Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”
Celebrities, News

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling criticized The New York Times for downplaying alleged threats and harassment she said she faced, including doxxing and bomb-making guides targeting her family. The American newspaper framed backlash against the Harry Potter author as limited to accusations of “betraying real feminism.” 

“When J.K. Rowling said that denying any relationship between sex and biology was ‘deeply misogynistic and regressive,’ a prominent L.G.B.T.Q. group accused her of betraying ‘real feminism’,” Jeremy W. Peters for The New York Times wrote in an article published on November 26.

Highlights
  • J.K. Rowling accused The New York Times of downplaying alleged threats and harassment towards her and her family.
  • J.K. criticized the backlash framing against her as limited to claims of 'betraying real feminism'.
  • Critics argue that J.K.'s views on gender identity and female spaces are seen as transphobic.
  • J.K. faces backlash for targeting Zambian soccer player Barbra Banda, a cisgender woman.
What People Think

  • Trans Rights Activist: J.K. Rowling spreads harmful transphobia under guise of feminism amid rising discrimination.

The outlet further stated: “A few angry critics posted videos of themselves burning her books.”

J.K. consequently slammed the publication. Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday (December 2), the 59-year-old wrote: “The rewriting of history begins.”

J.K. Rowling criticized The New York Times 

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

She continued: “Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely ‘endured unsparing criticism’. I haven’t simply been told I ‘betrayed real feminism’ or received a few book-burning videos.” 

The British writer went on to detail what she described as intense harassment she and others have faced for opposing aspects of “gender ideology,” including violent threats, doxxing, and the targeting of family members. 

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. criticized the movement for using intimidation tactics, ostracization, and defamation, noting that many critics have lost livelihoods or required personal security. 

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: jeremywpeters

The philanthropist further condemned policies that she said allowed biological males in women’s spaces, questioned protections for women and girls, and enabled child transitioning without what she viewed as robust evidence.

J.K.’s statements about “biological males” in women’s spaces and child transitioning have been criticized as transphobic and misleading for multiple reasons. 

Critics have argued that framing trans women as “biological males” ignores the broad scientific consensus that gender identity is distinct from biological sex and that trans women are women, both socially and legally in many contexts, as per the University of Birmingham Blog Service.

J.K. blamed the outlet for downplaying the alleged threats and harassment she said she faced

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Research also counters J.K.’s implication that trans-inclusive policies endanger cisgender women; evidence from countries with such policies shows no significant increase in safety risks in women’s spaces. 

Additionally, her claims about child transitioning often misrepresent the rigorous protocols and medical safeguards in place, such as requiring psychological evaluation and parental consent, before any irreversible treatments are provided to minors.

J.K.’s rhetoric has been widely viewed as amplifying moral panic and contributing to a climate where trans individuals face heightened discrimination and violence. 

J.K.’s statements about “biological males” in women’s spaces and child transitioning have been criticized as transphobic

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: Dipayan Bose/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics have highlighted that such framing perpetuates harmful stereotypes and mischaracterizes the experiences and rights of transgender people, as seen in backlash from human rights organizations and LGBTQ+ advocates.

The mom-of-three’s controversial X post slamming The New York Times comes amid growing scrutiny of her remarks about gender identity, particularly after she targeted 24-year-old Zambian soccer player Barbra Banda. 

Barbra, recently named BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year, faced misgendering and transphobic rhetoric from J.K., who implied that the Zambian athlete’s award disrespected “real women,” even though Barba is a cisgender woman. 

Research counters J.K.’s implication that trans-inclusive policies endanger cisgender women

Cisgender is a term used to describe someone whose gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth. 

For example, someone who was assigned female at birth and identifies as a woman is cisgender. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: jk_rowling

Taking to her X page on November 26, in response to an article about Barbra’s award, J.K. wrote: “Presumably the BBC decided this was more time efficient than going door to door to spit directly in women’s faces.”

The transphobia arose from an incident in 2022 when Zambia withdrew Barbra from its team for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a doctor refused to sign off on her sex verification, Out reported on November 27.

While some reports speculated that, at the time, the footballer’s exclusion from the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations was due to high testosterone levels, her agent clarified that the decision was based on an “evaluation of her physical conditions.” 

J.K. targeted 24-year-old Zambian soccer player Barbra Banda

ADVERTISEMENT

He reportedly added: “Nothing, no existing regulations that we are aware of prevents Barbra’s participation.”

Last month, HBO faced backlash after reaffirming its support for J.K. ahead of the upcoming TV adaptation of Harry Potter

J.K., accused of holding trans-exclusionary views and being transphobic, had just ignited widespread controversy at the time, particularly on Transgender Day of Remembrance. 

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: Oriel Frankie Ashcroft/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Despite the controversy, HBO defended the author, emphasizing her “right” to express personal views and her invaluable contributions to the Harry Potter franchise.

The network further stated that she would have significant influence in selecting the series’ writer and director. 

The acclaimed writer also recently reignited a feud with Doctor Who star David Tennant by posting a sarcastic comment on X in response to Kemi Badenoch becoming the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party. 

Framing trans women as “biological males” ignores the broad scientific consensus that gender identity is distinct from biological sex

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

The clash began in June 2023 when the actor criticized Kemi’s views on LGBTQ+ rights during his acceptance speech for an LGBTQ+ ally award, prompting J.K. to mock him online. 

Their feud intensified after J.K.’s remark in November 2024, where she mocked David’s apparent discomfort over the political situation.

Bored Panda has contacted Jeremy W. Peters for comment.

“Trans hate is real,” a reader commented

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

ADVERTISEMENT

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: Gregor_J_

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: katefeetie

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: RajanBarot24

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: RuthSocial

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: EmpressRandom

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: lucyj_ford

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: evavictor

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

Image credits: dani2343mf

JK Rowling Attacks New York Times Article For Downplaying Trans Movement’s “Threats Of Violence”

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Image credits: sweetumkitty1

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

16

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

7

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
vclavevanmraek avatar
Invisible Potato
Invisible Potato
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

can you imagine, she "invented" a world where people can change bodyes, genders with potion, they can even become a full time animals if they dare, she created a half breed of Giants ond humans, and yet, still spits poison on trans people. For decades. i loved HP as a kid, now i hope it one day die with her. she doenst deserve to have legacy.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
vclavevanmraek avatar
Invisible Potato
Invisible Potato
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and its actualy a big chucpe from her, since she writes under male autor name.

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the final comment above "I'm sorry you turned out to be trash". Yeah, me too, sister, me too.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
vclavevanmraek avatar
Invisible Potato
Invisible Potato
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

can you imagine, she "invented" a world where people can change bodyes, genders with potion, they can even become a full time animals if they dare, she created a half breed of Giants ond humans, and yet, still spits poison on trans people. For decades. i loved HP as a kid, now i hope it one day die with her. she doenst deserve to have legacy.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
vclavevanmraek avatar
Invisible Potato
Invisible Potato
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and its actualy a big chucpe from her, since she writes under male autor name.

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the final comment above "I'm sorry you turned out to be trash". Yeah, me too, sister, me too.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda