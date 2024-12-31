J.K. Rowling Claims “Trans Kids” Don’t Exist In New Controversial Post, Sparks Heated Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling provoked yet more outrage on social media after sharing new controversial remarks on transgender issues. Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday (December 28), the Harry Potter author criticized medical interventions for minors, likening them to historical medical scandals such as lobotomies.

J.K. reshared an initial post on X that read: “I wish you would use your immense power for good. Your hateful focus on trans kids is hurtful and unnecessary.”

Highlights J.K. Rowling claimed trans kids didn't exist, drawing backlash on social media.

She compared gender-affirming care to historical medical scandals like lobotomies.

Medical consensus supports gender-affirming care for improved mental health in transgender youth.

Commenting on the initial post, the 59-year-old wrote: “There are no trans kids. No child is ‘born in the wrong body’.”

Her post, which amassed over 11 million views, further read: “There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined.”

While a slew of people were left stunned by J.K.’s transphobic remarks, the author appeared to remain indifferent to the backlash.

An X user noted: “This will generate a frenzy of rage from the child mutilation lobby,” to which J.K. replied: “And my indifference to their rage will remain constant.”

Scientific and medical consensus recognizes that transgender identities are a natural and valid aspect of human diversity, including in children.

Leading organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health affirm that gender-affirming care, when appropriately tailored and evidence-based, improves mental health outcomes and reduces suicide risk for transgender youth.

Research has debunked claims of widespread regret following medical interventions; studies show detransition rates are low, and often due to external pressures rather than regret about transitioning itself.

Contrary to J.K.’s statements, equating affirming care with harmful historical practices like lobotomies misrepresents the rigorous ethical standards and scientific foundation guiding modern healthcare.

The British writer has ignited controversy by making statements many have deemed as transphobic and harmful since at least 2018.

At the time, the mom-of-three publicly supported Maya Forstater, a researcher known for anti-trans views.

Since then, J.K. has repeatedly used her social media platform, particularly X, to share and amplify anti-trans rhetoric, often framing her arguments as concerns for women’s rights or child welfare.

There are no trans kids. No child is ‘born in the wrong body’. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined. pic.twitter.com/yyc4MxgfOk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 28, 2024

Over time, her statements have escalated in tone, including comparisons of gender-affirming care to medical atrocities and frequent dismissal of expert consensus on transgender issues.

Most recently, J.K. criticized The New York Times for downplaying alleged threats and harassment she said she faced, including doxxing and bomb-making guides targeting her family.

The American newspaper framed backlash against the Englishwoman as limited to accusations of “betraying real feminism.”

“When J.K. Rowling said that denying any relationship between sex and biology was ‘deeply misogynistic and regressive,’ a prominent LGBTQ group accused her of betraying ‘real feminism’,” Jeremy W. Peters for The New York Times wrote in an article published on November 26.

The outlet further stated: “A few angry critics posted videos of themselves burning her books.”

J.K. consequently slammed the publication.

J.K. subsequently wrote on X on December 2: “The rewriting of history begins.”

She continued: “Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely ‘endured unsparing criticism’. I haven’t simply been told I ‘betrayed real feminism’ or received a few book-burning videos.”

The British writer went on to detail what she described as intense harassment she and others have faced for opposing aspects of “gender ideology,” including violent threats, doxxing, and the targeting of family members.

The rewriting of history begins. Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely ‘endured unsparing criticism’. I haven’t simply been told I ‘betrayed real feminism’ or received a few book-burning videos. I’ve been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans… pic.twitter.com/aiGv2yHDCO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 2, 2024

J.K. criticized the movement for using intimidation tactics, ostracization, and defamation, noting that many critics have lost livelihoods or required personal security.

The philanthropist further condemned policies that she said allowed biological males in women’s spaces, questioned protections for women and girls, and enabled child transitioning without what she viewed as robust evidence.

In response to J.K.’s statement, Eva Echo, a public speaker renowned for defending transgender rights, told Bored Panda: “J.K. Rowling can’t have it both ways.”

“She has been on the offensive against the trans community for a number of years now, and she can’t frame herself as the victim when it suits her, especially when it’s been shown that her transphobia and all her followers have resulted in harm towards the trans community.

“She has put herself on a pedestal and her arrogance and narcissism are what she hides behind. The hate is real, but the hate stems from her own actions.”

“She cannot expect the trans community to just accept what she’s doing, and at the end of the day, real lives are at stake.

“There are people who would feel so strongly that they are forced to extreme comments, and I would not wish that on anyone, but at the end of the day, the situation that we are in was created by her.”

