JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

J.K. Rowling criticized The New York Times for downplaying alleged threats and harassment she said she faced, including doxxing and bomb-making guides targeting her family. The American newspaper framed backlash against the Harry Potter author as limited to accusations of “betraying real feminism.”

“When J.K. Rowling said that denying any relationship between sex and biology was ‘deeply misogynistic and regressive,’ a prominent L.G.B.T.Q. group accused her of betraying ‘real feminism’,” Jeremy W. Peters for The New York Times wrote in an article published on November 26.

The outlet further stated: “A few angry critics posted videos of themselves burning her books.”

J.K. consequently slammed the publication. Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday (December 2), the 59-year-old wrote: “The rewriting of history begins.”

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

She continued: “Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely ‘endured unsparing criticism’. I haven’t simply been told I ‘betrayed real feminism’ or received a few book-burning videos.”

The British writer went on to detail what she described as intense harassment she and others have faced for opposing aspects of “gender ideology,” including violent threats, doxxing, and the targeting of family members.

J.K. criticized the movement for using intimidation tactics, ostracization, and defamation, noting that many critics have lost livelihoods or required personal security.

Image credits: jeremywpeters

The philanthropist further condemned policies that she said allowed biological males in women’s spaces, questioned protections for women and girls, and enabled child transitioning without what she viewed as robust evidence.

J.K.’s statements about “biological males” in women’s spaces and child transitioning have been criticized as transphobic and misleading for multiple reasons.

Critics have argued that framing trans women as “biological males” ignores the broad scientific consensus that gender identity is distinct from biological sex and that trans women are women, both socially and legally in many contexts, as per the University of Birmingham Blog Service.

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

“78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people” 👏 Thank you Daniel Radcliffe for all your support 💗https://t.co/C56gu10Fkk — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) June 9, 2020

Research also counters J.K.’s implication that trans-inclusive policies endanger cisgender women; evidence from countries with such policies shows no significant increase in safety risks in women’s spaces.

Additionally, her claims about child transitioning often misrepresent the rigorous protocols and medical safeguards in place, such as requiring psychological evaluation and parental consent, before any irreversible treatments are provided to minors.

J.K.’s rhetoric has been widely viewed as amplifying moral panic and contributing to a climate where trans individuals face heightened discrimination and violence.

Image credits: Dipayan Bose/Getty Images

Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

Critics have highlighted that such framing perpetuates harmful stereotypes and mischaracterizes the experiences and rights of transgender people, as seen in backlash from human rights organizations and LGBTQ+ advocates.

The mom-of-three’s controversial X post slamming The New York Times comes amid growing scrutiny of her remarks about gender identity, particularly after she targeted 24-year-old Zambian soccer player Barbra Banda.

Barbra, recently named BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year, faced misgendering and transphobic rhetoric from J.K., who implied that the Zambian athlete’s award disrespected “real women,” even though Barba is a cisgender woman.

Why all the anger about the inspirational Petrillo? The cheat community has never had this kind of visibility! Out and proud cheats like Petrillo prove the era of cheat-shaming is over. What a role model! I say we give Lance Armstrong his medals back and move on. #Cheats #NoShame pic.twitter.com/bvqhs3DexI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 2, 2024

Cisgender is a term used to describe someone whose gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth.

For example, someone who was assigned female at birth and identifies as a woman is cisgender.

Image credits: jk_rowling

Taking to her X page on November 26, in response to an article about Barbra’s award, J.K. wrote: “Presumably the BBC decided this was more time efficient than going door to door to spit directly in women’s faces.”

The transphobia arose from an incident in 2022 when Zambia withdrew Barbra from its team for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a doctor refused to sign off on her sex verification, Out reported on November 27.

While some reports speculated that, at the time, the footballer’s exclusion from the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations was due to high testosterone levels, her agent clarified that the decision was based on an “evaluation of her physical conditions.”

Presumably the BBC decided this was more time efficient than going door to door to spit directly in women’s faces. https://t.co/JGGdIVxYNB — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 26, 2024

He reportedly added: “Nothing, no existing regulations that we are aware of prevents Barbra’s participation.”

Last month, HBO faced backlash after reaffirming its support for J.K. ahead of the upcoming TV adaptation of Harry Potter.

J.K., accused of holding trans-exclusionary views and being transphobic, had just ignited widespread controversy at the time, particularly on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Image credits: Oriel Frankie Ashcroft/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Despite the controversy, HBO defended the author, emphasizing her “right” to express personal views and her invaluable contributions to the Harry Potter franchise.

The network further stated that she would have significant influence in selecting the series’ writer and director.

The acclaimed writer also recently reignited a feud with Doctor Who star David Tennant by posting a sarcastic comment on X in response to Kemi Badenoch becoming the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party.

The rewriting of history begins. Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely ‘endured unsparing criticism’. I haven’t simply been told I ‘betrayed real feminism’ or received a few book-burning videos. I’ve been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans… pic.twitter.com/aiGv2yHDCO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 2, 2024

The clash began in June 2023 when the actor criticized Kemi’s views on LGBTQ+ rights during his acceptance speech for an LGBTQ+ ally award, prompting J.K. to mock him online.

Their feud intensified after J.K.’s remark in November 2024, where she mocked David’s apparent discomfort over the political situation.

Bored Panda has contacted Jeremy W. Peters for comment.

Image credits: Gregor_J_

Image credits: katefeetie

Image credits: RajanBarot24

Image credits: RuthSocial

Image credits: EmpressRandom

Image credits: lucyj_ford

Image credits: evavictor

Image credits: dani2343mf

Image credits: sweetumkitty1