesome.
Just because she has an opinion does not mean it is valid or that we need to hear it. As a writer JKR should know how research topics, she has the platform to reach out and ask the experts. But JKR chooses not to. JKR's bigoted beliefs are more important to her than the reality, her beliefs are more important to her than the harm she is causing.
She's mostly right. Trans people have always existed, but they are extremely rare. Today's trans movement is mostly full of people who, 20 years ago, would've been bulimic or been cutters or whatever. Every generation has a mental condition that causes young people to do something extreme and trendy to their bodies when they are young. In 20 years it'll be something else. This time they are cutting off body parts. It's sick.Load More Replies...
