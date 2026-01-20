Happy birthday to J. J. McCarthy , Tyler Herro , and Joey Badass ! January 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Football Player J. J. Mccarthy, 23 An American professional football quarterback, J. J. McCarthy, led the Michigan Wolverines to the 2023 National Championship with an undefeated season. He then became a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on football, J. J. McCarthy was an accomplished hockey player, which he described as his first love.

#2 Basketball Player Tyler Herro, 26 A dynamic American professional basketball player for the Miami Heat, Tyler Herro is recognized for his confident scoring and clutch shot-making. He made an immediate impact, helping his team reach the 2020 NBA Finals during his rookie season. Herro was named the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year and earned his first NBA All-Star selection in 2025.



Little-known fact: Tyler Herro initially committed to the University of Wisconsin–Madison before de-committing and choosing the University of Kentucky.

#3 Rapper and Actor Joey Badass, 31 With insightful lyrics and a classic hip-hop sound, American rapper Joey Badass burst onto the scene in 2012 with his debut mixtape 1999. He has since released chart-topping albums and expanded into acting, with notable roles in Mr. Robot and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.



Little-known fact: He initially enrolled in high school to study acting before deciding to pursue music and rapping.

#4 Singer Kim So-Hee, 31 Known for her resilient spirit and versatile vocal talents, South Korean singer and actress Kim So-hee first captured attention on the competitive Produce 101. She then launched a solo career with The Fillette EP and performed with the girl group Nature, later embracing trot music as part of Atlantis Kitsune.



Little-known fact: She once auditioned for Hanyang Women's University's Practical Music department but did not secure a place.

#5 Actress and Model Ciara Hanna, 35 Recognized for her dynamic acting, American actress and model Ciara Hanna rose to prominence as Gia Moran in Power Rangers Megaforce. She has expanded her career into various films and television series, captivating audiences with her versatile performances. Hanna is also a devoted mother, embracing both her career and family life.



Little-known fact: Few know that Ciara Hanna was a semi-finalist on cycle 13 of America’s Next Top Model, which specifically scouted shorter models.

#6 Football Player Devante Parker, 33 An athletic American former professional football player, DeVante Parker made his mark as a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. A first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, he is known for his 2019 season, posting 1,202 receiving yards. Parker announced his retirement in May 2024 after nine seasons.



Little-known fact: Before his NFL career, DeVante Parker was a standout three-sport athlete in high school, excelling in football, track, and basketball.

#7 Footballer Calum Chambers, 31 An English professional footballer, Calum Chambers was born in Petersfield, Hampshire, and developed his skills in the Southampton academy system. He rose to prominence as a versatile defender, making his mark early in his career. Chambers is recognized for his time with Arsenal, where he secured the FA Community Shield and the English FA Cup, and he currently captains Cardiff City, having also earned caps for the England national team.



Little-known fact: Calum Chambers once scored a goal just 23 seconds after coming on as a substitute during a match.

#8 Footballer José María Giménez, 31 Renowned for his unyielding defensive style, Uruguayan professional footballer José María Giménez plays a vital role as a center-back for Atlético Madrid. He has led his club to multiple La Liga titles and also captains the Uruguay national team. Giménez is known for his passionate play.



Little-known fact: José María Giménez received his first call-up to the Uruguay senior team and signed with Atlético Madrid all within a two-week period.

#9 Journalist and Politician Zac Goldsmith, 51 A British politician and environmentalist, Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith has consistently advocated for ecological causes throughout his career in public service. He is known for his work as a Member of Parliament and for serving as Minister of State for the Environment.



Little-known fact: Frank Zacharias Robin Goldsmith was expelled from Eton College at age sixteen for possession of cannabis.

#10 Footballer Lucas Piazon, 32 Known for his versatile attacking play, Brazilian professional footballer Lucas Piazon showed early promise in youth academies before joining Chelsea. He earned the club's Young Player of the Year award in 2012 and represented Brazil at multiple youth levels.



Little-known fact: Before committing to field football at age eleven, Lucas Piazon developed his early skills playing futsal.