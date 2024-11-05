JK Rowling’s Swipe At David Tennant Massively Backfires: “Such A Bitter Woman”

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling reignited a long-standing feud with Doctor Who star David Tennant by posting a sarcastic X post (formerly known as Twitter). Their clash began in June 2023 when David, while accepting an LGBTQ+ ally award, expressed frustration with Conservative Party member Kemi Badenoch. Amid Kemi being announced as the new party leader, J.K. mocked David, drawing significant backlash from fans.

Following the news that Kemi had become the leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, J.K. took a swipe at David on X.

The party announced Kemi’s election as its leader on X on Saturday (November 2). J.K. subsequently reshared the X post with a caption that read: “My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time.”

David, who portrayed Barty Crouch Jr. in the film version of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, has clashed with Kemi over her views on the LGBTQ+ community, once expressing his wish for her to “shut up,” the Express reported on Sunday (November 3).

J.K. Rowling reignited a long-standing feud with Doctor Who star David Tennant

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Upon accepting the Celebrity Ally award at the British LGBTQ+ Awards in June, David said in his speech: “If I’m honest, I’m a little depressed by the fact that acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be and live their life how they want to live it as long as they’re not hurting anyone else should merit any kind of special award or special mention – because it’s common sense, isn’t it?

“It is human decency. We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on.

“However, until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist anymore. I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honored to receive this.”

Kemi reportedly responded at the time: “I will not shut up. I will not be silenced by men who prioritize applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.

“A rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only Black woman in government by calling publicly for my existence to end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIDE.COM (@pride_site)

J.K.’s snarky remark consequently sparked backlash, as an X user commented: “As if David Tennant gives a toss about what Badenoch or indeed you think.

“He’s too busy being a national treasure and award-winning actor.”

A person wrote: “I’d wager he couldn’t give a f**k as you were.”

Someone else penned: “Yeah DT is literally not sweating it but thank you for that thought.”

“David Tennant is a much better person than you will ever be,” a netizen added.

A commentator added: “Really? I’m sure David wouldn’t waste his brain thinking about you.”

J.K. posted a sarcastic X (formerly known as Twitter) post mocking the actor

Image credits: Carlo Paloni/BAFTA

A separate individual chimed in: “You’re such a bitter woman. Go and have some fun with your billions ffs.”

J.K.’s comment to David comes after he reportedly rejected the idea of involving the Harry Potter author in Doctor Who, fearing it would transform the beloved series into a “spoof,” as per the Express.

The acclaimed writer was allegedly seeking a cameo that would eclipse Kylie Minogue’s memorable Christmas special appearance, the Express reported.

The proposal to include J.K. Rowling was reportedly disclosed through various emails published by Welsh screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies.

Image credits: jk_rowling

Russell noted at the time that the concept was shelved “to keep him happy.” Although this decision pleased David, it inadvertently ignited a long-standing rift between the actor and the author, according to the Express.

At the time, Russell remarked: “David doesn’t like the J.K. idea. He thinks it sounds like a spoof, so we’ve paused slightly, wondering whether to win him around or just abandon something that he’s not going to be happy with.

“We’ve got to keep him happy. He keeps us happy.”

Russell had reportedly previously invited J.K. to write an episode for the BBC series, but she “politely declined.”

J.K. and David’s clash began in June 2023

Image credits: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

David has been a vocal critic of Kemi’s views on LGBTQ+ rights. The now Tory (Conservative) leader previously fronted the party’s election pledge to make biological sex a protected characteristic in the UK’s Equality Act, The Independent reported on Tuesday (November 5).

Protecting “biological sex” means prioritizing the rights and recognition of people based on their sex assigned at birth (male or female), rather than their gender identity (how they identify, such as as a man, woman, or non-binary).

This approach has been highly criticized by LGBTQ+ advocacy groups as it aims to restrict certain rights and spaces—like bathrooms, sports teams, and women’s shelters—to individuals whose birth sex matches that space’s designated gender, without consideration for transgender identities.

For transgender people, such a change would likely undermine their access to spaces, services, and protections that align with their gender identity.

Image credits: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Currently, gender reassignment is a protected characteristic under UK law. However, with Kemi’s recent win as a political leader, J.K., notable for her transphobic rant, seemed to take satisfaction in the outcome.

Following David’s accolade at the British LGBT Awards, Kemi declared that she was not “afraid of Doctor Who” while launching her campaign in September to become the new leader of the Conservative Party, The Independent reported.

The politician reportedly railed against the “cultural establishment trying to keep Conservatives down,” promising to “take the fight to Doctor Who or whoever and not let them try to keep us down.”

The UK’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, recently commented on David’s past comments about Kemi and said he “wouldn’t have engaged” in the discussion in the same way, GB News reported on Saturday.

David, while accepting an LGBTQ+ ally award, expressed frustration with Conservative party member Kemi Badenoch

Tomorrow, I launch my @renewal2030 campaign to be the next leader of our great Conservative Party. Join me at 11.00am, here on X! pic.twitter.com/yAalIDVM9M — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) September 1, 2024

Video credits: KemiBadenoch

He explained: “In politics, as in life, it’s important that we are able to robustly disagree with others – obviously that happens a lot in the general election campaign.

“But we should do it with respect for everybody involved in that robust discussion.

“I wouldn’t have engaged in the way that he did. I think it’s right that we have these robust discussions, but we must do it respectfully.”

While Harry Potter alumni Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have all made comments in support of trans rights, J.K.’s opinion has veered in the opposite direction, Metro reported on Monday (November 4).

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

J.K. Rowling has faced accusations of transphobia due to several controversial statements on social media and in essays.

In June 2020, she posted a sarcastic response on X to an article that used the phrase “people who menstruate,” suggesting it should just say “women,” implying a rigid view of gender (“People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she wrote).

Shortly after, the 59-year-old talent posted a lengthy essay defending her views, expressing concerns about “erasing” biological sex and saying she felt compelled to speak out for “women’s rights.”

J.K. has also repeatedly supported individuals known for opposing transgender rights, leading many to label her views as transphobic and exclusionary toward the transgender community.​​

Bored Panda has contacted David’s representatives for comment.

“You’re just arguing with a wall a this point,” a person penned on social media

Image credits: 97bahngchahn

Image credits: Luke_Vials

Image credits: MsEvieChops

Image credits: Missymusician81

Image credits: SiN1758

Image credits: CurtisDaly_

Image credits: MarkMaguireX

Share icon

Image credits: baratheongirl

Image credits: KelliXylon

Image credits: NorthernCelt1

Image credits: doriengry

Image credits: angelhiiih

Image credits: BradleyDaze0

Image credits: aziracrowxred

